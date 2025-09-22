2025-09-24 Wednesday

Kryptonyheter

Unn deg de heteste kryptonyhetene og markedsoppdateringene
The Stock on Life Support: Solana, Treasuries, and Late Capitalism

The Stock on Life Support: Solana, Treasuries, and Late Capitalism

Helius Medical Technologies was supposed to pioneer treatments for damaged nervous systems. Instead, it’s their Nasdaq ticker that…Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003429+1.03%
Del
Medium2025/09/22 18:27
Del
Layer Brett vs XRP and Cardano: Why LBRETT Is Tipped As The Best Crypto To Buy Now For 100x Profits

Layer Brett vs XRP and Cardano: Why LBRETT Is Tipped As The Best Crypto To Buy Now For 100x Profits

XRP and ADA stay steady, but Layer Brett’s $0.0058 presale, 660% APY staking, and 100x profit forecasts make it the top crypto pick for 2025’s breakout run.
XRP
XRP$2.8875+0.75%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Solayer
LAYER$0.4534+0.77%
Del
Blockchainreporter2025/09/22 18:20
Del
Ronin Treasury Turns to RON as It Returns to Ethereum

Ronin Treasury Turns to RON as It Returns to Ethereum

The post Ronin Treasury Turns to RON as It Returns to Ethereum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins 22 September 2025 | 13:15 Ronin Network is making a bold attempt to tighten the market for its native token. Starting September 29, the team will liquidate its Ethereum and USDC reserves and use the proceeds – more than $4 million – to scoop up RON from the open market. The plan means a significant share of the treasury’s value, most of which is wrapped Ether, will be converted directly into the network’s own coin. Roughly 1.3% of all RON currently in circulation could be removed this way. With 693 million tokens already trading out of a capped supply of 1 billion, the buyback has the potential to influence market dynamics for a token now priced around $0.48 and valued at roughly $356 million. Why the Treasury Is Buying Its Own Coin According to the project’s developers, the goal isn’t just to lift prices — it’s to tighten the relationship between the treasury, builders, and the community as Ronin repositions itself as a gaming-focused layer-2 network on Ethereum. Fees collected from the Katana DEX, Ronin Market, and Ronin Name Service over several years built up the current war chest, and those funds will now be redirected to reinforce RON’s place at the center of the ecosystem. A Comeback Story With Challenges The timing is notable. Just a month ago, Ronin declared it was returning to Ethereum’s orbit as an L2 solution, reversing its original decision to split off into a sidechain back in 2021. That move was meant to help Axie Infinity players escape Ethereum’s high fees and slow speeds, but the experiment was overshadowed by the 2022 bridge hack that cost the network more than $600 million — still one of the largest exploits in crypto history. Since that breach, total value locked on Ronin has collapsed from…
1
1$0.013161-15.74%
Threshold
T$0.01565+0.19%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.0641+3.18%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 18:15
Del
XRP Price Prediction: If Ripple Reaches $10, Could Layer Brett Hit $1 With Far Greater Upside?

XRP Price Prediction: If Ripple Reaches $10, Could Layer Brett Hit $1 With Far Greater Upside?

While many see it as possible, others point out the hurdles for such a large-cap coin. At the same time, […] The post XRP Price Prediction: If Ripple Reaches $10, Could Layer Brett Hit $1 With Far Greater Upside? appeared first on Coindoo.
1
1$0.013161-15.74%
Capverse
CAP$0.11739-0.90%
XRP
XRP$2.8875+0.75%
Del
Coindoo2025/09/22 18:10
Del
Institutions don’t want hype, they want rules, and the UAE is delivering | Opinion

Institutions don’t want hype, they want rules, and the UAE is delivering | Opinion

Over the next two years, we expect more and more investment portfolios and corporate treasuries to begin integrating crypto assets for different purposes
Threshold
T$0.01565+0.19%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.4-5.51%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08541-0.25%
Del
Crypto.news2025/09/22 18:02
Del
Triple Witching and Crypto: What Today’s $5.3 Trillion Event Means for Bitcoin

