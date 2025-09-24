2025-09-24 Wednesday

CFTC to Permit Stablecoins as Collateral in Derivatives

CFTC to Permit Stablecoins as Collateral in Derivatives

The entire cryptocurrency industry is welcoming the news of permitting the tokens, including stablecoins, as collateral in the derivatives market. The news was announced by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. It was on Tuesday that the announcement came out through the spokesperson of the agency, Caroline Pham. She is currently serving as the Acting Chair ... Read more The post CFTC to Permit Stablecoins as Collateral in Derivatives appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Bitemycoin 2025/09/24
Why Pioneer Hash Will Become the Most Popular Cloud Mining Platform in 2025

Why Pioneer Hash Will Become the Most Popular Cloud Mining Platform in 2025

Pioneer Hash is set to dominate 2025 cloud mining with zero-cost entry, $15 bonus, mobile access, green energy, and daily Bitcoin payouts from flexible contracts.
Blockchainreporter 2025/09/24
Ether vs. Bitcoin Treasuries: Which Investment Strategy Reigns Supreme?

Ether vs. Bitcoin Treasuries: Which Investment Strategy Reigns Supreme?

Cryptocurrencies are increasingly becoming integral to the treasury strategies of both corporations and governments. While traditional reserves relied on cash, gold, and government bonds, more entities now see digital assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum as vital tools for inflation hedging, diversification, and liquidity in a rapidly evolving financial landscape. This shift underscores the growing maturity [...]
Crypto Breaking News 2025/09/24
FTX Token (FTT) Faces Pump and Dump on Sam Bankman-Fried’s Tweet: What’s Happening?

FTX Token (FTT) Faces Pump and Dump on Sam Bankman-Fried’s Tweet: What’s Happening?

FTX Token (FTT) surged 60% to $1.20 on Sept. 24 after a “gm” tweet from SBF’s official X account, before quickly falling back below $1.00. The post FTX Token (FTT) Faces Pump and Dump on Sam Bankman-Fried’s Tweet: What’s Happening? appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker 2025/09/24
Marshall Wace sues crypto data firm Lukka, seeking to block new funding

Marshall Wace sues crypto data firm Lukka, seeking to block new funding

PANews reported on September 24 that according to Bloomberg, Marshall Wace filed a lawsuit against crypto data provider Lukka Inc., intending to prevent it from advancing a new round of financing because the investment management company believes that this round of financing will put two of its funds at a disadvantage. On Thursday, Delaware Chancery Court Judge Lori Wil approved Marshall Wace's request and decided to temporarily suspend the proposed financing plan while the lawsuit was expedited. Previously, in 2022, Marshall Wace's XO Digital Finance Fund and Eureka Fund invested $50 million in Lukka as part of the Series E preferred stock financing in exchange for the right to consent to certain data providers' actions that may affect the investment. In the lawsuit, Marshall Wace's investment fund accused Lukka of violating the company's articles of association and that its consent was required for this round of proposed financing, but Lukka's lawyer said that consent was not required in this case. In addition, it also accused Lukka of reaching a "pay-to-participate" financing plan that unfairly benefited Liberty City Ventures. If the financing is successful, Marshall Wace's repayment order in the liquidation event will be reduced from the first to after the three new series of senior preferred shares, making it extremely difficult to obtain compensation. Marshall Wace had expressed its willingness to participate in the financing after the terms were modified, but was rejected. Lukka's lawyer said that if the financing is suspended, the company will be harmed because it needs the funds to "continue operations and pay employees."
PANews 2025/09/24
Are Digital Asset Treasuries Crypto’s Berkshire Hathaway?

Are Digital Asset Treasuries Crypto’s Berkshire Hathaway?

