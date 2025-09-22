MEXC-handelsplattformen
/
Kryptonyheter
/
2025-09-24 Wednesday
Kryptonyheter
Unn deg de heteste kryptonyhetene og markedsoppdateringene
XRP’s DeFi Utility Expands With Launch of Liquid Staking Token ‘mXRP’
The post XRP’s DeFi Utility Expands With Launch of Liquid Staking Token ‘mXRP’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tokenization platform Midas has partnered with Interop Labs and Axelar to launch the liquid staking token ‘mXRP’, which expands XRP’s DeFi utility and offers token holders yields of up to 8%. This development follows the launch of the first XRP-backed stablecoin, which has also helped boost the altcoin’s utility. mXRP Launches on Axelar, Boosting XRP’s Utility In a press release, Midas announced the launch of the liquid staking token on Axelar, which it described as a first-of-its-kind tokenized exposure product “offering meaningful, XRP-denominated yield strategies.” The tokenization platform revealed that they issued mXRP token on the new XRPL EVM through audited smart contracts. As CoinGape reported earlier, the XRP Ledger EVM sidechain is connected to the XRPL through an Axelar Bridge. Midas will provide the structuring and infrastructure behind the liquid staking token. Meanwhile, Axelar helps bridge the XRP asset into the protocol. The network will also enable the tokenization of this XRP product across over 80 blockchains, which Midas noted makes it the ideal platform to broaden access to this token. The mXRP launch follows the launch of the first XRP-backed stablecoin, which has also helped to boost the altcoin’s use case in the DeFi space. As to how this XRP product will work, Midas stated that by minting the product, users will deposit XRP collateral into a tokenized certificate structure that tracks the performance of underlying on-chain and off-chain yield strategies. Hyperithm will help provide risk curation services for the liquid staking token at launch. Meanwhile, the tokenization platform noted that they have fully integrated the token within the XRPL EVM ecosystem and that users can deploy it across DeFi protocols to access other opportunities, including lending markets and native integrations. Midas stated that the targeted net return range for the mXRP token is currently between 6% 8%…
BRIDGE
$0,06328
-%4,56
ALTCOIN
$0,0004423
-%3,28
KIND
$0,002609
-%9,12
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 23:40
Del
Forward Industries plans tokenized shares launch on Solana with Superstate
The post Forward Industries plans tokenized shares launch on Solana with Superstate appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Forward Industries will launch tokenized shares on the Solana blockchain via Superstate, enabling digital versions of its NASDAQ-traded stock. The move marks a substantial blockchain shift for Forward Industries, which recently raised $1.65 billion for a Solana-based treasury. Forward Industries plans to launch tokenized shares on the Solana blockchain through Superstate, a blockchain-focused firm specializing in tokenizing traditional assets. The company, which trades under the ticker $FORD on NASDAQ, will use Superstate’s platform to create digital versions of its stock as blockchain tokens. This move follows Forward Industries’ blockchain pivot, including raising $1.65 billion to build a Solana-based treasury. The tokenized shares will enable features like fractional ownership and potentially 24/7 trading, representing a shift from traditional stock markets to blockchain infrastructure. Solana’s ecosystem processed tens of thousands of transactions per second on average in 2025 and hosted more than $10 billion in total value locked in DeFi protocols. The blockchain’s high-speed transactions and low costs have made it popular for tokenizing real-world assets. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/forward-industries-tokenized-shares-solana-superstate/
1
$0,013416
-%14,37
REAL
$0,06315
+%4,39
MORE
$0,08541
-%0,25
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 23:38
Del
Project ‘Unify’ Super App to Revolutionize Digital Payments with Stablecoins
‘Project Unify’ powered by LINE NEXT and Kaia is introducing a stablecoin super app with seamless payments, savings, and real-time rewards at the global level.
