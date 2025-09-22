2025-09-24 Wednesday

UK and US establish task force to explore cooperation on digital asset regulation

UK and US establish task force to explore cooperation on digital asset regulation

PANews reported on September 22nd that the UK and the US have established a "Future Markets Task Force" to explore collaboration on capital markets and digital asset regulation to promote the development of the UK's financial services industry, according to the Financial Times. UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent agreed to establish the official group following talks ahead of US President Trump's state visit to the UK. The task force's announcement on Monday did not detail the capital markets and digital asset areas it will focus on, nor the potential forms of collaboration. The UK Treasury stated that the Transatlantic Future Markets Task Force will explore options for short- and medium-term collaboration on digital assets while the legislative and regulatory frameworks are gradually refined. The Treasury also stated that the group will focus on "reducing the burden of cross-border financing for UK and US companies." The task force will be co-chaired by UK and US Treasury officials and will submit its recommendations within 180 days. Members will include regulators on both sides of the Atlantic responsible for capital markets and digital asset regulation.
PANews2025/09/22 22:35
XRP Price Today: If Ripple Price Hits $3.50, Then Remittix Is Expected To Jump Over $3, Giving A 30x Return

XRP Price Today: If Ripple Price Hits $3.50, Then Remittix Is Expected To Jump Over $3, Giving A 30x Return

XRP price today is about $2.98, trading in a tight range as investors watch regulatory developments and ETF momentum. Ripple XRP has recently been testing resistance around $3.00, with hopes that it can push toward $3.50 if positive catalysts align.  Remittix (RTX) is expected to jump over $3 under such a scenario, giving what many […] The post XRP Price Today: If Ripple Price Hits $3.50, Then Remittix Is Expected To Jump Over $3, Giving A 30x Return appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/22 22:30
Australia's central bank governor puts economy on alert despite recent stability

Australia's central bank governor puts economy on alert despite recent stability

Australia’s economy is strong, but global risks from China and trade could affect growth.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/22 22:23
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple Holders Wait on $5 in 2025, But This Coin Below $0.0025 Could Turn $550 Into $55,000

XRP Price Prediction: Ripple Holders Wait on $5 in 2025, But This Coin Below $0.0025 Could Turn $550 Into $55,000

For some cryptocurrency investors, presale tokens are looking like a more compelling bet than established assets such as Ripple’s XRP. While some XRP holders are holding for $5 in 2025, altcoins with smaller price tags offer more aggressive short- to mid-term multipliers. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is one such presale, with LILPEPE being a meme token […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/22 22:16
The Gravity of a System: Decoding Vitalik’s Thesis in an Era of Technical and Market Maturation

The Gravity of a System: Decoding Vitalik's Thesis in an Era of Technical and Market Maturation