The post Are Digital Asset Treasuries Crypto’s Berkshire Hathaway? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Digital Asset Treasuries (DATs), often described as the “balance sheets” of crypto ecosystems, now collectively manage an estimated $105 billion in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. This places them among the largest holders of digital wealth outside exchanges and custodians. How DATs Are Reshaping Crypto’s Market Structure Digital asset markets are entering a new maturity phase, with DATs, a once-overlooked sector, quickly emerging as a potential cornerstone. Sponsored Sponsored Unlike speculative traders chasing short-term gains, DATs have stewarded resources for decades. Their rise signals a structural shift away from volatility-driven hype cycles toward sustainable, capital-intensive strategies. Jamie Coutts, independent crypto analyst and former Bloomberg strategist, framed DATs within the broader cycle dynamics he tracks. “ETFs and BTC treasury companies have driven this cycle, but the structural bid from treasuries is slowing as mNAVs compress. The weight of this market now sits more with ETF flows…Still, two secular trends are bulletproof: blockchain adoption and monetary debasement,” wrote Coutts. In this respect, analysts compare DATs to traditional financial (TradFi) conglomerates such as Berkshire Hathaway. The comparison follows the company’s transformation from an industrial holding company into one of the world’s most influential investment engines. In their earliest form, treasuries in crypto projects functioned primarily as rainy-day funds, holding native tokens to finance developer teams and marketing. However, with the programmability of smart contract platforms like Ethereum and Solana, DATs are growing into much more. They are actively investing, deploying liquidity, and shaping ecosystems in ways similar to how sovereign wealth funds or endowments influence traditional markets. The Solana Foundation, for instance, has funded validator subsidies, developer grants, and ecosystem ventures directly from its treasury. Sponsored Sponsored Similarly, Ethereum-aligned treasuries such as those tied to DAOs are underwriting research, onboarding infrastructure, and experimenting with tokenized incentives. These actions do more than support price, driving…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/24
Fintech 3.0: Blockchain Eats the World