Triple Witching and Crypto: What Today’s $5.3 Trillion Event Means for Bitcoin

Triple Witching Event brings $5.3 trillion in options expiration. I analyze how this massive traditional market event impacts crypto pricesContinue reading on Coinmonks »
Del
Medium2025/09/22 18:01
Del
AI-Powered NFT Marketplaces: Benefits and Opportunities

AI-Powered NFT Marketplaces: Benefits and Opportunities

AI-Powered NFT Marketplaces: Benefits and Opportunities The digital revolution continues to reshape industries, and the fusion of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) is a prime example of this transformation. AI-powered NFT marketplaces represent a new era in the world of digital assets, enabling smarter trading, personalized experiences, and innovative solutions for collectors, artists, and investors alike. In this blog, we explore what AI-powered NFT marketplaces are, their benefits, key opportunities, and why businesses should consider integrating AI into their NFT platforms. AI-Powered NFT Marketplaces An NFT marketplace is a digital platform where NFTs — unique digital assets representing ownership of art, collectibles, music, videos, or virtual goods — can be bought, sold, and traded. Traditional NFT marketplaces, while revolutionary, face challenges such as scalability, fraud, and poor personalization. AI-powered NFT marketplaces leverage artificial intelligence technologies to enhance user experience, improve security, streamline operations, and enable smarter trading decisions. By integrating AI algorithms, these platforms can analyze market trends, predict asset value, optimize searches, and deliver personalized recommendations. Key Components of AI-Powered NFT Marketplaces: AI-Driven Search and Recommendations: Personalized NFT suggestions based on user behavior and preferences. Automated Pricing Algorithms: AI predicts optimal pricing strategies for NFT creators and collectors. Fraud Detection Systems: Machine learning algorithms detect fake NFTs and suspicious transactions. Smart Contract Optimization: AI enhances efficiency in automated NFT transactions. Data Analytics and Insights: AI tools provide in-depth insights on market trends and NFT performance. Benefits of AI-Powered NFT Marketplaces The integration of AI in NFT marketplaces introduces a multitude of benefits for users, creators, and businesses. Below are some key advantages: 1. Enhanced User ExperienceAI algorithms analyze user behavior to deliver personalized content and recommendations. By suggesting NFTs aligned with a user’s preferences, browsing and purchasing become more intuitive and engaging. This not only improves retention but also encourages higher transaction volumes. Example: If a user frequently purchases digital art from a particular genre, AI can suggest similar NFTs, creating a tailored experience. 2. Optimized Pricing StrategiesAI can assess market trends, historical sales data, rarity, and demand to recommend the optimal price for NFTs. This helps creators maximize revenue while ensuring buyers pay a fair market&nbsp;value. Example: AI pricing algorithms can adjust NFT prices dynamically during high-demand periods, ensuring optimal&nbsp;sales. 3. Fraud Detection and SecurityNFT fraud and scams are significant concerns. AI can analyze transactional patterns, detect unusual activity, and flag potential counterfeit assets. This strengthens trust and transparency within the marketplace. Example: Machine learning models can detect duplicate or plagiarized NFT assets before they are&nbsp;listed. 4. Smart Contract AutomationSmart contracts automate NFT transactions, reducing the need for intermediaries. AI can optimize these contracts by analyzing market conditions and automating complex rules, improving efficiency and accuracy. Example: AI can ensure royalty payments are calculated correctly for NFT creators across multiple&nbsp;resales. 5. Market Insights and Predictive AnalyticsAI-powered analytics provide creators and investors with actionable insights. By predicting trends, AI helps users make informed investment decisions, improving returns and reducing&nbsp;risks. Example: AI can forecast which NFTs may increase in value, guiding collectors to high-potential assets. 6. Improved Search FunctionalityAI improves search functionality by understanding user intent and preferences. Unlike traditional keyword searches, AI can deliver contextual and relevant NFT recommendations. Example: AI can recommend NFTs with similar visual styles, even if keywords don’t match&nbsp;exactly. 7. Enhanced LiquidityBy predicting market demand and optimizing pricing, AI can improve liquidity in NFT marketplaces. This ensures faster transactions and higher user engagement. Example: AI identifies trending NFTs and actively promotes them to buyers most likely to purchase. 8. Cross-Platform IntegrationAI-powered marketplaces can integrate with DeFi protocols, gaming platforms, and virtual worlds. This allows NFTs to be used across multiple ecosystems, increasing their utility and&nbsp;value. Example: AI can recommend NFTs that can be utilized in specific metaverse games, enhancing cross-platform experiences. 