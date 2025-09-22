2025-09-24 Wednesday

Nvidia, Abu Dhabi-backed institute open lab for next-gen AI and robotics research

The post Nvidia, Abu Dhabi-backed institute open lab for next-gen AI and robotics research appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nvidia and Abu Dhabi’s Technology Innovation Institute (TII) have announced the establishment of what is to be the first Nvidia AI Technology Center in the Middle East.  The announcement comes after Nvidia announced a $5 billion investment in Intel, marking the company’s largest external investment to date and positioning it as one of Intel’s major shareholders. Nvidia now has a joint research lab with Abu Dhabi The joint research lab, which is to be officially named the TII-NVAITC Joint Lab for AI and Robotics, will be located in the United Arab Emirates and will reportedly focus on accelerating advancements in next-generation AI models and robotics platforms. Discussions for the lab kicked off around a year ago, and Najwa Aaraj, the CEO of TII has said the hub will consist of teams with members from both parties, with more staff to be hired specifically for the project. Reports also claim the joint research hub will combine its multidisciplinary research with the U.S. company’s AI models and computing power, both factors currently coveted by many as they are fueling a global artificial intelligence boom. The agreement will enable the institute to use specific edge GPU chips to advance its research on robotics, among other areas, said Najwa Aaraj, the CEO of TII. “It will be a chip that we will newly use … It’s called the Thor chip, and it is a chip that enables advanced robotic systems development,” Aaraj said. TII is the applied research arm of the Advanced Technology Research Council, an Abu Dhabi government entity that is part of the UAE’s efforts to become a global AI player. Carlo Ruiz, Nvidia’s vice president of enterprise solutions and operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa said, “By working with TII in Abu Dhabi, we are expanding the scope of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 19:39
Unlocking The Future – Will Ripple XRP Reach $5 By 2030?

The post Unlocking The Future – Will Ripple XRP Reach $5 By 2030? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP Price Prediction: Unlocking The Future – Will Ripple XRP Reach $5 By 2030? Skip to content Home Crypto News XRP Price Prediction: Unlocking the Future – Will Ripple XRP Reach $5 by 2030? Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/xrp-price-prediction-2030/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 19:38
Ethereum Price Slips Below $4,200 – Can Bulls Defend $4,000?

The post Ethereum Price Slips Below $4,200 – Can Bulls Defend $4,000? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Ethereum has come under heavy selling pressure, slipping below $4,200 after a sharp daily decline of nearly 7%. The move wiped out more than $44 billion in market value in less than a week and left traders questioning whether bulls can hold the $4,000 psychological zone. With ETH now down over 15% from its all-time …
CoinPedia2025/09/22 19:32
MetaMask’s mUSD Makes Waves in Market Debut

The post MetaMask’s mUSD Makes Waves in Market Debut appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In an impressive market debut, MetaMask’s stablecoin, mUSD, achieved a remarkable feat by reaching a circulating supply of $65 million within just a week of its launch. Released last Monday, mUSD has quickly garnered attention and made its presence felt in the cryptocurrency space. Continue Reading:MetaMask’s mUSD Makes Waves in Market Debut Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/metamasks-musd-makes-waves-in-market-debut
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 19:22
Top 5 Coins Ready to Explode—One is Like Dogecoin on Steroids

The post Top 5 Coins Ready to Explode—One is Like Dogecoin on Steroids appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* The meme coin market continues to prove that humor, culture, and speculation can sometimes rival the fundamentals of blue-chip cryptocurrencies. With billions in trading volume and growing mainstream curiosity, 2025 is shaping to be another defining year for tokens born out of internet culture. While Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) paved the way, the new generation of meme coins is building ecosystems that combine virality with blockchain innovation. Among them, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) stands out as a project some analysts call “Dogecoin on steroids.” At the same time, other tokens like Fartcoin, Pepe, Trump Token, and Bonk continue to rally communities and investors alike. Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Meme Chain Powerhouse Unlike most meme tokens, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is not just riding on cultural momentum but building its own blockchain ecosystem. Designed as a Layer 2 EVM chain, LILPEPE aims to become the go-to hub for meme projects, offering ultra-low fees, lightning-fast transactions, and sniper-bot-resistant trading environments. The presale has attracted massive interest, raising over $25.5 million by Stage 13, with tokens priced at $0.0022 and nearly 92% sold out. Early entry is crucial for the next stage to rise to $0.0023. Little Pepe has passed a CertiK audit, which adds to its legitimacy by ensuring its smart contracts are safe and clear.  CoinMarketCap (CMC) has also listed the coin, giving it more visibility and credibility among traders worldwide. LILPEPE is one of the most promising meme coins on the market since it has good tokenomics, security, and exposure. It is the closest to bursting out like Dogecoin did. Fartcoin (FART): The Meme That Became a Market Surprise Fartcoin is everything traditional investors love to dismiss, until they see its performance. It went widespread on Twitter, meme compilations, and NFT experiments after being launched as a joke.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 19:17
Solana Price Prediction, Important Pi Network News and The Best Crypto To Buy Before October