Fintech 3.0: Blockchain Eats the World

Author: Harj Taggar (YC), Jesse Pollak (Base) Compiled by Tim, PANews PANews Editor's Note: Y Combinator, a well-known Silicon Valley incubator in the United States, and crypto giant Coinbase have jointly launched a crypto entrepreneurship camp. This article is a "call for action" and hopes that more entrepreneurs will start on-chain development. The article mainly explains the current development of the crypto industry, such as how stablecoins and tokenized assets will penetrate people's lives, and also indicates the investment areas they are interested in. We believe the time is ripe for a shift to on-chain development. Over the past decade, the relevant tools have continued to develop, and with the emergence of low-gas public chains, the global circulation of stablecoins, an easy-to-use wallet ecosystem, and a growing user base, the infrastructure is finally in place. We've observed several key trends that are creating tremendous opportunities for developers worldwide. This starts with the fact that we are at the beginning of a new era in FinTech – FinTech 3.0. Fintech 1.0 was the initial digitization of the financial industry in the 1990s, driven by companies like PayPal. The key breakthrough during this period was the rise in consumer acceptance of online payment methods. Fintech 2.0, which took place over the past decade and was driven by companies like Stripe, Plaid, Brex, and Chime, is centered around building application programming interfaces (APIs) on top of the existing financial system. A key breakthrough in this phase was the emergence of banking-as-a-service providers, which enabled startups to innovate and develop on top of the legacy financial system. We are entering the FinTech 3.0 era. This era will see the financial system restructured with code, with payments and settlements delivered instantly around the clock around the world. User assets will be stored in digital wallets and fully controlled by individuals, and traditional banks will no longer be the only option for asset custody. For years, regulatory uncertainty has been a major obstacle to building Fintech 3.0. With the enactment of the GENIUS Act and the potential imminent introduction of the CLARITY Act, the US now has a clear regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies, enabling entrepreneurs to confidently build groundbreaking businesses on-chain. This represents the greatest opportunity for cryptocurrency startups in years, and Y Combinator and Coinbase are committed to providing funding and support to help you seize this opportunity. While the list below is by no means exhaustive, there are several key areas where we will be particularly focused and looking to invest. Stablecoins Stablecoins are the first major success story in the FinTech 3.0 era. Stablecoins are on-chain assets whose value is pegged to fiat currencies or assets like gold, designed to maintain price stability. As a payment tool, stablecoins offer significant advantages over traditional financial transactions, particularly in cross-border payments. Users can transfer stablecoins to anywhere in the world 24/7, at a cost of less than a cent, in less than a second, and without foreign exchange fees. This isn't just a theoretical assumption; trillions of dollars in stablecoins are already being used to settle payments in real time. People are already building stablecoin applications with millions of users. YC alumni companies like Kontigo, DolarApp, and Aspora are providing instant, low-cost payment and remittance services to millions of users across Latin America and South Asia. El Dorado, a platform for sending and receiving stablecoins in Latin America, backed by Coinbase Ventures, has processed $200 million in transactions for nearly 1 million users over the past year, demonstrating the region's growing demand for cryptocurrencies as a hedge against currency devaluation. This isn’t just an attempt by startups: Coinbase has just partnered with Shopify to launch an open-source commercial payment protocol that supports any traditional online business scenario and on-chain stablecoin payment processes. It combines all the advantages of crypto payments (lightning-fast settlement speeds and near-zero transaction fees) with the security and scalability of typical e-commerce functions (delay capture, final tax confirmation, and refund capabilities). Despite regulatory headwinds, the continued success of stablecoins demonstrates strong market demand for them. Following the successful passage of the GENIUS Act in the United States, stablecoin adoption is poised for explosive growth. This legislation creates a comprehensive federal regulatory framework for stablecoins, similar to that of the banking system. Since the GENIUS Act's enactment, the total stablecoin market capitalization has grown by over $30 billion, with major corporations such as Amazon and Walmart expressing interest in issuing their own stablecoins. There are many directions for development in the stablecoin space, but we are particularly interested in the following: Full access to stablecoins: Platforms that process payments, lending, and other financial services can achieve significant efficiency gains through stablecoins. Enabling businesses and consumers to transact seamlessly on these platforms will unlock significant value. Local currency stablecoins: Stablecoins pegged to local currencies allow citizens in countries with high inflation to reap the benefits of cryptocurrency without relying solely on the US dollar. Governments and consumers concerned about dollarization can use these stablecoins as the cornerstone of local payment, savings, and credit systems. Crypto-native businesses: With the emergence of the Commerce Payments protocol and other tools, merchants, lenders, and consumers will have the opportunity to process acceptance, credit, and payments in a crypto-native manner. This will open up new possibilities for serving customers, given the global nature of the platform. Tokenization and Trading The infrastructure that powers stablecoins can be used for any asset. This is what makes Fintech 3.0 truly fascinating. Through tokenization, we will fundamentally change the definition of assets and the range of holders. Tokenization involves representing real-world assets (such as government bonds, startup equity, art, or loans) as digital tokens on a blockchain. Its core value lies in making assets that have historically lacked liquidity and been monopolized by layers of middlemen accessible to anyone, anywhere, at any time. In reality, this might mean: Instead of waiting a month for a check, you can receive your share of the rental income of your properties in real time, every second. Rather than going through complicated paperwork to exercise your startup stock options, you could have a “live cap sheet” that converts your equity into programmable tokens that you actually own and can buy and sell freely on the open market. Instead of investing millions in private lending, you can simply purchase tokens that represent a portion of a decentralized loan portfolio. This is already happening. Mainstream institutions like JPMorgan Chase are bringing deposit tokens to the blockchain, while startups like Courtyard are tokenizing physical collectibles. We're also witnessing a wave of tokenization of new on-chain native assets like creator tokens and content tokens on platforms like Zora and Pump.fun. All of this is giving rise to a ton of new things: companies like Axiom, a YC alumnus, have become the fastest-growing YC alumnus we've ever seen. The core infrastructure is in place, and we are looking for founders to develop products that will bring all types of assets online. We are particularly interested in: New credit market: Lending protocols leverage on-chain identity and reputation to provide undercollateralized loans, providing funding to individuals and businesses overlooked by the traditional financial system. On-chain capital structuring: A tool for startups to raise funds directly from users, managing equity structure tables through programmable tokens, replacing the traditional model of spreadsheets and legal services. New trading front ends: The surge in assets presents new trading and investment opportunities for consumers and businesses. Applications and Agents On-chain technology also opens up new frontiers for applications and intelligent agents, unattainable in the previous internet era. Think of blockchain as a new operating system: a globally shared platform that makes application development an order of magnitude more efficient than traditional models. No single company holds a monopoly, and any developer can build products on it without permission. With its "money as software" nature, intelligent agents are inherently equipped to participate in this new economic landscape. We believe this will trigger a surge in new applications. Social, financial, collaborative, gaming—you name it. We're already seeing this trend with platforms like Base: you can use these apps to do everything from getting a loan instantly, to earning money while playing games, to supporting your favorite creators and earning money yourself. We believe these applications will also appear in chats in the form of agents. AI agents equipped with digital wallets will be super-empowered to help people participate in and navigate the rapidly growing global economy. They will simplify and improve the user experience, just as they do in other areas of commerce around the world.
PANews 2025/09/24
Congres wil snel door Trump’s crypto plannen

