2025-09-24 Wednesday

Unn deg de heteste kryptonyhetene og markedsoppdateringene
mBit Casino Leads Bitcoin Gaming With 8,000+ Games, Fast Crypto Payouts, and Full Anonymity

The post mBit Casino Leads Bitcoin Gaming With 8,000+ Games, Fast Crypto Payouts, and Full Anonymity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This content is provided by a sponsor. Discover mBit Casino, a leading Bitcoin casino with 8,000+ games, lightning-fast crypto withdrawals, provably fair play, VIP rewards, and full anonymity. Redefining the Crypto Casino Experience The rise of crypto casinos has reshaped the online gaming industry, with players increasingly prioritizing speed, privacy, and transparency. In this fast-evolving […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/mbit-casino-leads-bitcoin-gaming-with-8000-games-fast-crypto-payouts-and-full-anonymity/
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.01015-11.90%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03919+2.27%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01701+2.02%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 19:40
MetaMask Stablecoin mUSD Breaks Supply Milestone in 7 Days: Details

MetaMask's mUSD stablecoin has seen its circulating supply jump from 15 million to 65 million within 7 days. The post MetaMask Stablecoin mUSD Breaks Supply Milestone in 7 Days: Details appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker2025/09/22 18:32
UK FCA speeds up crypto approvals after criticism

The UK’s FCA has cut crypto registration approval times by two-thirds, raising its acceptance rate to 45%.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/22 18:25
XRP Price Targets $3.3 Breakout After Support Retest and Adoption

XRP is gaining attention as companies start to include it as a form of payment, and the currency shows strong indications. One giant American company just added the altcoin, which fueled hope for growing use. Analysts believe the coin is testing at an essential support level, which would spark another rally. At press time, XRP […]
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004424-3.06%
XRP
XRP$2.8882+0.77%
FORM
FORM$1.1766+4.19%
Tronweekly2025/09/22 18:10
Ukraine’s Anti-Corruption Agency Admits Lack of Data on Unreliable Crypto Declarations

The National Agency for the prevention of corruption (NAPC) said that it does not keep records of declarations, where digital assets are indicated. The Office does not have statistics on the identified cases of false data on such funds. This is stated in the response to the request of the edition The Page. The agency […] Сообщение Ukraine’s Anti-Corruption Agency Admits Lack of Data on Unreliable Crypto Declarations появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
Notcoin
NOT$0.001671-0.29%
Incrypted2025/09/22 18:02
Dogecoin Price Prediction: Is $1 Remotely Possible? Experts Suggest Pivoting to Cardano and Digitap

The Dogecoin price reaching $1 is slowly becoming a distant dream; can a memecoin be valued as much? With utility-backed altcoins having actual use cases besides being a store of value, experts suggest buying the Cardano coin and Digitap ($TAP). $TAP, underpriced at $0.012 in the first presale round, is a top crypto to buy […] The post Dogecoin Price Prediction: Is $1 Remotely Possible? Experts Suggest Pivoting to Cardano and Digitap  appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
1
1$0.013167-15.70%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.369-1.60%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.001556-3.59%
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/22 18:00
Empowering Builders: How Dexlyn’s IDO Launchpad Simplifies Multi-Chain

