MEXC-handelsplattformen
/
Kryptonyheter
/
2025-09-24 Wednesday
Kryptonyheter
Unn deg de heteste kryptonyhetene og markedsoppdateringene
UAE signs agreement on automatic exchange of crypto tax data
PANews reported on September 22nd that, according to Cointelegraph, the UAE has taken a key step towards aligning its digital asset policies with international tax standards after signing the Multilateral Competent Authority Agreement on Automatic Exchange of Information under the Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework. The UAE Ministry of Finance announced the agreement on Saturday, formally committing to implementing the OECD's Global Crypto-Asset Reporting Regime. CARF establishes a mechanism for the automatic exchange of crypto-asset tax information between participating jurisdictions, enhancing transparency and tax compliance in international cooperation. The UAE will launch the framework in 2027, with the first exchange of information in 2028. In preparation for implementation, the UAE held a public consultation with industry stakeholders from September 15th to November 8th. Furthermore, the UAE joins 50 jurisdictions, including New Zealand and Australia, that have also committed to adopting the framework.
PUBLIC
$0.05757
-0.79%
Del
PANews
2025/09/22 20:45
Del
Strive to acquire Semler Scientific, increasing its total Bitcoin holdings to 5,886
PANews reported on September 22nd that Globenewswire reported that Strive, Inc. has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Semler Scientific in an all-stock transaction. Strive also announced the purchase of 5,816 Bitcoins at an average price of $116,047 per Bitcoin for inclusion in its portfolio, for a total purchase price (including fees) of $675 million, bringing Strive's total Bitcoin holdings to 5,886. The combined company announced plans to explore the monetization or distribution of Semler Scientific's historically profitable diagnostics business under a new management team with a broader mandate in preventive diagnostics. In addition to potential additional Bitcoin raised in future financings, the combined company will own over 10,900 Bitcoins before any additional financing and maintain sufficient cash reserves to support future issuances of perpetual preferred stock. Following the transaction, Strive's management and board of directors will remain unchanged, with Eric Semler, Executive Chairman of Semler Scientific, expected to join the board of directors of the combined company. The transaction has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both Strive and Semler Scientific. Completion is subject to customary closing conditions.
FUTURE
$0.12125
-10.56%
Del
PANews
2025/09/22 20:30
Del
Mutuum Finance shines with 16,450+ holders, $0.06 launch target
Mutuum Finance has raised over $16 million in its presale, attracting more than 16,400 holders as it advances toward its $0.06 launch price. #partnercontent
MORE
$0.08542
-0.26%
Del
Crypto.news
2025/09/22 20:22
Del
BitMine Immersion Holds Over 2% of Ethereum Supply
The post BitMine Immersion Holds Over 2% of Ethereum Supply appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News BitMine Immersion announced it acquired an additional 264,378 ETH, bringing its total holdings to 2,416,000 tokens, over 2% of Ethereum’s total supply. The company’s combined crypto and cash reserves now stand at $11.4 billion. As one of the largest institutional ETH holders, BitMine is aiming to increase its stake further. This growing treasury highlights its …
ETH
$4,166.79
-0.55%
NOW
$0.00554
-1.07%
Del
CoinPedia
2025/09/22 19:54
Del
XRP Final Move of 2025 Is Coming: Web3 Expert Explains XRP Road to $25
A notable Web3 researcher believes XRP is set for a massive breakout before the year ends, with upside potential approaching 10X. XRP is currently trading at $2.82 after dipping 6% over the past day, falling below the $3 level.Visit Website
MOVE
$0.1182
+1.63%
XRP
$2.8858
+0.71%
EXPERT
$0.000929
-5.10%
Del
The Crypto Basic
2025/09/22 18:22
Del
Shiba Inu Risks Losing Second-Biggest Meme Coin Spot to PEPE
The meme coin rivalry is intensifying, with Shiba Inu at risk of being overtaken by Pepe and losing its spot as the second-biggest meme coin. Since early 2022, Shiba Inu has maintained its position as the second-largest meme coin behind Dogecoin.Visit Website
SHIBA
$0.000000000568
-1.89%
SECOND
$0.0000118
--%
PEPE
$0.00000974
--%
Del
The Crypto Basic
2025/09/22 16:30
Del
Why Bitcoin Could Set New ATH as Gold Breaks Records
A renowned market analyst recently suggested that Bitcoin was on track to hit a new all-time high, as it mirrors gold’s rallies. Notably, this commentary came from Ted Pillows, who noted that gold has been climbing to repeated highs, and Bitcoin is preparing for a similar breakout.Visit Website
ATH
$0.06304
+6.66%
WHY
$0.00000003136
+7.32%
Del
The Crypto Basic
2025/09/22 16:26
Del
Here’s Why Shiba Inu Unlikely to Create More Millionaires
While Shiba Inu gained fame for previously turning many investors into millionaires, its capacity to replicate that success now appears doubtful. Shiba Inu’s rise to fame in 2021 has remained one of the most popular stories in the crypto market.Visit Website
RISE
$0.01015
-11.90%
MORE
$0.08542
-0.26%
SHIBA
$0.000000000568
-1.89%
Del
The Crypto Basic
2025/09/22 16:10
Del
XRP Needs Only 5% of BTC’s Capital to Explode: Dr. Willie Hydraulic Pipe Analogy
A recent hydraulic pipe analogy from Dr. Jim Willie confirms that XRP could skyrocket if just 5% of Bitcoin capital flows into XRP.Visit Website
BTC
$113,059.27
+0.12%
XRP
$2.8858
+0.71%
Del
The Crypto Basic
2025/09/22 15:39
Del
Bitcoin Selloff Triggers $1.70B in Liquidations
The crypto market opened the week on shaky ground, with Bitcoin sliding to $112,200. Notably, the coin traded at $115,900 over the last 24 hours.Visit Website
1
$0.013188
-15.79%
Del
The Crypto Basic
2025/09/22 15:33
Del
Populære nyheter
Flere
Stablecoin startup Bastion completes $14.6 million in new funding round, led by Coinbase Ventures
Federal Reserve Lowers Interest Rates Again
Canton Network Selects Chainlink as Super Validator and Integrates Oracles with CCIP
Big Pi Ventures, a firm focused on AI, blockchain, and other fields, has completed its first round of fundraising of €130 million for its new fund.
Live Nation CEO says demand is unmistakable, concert tickets are underpriced