Vivek Ramaswamy’s Strive to Acquire Bitcoin-Focused Semler Scientific

The post Vivek Ramaswamy’s Strive to Acquire Bitcoin-Focused Semler Scientific appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Vivek Ramaswamy’s Strive announced plans to acquire Bitcoin-focused Semler Scientific through an all-stock deal valued at a 210% premium. Semler shareholders will receive 21.05 Strive shares for each Semler share. Strive also purchased 5,816 Bitcoin for $675 million, bringing combined Bitcoin holdings post-merger to over 10,900. The merged company aims to become a leading corporate …
CoinPedia2025/09/22 20:40
South Korea sees record surge in suspicious crypto transactions in 2025

Hwanchigi remittances remain the largest driver of suspicious cases. Stablecoins, especially Tether, are used in cross-border laundering schemes. Lawmakers push for tighter monitoring and global cooperation. South Korea has reported a dramatic rise in suspicious cryptocurrency transactions in 2025, signalling deepening concerns over money laundering and cross-border crime. According to data from the Financial Intelligence […] The post South Korea sees record surge in suspicious crypto transactions in 2025 appeared first on CoinJournal.
Coin Journal2025/09/22 20:26
mXRP rolls out as the first fully DeFi-compatible XRP yield product

Midas, in partnership with Axelar and Hyperithm, has launched mXRP, the first XRP yield product of its kind that is fully composable in DeFi. Tokenization platform Midas has launched mXRP, a tokenized XRP product that operates on the XRP Ledger’s…
Crypto.news2025/09/22 20:11
Strategy Buys 850 Bitcoin Worth $96 Million

The post Strategy Buys 850 Bitcoin Worth $96 Million appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Michael Saylor’s Strategy has purchased 850 Bitcoin at a total cost of $96 million. This purchase continues the company’s strategy of steadily increasing its Bitcoin holdings despite market ups and downs. MicroStrategy remains one of the largest corporate Bitcoin holders, showing strong confidence in Bitcoin as a long-term asset. The firm’s ongoing acquisitions highlight its …
CoinPedia2025/09/22 20:07
XRP Price Prediction: Remittix Battles With Ripple To Win The Best PayFi Crypto Of 2025

The debate over which PayFi crypto will dominate 2025 is heating up. XRP price prediction models point to renewed upside as Ripple strengthens its position, but many analysts argue the real breakout could come from Remittix, a PayFi project already raising over $26.2 million from 668 million tokens sold at $0.1130 each. With utility at [...] The post XRP Price Prediction: Remittix Battles With Ripple To Win The Best PayFi Crypto Of 2025 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/22 20:00
Ex-Coinbase CTO Declares Legacy Economy Is Dying as Crypto Rules

TLDR Balaji Srinivasan, former Coinbase CTO, claims the legacy economy is fading as technology and crypto dominate the future. He highlights a growing stock gap between the Magnificent Seven tech giants and traditional companies. Srinivasan predicts that the next phase of economic development will focus on internet-based systems for economies, cities, and governments. He introduces [...] The post Ex-Coinbase CTO Declares Legacy Economy Is Dying as Crypto Rules appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/22 19:58
China Securities Regulatory Commission urges brokerages to pause RWA business

The post China Securities Regulatory Commission urges brokerages to pause RWA business appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) told some Chinese securities companies to pause their real world asset (RWA) business in Hong Kong This regulatory move underscores China’s ongoing conservative stance on financial innovation, maintaining strict control since its 2021 cryptocurrency ban while still promoting non-crypto blockchain applications. China’s securities watchdog told some Chinese brokerages to halt their real-world assets business in Hong Kong, according to Reuters. The China Securities Regulatory Commission’s move affects major securities companies and financial institutions involved in tokenizing tangible assets like real estate and commodities on blockchain platforms. The regulatory action continues China’s cautious approach to financial innovation. The country has implemented stringent financial regulations in recent years, including cryptocurrency trading bans since 2021, while still encouraging blockchain technology for non-crypto applications. The CSRC frequently intervenes to prevent market volatility, such as restricting short-selling or equity sales during periods of stress. In 2024, the commission took similar stabilizing actions across stock exchanges. China has paused or restricted new financial products multiple times since 2017 to align with national priorities like risk management and capital control. This pattern reflects the government’s measured stance toward asset tokenization and emerging financial technologies. Globally, the RWA sector has grown rapidly, with tokenized assets reaching over $28 billion in market value. The growth has been driven by adoption in decentralized finance platforms, though China’s regulatory pauses could limit domestic integration compared to markets like the US and Europe. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/china-csrc-halts-leading-rwa-business-2024/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 19:53
HBAR Price Struggles as Hedera Stablecoin Market Cap Crashes

