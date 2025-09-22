MEXC-handelsplattformen
Bitcoin Cash Tries To Break Above The $590 Support Level
The post Bitcoin Cash Tries To Break Above The $590 Support Level appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sep 22, 2025 at 13:43 // Price The price of Bitcoin Cash has continued to move sideways above the moving average lines. BCH price analysis by Coinidol.com. Bitcoin Cash price long-term analysis: ranging The cryptocurrency has risen to a high of $650 before falling back. This is the second time the altcoin will face rejection at its high of $640. Either way, the altcoin will fall and find support above the moving average lines. If the bulls break through the $650 level, BCH will rise to its historical price of $719. In the meantime, BCH has fallen to a low of $572. Technical Indicators Key Resistance Zones: $600, $650, $700 Key Support Zones: $500, $450, $400 BCH price indicators analysis On the daily chart, the price bars are above the moving average lines, indicating a past uptrend. The moving average lines on the 4-hour chart are horizontal, indicating that the market is now trading sideways. The price is below the moving average lines, indicating a decline. BCH/USD daily chart – September 20, 2025 What is the next move for BCH? On the 4-hour chart, BCH has fallen and resumed its range-bound movement. BCH has retreated to its current price range. The price is stabilising after falling below the $590 support. BCH/USD 4-hours chart – September 20, 2025 Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol.com. Readers should do their research before investing in funds. Source:…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 23:31
Altcoins Hit Hard as Week Starts With $1.7 Billion in Crypto Liquidations
The post Altcoins Hit Hard as Week Starts With $1.7 Billion in Crypto Liquidations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins Hit Hard as Week Starts With $1.7 Billion in Crypto Liquidations Disclaimer: The information found on NewsBTC is for educational purposes only. It does not represent the opinions of NewsBTC on whether to buy, sell or hold any investments and naturally investing carries risks. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use information provided on this website entirely at your own risk. Related News © 2025 NewsBTC. All Rights Reserved. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/news/altcoins-hit-hard-as-week-starts-with-1-7-billion-in-crypto-liquidations/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 22:40
Federal Reserve Official: Limits on Interest Payments on Stablecoins Must Be Adhered to When Implementing the GENIUS Act
PANews reported on September 22nd that according to Jinshi, Federal Reserve official Moussallem stated that restrictions on stablecoin interest payments must be adhered to when implementing the GENIUS Act. It is important that stablecoins continue to be used as a payment tool rather than a savings tool.
PANews
2025/09/22 22:31
Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 1,949 BTC today, while Ethereum ETFs saw a net inflow of 25,795 ETH.
PANews reported on September 22nd that according to Lookonchain, 10 Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 1,949 BTC today, valued at approximately $221 million. BlackRock saw an inflow of 2,134 BTC, valued at approximately $242 million, and currently holds 767,127 BTC, valued at approximately $86.92 billion. Nine Ethereum ETFs saw a net inflow of 25,795 ETH, valued at approximately $108 million. BlackRock saw an inflow of 32,367 ETH, valued at approximately $136 million, and currently holds 3,834,660 ETH, valued at approximately $16.12 billion.
PANews
2025/09/22 22:27
A certain address purchased APX for $226,000 two years ago, and has now exchanged it for ASTER, with the value rising to $5.62 million.
PANews reported on September 22nd that on-chain analyst Yu Jin monitored a single address that purchased 3.624 million APX tokens for $226,000 two years ago, at an average price of $0.06. The tokens remained untouched in their wallet for two years. Ten minutes ago, the address transferred these 3.624 million APX tokens to Aster at a 1:1 exchange rate. These tokens are now worth $5.62 million, representing a 25x return on investment.
PANews
2025/09/22 22:26
Dogecoin Price Prediction: Medium-Term Rally to $0.90, but Layer Brett Likely to Outperform in Meme Cycle
With Bitcoin holding strong above $117K and retail sentiment improving, meme coins are back in the spotlight. But even with […] The post Dogecoin Price Prediction: Medium-Term Rally to $0.90, but Layer Brett Likely to Outperform in Meme Cycle appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/22 22:10
Ethereum Price Stalls Under Pressure as Based Eggman $GGs Gains Traction Across Major Global Crypto Coin Presale Lists
Ethereum price stalls as investors scan token presales. Based Eggman ($GGs) gains traction as the best crypto presale to buy right now across global crypto presale lists in 2025 markets.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/22 22:10
South Korea’s FIU flags over 36,000 crypto txns in 2025, more than 2023 and 2024 total
South Korea’s Financial Intelligence Unit has flagged over 36,000 suspicious crypto transactions in 2025, a figure they claim has exceeded the total reported in 2023 and 2024. According to Yonhap News, citing data from the FIU and the Korea Customs Service (KCS), local virtual asset service providers submitted 36,684 suspicious transaction reports (STRs) between January […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/22 22:06
Crypto neobank Shield completes $5 million seed round led by Giant Ventures
PANews reported on September 22nd, according to Techcrunch, that cryptocurrency neobank Shield announced on Monday that it has completed a $5 million seed round of funding led by Giant Ventures. Other participants in this round include Chris Dixon's a16z cryptocurrency startup accelerator, Factor Capital, as well as Coinbase and Bank of America as strategic angel investors. The company stated that it has raised $7 million in funding to date. The company, reportedly founded in 2022, pivoted to the payments sector in 2024. It allows importers and exporters to conduct cross-border transactions using US cryptocurrencies while also providing compliance review services. The new funding will be used to pursue additional banking partnerships, though the company declined to name two major banks, although it already has them. Furthermore, the company will continue to refine its compliance offerings.
PANews
2025/09/22 22:04
Fed's Bostic "hawkish": not yet support further rate cuts
PANews reported on September 22nd that, according to Nick Timiraos, a "Federal Reserve mouthpiece," Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said that while economic risks have shifted in recent months toward greater concerns about employment, inflation concerns are preventing him from currently supporting another rate cut in October. Bostic stated in the interview that at last week's Fed meeting, he had only planned one rate cut for the entire year of 2025. Since officials already implemented the rate cut last week, Bostic currently believes no further rate cuts are necessary at the remaining two meetings this year (in October and December). He said these rate cuts were "written in very light handwriting"—underscoring his lack of confidence in the correct direction of the interest rate path, but he remains more concerned about inflation persistently above the Fed's 2% target.
PANews
2025/09/22 21:52
