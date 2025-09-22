MEXC-handelsplattformen
/
Kryptonyheter
/
2025-09-24 Wednesday
Kryptonyheter
Unn deg de heteste kryptonyhetene og markedsoppdateringene
Michael Saylor Sparks Buzz Around the Best Crypto Coin Presale in September 2025: But Which One?
BullZilla’s Stage 3D presale hits $530K with price climbing every $100K, while rumors of Michael Saylor’s interest fuel hype, making it a top September 2025 presale pick.
HYPE
$45.33
-5.66%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
FUEL
$0.00586
+2.98%
Del
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/22 19:45
Del
BNB Treasury Company CEA Industries has filed a registration statement for a $500 million PIPE
PANews reported on September 22nd that, according to Globenewswire, CEA Industries, the US-listed BNB treasury company, disclosed last Friday that it had filed an S-3 automatic registration statement for a $500 million private equity investment (PIPE) of common stock and a warrant transaction of up to $750 million. CEO David Namdar stated, "We are purchasing BNB daily and have a significant amount of unspent capital to continue building our reserve."
BNB
$1,014.13
-0.55%
Del
PANews
2025/09/22 19:31
Del
UK FCA Speeds Up Crypto Firm Approvals After Industry Complaints
TLDR The UK FCA has reduced the time to approve crypto firm applications by two-thirds. The acceptance rate for crypto registrations has increased to 45%, up from less than 15%. The FCA cleared registrations for five firms, including BlackRock and Standard Chartered, since April. Crypto application numbers fell from 46 in 2023 to 26 in [...] The post UK FCA Speeds Up Crypto Firm Approvals After Industry Complaints appeared first on CoinCentral.
Del
Coincentral
2025/09/22 19:26
Del
Kaia and LINE NEXT Launch Stablecoin Super-App ‘Unify’ to Boost Web3 Market in Asia
Kaia and LINE NEXT have partnered to launch ‘Unify app’, a stablecoin super-app to expand Web3 payments, remittances, and fintech adoption in the Asian market.
KAIA
$0.15095
-2.51%
LINE
$0.000031
-9.88%
BOOST
$0.10084
+2.91%
Del
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/22 19:10
Del
PancakeSwap Brings Instant Cross-Chain Swaps to Solana
The post PancakeSwap Brings Instant Cross-Chain Swaps to Solana appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News PancakeSwap has integrated Relay Protocol, enabling instant cross-chain token swaps with Solana and six other major networks, including BNB Chain, Arbitrum, Base, Ethereum, ZKsync, and Linea. This new feature lets users swap tokens seamlessly in seconds, without using bridges or multiple apps, cutting costs and risks. PancakeSwap aims to simplify DeFi by making cross-chain trading …
SIX
$0.02094
-0.14%
BNB
$1,014.13
-0.55%
LINEA
$0.03023
+1.85%
Del
CoinPedia
2025/09/22 19:06
Del
Dogecoin & Remittix Are Two Crypto Assets That Could See Prices Explode Within Weeks
Dogecoin may see moderate gains, but Remittix’s $26.3M raise, CertiK #1 rank, wallet beta, and 15% referral rewards make RTX the stronger 50x–100x play.
1
$0.013176
-15.64%
PLAY
$0.03919
+2.27%
GAINS
$0.02378
+0.67%
Del
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/22 19:00
Del
NVIDIA Corporation ($NVDA) Stock: Abu Dhabi Partnership Expands AI and Robotics Reach
TLDR NVIDIA closes at $176.60 on September 19, with pre-market at $174.80. Abu Dhabi’s TII partners with NVIDIA for the region’s first AI & Robotics NVAITC lab. The lab advances robotics, humanoid technologies, and large language models. NVIDIA stock shows strong long-term gains, up 1,353% over 5 years. Partnership aligns with UAE’s AI leadership and [...] The post NVIDIA Corporation ($NVDA) Stock: Abu Dhabi Partnership Expands AI and Robotics Reach appeared first on CoinCentral.
