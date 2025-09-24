2025-09-24 Wednesday

Former Avalanche Foundation CEO Aytunç Yıldızlı joins 0G Labs as Chief Growth Officer

The post Former Avalanche Foundation CEO Aytunç Yıldızlı joins 0G Labs as Chief Growth Officer appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. San Francisco-based 0G Labs has appointed Aytunç Yıldızlı, former CEO of the Avalanche Foundation, as Chief Growth Officer to lead its global adoption efforts.  The move comes as the company positions itself as the execution layer for AI-native Web3 applications ahead of its upcoming mainnet launch and token generation event Yıldızlı was part of Avalanche’s (AVAX) founding team before taking over leadership of the Avalanche Foundation, where he helped steer the network from its early stages into one of the most established Layer 1 blockchains. His work included ecosystem development, community expansion, and aligning strategic initiatives across the network. Accelerating AI-native applications on-chain At 0G, Yıldızlı will oversee developer growth, community building, and adoption strategies. The company is developing infrastructure specifically designed for AI workloads, including decentralized compute, storage, and real-time applications. “The next era of Web3 will be powered by AI-native applications, and today’s blockchains aren’t built to meet that scale,” said Yıldızlı. “0G Labs is changing this by creating infrastructure purpose-built for AI, unlocking real-time compute, storage, and innovation. I’m thrilled to help shape this ecosystem and lead the charge toward the future of decentralized intelligence.” Michael Heinrich, co-founder and CEO of 0G Labs, said the appointment adds experienced leadership at a key stage:  “With Aytunç joining our leadership team, we’re bringing on board one of the most experienced ecosystem leaders in Web3. His track record with Avalanche proves his ability to scale global developer and community adoption. At 0G, his leadership will accelerate our mission to power AI-native applications on-chain.” Featured image via Shutterstock.  Source: https://finbold.com/former-avalanche-foundation-ceo-aytunc-yildizli-joins-0g-labs-as-chief-growth-officer/
2025/09/24 17:42
International Criminal Court Faces The Risk Of Further Sanctions

The post International Criminal Court Faces The Risk Of Further Sanctions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Den Haag, Netherlands, 29.03.2022: Flag with the logo of the of the International Criminal Court (ICC) on March 29, 2022 in Den Haag, Netherlands. (Photo credit: Alex Gottschalk/DeFodi Images via Getty Images) DeFodi Images via Getty Images On September 22, 2025, media outlets reported on the possibility of the International Criminal Court (ICC), the only permanent international court in existence, being sanctioned as an entity by the Trump Administration. According to Reuters, “entity-wide sanctions were being weighed but did not elaborate on the timing of the possible move.” The Trump Administration has already issued several sanctions against those working with the ICC, in accordance with an executive order introduced by President Trump in February 2025. Among those sanctioned are the ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan, Deputy Prosecutors Nazhat Shameem Khan and Mame Mandiaye Niang, six judges presiding over various stages in the proceedings concerning the situations in Afghanistan and Palestine, and Francesca Paola Albanese, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Situation of Human Rights in the Palestinian Territories Occupied since 1967. Most recent sanctions include three foreign non-governmental organizations—Al Haq, Al Mezan Center for Human Rights (Al Mezan), and the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR)— which are said to have been working with the ICC, to “investigate, arrest, detain, or prosecute Israeli nationals, without Israel’s consent.” While it is unclear at this stage whether the Trump Administration will sanction the ICC as a whole, the Trump Administration made it very clear that further sanctions will follow. What are the sanctions imposed on those working with the ICC so far? These sanctions are far-reaching and, as identified by the Trump Administration, as a result of the sanctions, all property and interests in property of the sanctioned persons and entities that are in the United States or in possession or…
2025/09/24 17:33
Bitcoin’s Strength Meets BullZilla’s Momentum as the Best Crypto Presale to Buy

The post Bitcoin’s Strength Meets BullZilla’s Momentum as the Best Crypto Presale to Buy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 24 September 2025 | 12:15 The crypto market in 2025 is unlike anything investors have seen before. While Bitcoin continues to dominate as the foundational cryptocurrency, a new wave of presale tokens is capturing attention for their ability to generate life-changing returns. At the center of this shift is BullZilla, a project designed with deflationary mechanics and staking rewards that make it stand apart. Yet to understand why Bull Zilla is positioned as the best crypto presale to buy , it is worth comparing it to both legacy players like Bitcoin and popular meme coins such as Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Floki. This combination of cultural relevance and presale innovation highlights the diverse opportunities available in the current cycle. For investors, the real question has become one of balance. Do you anchor your portfolio in Bitcoin for long-term stability, or do you pursue presales like BullZilla that can potentially deliver 100x returns? The answer depends on risk tolerance, but one fact is undeniable: 2025 is creating some of the most compelling cases for why presales are being recognized as the best crypto presale to buy  for those seeking asymmetric growth. BullZilla ($BZIL) – The Presale Beast BullZilla is leading the race as the best crypto presale to buy  this year because it is designed to reward both early adopters and long-term holders. Unlike traditional meme tokens that rely exclusively on hype, BullZilla introduces structured scarcity through its Roar Burn Mechanism, which permanently destroys tokens at each milestone. This system guarantees that supply diminishes as demand grows, creating a natural upward pressure on price. The presale has already surpassed $620,000 raised, with over 2,000 holders and 28 billion tokens sold, proving that momentum is firmly on its side. The project also incorporates its Roarblood Vault and HODL Furnace, mechanisms…
2025/09/24 17:18
Crypto Storage Gets Smarter as Walrus Adds Zark Lab’s AI Search Layer