The multi-chain ecosystem has distinct challenges for builders, such as liquidity silos, expensive cross-chain integrations, and high launch costs. With Dexlyn’s IDO launchpad, the boundary of permissionless multi-chain token launches is coupled within secure decentralized trading. This is not a simple launchpad; it empowers a developer to focus on innovation and shifts paradigm infrastructure work. 1. The Evolving Landscape of Multi-Chain DeFi&nbsp;Projects Through Solana and Polygon expanding beyond Ethereum alongside new L1s like Supra launching with specific benefits, the blockchain ecosystems have exploded. Challenges: Liquidity fragmentation turns assets into stuck assets in separate silos. Integration Overhead will put manual bridging and custom code contracts at a crawl. Cost Barriers apply high fees to deployment on different chains. Dexlyn’s Edge: Dexlyn eliminates and smoothens the whole process across barriers to access cross chain liquidity and deployment. 2. What Sets Dexlyn&nbsp;Apart? Through these three pillars, Dexlyn differentiates itself with launchpads: Permission-less Access — Featured users: Issuers become gatekeepers allowing instant project launches streamed through tokens premiering in real&nbsp;time. Multi-chain native — Live on supra l1 and easily extend to Ethereum, Solana and&nbsp;more. Secure &amp; Decentralized — AMM integrated allows for instant trade execution and locked liquidity preventing rug&nbsp;pulls. 3. Technical Deep&nbsp;Dive &gt; Smart Contract Infrastructure Automated token sales manage allocation distribution including vesting and liquidity fill provisioning streamlined through anti-bot systems whitelisted KYC layers coupled with time-locked pools. Set up tokens within less than five minutes on Supra L1 with Dexlyn’s generator. Support for wallets is agnostic such as MetaMask, Phantom and many others. Public endpoints allow DEXs to integrate liquidity pools. &gt; UX &amp; Developer Integration Tools Dashboards for IDOs with drag-and-drop capabilities. Fair allocations with tiered staking. Asynchronous real-time retrievable analytics tracking raises&nbsp;events. 4. Step-by-Step: Launching On&nbsp;Dexlyn Deploy: Either through token generator or manually deploying.Configure: Decide on IDO parameters (vesting, token price, and hard cap).Launch: Sale activation; post-raise liquid provisioning auto-triggered.Trade: Trading on Dexlyn’s DEX enabled instantly post-trade execution 5. Advantages For Builders and Investors 6. Real World Illustration Memecoin&nbsp;Launch Let us take the case of community memecoin “DogeRocket”: Burned 50 ETH raised from over 800 participants Trading tokens on dex earns $120k in supply with instant access liquidity. &gt; Result? DeFi without rug priceless virality effortlessly leads CEX listing in under two full&nbsp;days. Dexlyn makes multi-chain launches simple and orderly — like a voting democracy — instead of a technological nightmare. Dexlyn removes gatekeepers and fragmentation which helps builders deliver innovations faster and investors access them more safely. Are you set to turn your ideas into reality? Start building on Dexlyn&nbsp;today. Empowering Builders: How Dexlyn’s IDO Launchpad Simplifies Multi-Chain was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Multichain
MULTI$0.03706+0.29%
Medium2025/09/22 18:00
Why Investors Recognize BullZilla as the Best Crypto Presale Now While Chainlink and WLFI Expand DeFi Solutions