Introduction: The Declaration in the&nbsp;Quiet In the fog of a market oscillating between institutional adoption and retail speculation, Vitalik Buterin’s latest post, “Low-risk defi can be for Ethereum what search was for Google,” lands not as a proposal, but as a declaration of an achieved reality. To interpret this piece as a mere suggestion for future focus is to miss its profound significance. It is the intellectual framework laid over a new equilibrium that has been slowly, methodically materializing for years, forged in the twin crucibles of a maturing market and a relentlessly evolving protocol. This analysis will not re-litigate Buterin’s arguments at length; they are elegant and self-evident. Instead, we will treat his thesis as a lens through which to examine the powerful, tangible forces that make his declaration not just plausible, but inevitable. We will argue that Vitalik’s post is the capstone on a structure built by the market’s “flight to quality,” and made possible by a technical roadmap that is aggressively shaping Ethereum into the global settlement layer for both human and machine economies. Concisely, Buterin posits that the long-standing tension between Ethereum’s revenue-generating applications (often speculative) and its value-aligned ones (often unprofitable) has been resolved. The synthesis is “Low-Risk DeFi” — a suite of foundational financial tools like payments, savings via fully-collateralized lending, and exchange. He analogizes this to Google’s economic model: just as Search and Ads provide the stable revenue that allows Google to pursue its more ambitious goals, Low-Risk DeFi can and should be the boringly profitable engine that funds Ethereum’s security and allows its experimental applications to flourish. This model works, he argues, because it provides irreplaceable value in a world of rising traditional finance risk, and it is culturally and technically congruent with the L1’s mission of decentralized security. I: The Technical Preconditions — How the 2025–2026 Roadmap Forged the&nbsp;Rails Before the market could embrace Low-Risk DeFi, the rails had to be laid. Buterin’s thesis is only viable today because the underlying technology has been deliberately engineered to support it. The Ethereum roadmap of 2025–2026 is a masterclass in strategic infrastructure development, focused on three pillars: enabling mass-market scale, perfecting the user experience, and expanding the very definition of “settlement.” 1. The Scalability Endgame: Pectra and Fusaka The core of Buterin’s argument is that Low-Risk DeFi requires a robust L1 for security, but its user-facing activity must occur on Layer 2s to be economically viable. The 2025 hard fork schedule is a direct and aggressive execution of this&nbsp;vision. Pectra (Q2 2025): This upgrade continues the vital work of embedding Account Abstraction (AA) deeper into the protocol. For Low-Risk DeFi to onboard the next billion users, the experience must be seamless and secure. Pectra’s enhancements are critical steps in transforming the arcane process of managing a private key into a user-friendly experience with familiar features like social recovery and gas sponsorship. It’s the infrastructure for making DeFi as accessible as a&nbsp;neobank. Fusaka (Q4 2025): Confirmed for December 3rd, the Fusaka hard fork is the most significant step in “The Surge” phase. Its primary impact is the projected doubling of blob capacity, which directly translates to a significant reduction in transaction costs on L2s like Arbitrum and Optimism. This isn’t an incremental improvement; it’s a step-change in economic feasibility. It makes micro-payments and regular savings deposits — the lifeblood of a global financial system — orders of magnitude cheaper, making the “global democratized access” promise a practical reality. 2. The Settlement Layer Expands: From Crypto Assets to Bank Deposits Perhaps the most potent validation of the thesis is the successful cross-bank payment test conducted on the Ethereum mainnet by UBS, PostFinance, and Sygnum Bank. Using deposit tokens — fully regulated, 1:1 backed digital representations of commercial bank money — they achieved compliant interbank settlement without traditional payment rails. This proves that Ethereum’s utility is not confined to its native assets. It is being actively tested as the neutral, programmable infrastructure for the tokenization of all forms of value, positioning it as a potential backbone for the future of the entire banking&nbsp;system. 3. The Next Frontier: Ethereum as the Settlement Layer for AI Looking further ahead, the newly formed DAI (Decentralized AI) Team within the Ethereum Foundation signals the next logical evolution. Led by core developer Davide Crapis, its mission is to make Ethereum the premier platform for the burgeoning machine economy. Proposals like ERC-8004 (Trustless Agents) aim to create on-chain standards for AI agents to interact and transact. This radically expands the potential user base beyond humans, ensuring that the Low-Risk DeFi infrastructure being built today will serve as the financial bedrock for the autonomous economies of tomorrow. II: The Market’s Verdict — How the 2025 Price Action Confirms the&nbsp;Thesis With the technical rails in place, the market has responded. The character of demand in the current cycle is fundamentally different from the speculative frenzies of the past. Ethereum’s trajectory — recovering from post-bear market lows around ~$1,350 to over $4,400 by August 2025 — is underpinned by a structural “flight to quality” and a demand for sustainable, native&nbsp;yield. 1. The ETF Effect: Institutional Capital Seeks a Productive Asset The initial spot Ether ETFs were just the beginning. The financial innovation of 2025, such as the Defiance Leveraged Long + Income Ethereum ETF (ETHI), demonstrates a deeper integration. This product, which uses complex option strategies to generate income, treats ETH not just as a commodity, but as a versatile, productive financial primitive. This deepens institutional demand beyond simple spot exposure and creates a feedback loop, requiring more on-chain liquidity and strengthening the core DeFi protocols. 2. The Primacy of Native Yield: Staking and Re-staking as the Gravity Well The yield that matters in 2025 is the sustainable, protocol-native yield from staking ETH. This has become the “risk-free” rate of the crypto economy. Platforms like Lido and, more critically, re-staking protocols like EigenLayer, have become behemoths not by creating artificial incentives, but by providing more efficient access to this fundamental, low-risk yield. Billions of dollars in ETH are locked for a long-term, sustainable return, representing a structural demand for ETH as a savings and collateral asset. 3. Collateral Demand in a High-Rate Environment ETH serves as the primary asset used to borrow stablecoins on platforms like Aave, Compound, and MakerDAO. Users are borrowing to gain liquidity without selling their core holding, a classic financial maneuver. The health of these overcollateralized lending markets — the very heart of Low-Risk DeFi — is a direct driver of demand for ETH. The more utility these platforms provide, the more ETH is required as collateral, creating a powerful, reflexive demand. In summary, the 2025 bull market is quieter, more structural, and driven by a demand for the very things Buterin highlights: secure savings, reliable collateral, and institutional-grade access. The market itself has voted, and it has voted for Low-Risk&nbsp;DeFi. III: The “Stable Core” Protocols — Manifestations of the New Equilibrium Given this alignment of market demand and technical readiness, the “Stable Core” Buterin refers to comes into sharp focus. These are the entities that are both the cause and the effect of this maturation. Lending &amp; Savings Platforms (Aave, Compound): The primary venues where the demand for yield on stablecoins and the use of ETH as collateral are expressed. Decentralized Stablecoin Issuers (MakerDAO): The decentralized central bank of the ecosystem, fundamental to the entire system’s&nbsp;health. Core Exchange Infrastructure (Uniswap, Curve): The essential liquidity rails that enable the seamless flow of value required by a global payments and savings&nbsp;system. Liquid Staking &amp; Re-staking Protocols (Lido, EigenLayer): The “asset managers” of the new era, providing efficient access to ETH’s native yield and unlocking new layers of security and innovation. These are not the flashy, high-APY protocols of yesteryear. They are the emerging financial utilities of a new, more stable on-chain economy. They are the concrete manifestations of a system that has found its gravitational center. Conclusion: A Thesis of Inevitability Vitalik Buterin’s latest post is powerful not because it charts a new course, but because it provides the definitive map for a course the ship is already on. The convergence of institutional demand for a productive digital asset, a technical roadmap focused on creating a secure and scalable modular system for all forms of value, and the battle-hardening of a core set of financial protocols has created a new&nbsp;reality. Low-Risk DeFi has become Ethereum’s economic engine out of strategic necessity and market evolution. It is the most logical and sustainable use case for a credibly neutral, globally accessible settlement layer. By articulating this so clearly, Buterin has not only given the Ethereum community a proud and honorable narrative but has also sent a clear signal to the wider world: the era of chaotic speculation is giving way to an era of profound, sustainable utility. The search for a viable economic model is over. The era of building a truly global financial system on top of it has just&nbsp;begun. The Gravity of a System: Decoding Vitalik’s Thesis in an Era of Technical and Market Maturation was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium2025/09/22 22:02
A trader withdrew 317,000 ASTER tokens from Aster two hours ago, with a return rate of more than 5 times.