TLDR: Walrus partners with Zark Lab to make uploaded files AI-enriched and instantly searchable with natural language queries. Zark’s AI tools remove manual tagging, allowing developers to build apps with automatic metadata and searchable content. Users can pull chats, media, and documents into Walrus and search them like personal data libraries. Integration will extend to [...] The post Crypto Storage Gets Smarter as Walrus Adds Zark Lab’s AI Search Layer appeared first on Blockonomi.
2025/09/24 17:13
Canada plans deeper China trade ties as U.S. deals remain in limbo

The post Canada plans deeper China trade ties as U.S. deals remain in limbo appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Canada is ditching the wait-and-see act with Washington and moving fast to rebuild its relationship with China, according to conversations reported by Reuters. Prime Minister Mark Carney met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York, calling the trade talks “very constructive” and saying he expects more meetings soon, including one with President Xi Jinping. The meeting came after months of tensions that started when Ottawa slapped tariffs on China’s electric vehicles, steel, and aluminum. Beijing didn’t sit still, it fired back with steep duties on Canadian canola. But Carney and Li are now trying to cool things off, especially after Donald Trump returned to the White House in January and threw fresh tariffs at both Canada and China, making trade ties across the board more complicated. Carney and Li address tariffs, agriculture, and exports Carney told reporters Tuesday that the steel tariffs were one of the more direct topics on the table. “There is some alignment of tariffs with the United States,” he said. “Particularly in the steel sector, where we’ve been very clear in the approach that we have taken, and we had an open discussion with the Premier and our China colleagues about that and the reasons for that.” They also covered canola, seafood, and electric vehicles. Carney’s office confirmed the details of the discussion, stating that agriculture and agri-foods were top priorities. The impact was immediate, within hours of the meeting, China’s rapeseed meal futures on the Zhengzhou exchange dropped 3.1% by 03:46 GMT Wednesday. Zhang Deqiang, an analyst at Shandong-based Sublime China Information, said the market was reacting to signs that canola trade might resume. “Rapeseed meal prices fell today following the China-Canada talks, with the market expecting positive signals to help restore China-Canada canola trade and…
2025/09/24 17:06
Elliptic Lands HSBC Investment, Extending Big Bank Backing in Blockchain Analytics

The post Elliptic Lands HSBC Investment, Extending Big Bank Backing in Blockchain Analytics appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Blockchain analytics firm Elliptic has secured a strategic investment from HSBC, making it the only company in the sector to be backed by four globally systemically important banks (G-SIBs). HSBC joins JPMorgan Chase, Santander and Wells Fargo on Elliptic’s investor roster. As part of the deal, Richard May, Group Head of Financial Crime at HSBC’s corporate and institutional banking arm, will take a seat on Elliptic’s board. Banking on blockchain oversight Elliptic’s technology is used by financial institutions, crypto exchanges and governments to monitor blockchain transactions for signs of financial crime. With HSBC’s investment, Elliptic says it will step up hiring and expand its footprint in financial services. “For over a decade, we’ve anticipated the enterprise adoption of digital assets and have invested in the robustness, scale and compliance capabilities required by global financial institutions,” said Elliptic CEO Simone Maini. “This is validation of our vision and the market’s growing needs.” May said HSBC’s decision reflects the need for greater visibility into digital asset flows as regulation tightens. “With the rapid evolution of digital assets and currencies, mitigating financial crime risks has never been more important,” he said. “Elliptic’s solution provides HSBC with greater transparency, helping to meet rising regulatory expectations and industry standards.” HSBC deal a logical next step Maini, who joined Elliptic more than a decade ago after a career in banking and financial crime compliance, described HSBC’s involvement as the natural next step in a long relationship. “As is often the case with these sorts of relationships, it usually starts with some kind of commercial exploration,” she told CoinDesk. “When you see a strategic imperative aligning with a high-potential company, it can lead back to the venture investing team inside the bank, and ultimately that’s where we landed.” She said May’s appointment to the board will bring…
2025/09/24 17:01
Aster's 24-hour revenue surpasses Circle and is second only to Tether

