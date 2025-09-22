2025-09-24 Wednesday

Bitcoin Hyper Is $BTC's Fastest Layer-2 and Potentially 2025's Best Crypto to Buy

Bitcoin Hyper Is $BTC’s Fastest Layer-2 and Potentially 2025’s Best Crypto to Buy

The post Bitcoin Hyper Is $BTC’s Fastest Layer-2 and Potentially 2025’s Best Crypto to Buy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. One of this year’s hottest crypto presales continues to heat up as it raised more than $17.5M to date. Pushing it to new heights is a pair of whale buys yesterday worth an eye-watering $30.5K. As a project that aims to make transactions on the Bitcoin ecosystem cheaper and faster, Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) has the potential to change the crypto landscape once it launches. Bitcoin Blockchain: Security at the Cost of Speed Since launching in 2009, Bitcoin has established itself as the leading cryptocurrency worldwide. Starting from just $0.10, its value has skyrocketed over the years, reaching as high as $124K in August. Aside from this, it’s also one of the most secure digital assets on the planet, thanks to its simplified script. But this robust security is also its downside, as it limits the coin’s scalability. Transactions on the blockchain are notoriously slow, too. Theoretically speaking, it can handle just seven transactions per second (TPS) compared to Solana, which can handle up to 65K TPS. Since Bitcoin is the world’s most popular crypto, its current TPS can hardly meet the demand. This causes network congestion, which then makes transactions very costly. Unfortunately, changing Bitcoin’s basic code isn’t the answer, because it would weaken its security. The solution? A Bitcoin Layer 2 network. How Bitcoin Hyper will Deliver Speed, Low-Cost, and Scalability to the Bitcoin Ecosystem Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is one project that aims to transform the Bitcoin ecosystem with its Layer 2 network. Once launched, the L2 will let you send your $BTC there so you can use it for various applications, like staking and interacting with dApps. Since the L2 will operate on a Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), it can benefit from the SVM’s speed and low transaction fees, which aren’t achievable with the main Bitcoin blockchain. In a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 19:37
China's gold appetite hits record levels

China’s gold appetite hits record levels

The post China’s gold appetite hits record levels appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. China’s appetite for gold continues to surge both at the retail and institutional level, even as global prices for the precious metal hover near record highs. Notably, gold has been among the hottest assets across 2025, hitting new highs above the $3,500 support spot. By press time, the commodity was valued at $3,727, up 1.15% for the day.  Gold one-day price chart. Source: TradingView Regarding the country’s gold demand, data shows that non-monetary imports jumped 64% month-over-month in July to 104 tonnes, the second-highest level this year.  That figure is also about 9% above the five-year average of 95 tonnes, pointing to resilient demand despite elevated costs, according to China’s General Administration of Customs data shared by The Kobeissi Letter on September 22. Gold demand in China. Source: CGAC On the other hand, non-monetary imports, covering purchases by households, jewelers, and private investors, have cemented China’s role as the world’s largest gold market.  PBOC’s unrelenting gold demand  Meanwhile, official reserves are also expanding. In this case, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) raised its gold holdings for the tenth consecutive month in August, lifting total reserves to a record 74 million ounces.  Together, surging imports and central bank purchases point to a structural shift in global gold demand. Notably, China’s combined consumer and official buying has been instrumental in sustaining the 2025 gold rally, helping prices stay near record highs and limiting downside risks. Therefore, this trend reflects deeper economic undercurrents where it can be argued that  households and investors are seeking safety amid slowing growth, property market strains, and a weaker yuan, while the PBOC’s strategy reflects Beijing’s push to reduce reliance on the dollar. Featured image via Shutterstock Source: https://finbold.com/chinas-gold-appetite-hits-record-levels/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 19:27
The Blockchain Bifecta: Why Polkadot Enthusiasts Are Mesmerized by XRP Tundra's Two-Token System

The Blockchain Bifecta: Why Polkadot Enthusiasts Are Mesmerized by XRP Tundra’s Two-Token System