A trader withdrew 317,000 ASTER tokens from Aster two hours ago, with a return rate of more than 5 times.

PANews reported on September 22nd that, according to on-chain analyst Ai Yi, a trader named "Heng" withdrew 317,000 ASTER tokens from Aster two hours ago. He deposited $98,000 five days ago and has now withdrawn $502,000. If he had bought all of ASTER, his return would have been more than five times higher. Over the past three days, he purchased 170,000 tokens on-chain at an average price of $0.8375, investing $95,000. This has yielded a $120,000 profit, bringing his total holdings to 487,000 ASTER tokens, worth $770,000.
PANews2025/09/22 21:58
Yicai Global: Futu Securities and Tiger Brokers Further Close Account Opening Channels for Mainland Chinese Residents

Yicai Global: Futu Securities and Tiger Brokers Further Close Account Opening Channels for Mainland Chinese Residents

PANews reported on September 22nd that, according to Yicai Global, cross-border online brokerages Futu Securities and Tiger Brokers have further closed account opening channels for mainland Chinese residents. In accordance with the latest regulatory requirements, Futu Securities' account opening requirements have been revised. Mainland Chinese customers are now required to hold proof of overseas permanent residency. Futu Niu Niu customer service emphasized that the company is currently undergoing a system upgrade and currently only supports account opening for customers with Hong Kong or Macau ID cards. Once the system upgrade is complete, customers will be able to open accounts using a combination of mainland Chinese ID cards and overseas permanent residency certificates. Tiger Brokers customer service also stated that in response to the latest regulatory requirements, the company has adjusted its account opening policy for mainland Chinese residents. Effective last week, the company will no longer accept applications from mainland Chinese residents who provide documentation related to overseas work or life, and will only accept applications from customers with non-mainland Chinese ID cards. However, on the evening of the 22nd, when the reporter called the customer service numbers of Futu Securities and Tiger Securities, the automatic voice service prompts of the two companies still maintained the previous policies regarding the account opening conditions for mainland Chinese residents and had not yet been changed.
PANews2025/09/22 21:54
UAE enters agreement to join the global Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF)

UAE enters agreement to join the global Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF)

The UAE has signed a Multilateral Competent Authority Agreement (MCAA) to join the global Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF).
Cryptopolitan2025/09/22 21:46
Argentina’s Crucial Breakthrough: US Treasury Pledges Robust Financial Support