1
$0.013176
-15.64%
AI
$0.1251
-0.47%
GAINS
$0.02378
+0.67%
Del
Coincentral
2025/09/22 18:51
Del
Giggle Academy Giggles All the Way to $1.3M in Crypto Donations
The post Giggle Academy Giggles All the Way to $1.3M in Crypto Donations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Giggle Academy raised over 1,311 BNB ($1.3M) in 12 hours via novel crypto donations. Donations came mainly from BNB fees on Giggle (GIGGLE) memecoin trades through the Giggle Fund. The learning program Giggle Academy by Changpeng Zhao gained extensive attention and received multiple funding via a novel cryptocurrency donation system in twelve hours. The majority of the donations were received as a result of trading fees related to the recently introduced memecoin “Giggle” (GIGGLE), which immediately gained popularity on the Internet. According to BNB chain explorer BscScan, Giggle Academy had an official donation wallet worth over 1,311 BNB, which was worth about $1.3 million. This impressive fundraising amount was attained through community participation in the first half-day of the donation period, which opened on Sunday. Importantly, a substantial amount was received via the Giggle Fund, which diverts BNB fees earned on $GIGGLE trading directly into Giggle Academy. In contrast to the traditional donations, this mechanism gathers token fees without causing selling pressure and market distortions to investors. The project was sparked when X user RUNE requested CZ to take token donations, referring to the previous donation made by Vitalik Buterin. In 2021, Butterin had already donated a billion dollars of Shiba Inu to COVID-19 relief in India. RUNE later explained that Giggle Fund did this differently by directing only the BNB transaction charges to the Giggle Academy project. CZ replied on X, emphasizing that memecoin donations, should they be converted, would be sold into stronger altcoins, and that there are implications of selling pressure. But, as no tokens were sold, Giggle Fund developed a transparent channel of donations without the interference of the secondary market. Giggle Fund has experienced a tremendous volume of transactions as indicated by DEX Screener data, which showed that the volume of transactions has increased by…
1
$0.013176
-15.64%
BNB
$1,014.13
-0.55%
MEMECOIN
$0.001554
-3.71%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 18:50
Del
Metaplanet becomes fifth largest corporate Bitcoin treasury with $633M buy
Metaplanet has become the world’s fifth-largest corporate Bitcoin holder after buying 5,419 BTC, bringing its total to 25,555 BTC worth nearly $3 billion. Japan’s Metaplanet has expanded its Bitcoin treasury with a 5,419 BTC purchase, making it the fifth-largest corporate holder of the cryptocurrency globally.The company said Monday it acquired 5,419 Bitcoin (BTC) at an average price of 17,281,012 Japanese yen per Bitcoin, or nearly $117,000. With this latest $633 million purchase, the company’s holdings reached 25,555 BTC, making it the fifth-largest corporate Bitcoin treasury, according to BitcoinTreasuries.NET.The purchase price of its latest tranche of Bitcoin, just short of $117,000, puts the investment at a loss of nearly 3.9% at the time of writing, with a current market price of around $112,500. With the purchase, Metaplanet’s Bitcoin yield — the percentage change in the ratio of total BTC per fully diluted share — reached 10.3% from July 1 to Sept. 22.Read more
1
$0.013176
-15.64%
CHANGE
$0.00171555
+0.45%
BTC
$113,088.73
+0.13%
Del
Coinstats
2025/09/22 18:35
Del
Bitcoin Crashes To $112,000 As ETH, XRP, Dogecoin Get Hit By Over $1 Billion In Long Liquidations
Cryptocurrencies are down significantly on Monday morning, with long liquidations crossing $1 billion.read more
1
$0.013176
-15.64%
GET
$0.005569
-10.46%
MORE
$0.0854
-0.26%
Del
Coinstats
2025/09/22 18:29
Del
Populære nyheter
Flere
Stablecoin startup Bastion completes $14.6 million in new funding round, led by Coinbase Ventures
Federal Reserve Lowers Interest Rates Again
Canton Network Selects Chainlink as Super Validator and Integrates Oracles with CCIP
Big Pi Ventures, a firm focused on AI, blockchain, and other fields, has completed its first round of fundraising of €130 million for its new fund.
Live Nation CEO says demand is unmistakable, concert tickets are underpriced