2025-09-24

Federal Partnership Sparks Blockchain Research in SUS

Federal gov collaborates in blockchain research in SUS, enhancing digital health security and innovation using AI and cryptography technologies. The federal officials have initiated pioneering work in the Unified Health System (SUS) of Brazil on blockchain technology.  The new relationship is based on a new contract that the National Institute of Information Technology, ITI, and […] The post Federal Partnership Sparks Blockchain Research in SUS appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews 2025/09/22
Pi Coin News: Pi Coin Holders Are Down Over 80% From Highs – Remittix Attracts Nearly 40,000 Presale Investors

The Pi coin news lately has been showing a drop that continues to see investors sell off every day. These investors have already seen a loss of more than 80% from the Pi coin’s high since its official market launch early this year. However, as Pi continues to show more drawdown incoming, the Remittix coin […] The post Pi Coin News: Pi Coin Holders Are Down Over 80% From Highs – Remittix Attracts Nearly 40,000 Presale Investors appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews 2025/09/22
Solana Gears Up for Breakout—Can SOL Reach $310 Soon?

Solana is trading at $238.45 as CME is planning to introduce options on SOL and XRP Futures. Analysts anticipate a breakout that could send Solana to $310 with ETF approval potential. Solana is currently trading at $220.45 with a market cap of $120.51 billion and a daily turnover of $3.55 billion. The market activity is [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash 2025/09/22
How Long Would It Take for $1000 in Ripple (XRP) to Make You a Millionaire, Compared to Solana (SOL) and Little Pepe (LILPEPE)

The ultimate dream of many crypto investors is to turn small stakes into life-changing fortunes. Ripple, Solana, and the emerging Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) are three projects attracting attention, but their millionaire potential differs drastically in both timeframe and probability. Ripple and Solana have proven track records and strong communities, while their market caps hinder exponential […]
Cryptopolitan 2025/09/22
The 7 Cryptos to Get Now and Sell in Q1 2026 (and why)

Resurrect your financial destiny with crypto this Q4.Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Medium 2025/09/22
What Stellar (XLM) Announced at Meridian 2025 — and Why It Matters

Key announcements included Stellar’s Meridian Pay, an open-source smart wallet; the USDY yield-bearing stablecoin from Ondo Finance; Centrifuge’s new tokenized funds, etc. The conference emphasized Stellar’s focus on stablecoins and cross-chain interoperability, including PayPal’s PYUSD integration. Last week, on September 17-18, Stellar Meridian 2025, one of the year’s most anticipated crypto conferences, took place at [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash 2025/09/22
Strive and Semler Scientific to Merge in All-Stock Deal, Creating Bitcoin Treasury Powerhouse

Strive, Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire healthcare infrastructure firm Semler Scientific, Inc. in an all-stock transaction. In an announcement, the firm said the merger represents an approximately 210% premium, equivalent to about $90.52 per share, based on the closing prices of both companies on September 19. Under the terms of the agreement, each common share of Semler Scientific will be exchanged for 21.05 Class A common shares of Strive. The transaction has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies and remains subject to customary closing conditions. Bitcoin Treasury Strengthened with $675 Million Purchase In conjunction with the merger announcement, Strive reveals it has purchased 5,816 bitcoin at an average price of $116,047 per bitcoin, totaling $675 million. This acquisition increases Strive’s total holdings to 5,886 bitcoin. Following the merger, the combined company would own more than 10,900 bitcoin, excluding any additional purchases funded through future capital raises. Earlier this year, Semler Scientific said it is planning to accumulate 10,000 Bitcoin and targets 105,000 Bitcoin by 2027. The company appointed BTC expert Joe Burnett as Director of Bitcoin Strategy to help lead its ambitious plans Future Plans for Diagnostics Business While bitcoin holdings remain central to the merger, the combined company also intends to explore options to monetize or distribute Semler Scientific’s profitable diagnostics business. The strategy includes expanding into preventative diagnostics, focusing on early detection of chronic diseases and broader wellness initiatives. This dual approach aims to balance financial growth through bitcoin accumulation with mission-driven expansion in healthcare. Strive’s management and board of directors will continue to lead the merged entity, with Semler Scientific’s Executive Chairman Eric Semler joining the board post-closing. Leadership Views on the Transaction “This merger cements Strive’s position as a top Bitcoin treasury company. We believe our capital structure and strategies position us to outperform bitcoin over the long run,” said Matt Cole, Chairman and CEO of Strive. “This merger creates significant value for our stockholders by delivering a substantial premium and direct participation in one of the most innovative bitcoin strategies in the public markets,” said Eric Semler from Semler Scientific, Inc. With unanimous board approval and strong alignment on strategy, the merger is positioned to create a scaled, innovative bitcoin acquisition platform while expanding into preventative healthcare
CryptoNews2025/09/22 22:54
Cardano and Cronos Strengthen Blockchain Adoption, Yet BullZilla Emerges as the Top Crypto Coin to Invest in September 2025