The post HBAR Price Struggles as Hedera Stablecoin Market Cap Crashes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hedera Hashgraph’s native token, HBAR, has slipped 7% over the past week as investor sentiment weakens and broader market demand for the altcoin fades.  On-chain data reveals a sharp decline in liquidity across the Hedera network and growing pessimism among HBAR holders—factors that could push the token further to the downside in the short term. Sponsored Sponsored Liquidity Exodus Hits Hedera According to DefiLlama, Hedera’s stablecoin market cap has plunged 53% in the past week, dropping to $70 million. The sharp decline signals a significant liquidity exit from the network within just seven days. For token TA and market updates: Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. HBAR Stablecoin Market Cap. Source: DefiLlama A fall in stablecoin market cap points to reduced on-chain activity, since stablecoins are essential for trading, payments, and other decentralized finance operations. Therefore, lower stablecoin presence suggests fewer participants are engaging with the network, a trend that translates into weaker transaction volumes. For HBAR, this liquidity decline raises the risk of further downward pressure on price as demand across the Hedera ecosystem continues to weaken. Further, HBAR’s weighted sentiment remains below zero, confirming the growing bearish bias toward the altcoin. As of this writing, the metric stands at -1.08. Sponsored Sponsored HBAR Weighted Sentiment. Source: Santiment The weighted sentiment metric tracks the ratio of positive to negative commentary around an asset by combining the volume of social discussions with their tone. A reading above zero reflects optimism and positive chatter, while a value below zero signals that negative emotions dominate the conversation. HBAR’s current weighted sentiment suggests that its traders and community members are largely skeptical about the token’s near-term prospects. This can continue to limit their buying interest, worsening the downward momentum in HBAR’s price. $0.212 Support…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 19:50
XRP Records Extreme 8,782% Liquidation Imbalance Over 24 Hours

XRP rockets 8,782% in liquidation imbalance in 24-hour crypto bloodbath
Coinstats2025/09/22 19:31
Revolutionary: Midas and Axelar Launch Tokenized XRP with 8% Target Yield