REAL
$0,06315
+%4,39
KAIA
$0,15108
-%2,26
LINE
$0,000031
-%9,88
Del
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/22 23:15
Del
Coinbase data breach victims mull legal strategy
The post Coinbase data breach victims mull legal strategy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As more details about Coinbase’s recent data breach emerge, victims are divided on legal strategy. In May, Coinbase revealed that personal information, including government ID images and partial social security numbers, from more than 69,000 users had been stolen. Attorneys representing victims allege in court filings that Coinbase and a third party discovered the hack in January, but waited until May to alert customers and regulators. In a regulatory filing, Coinbase asserted that it learned about the data breach in May 2025 when a hacker demanded a $20 million ransom payment from the exchange. The breach itself took place in December 2024, Coinbase said in the filing. The incident spurred numerous lawsuits against Coinbase. Most cases have been pushed into arbitration, likely due to a clause in the exchange’s user agreement. Coinbase updated its terms in March. After the breach was revealed, class action law firm Greenbaum Olbrantz filed suit against TaskUs, a third-party service Coinbase used for customer support services. In an amended complaint filed last week, attorneys say they have identified a suspect in the hack and found a cooperating whistleblower. The suspect is former TaskUs employee Ashita Mishra, the complaint alleges. Mishra started stealing and selling confidential customer information to hackers in September 2024. Other TaskUs employees were recruited into the bribery scheme, which continued until January 2025, per the complaint. Read more: Coinbase breach fallout: What to do if your data was exposed Victims pursuing legal action against Coinbase and TaskUs are now divided on how to proceed. One group wants a single, consolidated complaint against Coinbase and TaskUs, effectively combining suits against the two companies. The group proposes having 15 law firms, including Scott Kantrowitz Arnold, coordinate on the case and lead the strategy. Greenbaum Olbrantz, along with two other firms, disagree. Naming Coinbase as…
MORE
$0,08541
-%0,25
COM
$0,01701
+%1,81
ID
$0,1556
+%0,84
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 23:05
Del
Helius acquires 760,190 Solana as part of treasury strategy
The post Helius acquires 760,190 Solana as part of treasury strategy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Helius, a NASDAQ-listed company (HSDT), acquired 760,190 Solana (SOL) tokens for its treasury reserves. The firm recently raised over $500 million in funding for a treasury focused on Solana. Helius, a publicly traded company listed on NASDAQ under the ticker HSDT, acquired 760,190 Solana tokens as part of its treasury strategy, the company announced today. The neurotechnology and medical device firm recently raised over $500 million in funding partnerships to establish a Solana-focused treasury. Corporate treasury adoption of crypto assets has surged in recent years, with companies like Strategy holding billions in Bitcoin. Helius’ move reflects a similar strategy for Solana, signaling growing institutional interest in alternative blockchains beyond Bitcoin. Solana’s ecosystem has grown rapidly, processing tens of thousands of transactions per second on average and hosting popular decentralized finance and NFT projects. The blockchain’s native token SOL is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within its ecosystem. The acquisition builds on trends where firms diversify reserves amid volatile fiat currencies and inflation concerns, with Helius positioning itself among the first major publicly traded companies to focus specifically on Solana treasury holdings. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/heliushsdt-acquires-solana-corporate-treasury-strategy/
SOL
$212,72
-%3,31
MOVE
$0,1183
+%1,54
TOKEN
$0,01225
+%0,32
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 22:59
Del
YZi accelerates on BNB Chain
The post YZi accelerates on BNB Chain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. According to on-chain data from DeFiLlama, the circulating supply of USDe has surpassed 13 billion dollars. Market analysts note that this growth fits into a broader picture of stablecoin expansion, with increasing demand for digital dollars and synthetic products, a trend verified in major on-chain dashboards and industry reports. The Picture: Record of USDe and Strategic Push by YZi USDe consolidates a growth record in the crypto dollar segment, with a circulating supply that has exceeded 13 billion, as reported by recently verified market sources. In parallel, YZi Labs — the family office of Changpeng “CZ” Zhao and Yi He — intensifies collaboration with Ethena Labs for the next phase of scalability, with a distinctly cross‑chain horizon. The roadmap outlines three main directions: expansion on BNB Chain, launch of a fiat‑backed stablecoin (USDtb), and development of a settlement layer for institutional flows. The goal is to combine liquidity, compliance, and