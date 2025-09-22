2025-09-24 Wednesday

Unlocking NEIRO Memecoin's Potential Future

The post Unlocking NEIRO Memecoin’s Potential Future appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Neiro Price Prediction: Unlocking NEIRO Memecoin’s Potential Future Skip to content Home Crypto News Neiro Price Prediction: Unlocking NEIRO Memecoin’s Potential Future Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/neiro-memecoin-price-analysis/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 22:44
XRP No Longer Has the SEC Lawsuit as a Shield, Says Bill Morgan

The post XRP No Longer Has the SEC Lawsuit as a Shield, Says Bill Morgan appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bill Morgan says the historical lawsuit is no longer an excuse for XRP’s struggles. Ripple paid the $125 million penalty over one month ago. Many XRP holders remain optimistic despite the cryptocurrency’s flat price action. Crypto lawyer Bill Morgan has said it’s time to stop using Ripple’s SEC lawsuit as an excuse for XRP’s stagnant price. In a post on X, Morgan reminded the community that Ripple paid its $125 million penalty more than a month ago, effectively closing one of the longest legal battles in crypto. Ripple had settled the $125 million penalty in August Morgan’s confirmation comes amid growing expectations from the crypto community, particularly XRP users, who expect the case conclusion to trigger a significant rally in the cryptocurrency’s price.  Most people attributed XRP’s price suppression over the past couple of years to the litigation, believing that concluding the case would allow the digital asset to find its full expression. For context, on August 18, 2025, Ripple’s counsel Michael K. Kellogg notified Judge Analisa Torres that the company had wired the penalty funds to the SEC. That letter marked the official end of a case that many XRP holders believed would unlock long-awaited growth once resolved. XRP Price Stagnation Despite Regulatory Clarity Instead of a breakout, XRP has moved sideways. The token traded at $3.09 on the day Ripple confirmed the payment but has since drifted back to $2.82, testing the lower end of its month-long range. Chart data from TradingView shows multiple failed attempts to break higher, reinforcing that XRP’s price action remains range-bound. Despite the frustration, many holders argue that regulatory clarity removes a long-term obstacle and prefer to see this period as consolidation before the next leg up. Related: XRP Price Prediction For September 22 Morgan: No More Excuses For Morgan, the bigger point…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 22:35
Eric Jackson, who led Opendoor meme rip, has a new pick he calls the 'Shopify of mortgages'

The post Eric Jackson, who led Opendoor meme rip, has a new pick he calls the ‘Shopify of mortgages’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Eric Jackson, a hedge fund manager who partly contributed to the trading explosion in Opendoor, unveiled his new pick Monday — Better Home & Finance Holding Co. Shares of Better Home shot up 8.4% after a Jackson post on X touted the stock, after the New York-based mortgage lender soared more than 36% last week. Better Home’s market capitalization was a little more than $500 million as of Friday’s close, according to FactSet data. The EMJ Capital president and founder called Better Home “the Shopify of mortgages” and said the company is rebuilding a $15 trillion industry from scratch using artificial intelligence. Shopify is a Canadian e-commerce platform. Stock Chart IconStock chart icon Better Home & Finance Monday Jackson noted that newly public blockchain lender Figure Technology Solutions has a much higher multiple that Better Home. “$FIGR just IPO’ed & trades at 19× 2026 sales. BETR trades at just 1× — but is growing faster than FIGR,” he said. “I believe BETR is a potential 350-bagger in 2 years. They laugh at BETR now at $34 like they laughed at CVNA at $3.50 and OPEN at 51¢. But this is no meme.” Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/22/eric-jackson-who-led-opendoor-meme-rip-has-a-new-pick-he-calls-the-shopify-of-mortgages.html
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 22:33
The Long-awaited Bitcoin and Altcoin Report is Here! Money Flows into Five Major Altcoins Besides BTC!

