U.S. Lost 3 Million Of Its Most Sustainable Tourists This Summer

U.S. Lost 3 Million Of Its Most Sustainable Tourists This Summer

The post U.S. Lost 3 Million Of Its Most Sustainable Tourists This Summer appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Ambassador bridge links Detroit, Michigan with Windsor, Ontario. It is one of the busiest routes in North America. getty Canadians cut more than 3 million trips to the United States this summer compared to 2024, according to Statistics Canada. The vast majority of it was cross-border car travel that fell by roughly 2.7 million trips between June and August 2025. For decades, Canadian road trips to the United States were less about luxury vacations and more about short, but repeat visits. A weekend in Buffalo for shopping, a quick drive to Detroit for a ballgame, or a summer family outing to upstate New York were trips that are relatively low-cost, low-carbon and highly predictable. This summer shows how fragile that tradition may be. The dependable flow of Canadian visitors did not arrive these past months. Instead, Canadians spent their travel dollars either at home or overseas. Breaking Down The Summer Numbers In June, July and August 2025, Canadians made 2.0 million (–24.1%), 2.07 million (–28.2%) and 2.32 million (–26.3%) trips to the U.S., respectively. Each month was well below 2024 levels. The steepest cutbacks came from road traffic: 1.5 million in June (–32.3%), 1.68 million in July (–36.9%) and 1.9 million in August (–33.9%), down by roughly one-third compared to the previous year. The border to Canada, taken in downtown, Detroit, Michigan. getty Air travel to the United States also dropped, with 538,400 flights in June (–15.7%), 383,700 in July (–25.8%) and 423,100 in August (–25.4%). These losses added up to 377,500 fewer Canadian flights south of the border over the summer. At the same time, Canadians boosted their overseas flying. 882,300 trips in June (+7.2%), 1 million in July (+5.9%) and1.2 million in August (+6.6%) brought steady year-over-year growth in long-haul travel. In contrast, U.S. residents made 665,700…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 21:24
The tokenization of Wall Street and erosion of individuality

The tokenization of Wall Street and erosion of individuality

The post The tokenization of Wall Street and erosion of individuality appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > The tokenization of Wall Street and erosion of individuality On the latest episode of CoinGeek Weekly Livestream, host Kurt Wuckert Jr. was joined by Gavin Lucas, who discussed the tokenization wave in Wall Street, the house of cards that’s the ‘crypto’ market, decentralized governance, and how Bitcoin can solve the ongoing erosion of individuality. title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share” referrerpolicy=”strict-origin-when-cross-origin” allowfullscreen=””> The tokenization of Wall Street Lucas started by discussing his latest deep dive into the tokenization of Wall Street. Every other financial giant is rushing to position itself as a leader in the emerging field, much to the celebration of the ‘crypto’ sector. However, Lucas noted that the existing blockchain infrastructure can’t handle Wall Street’s volume. For instance, Ethereum and its Layer 2s and 3s hit a record daily volume of 21 million transactions in June, which was hailed as groundbreaking. However, this was less than half of what NASDAQ processes daily. And yet, these networks continue to attract billions of dollars. According to Wuckert, this is because “incentives in ‘crypto’ have aligned to consistently encourage people to be unproductive for the sake of being more wealthy.” The ‘crypto’ system further relies on a house of cards where the value of dozens of tokens balloons into the billions in months, but with very little liquidity. This is compounded by Tether, whose USDT underpins the ‘crypto’ market, but is built entirely on a “reckless and unlawful” business model, according to New York regulators. Privatized tokenization Still, tokenization remains one of the emerging technologies set to take over Wall Street. As Lucas noted, it’s the first ‘crypto’ trend that has skipped the speculation phase and gone straight to utility. “Anyone who thinks blockchains won’t be a thing, just look…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 21:23
These 50 People Are Leading The Charge On Sustainability