The post The Blockchain Bifecta: Why Polkadot Enthusiasts Are Mesmerized by XRP Tundra’s Two-Token System appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polkadot’s ecosystem has become a proving ground for interoperability, where parachains showcase how decentralized networks can communicate seamlessly. Yet while this vision has advanced blockchain infrastructure, many Polkadot investors are seeking financial opportunities with clearer upside potential. That search has led to XRP Tundra, a presale spanning Solana and the XRP Ledger. Now in Phase 2, the project offers its dual-token system at $0.028, backed by independent audits, KYC verification, and a staking framework that promises yields far beyond traditional DeFi pools. From Interoperability to Yield Potential Polkadot excels at connecting blockchains, but yield generation often remains dependent on volatile liquidity pools. XRP Tundra presents a parallel innovation: a system where XRP holders can finally access native staking through Cryo Vaults. These vaults will allow investors to lock XRP for 7, 30, 60, or 90 days, with returns scaling up to 30% APY. Unlike liquidity mining, assets never leave the ledger, reducing custodial risks. Flexibility comes through Frost Keys, NFT-based boosters that can raise multipliers or shorten lock-up periods. Though staking has not yet launched, presale buyers are guaranteed first access, a promise that resonates strongly with communities accustomed to decentralization and control. How the Two-Token System Works The presale delivers more than one asset. Buyers acquire TUNDRA-S on Solana, a utility and yield token, and also receive free allocations of TUNDRA-X, a governance and reserve token issued on the XRP Ledger. In Phase 2, TUNDRA-S is available at $0.028, with an 18% bonus applied to purchases. Alongside, buyers are granted free TUNDRA-X tokens, valued for reference at $0.01 each. At launch, the targets are $2.50 for TUNDRA-S and $1.25 for TUNDRA-X, mapping out potential returns of more than 100x for early participants. With 40% of TUNDRA-S supply dedicated to presale across multiple phases, the system rewards those who enter…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 19:21
XRP Whales Move Over $800 Million in 24 Hours, Price Swing Ahead?

XRP Whales Move Over $800 Million in 24 Hours, Price Swing Ahead?

TLDR XRP whales moved over $812 million in two large transactions within 24 hours. The first transfer involved 135.54 million XRP worth $397.03 million. The second transfer involved 141.81 million XRP valued at $415.62 million. XRP’s price dropped 6.27% in the last 24 hours and 7.23% in the past week. XRP is currently trading below [...] The post XRP Whales Move Over $800 Million in 24 Hours, Price Swing Ahead? appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/22 19:09
XRP Tundra Presale at $0.01 Targets 25x Return at Launch

XRP Tundra Presale at $0.01 Targets 25x Return at Launch

The post XRP Tundra Presale at $0.01 Targets 25x Return at Launch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP holders have often complained that their coin has limited use beyond payments. While other blockchains offered staking and yield, XRP owners could do little except hold and wait. That may be about to change. XRP Tundra is trying to solve this with a presale that introduces dual tokens, a staking system built for XRPL, and early participation incentives. The sale is priced at $0.01 per TUNDRA-S in Phase 1, with a 19% bonus and a free allocation of TUNDRA-X included. The model stands out because it provides two tokens with distinct functions at a fixed entry price, giving participants more than a simple speculative purchase. Presale Structure Offers Two Assets The presale allocates 40% percent of TUNDRA-S 200 million supply to participants, making them central to the project from the start. TUNDRA-S, issued on Solana, is meant for staking and yield. TUNDRA-X, distributed on the XRP Ledger, is intended for governance and reserves. Launch values are already defined at $2.50 for TUNDRA-S and $1.25 for TUNDRA-X, creating transparency about how the team envisions market entry. Buyers can calculate the potential upside without relying on vague promises. For XRP holders who have often been excluded from token sales that offer little clarity, this approach has added weight to the presale’s momentum. Staking With Cryo Vaults One of the most important features of XRP Tundra is its staking system. Cryo Vaults will allow holders to lock XRP directly on the ledger for 7, 30, 60, or 90 days. Yields increase with commitment, topping out at 30% APY for the longest terms. Because tokens remain on XRPL rather than being wrapped or sent to custodians, users keep full ledger security while earning. The significance is clear when compared to other ecosystems. Ethereum validators currently average around 3–4% APY, and even high-yield DeFi…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 19:03
Spot Gold Hits All-Time High at $3,720 per Ounce

