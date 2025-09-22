MEXC-handelsplattformen
China’s tech finds new lifelines beyond U.S. borders
China’s technology exports to the United States have plunged, yet solid orders from other regions are still keeping China’s trade engine humming. A Goldman Sachs analysis published Sunday found Chinese tech shipments to the U.S. in August were down 70% versus the fourth quarter of 2024. The drop came after President Donald Trump rolled out […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/22 20:15
China Hits Pause on Hong Kong RWA Tokenization Amid Digital Asset Boom
The post China Hits Pause on Hong Kong RWA Tokenization Amid Digital Asset Boom appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Hong Kong is racing to become Asia’s digital asset hub, but Beijing has just hit the pause button. According to Reuters, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) has advised at least two major brokerages to halt their real-world asset (RWA) tokenization business in Hong Kong. The move reflects growing caution in Beijing as Chinese firms …
CoinPedia
2025/09/22 19:53
Analyst Company CEO Issues Serious Warning for Bitcoin: "Three Indicators Point to Further Declines for Bitcoin!"
Alphractal CEO Joao Wedson said that three indicators are giving bearish signals for Bitcoin and that it indicates that the cycle is exhausted. Continue Reading: Analyst Company CEO Issues Serious Warning for Bitcoin: "Three Indicators Point to Further Declines for Bitcoin!"
Coinstats
2025/09/22 19:43
AgriFORCE Transforms Into AVAX One, Prioritizing Avalanche
Detail: https://coincu.com/blockchain/agriforce-transforms-focuses-avax/
Coinstats
2025/09/22 19:41
Analiz Şirketi CEO’su Bitcoin İçin Ciddi Uyarı Yayınladı: “Bitcoin’de Üç Gösterge Daha Fazla Düşüşe İşaret Ediyor!”
Geçtiğimiz hafta FED‘in faiz indirim kararıyla birlikte 117 bin doların üzerine kadar çıkan Bitcoin (BTC), yeni haftaya düşüşle başladı. Bitcoin 112 bin dolar seviyelerine gerilerken, bu düşüşler tarihsel olarak yılın zayıf ayı olarak bilinen Eylül ayında düşüşlerin daha da derinleşebileceğini gösteriyor. Bu noktada analiz şirketi Alphractal CEO Joao Wedson, üç göstergenin döngünün tükendiğini ve düşüş […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Coinstats
2025/09/22 19:40
Chinese Regulators Crack Down on Real-World Asset Businesses – What It Means for Tokenized Assets
China’s securities regulator is quietly urging domestic brokerages to halt their real-world asset (RWA) tokenization operations in Hong Kong.
Coinstats
2025/09/22 19:35
Florida Cannabis Firm Rebrands as 0G Crypto Treasury Company With $401M in Funding
Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) announced a $401 million funding package including a $22.88 million strategic investment from Defi Development Corp. (DFDV) to implement an AI Zero Gravity (0G) coin treasury strategy, with 0G designated as the company’s primary reserve asset. The deal, led by DeFi Dev Corp., Hexstone Capital and Carlsberg SE Asia, secures […]
Coinstats
2025/09/22 19:30
EU Finance Ministers Approve Roadmap for Digital Euro Launch
The European Union has taken another step toward introducing a digital euro, as finance ministers agreed on a roadmap to guide its potential launch. The initiative, led by the European Central Bank (ECB), aims to strengthen Europe’s financial independence and reduce its reliance on American payment giants, Visa and Mastercard.Visit Website
The Crypto Basic
2025/09/22 18:45
Here’s How High XRP Could Go if It Mirrors BNB’s Push Past $1,000
A well-known market strategist believes XRP is currently following the path set out by BNB amid the rally to $1,000. Notably, XRP has slipped back under the $3 mark as the broader crypto market faces new downward pressure.Visit Website
The Crypto Basic
2025/09/22 18:26
Here’s Why Cardano Has a Huge Advantage in Coming Years
Cardano enthusiast and content creator David has explained why Cardano would stand out among its rivals in the coming years. In his recent X post, he claimed that Cardano has a significant advantage, citing its ledger system as a key factor in its future success.Visit Website
The Crypto Basic
2025/09/22 17:12