These 50 People Are Leading The Charge On Sustainability

The post These 50 People Are Leading The Charge On Sustainability appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Current Climate brings you the latest news about the business of sustainability every Monday. Sign up to get it in your inbox. Illustration by Oriana Fenwick for Forbes Record-shattering heat, billion-dollar storms and rising seas are unfolding as political pushback, misinformation and wavering international agreements threaten to stall climate progress. Yet across sectors and continents, a new climate economy is advancing anyway—fueled by record clean energy investment, China’s green-tech boom and a worldwide surge in renewable power. In a moment of fading political consensus, but accelerating real-world change, decisive leadership matters more than ever. Now in its second year, the Forbes Sustainability Leaders list honors 50 people setting the pace for a just, sustainable economy and defining what climate leadership looks like today. From harnessing AI while meeting soaring energy demands to restoring ecosystems and reshaping global finance, they are not simply working to recover what’s been lost; they are charting the next phase of the transition. Chosen with the guidance of judges — impact investor Laurene Powell Jobs, actor-activist Jane Fonda, investor and climate financier Tom Steyer, clean energy entrepreneur Jigar Shah, social impact founder Charlot Magayi and biotech CEO Ester Baiget —this year’s honorees prove how breakthrough ideas and targeted investment are continuing to deliver measurable progress. As Steyer puts it, “When the sustainable choice is also the smart choice, the future becomes obvious. What’s left is the courage to deliver it.” Read about our honorees here The Big Read Illustration by Oriana Fenwick for Forbes Meet The Landscape Architect Behind China’s Sponge Cities In July 2012, a massive flash flood struck Beijing as rainfall in the Chinese capital caused the nearby Juma River to overflow its banks. In less than 24 hours, nearly 60,000 people were forced to evacuate their homes and 79 people died. Damages to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 21:09
CryptoLists.com Recognised as “Crypto Affiliate of the Year” at SBC’s Affiliate Leaders Awards 2025

CryptoLists.com Recognised as “Crypto Affiliate of the Year” at SBC’s Affiliate Leaders Awards 2025

Lisbon, Portugal, 22nd September 2025, Chainwire
Blockchainreporter2025/09/22 21:06
Instead of waiting for price increases, US XRP holders are depositing their XRP into Find Mining to earn $6,400 a day in passive income.

Instead of waiting for price increases, US XRP holders are depositing their XRP into Find Mining to earn $6,400 a day in passive income.

In the US, the crypto market continues to heat up, especially with XRP, fueled by news of ETF launches and institutional investors entering the market. However, a growing number of US XRP holders are realizing that relying solely on price increases is no longer sufficient to guarantee long-term returns. Rather than waiting for market fluctuations, [...] The post Instead of waiting for price increases, US XRP holders are depositing their XRP into Find Mining to earn $6,400 a day in passive income. appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/22 21:00
Snap Inc. ($SNAP) Stock: Rises After Unveiling New Spectacles and Snap OS 2.0 Despite Ongoing Challenges

Snap Inc. ($SNAP) Stock: Rises After Unveiling New Spectacles and Snap OS 2.0 Despite Ongoing Challenges

TLDR Snap stock traded at $8.16 at close, up 6.61% pre-market to $8.71 after AR product updates. New Spectacles and Snap OS 2.0 launch drew strong praise from marketers. Analysts remain cautious due to weak Q2 2025 earnings and ongoing losses. Snap projects $7.5B revenue and $827M profit by 2028, requiring strong growth. Investor valuations [...] The post Snap Inc. ($SNAP) Stock: Rises After Unveiling New Spectacles and Snap OS 2.0 Despite Ongoing Challenges appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/22 21:00
UK’s FCA speeds up crypto licensing as global competition heats up

UK’s FCA speeds up crypto licensing as global competition heats up

Regulatory authorities in the United Kingdom are moving to shed their reputation for slow crypto oversight, now welcoming firms with a faster, clearer registration process. The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is accelerating its registration process for crypto companies after…
Crypto.news2025/09/22 20:55
5 Worth Buying Cryptos: The Best Cryptos to Buy Now With Room to Run in 2025

5 Worth Buying Cryptos: The Best Cryptos to Buy Now With Room to Run in 2025

BlockchainFX leads the best cryptos to buy now with $7.75M raised, $0.024 presale price, staking rewards, and Visa card utility bridging DeFi and TradFi.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/22 20:53
$1B Liquidated as Bitcoin Hits 12-Day Lows, Casting Doubt on ‘Uptober’ Rally – is BTC Dead?