Spot Gold Hits All-Time High at $3,720 per Ounce

The post Spot Gold Hits All-Time High at $3,720 per Ounce appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Gold prices rose significantly this month, impacting global markets. Gold reached $3,720 per ounce in September. Precedents indicate significant financial shifts. Spot gold prices surged to $3,720 per ounce on September 22, 2025, reaching an all-time high amid macroeconomic conditions and U.S. Federal Reserve rate cut expectations. This surge affects risk assets, with capital flows shifting from cryptocurrencies like BTC and ETH towards safer havens, impacting portfolio strategies and market dynamics. Gold Prices Hit Record Amid Economic Adjustments Spot gold prices broke nominal and inflation-adjusted records in September 2025, climbing to $3,720 per ounce. The increase, documented by BlockBeats News, occurs within a month marked by an 8% appreciation. Influenced by macroeconomic trends and potential U.S. Federal Reserve rate adjustments, the gold market experienced heightened activity. Market experts, including Kyle Rodda, emphasize the strength of market sentiment due to expectations of potential rate cuts. Institutional investors gravitated towards gold as a hedge amidst economic uncertainty, influencing assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, which often serve as alternatives to traditional financial hedges. “Market sentiment is very optimistic, with the market betting on a rate cut ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee decision. The short- to medium-term outlook for gold remains strong.” – Kyle Rodda, Analyst, Capital.com Gold’s Rise Sparks Discussions on Regulatory Impacts Did you know? The current surge in gold prices marks its first significant breach beyond 1980’s inflation-adjusted records, underlining gold’s enduring role as a premier inflation hedge. Bitcoin (BTC), with a current price of $112,675.36 and a market cap of $2.24 trillion, demonstrates a 2.61% drop over the past 24 hours. Market dominance stands at 57.70%, showing recent movements within crypto markets. Data indicate both negative trends over the short term and a 7.16% rise over 90 days. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 19:02
$350K Bitcoin Prediction by Robert Kiyosaki as Ethereum Remains Strong Despite Bearish Pressure and $HYPER Pumps

$350K Bitcoin Prediction by Robert Kiyosaki as Ethereum Remains Strong Despite Bearish Pressure and $HYPER Pumps

The post $350K Bitcoin Prediction by Robert Kiyosaki as Ethereum Remains Strong Despite Bearish Pressure and $HYPER Pumps appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Live Bitcoin Hyper Updates Today: $350K Bitcoin Prediction by Robert Kiyosaki as Ethereum Remains Strong Despite Bearish Pressure and $HYPER Pumps Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Leah is a British journalist with a BA in Journalism, Media, and Communications and nearly a decade of content writing experience. Over the last four years, her focus has primarily been on Web3 technologies, driven by her genuine enthusiasm for decentralization and the latest technological advancements. She has contributed to leading crypto and NFT publications – Cointelegraph, Coinbound, Crypto News, NFT Plazas, Bitcolumnist, Techreport, and NFT Lately – which has elevated her to a senior role in crypto journalism. Whether crafting breaking news or in-depth reviews, she strives to engage her readers with the latest insights and information. Her articles often span the hottest cryptos, exchanges, and evolving regulations. As part of her ploy to attract crypto newbies into Web3, she explains even the most complex topics in an easily understandable and engaging way. Further underscoring her dynamic journalism background, she has written for various sectors, including software testing (TEST Magazine), travel (Travel Off Path), and music (Mixmag). When she’s not deep into a crypto rabbit hole, she’s probably island-hopping (with the Galapagos and Hainan being her go-to’s). Or perhaps sketching chalk pencil drawings while listening to the Pixies, her all-time favorite band. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-hyper-live-news-september-22-2025/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 18:58
AI Protocol 0G Labs Debuts Mainnet to Power Decentralized AI Infrastructure

