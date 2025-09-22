2025-09-24 Wednesday

DeFi Lending Rules Examined by SEC Task Force in Crypto Meeting

TLDR The SEC Crypto Task Force met with DeFi firm Term Finance to discuss regulatory challenges surrounding DeFi lending rules. Term Finance explained its model of short-term, fixed-rate lending using overcollateralized crypto assets in tri-party repurchase structures. The SEC examined the Reves and Howey tests to assess whether Term Finance’s loans and tokens could be [...] The post DeFi Lending Rules Examined by SEC Task Force in Crypto Meeting appeared first on CoinCentral.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001723-0.46%
MetYa
MET$0.2324-0.30%
Coincentral2025/09/22 23:26
ETF funds pour in; OPTO Miner becomes new focus for traders

OPTO Miner gains traction as a cloud mining platform that mirrors the passive income approach of ETFs, offering investors regular cash flow. #partnercontent
Cloud
CLOUD$0.10859+1.57%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02368+0.63%
FLOW
FLOW$0.3619+0.05%
Crypto.news2025/09/22 23:24
SoftBank, Meta, and Partners Launch 8,000 km Subsea Cable Project

TLDRs; SoftBank, Meta, and partners are building an 8,000 km subsea cable system called Candle, set for 2028 launch. The project connects Japan, Taiwan, Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore, with NEC as the system supplier. Candle’s 24 fiber pairs will boost bandwidth and reduce latency, strengthening Asia’s digital backbone and resilience. Rising demand and geopolitical [...] The post SoftBank, Meta, and Partners Launch 8,000 km Subsea Cable Project appeared first on CoinCentral.
Boost
BOOST$0.10112+3.24%
Metarace
META$0.00000000000000216+42.10%
Coincentral2025/09/22 23:15
XRP Price Forecast: $7-$9 Likely, But Layer Brett’s Viral Momentum Suggests Unmatched Gains

Analysts highlight strong technicals, but another contender, Layer Brett, is seizing viral momentum that suggests potentially greater upside. While Ripple’s […] The post XRP Price Forecast: $7-$9 Likely, But Layer Brett’s Viral Momentum Suggests Unmatched Gains appeared first on Coindoo.
XRP
XRP$2.8926+0.89%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02368+0.63%
Solayer
LAYER$0.4536+0.73%
Coindoo2025/09/22 23:10
Pump.fun, dogwifhat and Pepe plummet as top memecoins crash

Pump.fun, dogwifhat and Pepe prices fell sharply on Monday. The downturn for the memecoins came as Bitcoin dropped to near $112k. Headwinds for risk assets could see PUMP, WIF, and PEPE register more pain. Pump.fun, dogwifhat and Pepe plummeted as memecoins crashed amid fresh turbulence for cryptocurrencies. Memecoins have come under sharp pressure as Bitcoin’s […] The post Pump.fun, dogwifhat and Pepe plummet as top memecoins crash appeared first on CoinJournal.
NEAR
NEAR$3.071+0.16%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009395+6.65%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08541-0.22%
Coin Journal2025/09/22 23:07
Cardano News: Founder Outlines Vision to Bring ADA Into Daily Life

Now, its founder Charles Hoskinson is laying out a blueprint that aims to push the project far beyond its reputation […] The post Cardano News: Founder Outlines Vision to Bring ADA Into Daily Life appeared first on Coindoo.
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003437+1.29%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03034-5.68%
VisionGame
VISION$0.0002858--%
Coindoo2025/09/22 23:05
Ripple (XRP) Price Eyes $5, While RWA Token – Zexpire (ZX) Poised to Jump 40% This Cycle

The post Ripple (XRP) Price Eyes $5, While RWA Token – Zexpire (ZX) Poised to Jump 40% This Cycle appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple’s native asset XRP is pushing toward the five-dollar mark after a surge in daily trading volumes and a string of favorable legal and business developments for the payments network. Analysts cite stronger institutional interest, new partnerships with regional banks, and clearer regulatory signals in key jurisdictions as factors that are lifting short-term forecasts and drawing more capital toward the long-standing digital token. Alongside XRP’s advance, the real-world asset project Zexpire and its token ZX are attracting renewed attention with projections of a 40 percent price rise before the current market uptrend runs its course. Fresh exchange listings, an expanding client roster in the document-expiration niche, and a recent audit update are underscoring confidence in the asset, positioning ZX as one of the cycle’s notable climbers. XRP’s Fast Lane: Can the Bank-Friendly Coin Speed Past $3 Again? Born as the in-house coin of the Ripple payment network, XRP was designed for speed and savings. The system can clear roughly 1,500 transfers each second, and its fees stay a fraction of a cent, making it popular with banks that need to move money across borders in a flash. Those traits give XRP a clear niche beside older giants like Bitcoin and Ethereum, which focus more on being stores of value than on racing payments from point A to point B. After storming to $3.84 in early 2018, XRP now trades near $2.42. The recent courtroom clash with U.S. regulators ended in a modest $125 million fine last August, and the coin jumped 26 percent on the news—a sign that traders viewed the verdict as a win. Forecasts remain mixed: some trackers see a return to the $3–$4 zone within a year or two, while cautious voices expect a slower climb that mirrors broader market moods. $ZX Token on Altcoin Rally Watch…
NEAR
NEAR$3.071+0.16%
1
1$0.013416-14.26%
B
B$0.35227-0.42%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 23:04
Grok Predicts BNB Price After $1,070 Rally & Best Altcoins to Buy in Potential Alt Season

The post Grok Predicts BNB Price After $1,070 Rally & Best Altcoins to Buy in Potential Alt Season appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Grok Predicts BNB Price After $1,070 Rally & Best Altcoins to Buy in Potential Alt Season Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. As a crypto writer, Krishi splits his time between decoding the chaos of the markets and writing about it in a way that doesn’t put you to sleep. He’s been at it for nearly two years in the crypto trenches. Yes, he regrets missing the magnificent rallies that came before that (who doesn’t!), but he’s more than ready to put his money where his words are. Before diving headfirst into crypto, Krishi spent over five years writing for some of the biggest names in tech, including TechRadar, Tom’s Guide, and PC Gaming, covering everything from gadgets and cybersecurity to gaming and software. When he’s not scouring and writing about the latest happenings in crypto, Krishi trades the forex market while keeping crypto in his long-term HODL plans. He’s a Bitcoin believer, though he never lets that bias creep into his writing. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/grok-predicts-bnb-price-after-1070-rally-best-altcoins-to-buy-alt-season/
1
1$0.013416-14.26%
Threshold
T$0.01566--%
Binance Coin
BNB$1,015.42-0.42%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 22:55
A new AI trading model that doubles Bitcoin, Solana and XRP has launched a native token with 5500% gains so far.

The last couple of years have seen a massive surge in the number of trading bots entering the market, with advanced AI tools becoming more accessible than ever to retail traders.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08541-0.22%
XRP
XRP$2.8926+0.89%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01225+0.49%
The Cryptonomist2025/09/22 22:51
Urgent: Secure Your Massive Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025 Savings Now!

MemeCore
M$2.44186-3.16%
Threshold
T$0.01566--%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01466-0.74%
Coinstats2025/09/22 22:30
