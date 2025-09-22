2025-09-24 Wednesday

Plasma opens stablecoin bank Plasma One for dollar access

The post Plasma opens stablecoin bank Plasma One for dollar access appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Plasma, an L1 designed for stablecoin payments, announced the launch of Plasma One on Monday. Marketed as the first stablecoin-native neobank, Plasma One integrates spending, saving, and earning in digital dollars into a single platform. The launch targets users in emerging markets where dollar access is in high demand, offering features such as stablecoin-backed cards, fee-free USDT transfers, and rapid onboarding. While hundreds of millions already use stablecoins for necessity rather than speculation, adoption has been hampered by fragmented interfaces, reliance on centralized exchanges, and poor localization. Plasma One aims to address these barriers with localized teams, peer-to-peer cash integrations, and borderless card services available in over 150 countries. “The dollar is the product, and most of the world is desperate to access it. Stablecoins provide a fundamental, permissionless way to hold and move dollars anywhere,” said CEO Paul Faecks. “Plasma One is our answer to the distribution problem as it puts us directly in the hands of people who face financial exclusion.” The service also includes up to 10%+ yields on balances and 4% cash back on purchases, positioning it as a vertically integrated offering across infrastructure, tooling, and consumer applications. Plasma will serve as its own first customer to test and scale its payments stack ahead of its mainnet beta launch on Sept. 25. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/plasma-one-stablecoin-neobank
BullZilla, Cardano, and Hyperliquid Set the Stage for 2025

The post BullZilla, Cardano, and Hyperliquid Set the Stage for 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 22 September 2025 | 16:15  Explore BullZilla, Cardano, and Hyperliquid — three coins redefining crypto in 2025 with explosive growth potential and innovation. Cryptocurrency markets in 2025 are buzzing with innovation, speculation, and massive opportunities. Some projects push the technical boundaries of blockchain, while others merge community culture with financial engineering to spark unprecedented growth. Among the most talked-about names today are BullZilla ($BZIL), Cardano (ADA), and Hyperliquid (HLP). Each coin represents a unique frontier whether it’s meme-fueled economics, academic-driven scalability, or decentralized derivatives infrastructure. For financial students, blockchain developers, and meme coin lovers, these projects offer not just insights into evolving tokenomics but also a glimpse into the next generation of wealth creation. And at the center of it all lies the search for the best presales with 100x potential. BullZilla: The Meme Titan Breathing Fire into Presales BullZilla isn’t a casual meme coin. It’s an engineered ecosystem with economic levers designed to create upward pressure, reward loyalty, and fuel scarcity. Its presale structure is where the magic begins showcasing how narrative design meets financial mechanics and solidifying its place among the best presales with 100x potential. Presale Mutation Engine: Where Scarcity Meets Time The Mutation Engine is the backbone of BullZilla’s presale. Every $100,000 raised or every 48 hours the token’s price ticks upward. This means the earlier someone enters, the greater their reward. The formula blends demand and time into a price curve that encourages rapid participation. The psychology is simple yet effective: hesitation costs money, while decisiveness multiplies returns. Unlike static presales that stagnate, BullZilla ($BZIL) evolves dynamically, rewarding early believers and punishing latecomers. This dynamic design is why investors consider it one of the best presales with 100x potential. Roar Burn Mechanism and Supply Control BullZilla doesn’t stop at pricing. The Roar Burn…
Moku Pledges $1M to Launch Grand Arena Season One, a 24/7 AI-Athlete Fantasy Platform