$1B Liquidated as Bitcoin Hits 12-Day Lows, Casting Doubt on ‘Uptober’ Rally – is BTC Dead?

Bitcoin crashed to 12-day lows below $115,000 on Monday, triggering over $1 billion in liquidations within 20 minutes and marking the largest liquidation cascade of 2025, as the sudden price drop generated $1.7 billion in total liquidations over 60 minutes with 95% coming from long positions.
Coinstats2025/09/22 20:42
Brian Armstrong hits back at banks and talks fintech super app plans

Brian Armstrong hits back at banks and talks fintech super app plans

Coinbase’s CEO says the crypto exchange is no longer just a trading venue — it’s building a fintech “super app” that can replace legacy banks.“We do want to become a super app and provide all types of financial services,” Brian Armstrong told Fox Business. “We want to become people’s primary financial account.”Armstrong also hit back against the banking lobby for “throwing a wrench into things” by responding to the challenge from crypto companies by warning that a new US stablecoin law, the Genius Act, risks draining some $6 trillion in deposits from banks.US President Donald Trump signed the Genius Act into law this summer.“I’m not too worried about it,” Armstrong said. “The senators we spoke to aren’t really going to entertain re-opening that issue.”Armstrong’s comments highlight the growing tension between legacy financial players and the new breed of crypto companies that aim to merge the worlds of traditional finance and digital assets. Trump administrationThey follow a flurry of pro-crypto moves from the Trump administration.In the first nine months of Trump’s second term, he has fired off a barrage of pro-industry executive orders, held the White House’s first crypto summit, and appointed a smattering of crypto backers into key government positions. One of them is the new chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Paul Atkins. In July, Atkins unveiled Project Crypto, a deregulation blitz aimed to overhaul securities guidelines, encourage tokenisation, and enable financial firms to offer crypto and traditional assets under one roof. Thus, Project Crypto paves the way for so-called financial super apps.The term “super app” is often used by companies to encapsulate the idea that their platform offers a one-stop shop for all their users’ needs. In fintech circles, it usually signals that the platform offers everything from payments to banking accounts — or that’s their goal, at least.Robinhood and Revolut are two examples of fintech firms that have provided versions of these all-in-one super apps. In recent years, those companies have added crypto-trading as a key service, putting them on a collision course with crypto companies. Crypto firms have responded by rolling out services that would, traditionally, be found at fintech firms. Coinbase has, for instance, launched a debit card in collaboration with Visa, and has announced plans to become an “everything exchange,” as Armstrong called it in July.Armstrong plans to allow firms to offer trading in crypto securities, commodities, and traditional stocks under a single license. He also wants to streamline custody rules, enable tokenisation of equities, and create exemptions for projects to launch without burdensome registration.All this could, eventually, amount to crypto companies like Coinbase potentially replacing traditional banks.“These are just more modern, efficient rails that make every payment and the economy fast and cheap,” Armstrong said.Crypto market movers Bitcoin is down 2.7% over the past 24 hours to trade at $112,686.Ethereum is down 6.3% over the past 24 hours trading at $4,1899.What we’re readingVitalik Buterin embraces ‘low-risk DeFi’ as key Ethereum revenue driver — DL NewsStablecoin startups raise record amounts as total supply seen to hit $1tn— DL NewsThe Onchain5 Part 2: Robinhood and Stripe Upgrade Finance’s Back End — UnchainedJupiter: The rising super-app — Milk RoadNigerian man sentenced to six years in prison over $2m romance scam in Colorado— DL NewsLance Datskoluo is DL News’ Europe-based markets correspondent. Got a tip? Email at lance@dlnews.com.
Coinstats2025/09/22 20:30