Cryptocurrency markets move in cycles, but September 2025 feels different. A new wave of digital assets is making investors rethink everything they know about blockchain. Among the top crypto coins to invest in September 2025, three names are dominating conversations: BullZilla, Cardano, and Cronos. While Cardano and Cronos bring institutional credibility and proven blockchain architectures, BullZilla […]
Coinstats 2025/09/22
Jimmy Song bekritiseert fiat mentaliteit Bitcoin Core bij OP_Return wijziging

i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. @media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De developers van Bitcoin Core besloten eerder dit jaar om in versie 30 van de software de limieten op OP-Return te verwijderen. Dit plan heeft zowel voorstanders als tegenstanders als bekend developer en auteur Jimmy Song hoort bij de laatste groep. Via een video op X legt hij duidelijk dit weekend uit waarom deze beslissing een uiting is van een “fiat-mentaliteit”. Wat houdt de keuze van Bitcoin Core precies in? En waarom is Song er zo op tegen? Bitcoin Core verwijdert OP_Return limieten Bitcoin Core is een populair programma voor mensen die zelf een Bitcoin-node willen draaien. Zij kunnen zo zelf transacties en blokken verifiëren. Bitcoin Core wordt vaak als referentie gebruikt voor hoe Bitcoin zou horen te werken, omdat deze software het meest gebruikt wordt op dit gebied. Nu hebben de developers dus besloten de OP_Return limieten te verwijderen. Met OP_Return kunnen kleine stukjes data vastgelegd worden (in plaats van enkel de informatie die nodig is voor het sturen van BTC van de ene naar de andere partij). Voorheen zat er een limiet van 80 bytes zodat de blockchain niet vol zou komen met niet-monetaire data, zoals afbeeldingen en niet relevante teksten. De developers gaven eerder dit jaar echter aan dat “spam moeilijk te definiëren is” en dat ze daarom geen onderscheid meer willen maken. De limieten werden daarom verwijderd. Onder de node-operators en developers heerst veel verdeeldheid over het besluit. Voorstanders wijzen bijvoorbeeld op de innovatie van de blockchain en de extra vrijheid die het te bieden heeft. Tegenstanders als Jimmy Song noemen het besluit echter een fundamentele fout. Het kan op de lange termijn zelfs een negatieve impact hebben op de Bitcoin koers. Bitcoin nieuws: Kritiek van Jimmy Song: “fiat-mentaliteit” Volgens Song negeren de developers met het besluit een belangrijke vraag, namelijk of het wel gewenst is dat de blockchain straks gebruikt kan worden voor meer dan enkel geldtransacties. De blockchain van Bitcoin zou volgens de auteur een robuust en puur monetair netwerk moeten zijn, en geen databank voor allerlei random informatie. #vlog 33 These Fiat Arguments Regarding OP_RETURN Need To Go pic.twitter.com/DCL4dhpkAG — Jimmy Song (송재준) (@jimmysong) September 20, 2025 Het feit dat Bitcoin Core developers het besluit namen omdat “spam moeilijk te definiëren is”, wijst volgens hem op een fiat-mentaliteit. Binnen fiat systemen worden harde keuzes namelijk vaak ook vermeden onder het mom van “onduidelijkheid”. Verder wijzen critici op de datastroom op de blockchain. Nu is het voor node-operators nog haalbaar om met standaardhardware te werken. De blockchain is op dit moment ongeveer 680 gigabyte. Als de datastroom echter fors groeit door het weghalen van limieten, dan kunnen straks mogelijk enkel nog grote partijen nodes draaien met de financiële middelen om geavanceerde apparatuur te kopen. Het risico