cross‑chain use cases, while maintaining a focus on transparency and risk management. That said, execution remains the decisive point. What’s Coming: Products and Integrations USDtb (in development): stablecoin pegged to fiat currencies, designed for fiat–crypto flows and for more straightforward accounting needs compared to the synthetic dollar USDe. Converge: level of institutional settlement developed in collaboration with Securitize. The design aims for interoperability with tokenized assets; Securitize, which has collaborated with BlackRock on the tokenized fund BUIDL, intends to strengthen the bridge between crypto and traditional finance. BNB Chain: extension of the USDe ecosystem to expand accessibility and integration into the DeFi world, with potential synergies on liquidity and on‑ramp. USDe in brief: how the “synthetic dollar” works USDe combines reserves in crypto assets (e.g., bitcoin, ether, solana) with short positions on perpetual futures to maintain the peg close to 1 USD. The mechanism, designed to neutralize the underlying volatility,…
1
$0,013416
-%14,37
G
$0,01041
+%1,26
BNB
$1.014,62
-%0,49
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 22:53
Del
How To Avoid These 5 Mistakes Healthcare Startups Make
The post How To Avoid These 5 Mistakes Healthcare Startups Make appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Examining five ways to reduce the risk of entrepreneurial failure in American healthcare. getty At least 90% of startups fail. And in the healthcare strategy course I teach at Stanford’s Graduate School of Business, I caution students that the odds of failure in medicine are even greater. Failures in health innovation rarely stem from flawed products. Almost always, they’re the result of mistakes founders make early in the journey, long before the first sale or clinical deployment. Entrepreneurs drawn to the $5-trillion U.S. healthcare market often assume their success in other industries will carry over. But the system’s distinct structures, cultural norms and unwritten rules trip them up. The results catch them by surprise. Here are five ways to reduce the risk of entrepreneurial failure: 1. Approach Healthcare Like A Novice, Not An Expert When President Donald Trump met with governors in 2017 to discuss replacing the Affordable Care Act, he famously remarked, “Nobody knew that healthcare could be so complicated.” His surprise wasn’t unique. Many outsiders assume the industry’s problems can be solved with the same tools and tactics that worked elsewhere. But medicine is personal and highly variable. What succeeds in a lab often fails in clinical practice. Here’s one example. Five years ago, I received a dozen calls from CEOs who had paired voice recognition with traditional AI to auto-generate medical records from doctor-patient interactions. Each executive claimed their tool could save physicians two to three hours per day. None could understand why sales lagged. They diagnosed the issue as a lack of clinician awareness and asked me to connect their sales teams with doctors. I told them the truth: If your tools actually saved physicians that much time, you wouldn’t need help selling. Your biggest problem would be managing the line out the door. I urged…
1
$0,013416
-%14,37
T
$0,01565
-%0,06
U
$0,009865
-%8,97
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 22:51
Del
Vivek Ramaswamy’s Strive to Acquire Semler Scientific
The post Vivek Ramaswamy’s Strive to Acquire Semler Scientific appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Strive, Inc., the investment firm co-founded by Vivek Ramaswamy, has announced plans to acquire Semler Scientific in an all-stock deal. The agreement highlights the growing role of Bitcoin in corporate balance sheets and sets up Strive as one of the largest public holders of the cryptocurrency. Strive Seals Semler Merger Deal, Buys $675 Million in Bitcoin According to the press release, the deal gives Semler shareholders about $90.52 per share, which is 210% higher than the stock’s last market price. Each share of Semler will be converted into 21.05 shares of Strive Class A stock. The boards of both companies have unanimously approved the deal. However, it still requires customary closing conditions before completion. Alongside the merger announcement, Strive disclosed a purchase of 5,816 Bitcoin (BTC) at an average price of about $116,000 each. That transaction cost roughly $675 million, pushing Strive’s Bitcoin reserves to 5,886 coins. Once the merger closes, the combined firm will control over 10,900 Bitcoin, making it one of the fastest-growing corporate holders of the asset. Similar moves were seen with Metaplanet, which recently gained shareholders’ approval to increase its Bitcoin treasury with $884 million purchase. Strive executives said the new company will operate with a preferred-equity model rather than traditional debt financing. This structure is designed to reduce risks tied to debt maturities while accelerating Bitcoin accumulation. “This merger cements Strive’s position as a top Bitcoin treasury company,” said Strive CEO Matt Cole. He added that the combined company’s strategy is to grow Bitcoin per share faster than Bitcoin itself. Strive-Semler Merger Bridges Medical Tech with a Bitcoin Treasury The deal means shareholders of Semler Scientific gain direct exposure to one of the most aggressive Bitcoin acquisition platforms in the market. Eric Semler, executive chairman of Semler Scientific, said the merger also provides room to…