9. Reduced Operational CostsAutomation of tasks such as data analysis, fraud detection, and transaction management reduces manual effort, lowering operational costs for marketplace operators. Example: AI monitors listings for suspicious activity 24/7, eliminating the need for a large compliance team. 10. ScalabilityAI enables NFT marketplaces to scale efficiently by automating operations, analyzing massive datasets, and managing growing user bases without compromising performance. Key Opportunities in AI-Powered NFT Marketplaces The convergence of AI and NFTs presents numerous opportunities for businesses, investors, and creators. These opportunities are reshaping how digital assets are traded and monetized. 1. Personalized NFT ExperiencesPersonalization is critical in digital marketplaces. AI allows marketplaces to offer customized experiences, from tailored NFT recommendations to unique interfaces for different user&nbsp;types. Opportunity: Platforms that provide personalized experiences can achieve higher engagement and customer&nbsp;loyalty. 2. AI-Curated NFT CollectionsAI can curate NFT collections based on aesthetic analysis, rarity, and historical significance. This assists collectors in discovering valuable assets and creators in marketing their work effectively. Opportunity: AI curation can differentiate marketplaces and attract serious collectors. 3. Predictive NFT Investment ToolsBy analyzing market data, AI can predict NFT value trends. Investors can make informed decisions on which NFTs to buy or sell, increasing profitability. Opportunity: Launching AI-driven investment tools can attract high-value users and investors to the marketplace. 4. Dynamic Royalty ManagementAI can automatically manage royalties across secondary sales, ensuring creators are compensated fairly without manual tracking. Opportunity: Improved royalty transparency builds trust with creators, increasing the platform’s appeal. 5. Integration with Gaming and MetaverseNFTs are increasingly used in gaming and virtual worlds. AI-powered marketplaces can analyze user behavior to suggest NFTs that enhance gaming or metaverse experiences. Opportunity: Expanding into gaming-related NFTs opens new revenue streams and user engagement. 6. AI-Powered NFT AuthenticationAI algorithms can authenticate NFT originality by comparing digital assets against existing databases. This prevents fraud and protects the marketplace’s reputation. Opportunity: Marketplaces with robust AI verification gain user trust and attract high-value assets. 7. Enhanced Analytics for CreatorsAI analytics provide creators with insights into market demand, trends, and pricing strategies. This empowers them to make data-driven decisions and optimize their NFT offerings. Opportunity: Tools that support creators attract high-quality content to the platform. 8. Cross-Chain NFT MarketplacesAI can manage and recommend NFTs across multiple blockchain networks, making assets interoperable and enhancing liquidity. Opportunity: Cross-chain capabilities position a marketplace as versatile and future-ready. 9. AI-Driven Marketing AutomationAI can identify target audiences and optimize campaigns to promote NFTs effectively. Automated marketing strategies increase visibility and drive&nbsp;sales. Opportunity: Integrating AI marketing tools enhances revenue potential for both creators and the platform. 10. Democratizing Access to NFTsAI can simplify NFT discovery and pricing, making marketplaces more accessible to beginners and reducing barriers to&nbsp;entry. Opportunity: Wider adoption leads to larger user bases and increased marketplace activity. Challenges and Considerations While AI-powered NFT marketplaces offer significant benefits, businesses must consider potential challenges: Data Privacy: Handling user data responsibly is critical to comply with regulations. AI Bias: Algorithms must be trained on diverse datasets to avoid biased recommendations. Integration Costs: Implementing AI solutions can be expensive initially. Regulatory Compliance: NFT and AI regulations vary across jurisdictions. Technical Complexity: Maintaining AI algorithms and blockchain integration requires skilled professionals. By addressing these challenges proactively, businesses can harness AI effectively while mitigating risks. Conclusion AI-powered NFT marketplaces are revolutionizing the digital asset ecosystem by offering smarter trading, personalized experiences, enhanced security, and valuable market insights. For creators, investors, and businesses, AI integration presents unprecedented opportunities to innovate, scale, and improve profitability. From dynamic pricing and predictive analytics to fraud prevention and personalized recommendations, AI is transforming how NFTs are discovered, valued, and traded. Businesses that embrace AI in NFT marketplaces not only stay ahead of competitors but also create a more efficient, transparent, and engaging ecosystem for their&nbsp;users. In 2025 and beyond, the combination of AI and NFTs will continue to unlock new opportunities, shaping the future of digital ownership, virtual experiences, and the broader blockchain ecosystem. AI-Powered NFT Marketplaces: Benefits and Opportunities was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1248-0.71%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004356-0.04%
Del
Medium2025/09/22 18:00
Del
ADA Price Prediction: Cardano Is Expected To Fall Under $0.30 In 2026 As Experts Tip Remittix To 100x