Argentina's Crucial Breakthrough: US Treasury Pledges Robust Financial Support

BitcoinWorld Argentina’s Crucial Breakthrough: US Treasury Pledges Robust Financial Support In a move signaling renewed international confidence, the US Treasury has stepped forward, declaring its readiness to provide Argentina with various financial options. This crucial intervention comes at a pivotal moment for the South American nation, which has grappled with persistent economic volatility, high inflation, and significant debt burdens. For those tracking global finance and its ripple effects, particularly within the cryptocurrency space where such instability often drives adoption or capital flight, this development is a game-changer. It represents a potential turning point towards greater Argentina economic stability, offering a glimmer of hope for a more predictable financial future. Unpacking the Urgency: Why Argentina’s Economic Stability Matters Argentina’s economic journey has been a rollercoaster of boom and bust cycles, marked by recurring debt crises, hyperinflation, and a constant struggle to maintain a stable currency. This chronic instability has not only affected its citizens but has also sent tremors through global financial markets, impacting trade, investment, and even the broader sentiment towards emerging economies. For cryptocurrency enthusiasts, Argentina has often served as a stark example of a population seeking alternatives to a depreciating fiat currency, leading to high crypto adoption rates out of necessity rather than pure speculation. The persistent challenges include: High Inflation: Consistently among the highest globally, eroding purchasing power and making long-term financial planning nearly impossible. External Debt: A heavy burden of foreign debt, often requiring renegotiation and leading to austerity measures. Currency Volatility: Frequent devaluations of the Argentine Peso, making imports expensive and fostering capital flight. Political Uncertainty: Policy shifts that often accompany changes in government, hindering consistent economic planning. The lack of Argentina economic stability has created a challenging environment for businesses and individuals alike. The US Treasury’s willingness to engage signifies an acknowledgment of the systemic importance of Argentina’s economy and the potential for its recovery to positively influence the wider region. The Breadth of US Treasury Support: What’s on the Table? The US Treasury’s commitment is not merely symbolic; it is expected to manifest in tangible financial mechanisms designed to bolster Argentina’s economy. While specific details are still emerging, the support is anticipated to encompass a range of strategic initiatives. This comprehensive approach underscores the depth of the US Treasury support and its potential to address Argentina’s multifaceted economic woes. Potential avenues of support could include: Facilitating IMF Negotiations: The US, as a key member of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), can play a pivotal role in helping Argentina secure more favorable terms or expedite disbursements from its existing IMF programs. This is crucial for managing its debt obligations. Technical Assistance: Providing expertise and guidance on economic policy, fiscal management, and structural reforms to foster sustainable growth. This often involves sharing best practices in areas like tax collection, public spending, and regulatory frameworks. Bilateral Loans or Guarantees: While less common for direct budgetary support, the US could offer credit lines or loan guarantees to help Argentina access capital markets at more favorable rates or manage short-term liquidity challenges. Promoting Private Investment: Encouraging US businesses and investors to consider opportunities in Argentina, thereby stimulating foreign direct investment which is vital for job creation and economic diversification. This multi-pronged US Treasury support aims to create a more stable macroeconomic environment, essential for attracting long-term investment and fostering sustainable growth, rather than just providing a temporary fix. Beyond Immediate Relief: The Long-Term Impact of Argentina Financial Aid While immediate financial relief is critical for Argentina to navigate its current economic headwinds, the true value of this intervention lies in its potential for long-term structural transformation. The provision of Argentina financial aid is not just about bridging funding gaps; it’s about laying the groundwork for enduring economic health. The long-term impacts could include: Aspect Potential Long-Term Impact Investor Confidence Increased foreign and domestic investment, leading to job creation and economic expansion. Fiscal Discipline Improved government budgeting and spending, reducing reliance on money printing and external debt. Monetary Stability Reduced inflation and currency volatility, restoring faith in the national currency and financial system. Trade Relations Strengthened trade ties and access to international markets, boosting exports. Social Welfare Improved public services and reduced poverty as economic conditions stabilize and grow. However, realizing these long-term benefits requires unwavering commitment from Argentina’s government to implement necessary reforms. The financial aid serves as a catalyst, but sustained progress hinges on sound policy decisions and political will. The success of this Argentina financial aid will ultimately be measured by its ability to foster self-sufficiency and resilience. Navigating the IMF Landscape: The Crucial Role for IMF Argentina Programs Argentina’s relationship with the IMF has been complex and often contentious, marked by a series of large bailout packages and stringent conditionalities. The current program, one of the largest in IMF history, is central to Argentina’s debt management strategy. The US Treasury’s involvement is particularly significant in the context of IMF Argentina programs, as the US holds substantial voting power and