XRP vs LINK vs SUI: Why Analysts Expect Newcomer $TAP to Deliver 50x Gains
The post XRP vs LINK vs SUI: Why Analysts Expect Newcomer $TAP to Deliver 50x Gains appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Billions of dollars are pouring into Ripple (XRP), Chainlink (LINK), and SUI, but a fast-rising challenger called Digitap ($TAP) – the world’s first omnibank – is stealing the spotlight. Digitap has entered the market with a fury, raising over $100,000 in 24 hours and delivering a live product that could help $TAP deliver 50x gains …
CoinPedia
2025/09/22 21:38
Crypto Mining and Investment Company BitMine Immersion Announces Ethereum Acquisition! Here Are the Details
The post Crypto Mining and Investment Company BitMine Immersion Announces Ethereum Acquisition! Here Are the Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto mining and investment firm BitMine Immersion announced that it has significantly increased its Ethereum holdings. BitMine Immersion Increases Ethereum Holdings to 2.4 Million Tokens The company announced that it has purchased an additional 264,378 ETH, bringing its total holdings to 2,416,000 ETH. This amount corresponds to more than 2% of the total supply on the Ethereum network. This move by BitMine Immersion is interpreted as strengthening the company’s long-term strategic position in the crypto market. Ethereum stands out as the second-largest blockchain network, underpinning smart contracts and decentralized finance (DeFi) applications. Therefore, accumulating assets at this scale both increases the company’s market influence and allows it to profit more from future price movements. According to figures released by the company, the total value of its cryptocurrency and cash reserves has reached $11.4 billion, making BitMine Immersion one of the institutions with the strongest crypto reserves globally. Analysts say the company’s increased investment in Ethereum reflects growing interest in digital assets among institutional investors. The move is also a clear indication of confidence in Ethereum’s long-term potential. BitMine Immersion is expected to further diversify its reserves and make new acquisitions in the future, based on market conditions. This development further demonstrates the growing scale of institutional crypto investments. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/crypto-mining-and-investment-company-bitmine-immersion-announces-ethereum-acquisition-here-are-the-details/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 21:31
Global AI spending to reach $1.5 trillion in 2025
In a recent Gartner forecast, it was noted that global AI spending is projected to total nearly $1.5 trillion in 2025. According to John David Lovelock, VP Analyst at Gartner, “The forecast assumes continued investment in AI infrastructure expansion, as major hyperscalers continue to increase investments in data centers with AI-optimized hardware and GPUs to […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/22 21:29
Story Foundation to purchase up to $7 million worth of IPST common stock
PANews reported on September 22nd that the Story Foundation plans to purchase up to $7 million worth of IP Strategy (IPST) common stock on the open market. Heritage Distilling, the IP treasury company, announced today that it has changed its name to IP Strategy and its stock ticker symbol to IPST.
PANews
2025/09/22 21:21
Deutsche Bank: Bitcoin will appear on central bank balance sheets by 2030
PANews reported on September 22nd, according to CoinDesk, that Germany's Deutsche Bank reported on Monday that Bitcoin is expected to become a recognized reserve asset, similar to gold, within the next decade, though gold's current leading position in official reserves is likely to persist. The report shows that the US dollar still accounts for 57% of global reserves, but a trend of asset diversification is emerging, with China's holdings of US Treasuries decreasing by $57 billion in 2024 and cryptocurrency regulations tightening in major markets. Deutsche Bank believes that Bitcoin and gold, due to their scarcity and low correlation with other assets, will coexist as complementary tools to hedge against inflation and geopolitical risks. Gold prices hit a new high of $3,763 per ounce on Monday, up over 40% year-to-date. Analysts at the bank noted that Bitcoin's volatility has long hindered its adoption as a reserve asset. However, in August, its 30-day volatility hit a record low, yet its price exceeded $123,500, indicating that it may be shedding its speculative nature. The bank believes that neither Bitcoin nor gold will likely replace the US dollar as a reserve asset, and that the process of adoption will be similar to that of gold, paving the way for regulation, macroeconomic trends, and time.
PANews
2025/09/22 21:17
Ripple Lawsuit “Excuse” Over, Says Crypto Lawyer
The post Ripple Lawsuit “Excuse” Over, Says Crypto Lawyer appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Ripple Labs and the US SEC ended their lawsuit months ago, leaving XRP with no growth hurdle. On this premise, crypto lawyer Bill Morgan says that XRP proponents can not use the lawsuit as a basis for its flat price. Despite high trading volume and market engagement, XRP has not shown significant price growth since the settlement. The proponents of XRP XRP $2.82 24h volatility: 5.5% Market cap: $168.63 B Vol. 24h: $7.23 B would need to move beyond the Ripple vs SEC lawsuit and find another excuse for the flat price of the digital asset. As it stands, conversations in the Ripple ecosystem are around the recent settlement of the long-dragged lawsuit between the San Francisco-based blockchain payments firm and the securities regulator. XRP Price Fails to React to Positive Sentiments Bill Morgan, a top crypto lawyer, clearly emphasized that the XRP lawsuit has “run its course” and can not be accepted as justification for the token’s lack of adoption or weak price action. Yes the lawsuit excuse has run its course for any further lack of XRP adoption or flat price action. https://t.co/Gl2U8Z7Ui9 — bill morgan (@Belisarius2020) September 22, 2025 This comes as a response to crypto commentator and CEO Jake Claver who questioned whether Ripple has paid its $125 million penalty to the United States Treasury. The SEC under President Donald Trump brought the multi-year case to a close. Ripple’s May 2025 settlement with the SEC contributed significantly to this conclusion of the lawsuit. In the months following the conclusion of the lawsuit, XRP has not recorded any significant price increase. Market observers and analysts expected that it would even take advantage of favorable events like the launch of the first U.S. spot XRP ETF. XRP has not exhibited any positive sentiment so far. At…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 21:14
PayPal invests in Stablecoin, a L1 blockchain network focused on stablecoins, to expand the issuance, utility, and liquidity of PYUSD
PANews reported on September 22nd that Stable, the USDT-powered Layer 1 blockchain network, announced that users will be able to use PayPal's stablecoin, PYUSD, for commercial and financial transactions on the Stable chain. Furthermore, PayPal Ventures, the global venture capital arm of PayPal, also participated in Stable's latest funding round. Stable will integrate PYUSD into the Stable Chain, leveraging its recent LayerZero integration to programmatically enable interoperability between blockchains. Stable will also explore cross-chain compatibility and deposit and withdrawal capabilities for PYUSD, unlocking new use cases for the stablecoin across diverse blockchain ecosystems. Stable and PayPal have also agreed to explore potential new product development around payments and stablecoin utility in the coming months.
PANews
2025/09/22 21:09
Strategy Joins Metaplanet With Another Bitcoin Purchase
The company now holds 639,835 BTC.
CryptoPotato
2025/09/22 21:01
Bitcoin and Ethereum Hit Multi-Week Lows Amid Mass Liquidations
Your daily access to the backroom
Blockhead
2025/09/22 20:54
Sony to list financial spinoff arm at $1 on Tokyo exchange
Sony set the share price of its financial spinoff at ¥150 ($1) and will list it on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on September 29.
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/22 20:25