PANews reported on September 24th that according to the latest data from Deflama, Tether, Aster, and Circle ranked in the top three in terms of revenue in the past 24 hours. Tether, the issuer of the USDT stablecoin, saw 24-hour revenue of $21.99 million. Aster, as a derivative project, generated revenue of $8.56 million; As the USDC stablecoin issuer, Circle’s 24-hour revenue was $7.72 million.
2025/09/24 16:25
FTT token jumps after renewed engagement on SBF’s X account

Sam Bankman-Fried’s X account sparks renewed attention to the FTT token from the community after posting a "gm" message.
2025/09/24 16:03
Bitcoin Will Soak Up Trillions From China And Russia, Billionaire Predicts

Pantera Capital founder Dan Morehead believes a geopolitical shift in reserve management will push adversaries of the United States into Bitcoin at massive scale, calling it “inevitable” that China and Russia eventually hold “trillions of dollars” worth of the asset. Speaking on Blockworks’ Empire podcast released this week, the billionaire framed the prediction as part of a longer-term rotation in global reserve assets and a response to sanction risk embedded in dollar-denominated holdings. “I think it’ll take a decade or two,” Morehead said, adding that the first movers will likely include US-aligned Gulf states before “the big one” arrives with countries “antagonistic to the United States, like China or Russia.” Why Russia And China Will Adopt Bitcoin Morehead anchored his argument in the historical cadence of reserve transitions and the vulnerability of holding claims on a rival’s financial system. “You gotta remember, the reserve currency’s changed every 80 or 100 years… no one’s ever really lasted for more than, let’s call it 100, 110 years,” he said. While calling it “inconceivable that the dollar will be supplanted” overnight, he warned that countries with large US Treasury positions face concentrated political risk. Citing China’s portfolio, he argued: “It’s really pretty crazy to have your entire country’s life savings in an asset that your potential adversary could literally just cancel.” In his view, that calculus makes it “inevitable” that such countries “will have started to save in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies” within the next decade. Related Reading: Bitcoin Dip-Buy Calls Spike: Why This Could Actually Be Bearish The provocation lands amid measurable changes in how major economies hold US debt. Official Treasury data for July 2025 show China’s reported Treasury holdings at $730.7 billion, the lowest since 2008 and down markedly over the past decade, a decline often read as gradual diversification of reserves rather than abrupt abandonment. JUST IN: BILLIONAIRE DAN MOREHEAD JUST SAID IT’S “INEVITABLE” CHINA AND RUSSIA WILL HOLD TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN #BITCOIN NATION STATE GAME THEORY. IT’S HERE 🚀 pic.twitter.com/tOQO9tHYNi — The Bitcoin Historian (@pete_rizzo_) September 23, 2025 Japan remains the largest holder at roughly $1.15 trillion, with the United Kingdom near $900 billion. The broader pool of foreign-held Treasuries nonetheless hit a record in July. These figures illustrate that while the dollar system remains deep and liquid, China’s share is slipping at the margin—the exact dynamic Morehead argues could accelerate alternative reserve strategies over time. Morehead’s timeline also intersects with a flurry of policy proposals that, if enacted, would normalize sovereign Bitcoin exposure. In March, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order establishing a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and a national digital asset stockpile. Wyoming legislators separately advanced a bill to permit limited Bitcoin investments—capped at 3%—within certain state funds, an incremental step toward institutional reserve management in digital assets at the state level. Related Reading: Bitcoin Falls Below $113,000, But This Indicator Says It’s Time To Buy Outside the US, Gulf governments are already experimenting at the edges of sovereign crypto exposure—another plank in Morehead’s thesis. The United Arab Emirates’ has launched state-backed mining initiatives and disclosures suggesting several thousand BTC accumulated on the balance sheet via those operations. Skeptics will note that moving “trillions” of dollars into Bitcoin would require not only policy shifts but also market structure capable of absorbing sustained sovereign demand without disorderly volatility. Liquidity depth has improved with US spot ETF adoption and growing derivatives markets, yet Bitcoin’s free float, custody frameworks, and cross-border payment rails still face periodic stress. Morehead, however, situates the thesis in a long arc rather than a short-term trade. “I don’t think it’s gonna happen overnight,” he said, emphasizing a horizon of “a decade or two” and a phased path in which US-aligned adopters pave the way for politically non-aligned states that prize censorship resistance and sanction insulation. For China and Russia specifically, the impetus would be as much strategic as financial. China’s willingness to chip away at Treasuries aligns with its broader push to diversify reserves into gold and other assets, while Russia’s post-2014 and 2022 sanctions experience has already driven a dramatic reconfiguration of its reserve composition. At press time, Bitcoin traded at $112,639. Featured image created with DALL.E, chart from TradingView.com
2025/09/24 16:00
UXLINK hacker sold 1,620 ETH for $6.73 million in DAI 2 hours ago

PANews reported on September 24th that according to Lookonchain, the hacker who attacked UXLINK sold 1,620 ETH two hours ago in exchange for $6.73 million in DAI. The current price of ETH is $4,195.34.
2025/09/24 15:51