St. Louis Fed President Musalem sees ‘limited room’ for more interest rate cuts

The post St. Louis Fed President Musalem sees ‘limited room’ for more interest rate cuts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Alberto Musalem, President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, speaks to the Economic Club of New York, in New York City, U.S., Feb. 20, 2025. Brendan McDermid | Reuters St. Louis Federal Reserve President Alberto Musalem on Monday reiterated his support for last week’s interest rate cut, but said he is wary about going much further. Speaking less than a week after the Federal Open Market Committee lowered its key overnight borrowing rate by a quarter percentage point, the central bank official advocated caution as he continues to worry about inflation. Musalem characterized the cut as “a precautionary move intended to support the labor market at full employment and against further weakening.” “The stance of monetary policy now lies between modestly restrictive and neutral, which I view as appropriate,” he added in prepared remarks for a speech to the Brookings Institution in Washington, D.C. “However, I believe there is limited room for easing further without policy becoming overly accommodative, and we should tread cautiously” on further reductions. The full FOMC, in its closely watched “dot plot” grid of future rate projections, indicated that one official wanted no cuts this year, including last week’s, and eight others were content with just one more. However, a slight majority saw the need for at least two more cuts, implying one each at the two remaining meetings this year. Musalem is a voting member this year on the FOMC. Musalem said he sees financial conditions are “supportive,” is still concerned about the inflationary impact of tariffs and considers the current federal funds rate, now targeted between 4%-4.25%, as “close to neutral,” a level that neither boosts nor restricts economic growth. While he said he sees risks tilting more towards the labor market than inflation, he cautioned against going too far.…
Hold More, Earn More: Dexlyn’s Rewarding Staking Experience

The emergence of DeFi is phenomenal; it opened up multiple finance-based products to the public, allowing them to partake in yield generation. In addition to this, staking has also emerged within DeFi, rewarding users who contribute liquidity to the protocol. In this context, Dexlyn, the Supra Network primary DEX, has established a distinct and profitable LP staking strategy. This blog focuses on how Dexlyn’s tiered staking contracts truly grant users the ability to earn more while maintaining a healthy trading ecosystem. Decoding Dexlyn: The Supra Network Primary&nbsp;DEX Compared to other DEXs, Dexlyn’s gas fees are lower. With premium-grade security, seamless trading, and unparalleled cross-chain liquidity access, it makes it super handy to operate directly on the Supra Network. Moreover, all users can take advantage of Dexlyn’s advanced capabilities: automated market creation, real-time analytics telemetry, and a dynamic trader dashboard. With such capabilities, traders can better position themselves and advance their edge in the market. Further, as the greater DeFi ecosystem evolves, so will decentralized trading, spearheaded by&nbsp;Dexlyn. What is LP Staking on&nbsp;Dexlyn? Essentially, LP Staking allows users to effectively “stake” or lock their liquidity provider (LP) tokens — earned from Dexlyn’s pools — to earn extra profits on top of trading fees — also called rewards. On Dexlyn, only the LP tokens from SUPRA-dexUSDC pool are allowed for staking. This approach gives participants an opportunity to capture lucrative rewards while also ensuring great SPREAD for the platform’s flagship trading&nbsp;pair. How Dexlyn’s LP Staking Works: Structure and Mechanics Dexlyn uses a three-pool system approach for its staking model that has been designed around the concepts of participation and maximized rewards: Level of each pool is differentiated by APY, maximum achievable limit of LP tokens and lock up durations on&nbsp;yields. Daily Reward Calculation: Any earned tokens will be allocated once every 24 hours, influenced by the balance of staked LP&nbsp;tokens. Lock in Period: Staked LP Tokens must achieve a 3 month lock period, no early withdrawal allowed. The Staking Journey: Step-by-Step Guide Add Liquidity, supply assets to the SUPRA-dexUSDC pool and get LP tokens in&nbsp;return. Choose a Pool: From the DashBoard select which pool to stake based on its APY and capacity. Stake LP Tokens: Through DashBoard deposit you LP tokens in the selected&nbsp;pool. Monitor Rewards: Rewards and pool status can be viewed in real&nbsp;time. Withdraw &amp; Claim: After three months period you may withdraw your LP tokens and claim your rewards (note: rewards are finalized 24 hours after you&nbsp;stake). Real Time Dashboard: Accessing balances, rewards and overall staked amounts as well as the pools tendered can be done at any moment seamlessly. Cross Chain Capabilities: Built for scaling, Dexlyn’s architecture is primed for future multi-chain staking&nbsp;pools. What’s makes Dexlyn’s Staking Particularly Unique In contrast to the rest of DEX’s staking, Dexlyn is offering structure pools that&nbsp;have: Set Reward: Clarity and confidence comes from fixed APY and duration. Balanced Reward: With sequential pools, there is no reward dilution and this drives long-term participation. Ecosystem Development: Staking helps Dexlyn’s liquidity and all participants gain value, while also reinforcing the Supra&nbsp;Network. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) Que. Can I stake LP tokens from other&nbsp;pools? Ans. At the moment, only tokens from the SUPRA-dexUSDC LP are available. Que. What if I do not make it in time for a pool’s start&nbsp;time? Ans. You can wait for the next pool to open and then&nbsp;join. Que. How are rewards calculated? Ans. Daily rewards are provided on a daily basis depending on the amount of the pool that is allocated that you have staked along with other participants. Que. What are the&nbsp;risks? Ans. The risks include impermanent loss and not being able to make a withdrawal during the lock in&nbsp;period. The groundbreaking LP staking framework of Dexlyn provides an unmatched level of earning potential for liquidity providers looking for fluid earnings. The more liquidity you withhold, the more you hold, while also contributing to the development of a next generation DeFi platform. With your liquidity primed and ready for action, is the time&nbsp;now? Join Dexlyn to begin staking today and be a part of the evolution of decentralized finance! Hold More, Earn More: Dexlyn’s Rewarding Staking Experience was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Build a Scalable Ride Sharing App with Experts Trusted by Startups in Colorado, Kentucky…