is dan dat er centralisatie plaatsvindt. Bitcoin verwachting – De reactie van node operators en de BTC koers Het besluit heeft al voor een grote verschuiving gezorgd. Zo zijn er steeds meer node-runners die overstappen van Bitcoin Core naar Bitcoin Knots. Aan het begin van 2024 was Bitcoin Knots verantwoordelijk voor zo’n 1% van de markt en dat is nu gegroeid naar zo’n 20%. Dit signaleert dat veel operators niet blij zijn met versie 30 van Bitcoin Core. De blockchain werd ooit ontwikkeld met een belangrijk doel voor ogen: decentralisatie. Als het straks te duur wordt voor kleinere partijen om een node te draaien, dan komt deze kernwaarde flink in het geding. Daarom kan het ook een impact gaan hebben op de Bitcoin koers. Cryptoliefhebbers hechten waarde aan decentralisatie en zullen daarom mogelijk naar andere blockchains gaan kijken. Bitcoin koers, bron: CoinMarketCap Vandaag maakte de Bitcoin koers zelfs al een behoorlijke rode kaars. Dit had echter niet direct met Bitcoin Core te maken, BTC daalde door de nieuwe visa’s van Trump. Bitcoin bull run in zicht – Layer-2 zet kracht achter BTC Hoewel de Bitcoin koers vandaag onder druk staat en de Bitcoin Core ontwikkelingen op de lange termijn mogelijk voor meer druk zullen zorgen, zijn er ook factoren die een BTC rally op gang kunnen brengen. Denk bijvoorbeeld aan de bedrijven die BTC blijven inkopen om hun reserves aan te vullen, de successen met BTC ETF’s en de verduidelijkingen in het cryptobeleid wereldwijd. Ook Layer-2 solutions kunnen een netwerk aantrekkelijker maken. Kijk bijvoorbeeld naar Ethereum (ETH) en Solana (ETH). Deze projecten hebben vele verschillende L2’s die de netwerken schaalbaarder en aantrekkelijker maken. Bitcoin heeft nu ook een allereerste L2 en de naam is Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER). Low fees, fast execution, real Bitcoin security. Choose all three with Hyper. ⚡️https://t.co/VNG0P4GuDo pic.twitter.com/KTJPpZdL8L — Bitcoin Hyper (@BTC_Hyper2) September 21, 2025 Bitcoin Hyper brengt smart contracts naar de Bitcoin blockchain. Deze baanbrekende ontwikkeling wordt ondersteund door de integratie van de Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). Daarnaast biedt de L2 ook snellere en goedkopere transacties. Hierdoor combineert Bitcoin Hyper het oude vertrouwde Proof-of-Work protocol van Bitcoin met de indrukwekkende snelheid van Solana. Op dit moment is dit project nog in de presale fase, wat het extra interessant maakt om nu in te stappen. Op dit moment is de $HYPER token immers nog te bemachtigen voor $0,012955 per token. Het project heeft al meer dan $17,5 miljoen opgehaald in deze fase. Wil jij hier een bijdrage aan leveren en erbij zijn voor deze coin op de crypto exchanges komt? Haast je dan nu naar de website.   Nu naar Bitcoin Hyper   Praat mee op onze socials! Chat met onze experts via Telegram, geef je mening op Twitter of "sit back and relax" terwijl je naar onze YouTube-video's kijkt. Chat met ons Geef je mening Bekijk onze video's   i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. Het bericht Jimmy Song bekritiseert fiat mentaliteit Bitcoin Core bij OP_Return wijziging is geschreven door Christiaan Kopershoek en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats 2025/09/22
Dogecoin Price Prediction, And Why Traders Choose Pepeto For The Best Crypto Investment?

After propelling many traders to overnight millionaire status, is Dogecoin really losing its shine or just taking a pause?
The Cryptonomist 2025/09/22