ADA Price Prediction: Cardano Is Expected To Fall Under $0.30 In 2026 As Experts Tip Remittix To 100x

At the start of the ongoing bull market, the popular ADA price prediction was that the token would finally surge […] The post ADA Price Prediction: Cardano Is Expected To Fall Under $0.30 In 2026 As Experts Tip Remittix To 100x appeared first on Coindoo.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01224+0.41%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.00198+11.92%
Cardano
ADA$0.8217-0.14%
Del
Coindoo2025/09/22 17:50
Del
Solana News: Nasdaq-listed Firm Announces S. Korea’s First SOL Treasury

Solana News: Nasdaq-listed Firm Announces S. Korea’s First SOL Treasury

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Solana
SOL$212.63-3.14%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01701+2.02%
Del
Coinstats2025/09/22 17:45
Del
Digital Asset Funds Soar: A Stunning $1.9 Billion Inflow Signals Growing Investor Confidence

Digital Asset Funds Soar: A Stunning $1.9 Billion Inflow Signals Growing Investor Confidence

BitcoinWorld Digital Asset Funds Soar: A Stunning $1.9 Billion Inflow Signals Growing Investor Confidence Are you keeping an eye on the pulse of the crypto market? If so, you’ve likely noticed a significant surge in interest and investment. Last week, digital asset funds experienced an astounding net inflow of $1.9 billion. This substantial capital injection signals a robust and growing appetite among investors for cryptocurrencies. What Are Digital Asset Funds, and Why Do They Matter? Before we dive deeper, let’s quickly clarify what we mean by digital asset funds. These are investment vehicles that allow individuals and institutions to gain exposure to cryptocurrencies without directly buying and holding the underlying assets themselves. Think of them as professionally managed portfolios that invest in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other digital assets. Their importance cannot be overstated. Inflows into these funds are a crucial indicator of institutional and broader investor sentiment. When these funds see significant capital, it often reflects increasing confidence in the long-term viability and growth potential of the crypto space. The Week’s Stunning Inflow: A Closer Look at Digital Asset Funds The recent figures, announced by CoinShares, paint a very clear picture: investors are pouring money into digital assets. The $1.9 billion net inflow wasn’t just a minor bump; it was a powerful statement. This surge brings the year-to-date total to an impressive $40.4 billion, underscoring a sustained trend of adoption. Let’s break down where this capital went: Bitcoin (BTC): The king of crypto continued to reign supreme, attracting $977 million in inflows. This demonstrates enduring belief in Bitcoin as a store of value and a leading digital asset. Ethereum (ETH): Not far behind, Ethereum-related products saw a significant $772 million inflow. This highlights strong interest in the network’s ecosystem and its potential for innovation. Solana (SOL): The high-performance blockchain attracted $127.3 million, indicating growing enthusiasm for alternative layer-1 solutions. XRP: Despite regulatory uncertainties, XRP still drew a notable $69.4 million, showing continued investor support for the token. What Sparked This Surge in Digital Asset Funds? CoinShares provided a key insight into the timing of this accelerated capital influx. The majority of the inflows occurred late in the week, coinciding with the U.S. Federal Reserve’s decision regarding interest rates. When the Fed cuts or signals a cut in interest rates, it typically makes traditional investments like bonds less attractive. This often encourages investors to seek higher returns in riskier assets, including equities and, increasingly, cryptocurrencies. The prospect of lower borrowing costs can also stimulate economic activity, which in turn can boost investor confidence in growth assets like digital currencies. This macroeconomic shift clearly played a pivotal role in the recent performance of digital asset funds. Broader Market Implications: What Does This Mean for Investors? These substantial inflows into digital asset funds carry several implications for the broader market and individual investors: Institutional Validation: The consistent flow of institutional capital into these funds suggests growing mainstream acceptance and validation of cryptocurrencies as a legitimate asset class. Market Stability: Increased institutional participation can potentially lead to greater market stability and reduced