Why Stablecoin Banking Will Be 10 Times Bigger Soon

The post Why Stablecoin Banking Will Be 10 Times Bigger Soon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a recent BeInCrypto podcast, we chatted with Pavel Matveev, co-founder of COCA, about their newly launched COCA 2.0. This app sets out to make stablecoin payments as easy as using your favorite banking app. We explored what makes COCA tick, why stablecoins are gaining ground, and how this could bring crypto to a wider crowd. Stablecoins Are Built for Real-World Spending Sponsored Sponsored Matveev kicked off the discussion by highlighting the growing momentum around stablecoin payments. According to him, unlike the speculative focus of much of the crypto industry, stablecoins offer grounded utility with fast, accessible, and cost-effective transactions. While stablecoins are not new innovations in the industry, he specifically pointed out that 2025 is a turning point for this segment. “​​This year we see an increase in the number of use cases, we see more focus or more hype about stablecoin payments,” he told BeInCrypto. In the past, he noted, many companies and ecosystems attempted to build payment solutions with little adoption. According to Matveev, what makes 2025 different is that regulatory clarity and stronger blockchain infrastructure now make it possible to deliver a Web2-like payment experience powered by stablecoins. Having spent years in payments and banking, Matveev sees stablecoins as the key to crypto’s next chapter. He compared it to the rise of apps like Revolut a decade ago, when people scoffed at challenger banks taking on the big names. Now, some of those startups are worth more than traditional banks. For him, stablecoin banking represents a similar moment, only on a larger scale. “Stablecoin at the moment for stablecoin payments and for stablecoin banking, this is a similar moment, but actually result and impact will be 10 times more because stablecoin is not just covering the banking experience, but it’s covering [a] broader range of payment…