Build a Scalable Ride Sharing App with Experts Trusted by Startups in Colorado, Kentucky, Washington, and&nbsp;Maryland The ride sharing revolution is no longer coming — it’s already here, and it’s moving fast. Across the U.S., startups are racing to build smarter, greener, and more profitable mobility solutions. But if you’re looking to break into this space, you need more than just a great idea — you need the right technology partner. In states like Colorado, Kentucky, Washington, and Maryland, demand for customized ride sharing platforms is exploding. Whether it’s for commuters, college campuses, or corporate fleets, businesses are looking for scalable, user-first apps that solve real transportation problems. In this article, we’ll break down what it takes to build a winning ride sharing app — and how the right development company can help you turn your vision into a fully operational, revenue-generating platform. Why Ride Sharing Apps Are Booming in the&nbsp;U.S. Ride sharing platforms like Uber and Lyft revolutionized urban transport. But the next wave is driven by customized, niche ride sharing solutions that address hyper-local needs — from senior transportation services to corporate shuttles and eco-friendly carpooling. Key Factors Driving&nbsp;Demand: Urbanization and congestion in major&nbsp;cities Environmental awareness and sustainability goals Cost-effective alternatives to owning&nbsp;vehicles Increased smartphone penetration and digital&nbsp;literacy As more users shift from traditional commuting methods, the opportunity to build innovative ride sharing platforms has never been&nbsp;greater. Why Colorado, Kentucky, Washington, and Maryland Are Hotspots for Ride Sharing&nbsp;Startups Google Trends data shows that these states are experiencing a significant spike in searches related to “ride sharing app.” Here’s&nbsp;why: 1. Colorado Tech-savvy cities like Denver and&nbsp;Boulder High concentration of environmentally conscious citizens Growing demand for last-mile solutions in suburban&nbsp;areas 2. Kentucky Expanding university towns needing student-focused transport Gaps in traditional public transportation Local government support for smart mobility&nbsp;startups 3. Washington Seattle as a tech hub with a large commuter&nbsp;base Statewide emphasis on green transportation Strong demand for customizable mobility solutions 4. Maryland Proximity to D.C. and dense suburban population High interest in corporate ride sharing and carpooling Focus on reducing traffic congestion and pollution What Startups Need from a Ride Sharing App Development Company Startups don’t just need code — they need strategy, scalability, and execution. A good ride sharing app development company&nbsp;offers: 1. Custom App Architecture Every business has unique needs. Whether it’s peer-to-peer carpooling or corporate shuttle booking, the platform must reflect the core&nbsp;idea. 2. Real-Time Tracking and&nbsp;Mapping Accurate geolocation, route optimization, and ETA predictions are essential for user experience and driver performance. 3. Advanced Matching Algorithms AI-powered features that match riders with the best drivers based on proximity, ratings, and preferences. 4. Seamless Payment Integration Support for digital wallets, credit cards, and localized payment&nbsp;options. 5. Scalable Backend Infrastructure The ability to handle thousands of rides per day, with strong performance, uptime, and security. 6. Admin Dashboard and Analytics Manage operations, monitor KPIs, and make data-driven decisions to improve service&nbsp;quality. Features That Make a Ride Sharing App Stand&nbsp;Out For Riders: Easy registration &amp; onboarding Real-time driver&nbsp;tracking Fare estimation before&nbsp;booking In-app chat and call&nbsp;features SOS button and safety protocols For Drivers: Smart trip assignments Daily/weekly earnings dashboard Navigation support Instant payout&nbsp;options Driver feedback and rating&nbsp;systems For Admins: Trip monitoring dashboard User and driver management Dynamic pricing&nbsp;control Dispute resolution tools Comprehensive reports and analytics Monetization Strategies for Ride Sharing&nbsp;Apps Building a ride sharing platform isn’t just about moving people; it’s also about creating a profitable business model. Popular strategies include: Commission per&nbsp;ride Surge pricing during peak&nbsp;hours Subscription plans for regular&nbsp;users In-app advertising Corporate partnerships and bulk ride&nbsp;packages By leveraging local trends and tailoring the model to target audiences in Colorado, Kentucky, Washington, and Maryland, startups can build both revenue and&nbsp;loyalty. Case for Hyperlocal Customization Startups in each of the trending states should consider: Integrating state-specific regulations (e.g., vehicle licensing, insurance compliance) Designing user interfaces in line with regional user&nbsp;behavior Launching pilot programs in select cities to validate&nbsp;demand Partnering with local businesses and universities to build brand recognition early A competent development company will not only offer the tech but also the market insight and flexibility to cater to these local&nbsp;nuances. Choosing the Right Ride Sharing App Development Partner What should you look for in a ride sharing app development company? Industry Experience Look for companies with proven experience building logistics, transportation, or mobility&nbsp;apps. End-to-End Services From discovery and design to development, deployment, and maintenance. Agile Development Process This ensures faster release cycles and flexibility to incorporate feedback. Data Security Compliance The app should comply with local and international data protection regulations. Post-Launch Support Ongoing updates, bug fixes, feature enhancements, and technical assistance. Portfolio and&nbsp;Reviews Check previous projects and client testimonials to evaluate the company’s credibility. Why Partnering Now Gives You a Competitive Advantage With high user interest in your target regions, now is the best time to launch your ride sharing app. Early adopters&nbsp;enjoy: First-mover brand recognition Less competition in hyperlocal markets More feedback cycles to refine and&nbsp;improve Stronger relationships with local partners and&nbsp;drivers Final Thoughts If you’re a startup in Colorado, Kentucky, Washington, or Maryland looking to build a robust, feature-rich ride sharing app, the opportunity is wide open. The key is to partner with a ride sharing app development company that understands both the technology and the regional landscape. From ideation and MVP development to scaling and monetization, the right development partner will turn your vision into a thriving business. Ready to drive your idea forward? Now is the time to enter the ride sharing market and make an impact where demand is&nbsp;peaking. Contact us today to build a ride sharing app tailored to your region, audience, and growth&nbsp;goals. FAQs 1. What is the cost of developing a ride sharing app for startups in the&nbsp;US? The cost of developing a ride sharing app typically ranges from $25,000 to $150,000, depending on features, platform (iOS/Android), and region. Startups in states like Colorado and Maryland may benefit from region-specific pricing and MVP packages offered by expert development companies. 2. How long does it take to build a scalable ride sharing&nbsp;app? Building a ride sharing app from scratch usually takes 3 to 6 months, including planning, design, development, and testing. Timelines may vary based on app complexity and feature set (e.g., real-time tracking, payment integration, driver analytics). 3. What key features should a modern ride sharing app&nbsp;include? A modern ride sharing app should have real-time GPS tracking, in-app payments, ride scheduling, driver ratings, surge pricing, and admin dashboards. For startups, scalability, user safety, and regional compliance are also critical. 4. Why are Colorado, Kentucky, Washington, and Maryland ideal markets for launching ride sharing&nbsp;apps? These states are trending due to increasing demand for mobility solutions, urban growth, and under-served transport segments. Startups targeting these regions can gain a competitive edge by launching hyperlocal, user-focused apps. 5. How do I choose the right ride sharing app development company? Look for a company with proven experience, scalable tech architecture, custom feature development, and post-launch support. Check client reviews, app portfolios, and whether they offer tailored solutions for your specific market (e.g., student transport, corporate rides, or eco-friendly fleets). Build a Scalable Ride Sharing App with Experts Trusted by Startups in Colorado, Kentucky… was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Central Banks in Spotlight: Fed and BoE Moves