influence within the institution. How US support can impact IMF programs: Facilitating Review Approvals: US backing can smooth the process of IMF program reviews, which are necessary for the disbursement of tranches of funds. This can help Argentina meet its financial obligations on time. Negotiating Flexibility: The US can advocate for greater flexibility in program conditionalities, allowing Argentina more room to implement reforms tailored to its unique economic circumstances without imposing undue social costs. Building Consensus: By publicly supporting Argentina, the US can help build broader international consensus among other IMF member countries, making it easier for Argentina to gain necessary approvals and support. Enhancing Credibility: US endorsement adds a layer of credibility to Argentina’s reform efforts, signaling to the IMF and other international creditors that the country is serious about its commitments. The effectiveness of IMF Argentina programs is often tied to political will and the ability to meet agreed-upon targets. US Treasury support can provide the necessary impetus and diplomatic leverage to ensure these programs remain on track and yield positive results. A Broader Perspective: Implications for Emerging Markets Finance The US Treasury’s decision to actively support Argentina carries implications that extend far beyond its borders. This move is a significant signal for the broader landscape of emerging markets finance, potentially influencing how international financial institutions and major global powers approach economic crises in other developing nations. Key implications for emerging markets finance: Precedent Setting: This intervention could set a precedent for how major economies engage with countries facing severe economic distress, particularly in strategically important regions. It highlights a proactive approach to prevent wider contagion. Investor Sentiment: A successful stabilization of Argentina, aided by US support, could boost overall investor confidence in emerging markets. It might encourage a more nuanced view of risk, distinguishing between countries committed to reform and those that are not. Geopolitical Influence: The US’s engagement reinforces its role as a key player in global financial architecture and its commitment to stability in the Western Hemisphere. This can have geopolitical ramifications, especially in a world where other global powers are also increasing their financial influence. Reform Imperative: It underscores that while external aid is available, it often comes with an expectation of robust internal reforms. This reinforces the message that emerging markets must prioritize sound economic policies to attract and retain international support. The outcome of this engagement will be closely watched by policymakers, investors, and economists globally, shaping future approaches to emerging markets finance and crisis management. Challenges and Roadblocks Ahead Despite the positive news, the path to sustained economic recovery for Argentina is fraught with challenges. Political consensus, especially on contentious reforms, remains a significant hurdle. Past attempts at stabilization have often been undermined by shifts in political priorities or public resistance to austerity measures. Furthermore, global economic conditions, such as rising interest rates or commodity price fluctuations, can quickly derail even the best-laid plans. Key challenges include: Political Will: Sustaining commitment to difficult reforms across different political administrations. Social Impact: Managing the social consequences of austerity measures and structural adjustments. Global Headwinds: External economic shocks that could undermine domestic efforts. Inflation Control: The perennial challenge of bringing down inflation to single-digit levels. The success of the US Treasury’s support will largely depend on Argentina’s ability to navigate these complex domestic and international landscapes. Benefits of US Treasury Engagement The potential benefits of this robust US Treasury engagement are substantial. For Argentina, it offers a credible pathway out of its economic quagmire, potentially leading to lower inflation, a more stable currency, and renewed growth. For the US, it reinforces its diplomatic and economic ties in a crucial region. For the global financial system, it represents an effort to prevent further instability in a significant emerging economy, contributing to overall market confidence. Actionable Insights for the Future What should stakeholders watch for in the coming months? Policy Implementation: Monitor the concrete steps taken by Argentina’s government to implement fiscal and monetary reforms. IMF Reviews: Pay close attention to the outcomes of upcoming IMF program reviews and any new agreements. Inflation Data: Track Argentina’s monthly inflation figures as a key indicator of economic stabilization. Investment Flows: Observe foreign direct investment trends and capital market activity as signs of returning confidence. A New Horizon for Argentina? The US Treasury’s readiness to back Argentina with diverse financial options marks a pivotal moment. It signals a strong international commitment to helping the nation overcome its deep-seated economic challenges. While the road ahead will undoubtedly be demanding, this robust support offers Argentina a vital opportunity to forge a path towards lasting economic stability and prosperity. The global community, particularly those invested in emerging markets and the broader financial landscape, will be watching closely as this crucial partnership unfolds, hopeful for a successful transformation. To learn more about the latest Forex market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping the US Dollar and interest rates liquidity. This post Argentina’s Crucial Breakthrough: US Treasury Pledges Robust Financial Support first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/22 21:40
Pro-XRP Lawyer: Ripple-SEC Lawsuit No Longer Excuse for XRP Flat Price