volatility over the long term, as larger players tend to have longer investment horizons. Diversification Opportunities: For traditional investors, digital asset funds offer a convenient way to diversify portfolios beyond traditional stocks and bonds, potentially enhancing returns. Evolving Landscape: The demand for various altcoins like Solana and XRP indicates a broadening interest beyond just Bitcoin and Ethereum, pointing to a more mature and diverse digital asset ecosystem. However, it’s crucial to remember that while inflows are positive, the crypto market remains dynamic and subject to various influences, including regulatory changes and technological developments. Looking Ahead: The Future of Digital Asset Funds The trend of increasing inflows into digital asset funds seems poised to continue, especially as the global economic landscape evolves and more traditional financial institutions embrace digital assets. As more sophisticated investment products emerge, and regulatory clarity improves, we can expect even greater participation from both retail and institutional investors. This ongoing institutional interest could further cement cryptocurrencies as a permanent fixture in global financial markets, driving innovation and potentially unlocking new opportunities for wealth creation. Staying informed about these trends is key for anyone looking to navigate the exciting world of digital finance. In conclusion, the $1.9 billion net inflow into digital asset funds last week is more than just a number; it’s a powerful indicator of surging investor confidence and the increasing integration of cryptocurrencies into mainstream finance. This momentum, fueled by both asset-specific demand and broader macroeconomic factors, highlights a promising future for the digital asset space. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What exactly are digital asset funds? Digital asset funds are investment vehicles that allow investors to gain exposure to cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum without directly owning the assets. They are managed by professionals and typically invest in a basket of digital currencies or specific crypto-related products. Q2: Why is the U.S. Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision relevant to digital asset funds? When the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates, it generally makes traditional, lower-risk investments less attractive. This can prompt investors to seek higher returns in riskier assets, including cryptocurrencies, leading to increased inflows into digital asset funds. Q3: Which digital assets saw the most significant inflows last week? Bitcoin-related products attracted the largest share with $977 million, followed closely by Ethereum-related products with $772 million. Solana and XRP also saw substantial inflows. Q4: Do these inflows indicate that cryptocurrency investments are now risk-free? No, significant inflows into digital asset funds indicate growing investor confidence and institutional adoption, but they do not eliminate the inherent risks associated with cryptocurrency investments. The market can still be volatile and is subject to various external factors. Q5: How can I invest in digital asset funds? Investment in digital asset funds is typically done through traditional brokerage platforms that offer access to these specialized funds or through dedicated crypto investment platforms. It’s advisable to consult with a financial advisor to understand if such investments align with your financial goals and risk tolerance. If you found this article insightful, consider sharing it with your network! Help us spread the word about the latest trends in the dynamic world of digital assets. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin and Ethereum institutional adoption. This post Digital Asset Funds Soar: A Stunning $1.9 Billion Inflow Signals Growing Investor Confidence first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
1
1$0.013161-15.74%
Prompt
PROMPT$0.1406-2.69%
Threshold
T$0.01565+0.19%
Del
Coinstats2025/09/22 17:30
Del

Populære nyheter

Flere

Stablecoin startup Bastion completes $14.6 million in new funding round, led by Coinbase Ventures

Federal Reserve Lowers Interest Rates Again

Canton Network Selects Chainlink as Super Validator and Integrates Oracles with CCIP

Big Pi Ventures, a firm focused on AI, blockchain, and other fields, has completed its first round of fundraising of €130 million for its new fund.

Live Nation CEO says demand is unmistakable, concert tickets are underpriced