Congres wil snel door Trump’s crypto plannen

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Deze zomer zette Trump de deur open voor een mogelijke miljardeninstroom in de cryptomarkt. Zijn executive order om Amerikaanse pensioenfondsen toegang te geven tot alternatieve assets, waaronder Bitcoin, kreeg wereldwijd aandacht. Toch is de uitvoering tot nu toe stroef verlopen. Nu dringen Amerikaanse congresleden er bij toezichthouder SEC op aan om snel werk te maken van de plannen. Volgens hen kan dit voor miljoenen Amerikanen het verschil betekenen tussen een krap of een comfortabel pensioen. Politieke druk op SEC In een brief aan SEC voorzitter Paul Atkins riepen negen congresleden, onder wie French Hill en Ann Wagner, op tot “snelle assistentie” bij de implementatie van het decreet. Trump tekende op 7 augustus het bevel “Democratizing Access to Alternative Assets for 401(k) Investors”. Het besluit opent de deur voor beleggingen in niet alleen Bitcoin en andere cryptomunten zoals XRP, maar ook edelmetalen, infrastructuurfondsen, private equity en hedgefondsen. De congresleden willen dat de SEC de regels zo aanpast dat ook niet-geaccrediteerde investeerders toegang krijgen. Hun motivatie: ruim 90 miljoen Amerikanen zijn nu buitengesloten van deze mogelijkheden. In de brief staat: “We hopen dat deze stappen de 90 miljoen Amerikanen die nu buitengesloten zijn, kunnen helpen richting een waardig en comfortabel pensioen.” Van waarschuwing naar steun Het verzoek komt op een opvallend moment. Nog geen jaar geleden waarschuwde het Amerikaanse ministerie van Arbeid voor de risico’s van crypto in pensioenplannen. In mei dit jaar werden die strenge richtlijnen echter teruggedraaid. Met Trump’s decreet als katalysator lijkt de koers in Washington definitief te zijn verlegd. Voorstanders zien het als een logische stap: zolang de markt zorgvuldig gereguleerd wordt, moeten ook gewone Amerikanen de kans krijgen om te profiteren van de groei van digitale assets. Nieuwe cryptomuntenKom als eerste te weten wat de nieuwste cryptomunten van dit moment zijn! Elke crypto investeerder is er naar op zoek: de volgende munt met groot groeipotentieel. De inflatie blijft in Nederland hoger dan in de rest van Europa, maar tegelijkertijd zegt Fed-voorzitter Powell dat het mogelijk tijd is voor renteverlagingen. Dit zou zomaar eens een nieuwe crypto bull run af kunnen trappen. Experts zien kansen in altcoins… Continue reading Congres wil snel door Trump’s crypto plannen document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); $100 miljard dollar De Amerikaanse 401(k)-markt vertegenwoordigt een vermogen van maar liefst $9,3 biljoen. Zelfs een minimale allocatie van 1% naar crypto zou al $93 miljard richting de markt sturen. Ter vergelijking: de beursgenoteerde Bitcoin fondsen trokken in hun eerste jaar $60,6 miljard aan instroom aan, een record dat een belangrijke rol speelde in de forse koersstijging van 2024. Mocht het nieuwe beleid daadwerkelijk worden uitgevoerd, dan zou dit een structurele kapitaalstroom naar Bitcoin betekenen. Daarmee komt de munt in aanmerking voor een vaste plek in pensioenportfolios, naast traditionele assets zoals aandelen en obligaties. Bitcoin als grootste kanshebber Hoewel Trump’s plan ook andere categorieën omvat, van goud en infrastructuur tot hedgefondsen, wordt Bitcoin gezien als de grootste kanshebber. De munt profiteert van zijn status als “digitaal goud”, zijn schaarste en de toenemende institutionele adoptie. Voor veel pensioenbeheerders biedt Bitcoin ook een hedge tegen inflatie en een manier om portefeuilles te diversifiëren. Als de sluizen van de pensioenmarkt daadwerkelijk opengaan, kan dat de positie van Bitcoin als serieuze beleggingsklasse verder verankeren. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Congres wil snel door Trump’s crypto plannen is geschreven door Gijs Smit en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats 2025/09/24
SharpLink Boosts Holdings with 575 ETH from Staking Rewards