BTC
$113.147,87
+%0,11
GROW
$0,0295
+%13,02
DEBT
$0,0010502
-%11,97
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 22:49
Del
XAG/USD trades around $43.50 near fresh 14-year highs
The post XAG/USD trades around $43.50 near fresh 14-year highs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Silver price reached a new 14-year high of $43.77 on Monday. The safe-haven Silver attracts buyers amid rising geopolitical tensions in Europe and the Middle East. Poland’s NATO-aligned armed forces deployed aircraft to ensure the safety of Polish airspace after Russian airstrikes. Silver price (XAG/USD) extends its gains to mark fresh 14-year highs, trading around $43.50 per troy ounce during the European hours on Monday. The price of the precious metals, including Silver, gained ground amid rising safe-haven demand, driven by the geopolitical tensions in Europe and the Middle East. Russia launched airstrikes targeting western Ukraine near the border with Poland, prompting Poland’s NATO-aligned armed forces to deploy aircraft on Saturday to ensure the safety of Polish airspace. Three Russian military jets also violated NATO Estonia’s airspace on Friday, while Germany’s air force reported that a Russian military plane entered neutral airspace on Sunday over the Baltic Sea. On Sunday, Britain, Canada, Australia, and Portugal recognized the Palestinian state in a move aimed at advancing a two-state solution. They join over 140 nations supporting Palestinians’ bid for an independent homeland from the occupied territories. The decision could spark a furious response from Israel, as these Western countries had long been considered close allies, per Reuters. The non-interest-bearing Silver also draws support after the Federal Reserve (Fed) delivered a 25-basis-point rate cut last week and indicated a further 50 basis points of easing before year-end, slightly above its June projections. The focus this week is on the fresh Fed commentary and the latest Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge, which is expected to signal subdued price pressures. Silver FAQs Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less…
NEAR
$3,069
-%0,03
BID
$0,08059
-%4,82
MOVE
$0,1183
+%1,54
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 22:48
Del
A Transparent Representation Of The US Dollar
The post A Transparent Representation Of The US Dollar appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin that is designed to provide a reliable and transparent representation of the US Dollar (USD) on the blockchain. Coinidol.com review of TUSD token. TrueUSD is categorized as a stablecoin because its value is intended to remain relatively stable and close to the value of the US Dollar. Each TUSD token is backed by an equivalent amount of US Dollars held in reserve accounts. However, stablecoins like TrueUSD are designed to provide stability, but their value still relies on the management of the underlying reserves and adherence to regulatory standards. Transparency and auditability The team behind TrueUSD conducts regular audits by independent third-party firms to ensure that the number of TUSD tokens in circulation matches the amount of US Dollars held in reserve. These audits provide transparency and assurance to users. The platform operates with a legal framework aimed at ensuring regulatory compliance and transparency in the issuance and management of the stablecoin. The TrustToken platform, which includes TrueUSD, has introduced a governance token called TRU, an ERC-20 based token, that allows token holders to participate in decision-making processes related to the platform. The reserve funds backing TrueUSD are held by regulated financial institutions that are subject to regulatory oversight, further enhancing the stability and trustworthiness of the stablecoin. Users can mint new TrueUSD tokens by sending US Dollars to a licensed trust company. Conversely, users can redeem TrueUSD for US Dollars by undergoing an authentication process. Disclaimer. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an endorsement by Coinidol.com. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency. Readers should do their research…
TRUST
$0,0004633
-%2,44
TOKEN
$0,01225
+%0,32
COM
$0,01701
+%1,81
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 22:46
Del
Populære nyheter
Flere
Stablecoin startup Bastion completes $14.6 million in new funding round, led by Coinbase Ventures
Canton Network Selects Chainlink as Super Validator and Integrates Oracles with CCIP
Big Pi Ventures, a firm focused on AI, blockchain, and other fields, has completed its first round of fundraising of €130 million for its new fund.
Ethereum koers toont zeldzaam dubbel koopsignaal en richt zich op $4.550
Live Nation CEO says demand is unmistakable, concert tickets are underpriced