Pro-XRP Lawyer: Ripple-SEC Lawsuit No Longer Excuse for XRP Flat Price

XRP’s price stagnates after SEC lawsuit settlement, leaving holders disappointed. Pro-XRP lawyer says no more excuses for XRP’s flat price. Whale Alert tracks massive XRP transfers, signaling potential market shifts. Ripple’s long-running legal battle with the SEC was resolved in August, but XRP’s price remains stagnant. Following Ripple’s $125 million settlement with the SEC, many had anticipated a surge in the digital asset’s price. However, despite the resolution of one of the most high-profile lawsuits in the cryptocurrency world, XRP’s price has failed to break free from its range-bound movement. Pro-XRP lawyer Bill Morgan has now stated that the community can no longer use the lawsuit as an excuse for XRP’s flat price. Ripple made the settlement payment to the SEC on August 18, marking the end of the litigation that had loomed over the company for years. This payment was seen by many as a pivotal moment, with expectations that XRP would see growth once the legal cloud had been cleared. Nonetheless, XRP’s price remains stuck, hovering between $2.80 and $3.00, with multiple failed attempts to push higher as per CoinMarketCap. Also Read: Aria PRIME Launches with $100 Million in Tokenized K-Music Catalogs New Focus: XRP’s Utility and Market Demand With the lawsuit resolved, the focus now shifts to XRP’s real-world utility and its ability to attract institutional investment. Morgan emphasized that the token can no longer lean on the lawsuit as a reason for its lack of price movement. The demand for XRP and its use cases in the market are now the driving factors that will determine its future growth. Yes the lawsuit excuse has run its course for any further lack of XRP adoption or flat price action. https://t.co/Gl2U8Z7Ui9 — bill morgan (@Belisarius2020) September 22, 2025 While Ripple continues to expand its partnerships and is hopeful about the potential approval of more ETFs, many traders remain cautious. Despite the legal resolution, XRP has failed to see the expected price movement, and some holders are beginning to question whether these efforts will lead to the anticipated breakout. XRP’s price action remains largely neutral, with no clear direction emerging at this stage. Whale Alert: Major XRP Transfers Spark Market Interest Amid XRP’s stagnant price action, two large transactions have recently been tracked by Whale Alert. The first transaction involved 135,549,782 XRP, valued at approximately $397 million, transferred from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet. A second, larger transfer of 141,818,659 XRP, valued at about $415 million, also took place shortly after. Also Read: Ripple Secretly Chosen As The Backbone of The New Financial System? Pundit Shares Details The post Pro-XRP Lawyer: Ripple-SEC Lawsuit No Longer Excuse for XRP Flat Price appeared first on 36Crypto.
Coinstats2025/09/22 21:30
