Solana Pushes Into South Korea With Bold New Corporate Treasury Plan

The move will be executed through the purchase of a local publicly listed company, according to sources familiar with the […] The post Solana Pushes Into South Korea With Bold New Corporate Treasury Plan appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/22 20:35
Chainlink & SOOHO.IO Launch KRW Stablecoin FX for Tourists

The post Chainlink & SOOHO.IO Launch KRW Stablecoin FX for Tourists appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes SOOHO.IO and Chainlink have launched Project Namsan, a Korean won stablecoin initiative for foreign exchange. The project uses Chainlink’s CCIP for interoperability and Proof of Reserve to verify stablecoin collateral. A live pilot with Grand Korea Leisure allows tourists to use USD stablecoins for KRW-denominated digital voucher payments. SOOHO.IO, a blockchain technology firm, has partnered with Chainlink LINK $21.33 24h volatility: 8.2% Market cap: $14.46 B Vol. 24h: $1.26 B to launch Project Namsan, a new initiative focused on the Korean won (KRW) stablecoin ecosystem. The project is already running a live pilot program aimed at providing a low-cost foreign exchange (FX) option for tourists in South Korea. The primary goal is to offer a more efficient alternative to traditional currency exchange. The pilot program aims to reduce FX costs significantly, with the project reporting that participants made payments at costs more than 30% lower than conventional channels, according to the official announcement. The project is built on key Chainlink technologies, including its Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol, a standard that is already gaining institutional adoption for connecting different blockchains. It also uses Chainlink Proof of Reserve to supply continuous, on-chain verification of stablecoin reserves. How Project Namsan Works The pilot has been active since July 2025 in collaboration with Grand Korea Leisure (GKL), a public corporation that operates foreigner-only casinos. In the trial, foreign tourists deposit a USD-based stablecoin and, in return, receive KRW-denominated digital vouchers. This model of using digital assets for tourism is part of a broader regional trend, aiming to streamline the payment process for visitors. Chainlink’s technology plays a specific role in securing this process. CCIP enables the smooth transfer of assets between different networks, while Chainlink Proof of Reserve ensures that the KRW vouchers are only issued after the stablecoin settlement is validated on-chain.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 20:35
South Korea Warns U.S. Deal Could Lead to Financial Crisis

TLDR South Korea’s President Lee Jae-Myung warns that the U.S. trade deal could lead to economic instability. Lee compares the U.S. demand for $350 billion in cash to a neighbor asking for money at the door. South Korea emphasizes the need for safeguards to protect its economy and avoid the risks faced in the 1997 [...] The post South Korea Warns U.S. Deal Could Lead to Financial Crisis appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/22 20:29
Warren Buffett fully dumps this extremely profitable Tesla rival stock

The post Warren Buffett fully dumps this extremely profitable Tesla rival stock appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A, BRK.B) has fully exited its long-running investment in Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD. The move marks the end of one of the most successful bets in the investment firm’s history. Notably, Berkshire initially purchased 225 million BYD shares in 2008 for $230 million at the urging of Charlie Munger. Over 17 years, that stake skyrocketed nearly 3,900%, peaking at around $9 billion in the second quarter of 2022, according to Berkshire Hathaway’s financial reports. The exit was gradual, with Berkshire beginning to trim its holdings in August 2022, and by June 2023, it had sold nearly 76% of the stake, dropping its ownership below 5%.  At that level, the company was no longer required to disclose additional sales under Hong Kong rules. By early 2024, filings showed the value of the investment declining from $5.1 billion in Q3 2022 to $1.7 billion in Q2 2024. By Q1 2025, Berkshire Hathaway Energy, which held the position, reported the investment at zero. Value of Berkshire BYD investment. Source: CNBC The investment ranks among Buffett’s most profitable ever, reinforcing his reputation as one of the world’s most astute investors. BYD’s challenging period  Interestingly, the exit coincides with one of the most challenging periods for BYD. The Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) rival recently reported its first quarterly profit decline in three and a half years as China’s EV market faces slowing demand and intensifying price wars. Domestic sales, which account for 80% of its deliveries, have fallen for four consecutive months, forcing the company to cut its 2025 sales target by as much as 16%. While it has expanded into Asia and Latin America, its push into Europe is being squeezed by tariffs of up to 35%. In the United States, BYD has been shut out by 100% tariffs,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 20:27
China Orders Brokers to Halt Real-World Asset Business in Hong Kong

