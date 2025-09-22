Michael Saylor’s Strategy follows Metaplanet, adding 6,269 BTC worth $729 million
The post Michael Saylor’s Strategy follows Metaplanet, adding 6,269 BTC worth $729 million appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The two giant BTC holders, Strategy and Metaplanet, have stirred the waters despite the FUD in the Bitcoin market by acquiring a total of 6,269 Bitcoins. According to reports, Strategy has acquired 850 BTC while Metaplanet has acquired a bumper 5,419 tokens. Michael Saylor’s Strategy, the world’s largest corporate Bitcoin holder, purchased BTC worth $99.7 million at $117,344 per Bitcoin. This has brought its total Bitcoin holdings to 639,835 BTC, acquired for about $47.3 billion at $73,971 per Bitcoin. JUST IN: Strategy buys 850 BTC for $99.7M at $117,344 per BTC. Now holds 639,835 $BTCTotal spent: $47.33B Avg cost: $73,971 per BTCYTD BTC yield: 26.0% https://t.co/7iv2difHzR pic.twitter.com/O8WfDpJDxQ — Cryptopolitan (@CPOfficialtx) September 22, 2025 On the other hand, as reported by Cryptopolitan, Metaplanet purchased BTC worth $632.53 million at an average price of roughly $116,724 per Bitcoin. This has brought its total BTC holdings to 25,555 BTC, which was acquired for approximately $2.7 billion and purchased at an average price of $106,065 per BTC. Strategy slows down BTC purchase while Metaplanet adds speed The US company’s most recent Bitcoin purchase is in line with a recent trend of small purchases, showing a slowdown compared to the big purchases seen earlier this year. Strategy bought 3330 Bitcoin in September, which is a big drop from the 7,714 BTC it bought in August and a 75% drop from the 31,466 BTC it bought in July. In line with Bitcoin, Strategy’s stock has dropped about 2% in the last 30 days. Starting in 2020, the company put most of its money into Bitcoin. It used a mix of debt and stock to buy huge amounts of BTC, which turned the business intelligence software company into a Bitcoin giant. Still, the stock has gone up 2,200% since it started buying BTC. On the other hand,…