🇺🇸 Federal Reserve (Fed) The Fed cut rates by 25 bps on 17 September, bringing the target range to 4.00%–4.25%. This marks the first cut since December. Officials signal two more cuts may follow before year end if inflation continues to ease and the labour market weakens. Inflation remains above the 2% target, but risks to employment are&nbsp;growing. 🇬🇧 Bank of England (BoE) The BoE kept its Bank Rate unchanged at 4.00%. Two members of the committee supported a cut. The Bank also slowed the pace of quantitative tightening, reducing its planned gilt holdings by £70 billion over the next 12 months instead of £100 billion previously. The focus of gilt sales will shift towards shorter maturities. Inflation stood at 3.8% in August, expected to rise slightly before declining towards target. Wage growth is still high but showing signs of&nbsp;cooling. 🔍 What it means for traders The Fed has started easing, while the BoE remains cautious. This policy divergence could shape USD and GBP dynamics in the months ahead. Watch upcoming jobs and inflation data closely, as they will guide the next&nbsp;moves. ✅ Summary Fed cut to 4.00%–4.25%, with more cuts expected this year. BoE held at 4.00% but slowed QT, signalling a cautious&nbsp;stance. 🔗 Trade these shifts in real time with NordFX: https://account.nordfx.com/account/register?id=1187185 🧐 Central Banks in Spotlight: Fed and BoE Moves was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Okalio Mining: ETH, SOL, DOGE cloud mining, let your wealth grow steadily every day