The post China Orders Brokers to Halt Real-World Asset Business in Hong Kong appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a new development, China instructed some domestic brokerages to halt their real-world asset (RWA) activities in Hong Kong. The move underscores a widening policy gap between the mainland and Hong Kong. China Moves to Cool Hong Kong’s RWA Momentum According to Reuters, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) has issued informal guidance to at least two leading brokerages. They advised them to suspend their tokenization businesses in Hong Kong. The directive reflects Beijing’s concern over the growth of offshore digital asset markets and aims to tighten risk management around RWAs. RWA tokenization typically involves converting traditional assets such as equities, bonds, funds, or real estate into blockchain-based tokens that can be traded digitally. Over the past year, several Chinese firms have tapped Hong Kong to launch such offerings. Since banning cryptocurrency trading and mining in 2021, China has consistently sought to minimize risks tied to digital assets. Just last month, regulators reportedly instructed major brokers to cease publishing research that supports stablecoins. By contrast, Hong Kong has been taking an opposite path. Earlier this year, the Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau (FSTB) and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) began a review of RWA tokenization. This drew in international frameworks to position the city as Asia’s leading hub for virtual assets. RWA Growing Billion Dollar Market According to data from RWA.xyz, the market is already valued at $29 billion and is projected to surpass $2 trillion by 2030. For Chinese brokerages seeking to diversify revenue streams, the business offers a rare growth channel. Some had already made big strides. GF Securities’ Hong Kong unit launched “GF Tokens” earlier this year, backed by multiple currencies including the U.S. dollar, Hong Kong dollar, and offshore renminbi. China Merchants Bank International recently helped Shenzhen Futian Investment raise 500 million yuan ($70…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 20:22
Gold surges to new all-time high above $3,726 as Fed cut bets grow

The post Gold surges to new all-time high above $3,726 as Fed cut bets grow appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold just broke another record. On Monday, spot gold jumped to $3,726.19 per ounce, the highest it’s ever been, before settling at $3,723.81 as of 0950 GMT. U.S. gold futures for December didn’t lag either, climbing 1.4% to $3,758.40. The spike came ahead of a packed week where the Federal Reserve is expected to speak, and new inflation data could set the stage for more rate cuts. Traders are placing bigger bets that the Fed is now well on a dovish path, especially after it just cut interest rates by 25 basis points last Wednesday, its first cut since December. Investors are now pricing in two more cuts this year, one in October with a 93% chance, and another in December at 81%, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. Fed speakers and inflation data drive gold outlook The focus now turns to what Fed officials say this week. Jerome Powell, the Fed Chair, is scheduled to speak on Tuesday, and multiple other officials will speak too. On top of that, core PCE inflation data is dropping Friday. All of this could push the metal even higher if the numbers give the Fed more room to cut again. Giovanni Staunovo, a strategist at UBS, said, “I would expect gold to reach new record highs this week with Fed officials likely to indicate further rate cuts, but also being data dependent on the pace and magnitude of cuts.” According to Staunovo, the Fed is watching the data, but the tone is clear: they’re leaning toward easing. But it’s not just interest rates fueling this move. Staunovo also pointed out that Western investors are finally jumping into gold, especially through ETF holdings, which until now had been mostly ignored by them. “There is a shift in the factors supporting gold. So far it…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 20:21
Solotto Launches as Solana’s First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery

The post Solotto Launches as Solana’s First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Los Angeles, California, September 22nd, 2025, FinanceWire Solotto, a decentralized lottery platform built on Solana, was recently announced as the first project to introduce a community-powered lottery system built on Pump.Fun’s Ascend protocol. The platform aims to revolutionize lotteries by moving them from traditional money systems to blockchain, eliminating the need for ticket purchases or “pay-to-play” participation. Instead of buying tickets, participants automatically gain entries simply by trading and holding Solotto ($LOTTO) like any other Solana-based token. Powered by Ascend, 70% of creator fees are directed into a community lottery pool, while 30% are allocated to an infrastructure wallet that supports marketing and project growth. This design makes Solotto both accessible and educational. Every trade contributes to lottery eligibility while allowing participants to refine their trading strategies in a transparent, risk-managed environment. With no hidden taxes, 10% of supply locked, and doxxed leadership, Solotto addresses common concerns in DeFi by removing the fear of rugs and building a community-driven foundation for growth. By combining familiar lottery dynamics with on-chain transparency, Solotto positions itself as a new standard for decentralized rewards. Driving Transparency Through DesignSolotto ($LOTTO) leverages Pump.Fun’s Ascend protocol to ensure fees are directed back into the community rather than private developer wallets. Weekly lotteries and infrastructure growth are supported by this mechanism. To further promote transparency, the team holds regular live streams on Pump.Fun and X, where the founder is doxxed and engages directly with community members. Locked Supply and Governance Ten percent of the token supply has been locked to help establish a market cap floor. These tokens will only be released in portions determined by community governance. This approach provides stability while giving holders influence over future allocation. Weekly Lotteries and Tiered Odds Solotto runs a weekly raffle every Sunday at 5:00 PM PT starting the first…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 20:15
Markets price in 92% chance of another Federal Reserve rate cut in October