The post The Long-awaited Bitcoin and Altcoin Report is Here! Money Flows into Five Major Altcoins Besides BTC! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin and altcoins started the new week with a sharp decline despite the Fed’s interest rate cut decision last week. With the decline, Bitcoin and altcoins fell below pre-FOMC levels, while CoinShares published its weekly cryptocurrency report and said that there was an inflow of $1.9 billion last week. “Cryptocurrency investment products saw $1.9 billion in inflows last week, a positive response to the Fed’s ‘hawkish rate cut’ last week.” Bitcoin and Ethereum Go Neck and Neck! When looking at individual crypto funds, it was seen that the majority of inflows were in Bitcoin. While Bitcoin experienced an inflow of $977 billion, Ethereum (ETH) experienced an inflow of $772 million. Looking at other altcoins, Solana (SOL) saw an inflow of $127 million, XRP $69.4 million, Sui (SUI) $2.1 million, and Chainlink (LINK) $1.9 million. “Bitcoin received the largest inflow share last week with $977 million. Ethereum also benefited, with $772 million in inflows. Year-to-date inflows reached a record $12.6 billion, and total assets under management reached an all-time high of $40.3 billion. Other significant inflows came from Solana ($127.3 million) and XRP ($69.4 million). When looking at regional fund inflows and outflows, the USA ranked first with an inflow of $1.79 billion. Following the USA, Germany had an inflow of $51.6 million and Switzerland $47.3 million. Against these inflows, Sweden experienced an outflow of $13.6 million and Hong Kong $3.1 million. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/the-long-awaited-bitcoin-and-altcoin-report-is-here-money-flows-into-five-major-altcoins-besides-btc/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 22:25
Strive merges with Semler Scientific in Bitcoin treasury expansion plan

The post Strive merges with Semler Scientific in Bitcoin treasury expansion plan appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Strive Inc. and Semler Scientific Inc. have announced a merger to combine their Bitcoin treasury holdings into a single publicly traded company. The merger aims to provide investors with greater exposure to Bitcoin via the equity markets, leveraging both companies’ operational strategies. Strive Inc., an asset management firm founded by entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, today announced a merger with Semler Scientific Inc. that will combine their Bitcoin treasury operations into a single publicly traded entity focused on digital asset accumulation. The transaction merges the companies’ Bitcoin holdings and operational strategies, creating what both firms describe as an enhanced vehicle for investors seeking exposure to cryptocurrency through traditional equity markets. Semler Scientific, a medical technology company specializing in vascular diagnostic tools, first adopted Bitcoin as a treasury strategy in 2024, purchasing millions in BTC that led to a surge of nearly 40% in its stock price. The merger follows a broader trend of corporate Bitcoin adoption, with over 50 companies globally holding Bitcoin on their balance sheets as of 2025. Total corporate Bitcoin holdings now exceed 1 million BTC, valued at over $112 billion. Companies have increasingly raised capital specifically to acquire more Bitcoin, aiming to increase Bitcoin per share for investors. This strategy, pioneered by Strategy, has attracted firms seeking to diversify holdings and use Bitcoin as a hedge against inflation. The combined entity will operate under enhanced regulatory clarity that has driven institutional adoption of Bitcoin as “digital gold” in volatile markets. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/strive-semler-merge-bitcoin-treasuries-stock-transaction/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 22:23
Circle Mints 250 Million USDC On Solana, Total On-Chain Supply Nears $25 Billion

USD Coin (USDC) issuer Circle (NYSE: CRCL) has minted 250 million units of the dollar-pegged stablecoin on the Solana blockchain, marking a significant expansion of the cryptocurrency’s presence on one of the fastest-growing decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystems in the world. The issuance, which took place on Friday, September 19, was first reported by Whale Alert ... Read more The post Circle Mints 250 Million USDC On Solana, Total On-Chain Supply Nears $25 Billion appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Bitemycoin2025/09/22 22:15
India is hosting the India Blockchain Month festival

India Blockchain Month (INBM) returns in September 2025 for the second – and largest – iteration of its flagship blockchain festival. The event will see New Delhi become a global hub for innovation in Web3, artificial intelligence (AI) and real world asset (RWA) tokenization. What is planned as part of INBM 2025 The event series […] Сообщение India is hosting the India Blockchain Month festival появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
Incrypted2025/09/22 22:10
UAE Announces 2027 Rollout of Automatic Crypto Tax Reporting System – What Does it Mean for Investors?