AI Protocol 0G Labs Debuts Mainnet to Power Decentralized AI Infrastructure

The post AI Protocol 0G Labs Debuts Mainnet to Power Decentralized AI Infrastructure appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Decentralized artificial intelligence (AI) protocol 0G Labs has launched its Aristotle mainnet, transitioning it into a fully operational and foundational layer for AI-native applications. 0G Labs Launches Aristotle Mainnet to Democratize AI Decentralized artificial intelligence (AI) protocol 0G Labs has officially launched its Aristotle mainnet, marking a major milestone in its mission to make artificial […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/ai-protocol-0g-labs-debuts-mainnet-to-power-decentralized-ai-infrastructure/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 18:49
Vietnam Bank Account Purge Boosts Bitcoin Appeal

Vietnam Bank Account Purge Boosts Bitcoin Appeal

The post Vietnam Bank Account Purge Boosts Bitcoin Appeal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Vietnam’s recent decision to delete over 86 million bank accounts underscores growing concerns over centralized control of personal finances. As biometric verification becomes mandatory, critics argue that the sweeping closures expose the vulnerability of traditional banking. The event has sparked renewed interest in decentralized alternatives such as Bitcoin, which operates independently of government or institutional oversight. Sponsored Sponsored Vietnam Deletes Millions of Accounts Under New Biometric Rules Vietnamese commercial banks began removing over 86 million bank accounts in early September 2025 after the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) enforced new biometric requirements. Authorities say the policy targets accounts lacking face or fingerprint verification and aims to curb fraud, cybercrime, and money laundering. The country has an estimated 200 million bank accounts. Following the nationwide review, approximately 113 million remained active. Accounts flagged as inactive or not updated with biometric data faced deletion, leaving many residents scrambling to meet compliance deadlines. Foreign residents report particular challenges. In-person identity checks are mandatory, and remote options remain limited, creating hurdles for those outside Vietnam or unable to visit branches quickly. Critics argue the measures risk excluding vulnerable groups and may disrupt legitimate financial activity. Global Context of Sudden Account Freezes Vietnam’s sweeping action is not unique. Around the world, governments and financial institutions routinely freeze or seize funds, often without prior notice. In China, rural bank customers in 2022 faced frozen deposits for months amid fraud investigations, prompting widespread protests. The US has long employed civil asset forfeiture, allowing law enforcement to seize assets even without a criminal conviction. In the UK, “Account Freezing Orders” empower authorities to block access when anti-money-laundering concerns arise. Sponsored Sponsored Vietnam just froze 86m bank accounts because account holders didn’t comply with new biometrics laws that require a face scan or fingerprint for account verification. If users…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 18:47
Indiana Quarterback Fernando Mendoza Enters Heisman Trophy Conversation

Indiana Quarterback Fernando Mendoza Enters Heisman Trophy Conversation

The post Indiana Quarterback Fernando Mendoza Enters Heisman Trophy Conversation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. At halftime Saturday night, Indiana led Illinois, 35-10, a dominant performance in a game that was supposed to be close. Quarterback Fernando Mendoza, a Cal transfer and early season Heisman Trophy favorite, had thrown for three touchdowns and was nearly flawless. Still, Hoosiers coach Curt Cignetti apparently wasn’t satisfied. When NBC sideline reporter Kathryn Tappen asked Cignetti what he wanted to see from his offense, he quickly replied. “More points,” said Cignetti, smirking. The then-No. 19 Hoosiers did just that, scoring another touchdown on the opening possession of the second half. And they never let up, winning, 63-10, over the then-No. 9 Illini, which was supposed to have an elite defense. Illinois allowed 7.3 points per game in its first three games, the fifth-fewest in the nation, albeit against weak competition in Western Illinois, Duke and Western Michigan. The Illini, though, had no answers on Saturday against Indiana. The Hoosiers are now 4-0 and No. 11 in the Associated Press poll, the program’s highest ranking this early in the season since 1969. Indiana has won its first four games in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1985 and 1986. Back then, the Hoosiers couldn’t keep up their hot starts, going 4-7 in 1985 and 6-6 a year later. But last season, IU made the College Football Playoff, and it is playing even better than a year ago and could be back in the CFP thanks to a deep, talented roster led by Mendoza. On Saturday night, Mendoza went 21 of 23 for 267 yards and five touchdowns and completed his final 17 passes. He…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 18:45