The post Markets price in 92% chance of another Federal Reserve rate cut in October appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Markets now expect the Fed to lower rates again in October, with the CME FedWatch Tool showing a 91.9% chance of a second consecutive cut. This follows the quarter-point reduction last week, which was the first time the central bank had eased rates since December. The latest bets reflect Wall Street’s strong belief that the Fed, under growing pressure, is on track to deliver more easing as the economy shows signs of cooling off. This shift comes ahead of a key inflation reading due Friday — the August personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index. The number is expected to land at 2.8%, which matches the Fed’s annual target. But if it overshoots, even by a little, it could trigger worries that last week’s cut came too early. That would add fuel to fears the Fed might have opened the door for inflation to dig back in. The stakes are high. A clean 2.8% would justify the recent decision. Anything higher, and people will start asking if the central bank got played. Bond yields rise while stocks climb anyway Instead of falling, yields on 10-year and 30-year Treasurys climbed after the cut, which caught a lot of people off guard. Yields normally react to rate decisions in a straight line: lower rates, lower yields. But that didn’t happen. This time, bond traders looked past the cut and fixated on the broader picture — like the U.S. government’s ballooning debt and erratic fiscal policy. Rising yields suggest that the bond market isn’t buying the idea that the economic backdrop justifies this pivot from the Fed. On the equity side, no such hesitation. Investors pushed the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average to new highs on Friday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite jumped 2.2% over the week. For now, the stock market’s verdict is…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 20:09
UBS Holds Firm On 1.23 Target Amid Crucial Fed Rate Cut Speculation

The post UBS Holds Firm On 1.23 Target Amid Crucial Fed Rate Cut Speculation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EUR/USD Forecast: UBS Holds Firm On 1.23 Target Amid Crucial Fed Rate Cut Speculation Skip to content Home Forex News EUR/USD Forecast: UBS Holds Firm on 1.23 Target Amid Crucial Fed Rate Cut Speculation Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/ubs-eur-usd-forecast-fed/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 20:05
Russia’s War On Ukraine Drags On Amid Lack Of Western Consensus

The post Russia’s War On Ukraine Drags On Amid Lack Of Western Consensus appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky with Fareed Zakharia in Kyiv, September 2025 at YES2025 conference. Victor Pinchuk Foundation/YES ©2025, Nicolas Lobet, Valentyna Rostovikova, Frederic Garrido-Ramirez (PRYZM) More than three and a half years into Russia’s full-scale invasion, and over a decade since Russia’s illegal annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea and eastern territories, Ukraine continues to defend its sovereignty under conditions that are militarily, politically, and economically grueling. The biggest problem is the absence of a unified vision—among Ukraine’s partners or even internally—on what ending the war actually means. A diverse group of international leaders, military officials, and policy architects gathered in Kyiv in mid-September for the Yalta European Strategy 21st annual summit (YES), organized by the Victor Pinchuk Foundation. Named for its original locale, the conference was moved to Kyiv after Russia’s occupation of Crimea in 2014. Each year of war since Russia’s full scale invasion, the summit, attended in person by Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has captured the prevailing sentiment on both the global and domestic fronts. This year’s takeaway was that the war could last for years, as there is no clear consensus on how to bring it to a conclusion. Ukraine’s Position: No Land for Peace President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was direct in his message: “Giving Putin any piece of Ukrainian land so that he stops the war is out of the question,” he said at the summit. “This is not a solution, it is, instead, a pause … just like it was after 2008 in Georgia, just like it was after 2014 in Crimea and Donetsk.” His message resonates with Ukraine’s public, who understand that appeasing Russia will never bring peace. Zelenskyy emphasized that any genuine end to the war must include justice: “We need Russia to be held accountable for what it did to Ukraine, to Ukrainians, to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 19:45
