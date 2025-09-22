Ranking The Green Bay Packers’ Worst Losses Under Matt LaFleur

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and his team suffered a surprising loss to Cleveland Sunday. Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Matt LaFleur is in his seventh season as the Green Bay Packers head coach. And after LaFleur didn't receive a contract extension this summer, he's undoubtedly in a "prove it" year. LaFleur's Packers didn't prove a thing Sunday, with a shocking 13-10 loss to Cleveland. Green Bay was an 8.0-point favorite, making this the Packers' worst loss against the point spread since they fell to the New York Giants as a 9.0-point favorite in Week 5, 2022. The Cleveland loss undoubtedly ranks among the worst defeats of the LaFleur-era. Here are LaFleur's top-five losses in regular season games only. 1. Detroit 20, Green Bay 16 Week 18, 2022 It was simple, really. If the Packers defeated Detroit in their regular season finale, they'd reach the playoffs for a fourth straight year. The Lions, on the other hand, had already been eliminated from the postseason. No problem, right? Hardly. Detroit played smarter, harder and better and ended the Packers' playoff dreams with a shocking 20-16 win. Green Bay's four-game winning streak was snapped, it fell to 8-9 and missed the postseason for the first time since 2018. "I think this is probably the lowest it's been in my four years here of just understanding how close we were and how short of the goal that we came," Packers wideout Allen Lazard said. The Packers had been 27-3 in their last 30 meetings with Detroit at Lambeau Field. But the Lions' victory served as a springboard to them winning the last two NFC North titles. It was also the last game Aaron Rodgers played for the Packers. "We don't want them to go to the playoffs," Detroit…