But while big names dominate headlines, a new Ethereum Layer 2 project called Layer Brett is closely following. With its […] The post Solana Price Prediction, Important Pi Network News and The Best Crypto To Buy Before October appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/22 19:10
Google rolls out AP2 protocol for AI-led digital payments

The post Google rolls out AP2 protocol for AI-led digital payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Tech > Google rolls out AP2 protocol for AI-led digital payments Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL) announced the Agent Payments Protocol (AP2), an open framework developed in collaboration with over 60 leading payments and technology companies that supports artificial intelligence (AI) agents to transact securely on behalf of users, including for payments in stablecoins and other digital assets. AI agents are programs capable of performing various tasks for users, such as browsing the Internet or helping enterprises compare potential product providers. However, despite being technically able to do so, they generally stop short of going through with a purchase or transaction, requiring a user or human to give final approval manually, for example, by clicking a ‘pay’ button. According to Google, the ability of AI agents to complete transactions without the need for a user’s interaction at all creates the need to establish a common foundation to securely authenticate, validate, and convey an agent’s authority to transact. This is the purpose of AP2—to act automatically under predefined conditions and ensure transactions remain secure and auditable without the user present. “While today’s payment systems generally assume a human is directly clicking ‘buy’ on a trusted surface, the rise of autonomous agents and their ability to initiate a payment breaks this fundamental assumption and raises critical questions that AP2 helps to address,” said Google. “It [AP2] establishes the core building blocks for secure transactions, creating clear opportunities for the industry—including networks, issuers, merchants, technology providers, and end users—to innovate on adjacent areas like seamless agent authorization and decentralized identity.” The three key questions that AP2 addresses relate to ‘authorization,’ i.e., proving that a user gave an agent the specific authority to make a particular purchase; ‘authenticity,’ through enabling a merchant to be sure that an agent’s request accurately reflects the user’s true…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 19:08
As Whales Snap Up $30.5K in Tokens and Its Presale Raises Over $17.5M, Is Bitcoin Hyper 2025’s Best Crypto to Buy?

One of this year’s hottest crypto presales continues to heat up as it raised more than $17.5M to date. Pushing it to new heights is a pair of whale buys yesterday worth an eye-watering $30.5K.
Brave Newcoin2025/09/22 19:06
Here’s why Build-A-Bear Workshop is thriving even as retail struggles

The post Here’s why Build-A-Bear Workshop is thriving even as retail struggles appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A Build-A-Bear Workshop in Herald Square, New York on Sept. 16, 2025. Laya Neelakandan | CNBC For 26-year-old Cammie Craycroft’s friends, the perfect birthday activity this summer was a group trip to Build-A-Bear Workshop. Craycroft said she and her friends grew up going to the retailer, which is known for its experiential shopping product where customers can choose their stuffed animal and then pick its outfits, accessories and more. “Build-A-Bear means a lot to me. I had so many birthday parties at Build-A-Bear,” Craycroft told CNBC. “It really is a nostalgic place, and I have so many happy memories there.” The company has recently been targeting adults like Craycroft as it diversifies its portfolio and leans into the nostalgia of the brand. Despite macroeconomic headwinds, the company posted record-breaking revenue in the first half of fiscal 2025, reaching $252.6 million, an increase of nearly 12% from the year-ago period. And in its second-quarter earnings report at the end of August, the retailer raised its outlook after the success of its tariff mitigation strategies — namely, increasing its inventory in the first quarter while operating under the assumption that tariffs would raise prices. Build-A-Bear’s stock is up roughly 60% year-to-date and is fast approaching a $1 billion market cap, even as other retailers struggle to recover losses from tariffs. Stock Chart IconStock chart icon Build-A-Bear Workshop stock Founded in 1997, the company has been focused on scenario-planning and ensuring its brand stays true to its nostalgic roots while also adapting to the ever-changing macroenvironment, according to CEO Sharon Price John, who took over the company in 2013. Though the “retail apocalypse” means retailers have seen less foot traffic in malls over the past decade, John said Build-A-Bear has evolved to be “so much more” than just a storefront. The company has…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 19:06
Worldcoin Price Prediction: Unlocking WLD’s Future Potential

The post Worldcoin Price Prediction: Unlocking WLD’s Future Potential appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Worldcoin Price Prediction: Unlocking WLD’s Future Potential Skip to content Home Crypto News Worldcoin Price Prediction: Unlocking WLD’s Future Potential Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/worldcoin-price-prediction-wld/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 19:05