As the cryptocurrency market matures, investors are increasingly demanding safe, stable, and sustainable ways to generate income. As a UK-registered and legally operated cloud mining platform, Okalio Mining has been committed to providing efficient and reliable cloud mining services for mainstream cryptocurrencies to global investors since 2017, helping users achieve continuous growth in their digital [...] The post Okalio Mining: ETH, SOL, DOGE cloud mining, let your wealth grow steadily every day appeared first on Blockonomi.
ETH Struggles at Key Resistance Levels While Based Eggman $GGs Emerges as the Best Crypto Pre Sale of 2025

Ethereum faces resistance near $4,950 while Based Eggman ($GGs) gains traction as the best crypto presale to buy right now. Explore how token presales shape crypto opportunities in 2025.
BitVM enters the ‘implementation’ stage as Bitlayer’s BitVM Bridge and YBTC go live

The post BitVM enters the ‘implementation’ stage as Bitlayer’s BitVM Bridge and YBTC go live appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Back in 2023 ordinals were booming and the community was talking about Bitcoin scaling and Bitcoin-native staking. Charlie Hu and Kevin He considered this as the perfect moment to start building to help solve Bitcoin’s congestion issues and create a more programmable, trust-minimized layer for Bitcoin DeFi. First proposed two years ago, the BitVM paradigm aims to enable off-chain computation verification on Bitcoin without requiring a fork, paving the potential to power next-generation applications like BTC bridges and Bitcoin rollups.  Despite multiple teams building on BitVM, Bitlayer distinguishes itself as a first mover in this rapidly intensifying space.  In July 2025, Bitlayer debuted the trust-minimized BTC bridging solution BitVM Bridge Mainnet, marking the first functional implementation of BitVM.  As the BitVM Bridge and YBTC expand integration across multichain with rapid Total Value Locked (TVL) growth, Bitlayer is emerging as a novel solution for both crypto traders and institutions, delivering Bitcoin-grade security and deep liquidity. Why YBTC Represents a Leap Forward Bitcoin reigns as the world’s largest digital asset, yet for its holders, it has remained financially inefficient without achieving robust security, yield-generating, and high liquidity. YBTC is the perfect vehicle for Bitcoin holders first and foremost because of its high level security. As a representative Bitcoin asset created by Bitlayer, a leading Bitcoin infrastructure project, the value of YBTC is strictly pegged 1:1 with native BTC. Each YBTC in circulation is backed by one real BTC securely locked in the BitVM Bridge, preserving YBTC’s value and eliminating de-peg risk from Bitcoin.  What truly sets YBTC apart is its underlying architecture. Unlike older wrapped BTC models that rely on a group of people, aka multisig custodians to ensure the locked funds, YBTC leverages a cryptographically secure, trust-minimized mechanism: Minting YBTC: Users can only generate YBTC through the official BitVM Bridge. The…