What gives a token presale the power to capture both whales and everyday investors? Some projects gain traction through utility, others through community-driven design. Chainlink and World Liberty Financial have established reputations in their respective fields, but a newcomer has garnered wider attention with its presale model. BullZilla ($BZIL) is rapidly advancing through Stage 3D […] The post Why Investors Recognize BullZilla as the Best Crypto Presale Now While Chainlink and WLFI Expand DeFi Solutions appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
WLFI
WLFI$0.2019+0.14%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.04199-17.24%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001717-0.75%
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/22 17:56
The TechBeat: ChatGPT Became the Face of AI—But the Real Battle Is Building Ecosystems, Not Single Models (9/22/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐Want to know what's trending right now?: The Techbeat by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our trending stories of the day! Set email preference here. ## Terraforming Mars Could Save Earth (or Doom Us All) By @kingdavvd [ 6 Min read ] Explore how space technology helps fight climate change, from satellites tracking emissions to innovations driving sustainability. Read More. True Announces $TRUE Token Sale to Build the First AI-Native Perpetuals DEX on Solana By @pressreleases [ 4 Min read ] True, a Solana-based AI decentralized trading platform, has announced the upcoming launch of its $TRUE token sale. Read More. 12 Best Proxy Service Providers in 2025 By @oxylabs [ 12 Min read ] Discover the top 12 proxy providers of 2025, tested and ranked. Compare pricing, features, and performance to find the perfect proxy service for your needs. Read More. ChatGPT Became the Face of AI—But the Real Battle Is Building Ecosystems, Not Single Models By @hacker53037367 [ 12 Min read ] ChatGPT made AI mainstream, but real transformation comes from ecosystems that embed AI across business, not from relying on a single model. Read More. How to Build a File Uploader Tool with Drag-and-Drop and Cloud Storage By @filestack [ 11 Min read ] Learn how to build a modern file uploader tool with drag-and-drop, progress tracking, and cloud integration using file upload software. Read More. How Science Fiction’s Clarke Belt Became our Geostationary Satellite Reality By @ivyhackwell [ 6 Min read ] Discover how the fictional Clarke Belt in science fiction became the foundation for today's geostationary satellites, revolutionizing global communication. Read More. Cypherpunks Write Code: Zooko Wilcox &amp; Zcash By @obyte [ 6 Min read ] Zooko Wilcox grew up coding and questioning systems, and that path led him to create the privacy coin Zcash. Let's see more of this story! Read More. 12 Best Web Scraping Services in 2025 By @oxylabs [ 11 Min read ] Explore the 12 best web scraping services of 2025. Compare features, pricing, and pros &amp; cons to choose the right tool for your data extraction needs. Read More. Can ChatGPT Outperform the Market? Week 5 By @nathanbsmith729 [ 3 Min read ] Heavy Week… Read More. How We Built a Professional iOS Onboarding at inDrive By @indrivetech [ 4 Min read ] Discover how inDrive built a structured two-week iOS onboarding program that helps new developers master architectures, navigation, and workflows faster. Read More. ScyllaDB Powers Low-Latency, Scalable Online Feature Stores for Real-Time ML By @scylladb [ 5 Min read ] Discover how ScyllaDB enables fast, scalable online feature stores, integrating with Feast to deliver low-latency, high-throughput ML predictions. Read More. Are Blockchain Communities Inevitable? By @logos [ 23 Min read ] Are blockchain communities inevitable? Explore crypto sovereignty and post-nation-state governance with insights from Jarrad Hope &amp; Peter Ludlow. Read More. From Postgres to ScyllaDB: How Coralogix Achieved 349x Faster Queries By @scylladb [ 8 Min read ] Coralogix boosted query speeds 349x by migrating from PostgreSQL to ScyllaDB, cutting latency from 30s to 86ms with smart data modeling. Read More. How Evergen Scaled Renewable Monitoring with TigerData (TimescaleDB) and Slashed Infrastructure Cost By @tigerdata [ 9 Min read ] How Evergen scaled renewable monitoring by moving from MongoDB to TigerData (TimescaleDB)—cutting infra use &gt;50%, speeding queries &lt;500 ms, &amp; centralizing data. Read More. A Tale from Database Performance at Scale: Rust and Driver Debugging By @scylladb [ 7 Min read ] Joan’s quirky debugging tale shows how Rust, drivers, and timeouts shape database performance at scale—mixing humor with hard-won lessons. Read More. The Dark Side of Decentralization: Can We Handle a Truly Free Internet? By @dylanmich [ 7 Min read ] Explore the potential dangers of a completely decentralized internet, examining the challenges and risks associated with absolute online freedom. Read More. Microsoft’s LinkedIn Still Sucks, But Outsmarting Its Algorithm Is Hilariously Easy By @frankmorgan [ 3 Min read ] A cheeky experiment uses ChatGPT to slip LinkedIn’s walled garden, proving off-platform links still win—and why MS’s Dismal Platform must pivot or die. Read More. Why SaaS Pricing Pages Fail By @hackercm8riv27c00002e6mhctmxnpn [ 4 Min read ] A feature on the table and then locking it behind ‘upgrade to unlock’ two days later is a hostage situation. Read More. Building a DEXScreener Clone: A Step-by-Step Guide By @danielcrouch [ 13 Min read ] Build a DEXSceener clone: a step by step guide with code and api key generation. Read More. Why RAG Might Actually Matter More Than Ever In 2025 By @jennapederson [ 4 Min read ] Some claim RAG is dead, but anyone building production AI workloads is doubling down. Here's why it remains essential for real-world AI deployments. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it. See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
RealLink
REAL$0.0631+4.48%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1251-0.47%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001671-0.29%
Hackernoon2025/09/22 14:10
AI’s Habit of Repackaging Ideas Without Credit

LLMs are celebrated as revolutionary, yet they operate by extracting and repackaging the work of millions of authors without credit. They plagiarize at three levels—words, style, and ideas—while providing value only because of the commons that humans built. Lawsuits, university policies, and open-source conflicts show this is not hypothetical but real. The solution is reciprocity: attribution, compensation, and reinvestment in the knowledge infrastructures that make synthesis possible.
RealLink
REAL$0.0631+4.48%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1251-0.47%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.71646-2.70%
Hackernoon2025/09/22 13:15
