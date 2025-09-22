2025-09-24 Wednesday

Kryptonyheter

Unn deg de heteste kryptonyhetene og markedsoppdateringene
Keeta Network launches mainnet, claims 2,500x Solana speed

Keeta Network launches mainnet, claims 2,500x Solana speed

Backed by former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, Keeta Network launched its network, with throughput reportedly higher than Visa, SWIFT, and FedNow combined. Performance has long been a major bottleneck for blockchain networks, with few able to compete with traditional players.…
Major
MAJOR$0.13845+1.62%
Del
Crypto.news2025/09/22 21:40
Del
Trader Makes Bold Moves in Crypto Market

Trader Makes Bold Moves in Crypto Market

The post Trader Makes Bold Moves in Crypto Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a surprising turn amid a downturn in cryptocurrency valuations, a trader has placed aggressive bets on top digital currencies. Despite a slip in overall market value driven by changes in global economic policies, this strategy highlights a growing viewpoint among some traders who see potential opportunities rather than a long-term decline. Continue Reading:Trader Makes Bold Moves in Crypto Market Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/trader-makes-bold-moves-in-crypto-market
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01701+1.85%
XYZ.Trades
TRADER$0.0001197+1.01%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 21:34
Del
Solana, Worldcoin, and Trump among $517m unlocks this week: Here’s how to profit

Solana, Worldcoin, and Trump among $517m unlocks this week: Here’s how to profit

The Solana price faces pressure with an unlock worth $116 million, while Worldcoin will unlock $53 million worth of tokens. Crypto markets are facing a potential increase in selling pressure as major altcoins unlock millions worth of new tokens. In…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.726+0.32%
SphereX
HERE$0.00028+12.00%
Major
MAJOR$0.13845+1.62%
Del
Crypto.news2025/09/22 21:19
Del
Cardano, and Hyperliquid Redefining the Crypto Market While BullZilla Leads Among Best Presales with 100x Potential

Cardano, and Hyperliquid Redefining the Crypto Market While BullZilla Leads Among Best Presales with 100x Potential

Cryptocurrency markets in 2025 are buzzing with innovation, speculation, and massive opportunities. Some projects push the technical boundaries of blockchain, […] The post Cardano, and Hyperliquid Redefining the Crypto Market While BullZilla Leads Among Best Presales with 100x Potential appeared first on Coindoo.
EPNS
PUSH$0.03033-5.69%
Del
Coindoo2025/09/22 21:15
Del
Shiba Inu Bulls Dream of $0.01, but Early SHIB Holders Are Eyeing Layer Brett as the Next 100x Crypto

Shiba Inu Bulls Dream of $0.01, but Early SHIB Holders Are Eyeing Layer Brett as the Next 100x Crypto

While some believe this is possible during a future supercycle, many early SHIB holders are already turning their attention to […] The post Shiba Inu Bulls Dream of $0.01, but Early SHIB Holders Are Eyeing Layer Brett as the Next 100x Crypto appeared first on Coindoo.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001224-0.08%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000568-1.89%
Solayer
LAYER$0.4532+0.71%
Del
Coindoo2025/09/22 21:10
Del
Why This Cheap Crypto Could Outshine Solana in Gains, Delivering Millionaire Returns In Months

Why This Cheap Crypto Could Outshine Solana in Gains, Delivering Millionaire Returns In Months

The post Why This Cheap Crypto Could Outshine Solana in Gains, Delivering Millionaire Returns In Months appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A cheap crypto is emerging as one of the best cryptos to buy now, and it could soon rival Solana in returns. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is running its presale, already drawing investor demand with a fast-rising price.  Phase 6 is currently underway at $0.035, up 250% from the first phase at $0.01. So far, $16,150,000 has been raised, with 16,470 holders joining since the presale began.  The token is selling out quickly, and once Phase 7 opens, the price will climb 14.3% to $0.04 before launching at $0.06. Early buyers are set to lock in 371% gains after launch, making this new crypto coin a rare opportunity in 2025. Solana Testing Critical Resistance Solana has been forming a three-year technical structure resembling a cup and handle. It is now pressing against its neckline in the $245–$250 range, where a breakout could set new targets of $500 and even $1,000. Analysts note the 50-week moving average is showing strength, and the RSI near 60 is supporting the upward bias. Moreover, institutional demand is strengthening confidence. Forward Industries recently bought 6.82 million SOL, equal to 1.26% of total supply, a stake bigger than the next three holders combined. This kind of activity is keeping Solana in focus on crypto charts and drawing attention in crypto news today. However, despite this structure, caution remains. Solana’s past rallies often followed steep retracements, showing why crypto investing carries both opportunity and risk.  Some traders warn that external pressures such as regulation, liquidity constraints, or sudden macro shifts can sway crypto prices. Consequently, even though Solana may post sharp moves, the challenge for long-term investors is maintaining gains through volatile cycles. Mutuum Finance Presale Momentum Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is now capturing interest for being the best cheap crypto to buy now. Unlike tokens that rely only…
NEAR
NEAR$3.07+0.06%
1
1$0.0132-15.70%
Solana
SOL$212.47-3.31%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 21:06
Del
Millions Liquidated From Cryptocurrency Market Amid Global Crypto Price Fall