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced that it will roll out an automatic crypto tax reporting system by 2027 and has launched an industry consultation to finalize implementation details before official rollout. In an official government release, the UAE Ministry of Finance revealed that it has signed the Multilateral Competent Authority Agreement on the Automatic Exchange of Information under the Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF), following its announcement last November of its intention to implement the framework. CARF implementation in the UAE is now scheduled to go live in 2027, with the first tax information reporting expected in 2028.Source: UAE Ministry of Finance “The framework establishes a mechanism for the automatic exchange of tax-related information on crypto-asset activities, ensuring that the UAE provides certainty and clarity to the crypto-asset sector while upholding the principles of global tax transparency,” the Ministry said. The move builds on the UAE’s efforts to attract crypto businesses after exempting crypto transactions from VAT in 2024 and Dubai setting regulatory guidelines for digital asset companies. The Ministry is now seeking industry feedback before implementing the rules. All participants in the crypto sector, including exchanges, custodians, traders, and advisors, are invited to join the public consultation to share their concerns about potential impacts. The consultation has already opened on September 15 and is expected to close on November 8, 2025. For Crypto Investors: What Does the UAE Crypto Tax Reporting Agreement Means The UAE will begin automatically sharing information on crypto transactions and holdings with tax authorities in other countries starting in 2028. This means that crypto will no longer be treated as an opaque asset class for offshore investors. Investors who rely on the UAE as a low-tax or no-tax hub will need to ensure they report their crypto holdings correctly in their home jurisdictions. Authorities can cross-check disclosures with the data exchanged under CARF, making tax evasion much harder. UAE-based exchanges, custodians, and wallet providers will be required to collect and report customer data, similar to how banks and brokers report under FATCA/CRS. Crypto investors should expect stricter KYC and AML processes, as platforms prepare to comply with international reporting standards. Institutional investors may view this as a positive development, as it reduces reputational risk and regulatory uncertainty. However, privacy-focused investors who rely on crypto for tax avoidance or secrecy may feel uneasy as cross-border reporting reduces anonymity. There could be higher compliance costs, especially for traders using multiple wallets, custodians, or offshore entities. Non-compliant investors might face penalties, back taxes, or investigations in their home countries as the tax avoidance window closes by 2027–2028. UAE’s Local Tax Position Remains Unchanged It’s worth noting that the UAE’s signing the CARF does not mean it will start taxing crypto gains locally. What it does mean is that if you are a foreigner living in the UAE but remain tax-resident elsewhere, your home country can now receive details of your UAE crypto activity and tax you according to its laws. For UAE nationals and residents who are only tax-resident in the UAE, crypto will still be exempt from income tax, unless a new domestic law is introduced later. Currently in the UAE, there’s no personal income tax on individuals, whether from salary, business profits, or crypto gains. Similarly, the 5% VAT in the country only applies to goods and services, but not to investment gains (like profits from selling crypto). So until now, crypto trading by individuals has not been taxed in the UAE. However, a corporate tax of 9% was introduced in June 2023, but it mainly applies to companies with profits exceeding AED 375,000. Individuals trading crypto on their own are not subject to corporate tax. Who Should Worry Most About the Crypto Tax Reporting System? The first category includes expats in the UAE who are still tax residents in their home countries. Also, investors who have been under-reporting or not reporting crypto gains back home and high-net-worth individuals who moved assets into UAE exchanges for “privacy.” This means if you’re from the US, EU, UK, Canada, Australia, Japan, South Korea, or India, the new CARF agreement means your home tax authority will soon have a clear view of your UAE crypto accounts. But suppose you’re from countries like Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Singapore, or Switzerland, or you’re a UAE national/resident who is only tied to the UAE. In that case, there’s little change since your jurisdiction doesn’t currently tax crypto gains
CryptoNews2025/09/22 21:59
Wall Street forecasts Apple stock price for next 12 months

The post Wall Street forecasts Apple stock price for next 12 months appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has lagged its “Magnificent Seven” peers through most of 2025, but Dan Ives, Global Head of Tech Research at Wedbush Securities believes a rebound is on the horizon as the company enters what he calls its strongest upgrade cycle in years. On September 22, Ives raised his Apple stock price target to $310 from $270, the highest on Wall Street, while maintaining an Outperform rating. Ives explained that his firm is tracking shipping times and seeing particularly strong demand for iPhone 17 Pro models, both online and in retail stores in an interview with CNBC . He said that on a scale of one to ten, the cycle is already trending around an “8.5,” underpinned by 315 million iPhone users who have not upgraded in four years. “The iPhone 16 was a disappointment,” Ives said, noting muted demand during its rollout. “That disappointment, combined with model changes this year, is fueling what the Street has been hoping for.” iPhone Air could be the “surprise hit” The biggest surprise, according to Ives, could be the iPhone 17 Air, which he believes is shaping up as the star of the show. “Three out of every ten customers in U.S. stores over the weekend were coming in specifically for the Air,” he observed. Early indicators suggest the Air’s combination of new features and lower price point could broaden the upgrade base, especially in North America. Ives also pointed to strong early demand in Europe and noted that China remains untapped due to regulatory delays, meaning an additional boost is still to come once sales begin there. He now expects Apple to ship 240–250 million iPhones in the cycle, well ahead of the Street’s consensus of around 230 million units. The optimism comes as Apple looks to regain momentum in the stock market. While…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 21:51
Jim Cramer Fuels Market Debate with Bold Remarks

Market commentator Jim Cramer recently shifted the spotlight with a provocative declaration on his X account, challenging the continued ascent of gold, cryptocurrencies, and non-profitable companies. At a time when U.S.Continue Reading:Jim Cramer Fuels Market Debate with Bold Remarks
Coinstats2025/09/22 21:42
