Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. At halftime Saturday night, Indiana led Illinois, 35-10, a dominant performance in a game that was supposed to be close. Quarterback Fernando Mendoza, a Cal transfer and early season Heisman Trophy favorite, had thrown for three touchdowns and was nearly flawless. Still, Hoosiers coach Curt Cignetti apparently wasn't satisfied. When NBC sideline reporter Kathryn Tappen asked Cignetti what he wanted to see from his offense, he quickly replied. "More points," said Cignetti, smirking. The then-No. 19 Hoosiers did just that, scoring another touchdown on the opening possession of the second half. And they never let up, winning, 63-10, over the then-No. 9 Illini, which was supposed to have an elite defense. Illinois allowed 7.3 points per game in its first three games, the fifth-fewest in the nation, albeit against weak competition in Western Illinois, Duke and Western Michigan. The Illini, though, had no answers on Saturday against Indiana. The Hoosiers are now 4-0 and No. 11 in the Associated Press poll, the program's highest ranking this early in the season since 1969. Indiana has won its first four games in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1985 and 1986. Back then, the Hoosiers couldn't keep up their hot starts, going 4-7 in 1985 and 6-6 a year later. But last season, IU made the College Football Playoff, and it is playing even better than a year ago and could be back in the CFP thanks to a deep, talented roster led by Mendoza. On Saturday night, Mendoza went 21 of 23 for 267 yards and five touchdowns and completed his final 17 passes. He…