Millions Liquidated From Cryptocurrency Market Amid Global Crypto Price Fall

The post Millions Liquidated From Cryptocurrency Market Amid Global Crypto Price Fall appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. It is estimated that over $635 million worth of funds were liquidated within 24 hours. The cryptocurrency market continued to plummet amid economic concerns and profit-taking. Capital B bought 551 Bitcoin tokens for $62.2 million. Funds worth millions of US Dollars have been liquidated from the cryptocurrency market within 24 hours. The outflow movement is being interpreted as the end of a bull run. Some estimate that a decline in the crypto price could be temporary because of select factors. The global crypto market cap has plummeted and, CMC20 is down at the time of drafting this article. Liquidation from the Cryptocurrency Market According to a report by Whale Insider, over $1 billion worth of funds were liquidated in 24 hours. The first liquidation was reported for $635 million. The second liquidation was reported for $1 billion. Funds have been liquidated, reportedly due to economic uncertainty and profit-taking. JUST IN: Over $1,000,000,000 liquidated from the cryptocurrency market in the past 60 minutes. — Whale Insider (@WhaleInsider) September 22, 2025 The global crypto market cap is down by 3.89% and the FGI is at 47 points when the article is being drafted. The CMC20 Index shows that the rating has plummeted by 3.90% to $247.07 in the last 24 hours. The Altcoin Index has 67 points, dismantling the sentiments around altseason. Bill Morgan Highlights Price Decline Bill Morgan earlier highlighted that the BTC price was down and was eventually having a ripple effect across the cryptocurrency market. He called it a heavy correlation and added that it was a usual trend. Bill’s statement came at a time when BTC price was listed just above $114,500. His comments were in response to an X post that said all cryptocurrencies except BTC and ETH were poised for an ATH. This was in reference…
1
1$0.0132-15.70%
B
B$0.35232-0.58%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,074.65+0.07%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 21:05
Del
Crypto.com CEO calls Bloomberg hacking story misleading

Crypto.com CEO calls Bloomberg hacking story misleading

The post Crypto.com CEO calls Bloomberg hacking story misleading appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto.com chief executive Kris Marszalek has rejected claims that the exchange failed to disclose a 2023 security incident, framing the controversy as misinformation from uninformed sources. His rebuttal came after a Bloomberg investigation alleged the company had quietly endured a cyberattack linked to Scattered Spider, a group known for tricking employees into surrendering access credentials. According to Bloomberg, members of the group impersonated the exchange’s internal IT staff and convinced several workers to share their login details. The attackers allegedly attempted to escalate their access with those credentials by targeting senior accounts. The report argued that Crypto.com did not adequately disclose the incident, raising criticisms from security experts about the transparency at one of the industry’s largest exchanges. Crypto.com’s response In a Sept. 22 post on X, Marszalek  stressed that “any suggestion that we did not report or disclose a security incident is completely unfounded.” He stated: “We are a regulated business and are required to report all incidents to our respective regulators which is exactly what we did. Bloomberg knew this and omitted it from the story, as it didn’t serve their narrative.” According to him, the firm had filed a Notice of Data Security under the Nationwide Multistate Licensing System and submitted additional reports to regulators in relevant jurisdictions. Marszalek explained that the incident stemmed from a phishing campaign aimed at one employee and was neutralized within hours. He said no customer funds were exposed, and the only compromise involved partial personally identifiable information belonging to a limited number of users. He added: “Our systems are battle tested and continuously improving – we’re proud of our security-first culture and having the most security certifications of any company in our industry.” CRO plunges The controversy coincided with the sharp volatility in the broader crypto market, resulting in Crypto.com’s Cronos…
Threshold
T$0.01565+0.12%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01701+1.85%
Cronos
CRO$0.20048-6.14%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 21:02
Del
UAE Joins OECD Crypto Tax Data-Sharing Pact for Improved Transparency

UAE Joins OECD Crypto Tax Data-Sharing Pact for Improved Transparency

UAE Moves Toward International Crypto Tax Transparency with CARF Agreement The United Arab Emirates has taken a notable step toward aligning its cryptocurrency regulations with global tax standards by signing the Multilateral Competent Authority Agreement on the Automatic Exchange of Information under the Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF). The UAE’s Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced the [...]
Del
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/22 20:51
Del
Crypto Crash Today: Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP Dropped Together

Crypto Crash Today: Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP Dropped Together

Bitcoin price today traded around $112,950 at 11:17 UTC after a sharp four-hour drop, not $114,000. The candle printed an intraday low near $112,268 and then bounced modestly into the close. Price broke below the 50-EMA (~$115,423) on the selloff. The session followed recent local highs just under $118,000 (Sept 18–19). The red downswing came […] The post Crypto Crash Today: Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP Dropped Together appeared first on CoinChapter.
NEAR
NEAR$3.07+0.06%
XRP
XRP$2.8874+0.70%
RedStone
RED$0.5277+2.18%
Del
Coinstats2025/09/22 20:40
Del

Populære nyheter

Flere

Stablecoin startup Bastion completes $14.6 million in new funding round, led by Coinbase Ventures

Federal Reserve Lowers Interest Rates Again

Canton Network Selects Chainlink as Super Validator and Integrates Oracles with CCIP

Big Pi Ventures, a firm focused on AI, blockchain, and other fields, has completed its first round of fundraising of €130 million for its new fund.

Live Nation CEO says demand is unmistakable, concert tickets are underpriced