BitcoinWorld Revolutionary: Midas and Axelar Launch Tokenized XRP with 8% Target Yield The cryptocurrency world is constantly evolving, bringing exciting new opportunities for investors. A recent development has captured significant attention: the launch of tokenized XRP by Midas and Axelar. This innovative collaboration aims to transform how you interact with your XRP holdings, potentially offering an attractive yield. What is Tokenized XRP (mXRP) and Why Does it Matter? Imagine holding your favorite digital asset, XRP, but also having the ability to earn a passive income from it. That is precisely what Midas, an asset tokenization platform, has achieved by partnering with Axelar, a leading blockchain interoperability protocol. Together, they have introduced mXRP, a tokenized version of XRP that comes with a compelling target annual yield. This initiative is more than just another crypto product; it represents a significant step forward in making digital assets work harder for their holders. By tokenizing XRP, Midas is essentially creating a digital representation of the asset on a different blockchain, allowing it to participate in decentralized finance (DeFi) activities that were previously inaccessible to native XRP. The immediate appeal lies in the product’s base annual yield, which currently hovers around 8%. Midas and Axelar have publicly stated their commitment to maintaining this yield within a 6% to 8% range, providing a degree of stability and predictability often sought after in the volatile crypto market. This stable yield target is a crucial differentiator, aiming to attract both new and experienced crypto participants looking for reliable returns. How Does This Partnership Benefit XRP Holders? The collaboration between Midas and Axelar brings distinct advantages to the XRP community and the broader crypto ecosystem. Here’s a closer look at the key benefits: Enhanced Utility for XRP: Traditionally, XRP has been known for its speed and low transaction costs, primarily used for cross-border payments. With mXRP, the asset gains new utility within the DeFi space, expanding its potential applications beyond its native blockchain. Attractive Yield Opportunities: The 8% target yield on tokenized XRP is highly competitive, especially when compared to traditional savings accounts or even some other crypto staking options. This allows XRP holders to potentially grow their assets passively. Increased Accessibility: Axelar’s interoperability protocol ensures that mXRP can seamlessly move across various blockchain networks. This means greater flexibility and access to a wider range of DeFi protocols and applications for mXRP holders. Diversification of Investment Strategies: For investors looking to diversify their crypto portfolio, mXRP offers a unique blend of exposure to XRP’s value proposition combined with the income-generating potential of DeFi. Institutional Interest: The structured nature and targeted yield of products like mXRP could attract more institutional investors to the XRP ecosystem, further validating its market presence and utility. Moreover, the partnership leverages the strengths of both platforms. Midas excels in asset tokenization, providing the infrastructure to create and manage mXRP. Axelar, on the other hand, ensures secure and efficient cross-chain communication, making mXRP truly interoperable. This synergy is vital for the product’s success and broad adoption. Navigating the Future of Tokenized XRP: What Should Investors Consider? While the launch of tokenized XRP presents exciting prospects, it is important for investors to approach it with a clear understanding of the crypto landscape. The target yield, while appealing, is not guaranteed and can be subject to market conditions and the underlying mechanisms used to generate that yield. As with any crypto investment, understanding the technology, the partners involved, and the potential risks is paramount. Investors should research Midas and Axelar thoroughly, understanding their security practices, audit reports, and track records. Always remember that the crypto market can be volatile, and while attractive yields are offered, capital is always at risk. The emergence of mXRP underscores a broader trend in the digital asset space: the increasing sophistication of financial products built on blockchain technology. As more assets become tokenized and interoperability improves, we can expect to see even more innovative offerings that bridge traditional finance with the decentralized world. This evolution offers unprecedented opportunities for those willing to learn and adapt. Conclusion: A New Horizon for XRP and DeFi The collaboration between Midas and Axelar to launch tokenized XRP with an 8% target yield marks a significant milestone. It not only enhances the utility and earning potential for XRP holders but also demonstrates the power of blockchain interoperability and asset tokenization in creating new financial instruments. This development opens up a new horizon for investors seeking to integrate passive income strategies with their digital asset holdings, pushing the boundaries of what is possible in decentralized finance. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is mXRP? A1: mXRP is a tokenized XRP, a digital representation of XRP created by Midas in partnership with Axelar. It aims to offer holders a base annual yield, currently around 8%, by enabling XRP to participate in broader DeFi activities. Q2: How is the 8% target yield generated? A2: While the specific mechanisms are managed by Midas, such yields in DeFi typically come from activities like lending protocols, liquidity provision, or other yield-generating strategies. Midas and Axelar aim to maintain the base yield between 6% and 8%. Q3: Is mXRP the same as native XRP? A3: No, mXRP is a tokenized version of XRP, meaning it is a representation of XRP on a different blockchain, enabled by Midas and Axelar’s technology. Native XRP exists on the XRP Ledger. Q4: What role does Axelar play in this launch? A4: Axelar is a blockchain interoperability protocol. Its role is crucial in ensuring that mXRP can securely and seamlessly move and operate across various blockchain networks, enhancing its utility and accessibility within the DeFi ecosystem. Q5: What are the risks associated with investing in mXRP? A5: Like all cryptocurrency investments, mXRP carries risks including market volatility, smart contract risks, and potential fluctuations in the target yield. Investors should conduct their own research and understand these risks before investing. Share This Insight! Found this article on tokenized XRP insightful? Share it with your network and help others understand this exciting development in the crypto space! Your shares help us bring more valuable content to the community. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping the future of decentralized finance price action. This post Revolutionary: Midas and Axelar Launch Tokenized XRP with 8% Target Yield first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/22 19:30