SharpLink Boosts Holdings with 575 ETH from Staking Rewards

Highlights: SharpLink boosts Ethereum holdings with 575 tokens obtained through staking rewards. The company now holds 838,728 ETH, valued at about $3.51 billion. SharpLink has accumulated 3,815 ETH through staking since the program launched in June. One of the world’s largest Ethereum (ETH) holding firms, SharpLink Gaming, boosted its token stores with 575 ETH generated from staking rewards last week. The company announced the latest token accumulation via a tweet on September 23, amid Ethereum’s recent price struggles. According to the X post, SharpLink has now generated 3,815 ETH through staking after launching the strategy on June 2, 2025. The company also noted that its ETH treasury is fully staked, generating consistent yields. “This is the power of ETH: productive, yield-bearing, compounding,” SharpLink added. NEW: SharpLink generated 575 ETH from staking rewards last week. That brings our total cumulative number to 3,815 ETH since launching the strategy on June 2, 2025. Our ETH treasury is fully staked, putting SharpLink in a strong position to generate consistent revenue every day.… pic.twitter.com/ambf4B7eDN — SharpLink (SBET) (@SharpLinkGaming) September 23, 2025 Total ETH Holdings Push Toward 1M Tokens SharpLink’s Ethereum dashboard showed that the company holds 838,728 ETH, valued at $3.51 billion, at an average cost of $3,603 per token. Unrealised gains from the massive ETH holdings reached $496.86 million. Meanwhile, SharpLink’s shares traded at $17.01, up 2.41% in the past 24 hours. The stock’s average monthly trading volume sits at $636.6 million. Notably, the percentage yield on shares since inception has reached 176.59%, while the total market value is $3.577 billion. Source: SharpLink ETH Dashboard SharpLink Activities Recap for Previous Weeks Beyond the tokens obtained through staking, SharpLink didn’t purchase any additional ETH nor conduct share buybacks last week. The company’s most recent buyback was in the week ending September 14, when it repurchased 1,000,000 shares under its $1.5 billion buyback program. SharpLink repurchased its common stock at an average price of $16.67, bringing its total number of repurchased shares to 1,938,450. The buyback initiative was launched in late August as part of the company’s effort to restore its share value. That week also saw no funds raised through SharpLink’s at-the-market (ATM) facility program. The company also carries no debt obligations. The ETH concentration index climbed 3.97, almost doubling its June level, highlighting the company’s reliance on Ethereum as its core treasury asset. Meanwhile, net asset valuation (NAV) stood at $3.86 billion, translating to about $18.55 per diluted share. SharpLink views buybacks as the best method to grow its ETH-per-share value when shares dip below NAV. Joseph Chalom, Co-CEO at SharpLink Gaming, stated: “We continue to be focused on stockholder value. By expanding our ETH concentration, we are reinforcing our commitment to align the long-term interests of SharpLink, Ethereum and our shareholders, while showcasing how digital assets can be responsibly and strategically deployed to drive meaningful value creation.” NEW: SharpLink repurchased 1,000,000 shares of $SBET, as part of our $1.5B buyback program. Key highlights for the week ending Sept 14, 2025: → Total ETH holdings: 838,152 ETH valued at ~$3.86B→ Staking rewards: 3,240 ETH since June 2 launch→ ETH Concentration: 3.97, up… pic.twitter.com/2tHYm8IsMS — SharpLink (SBET) (@SharpLinkGaming) September 16, 2025 ETH’s Price Continues to Drop as SharpLink Boosts Holdings Despite hitting an all-time high (ATH) of $4,946.05 on August 24, 2025, Ethereum is trading at $4,176.77 following a 0.7% decline in the past 24 hours. Within the same timeframe, the asset fluctuated between $4,100.86 and $4,220.47 with a trading volume of $31.16 billion. Other extended period price change variables also reflected declines, highlighting Ethereum’s struggles. For context, ETH dropped 7.5% 7-day-to-date, 3% 14-day-to-date, and 11.3% month-to-date. Meanwhile, sentiment on Ethereum is bearish with a Fear & Greed Index that is pointing towards fear at 44. Supply inflation is low at 0.3%, volatility is medium at 2.82%, and dominance is 12.98%. Source: CoinMarketCap Despite Ethereum’s bearish outlook, institutional investors have continued to accumulate the token. On September 20, Crypto2Community reported that Bitmine added 15,427 ETH worth roughly $69 million to its treasury within an hour. The massive accumulation increased the company’s holdings to 1.95 million ETH, valued at approximately $8.66 billion, maintaining its position as the largest ETH holder. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Coinstats 2025/09/24
5 Altcoins With Breakout Potential Before Year-End

5 Altcoins With Breakout Potential Before Year-End

Several coins are catching attention as the year draws to a close. Some digital assets are showing signs of strong movement and possible growth. Fresh trends and projects are adding new energy to the market. Key picks could surprise many with strong results. Here are five tokens that may stand out in the coming months. Kaspa (KAS) Source: TradingView Kaspa spent the past week drifting down about 5.34%, deepening a 1-month slide of 12.95%. Even so, the coin still shows a 4.37% gain over 6 months, proving it can rebound after shocks. Prices now sit between $0.0784 and $0.0873, a tight zone that traders keep testing every session. The short-term mood looks mixed. KAS trades a touch above its 10-day average of $0.0782 yet hovers around the 100-day mark at $0.0821. RSI at 52.49 signals a neutral stance, but the Stochastic reading of 87.68 hints at overbought conditions. Add a soft negative MACD, and the chart says momentum is fragile, not broken. If buyers push past the nearest ceiling at $0.0930, the rally could stretch to $0.1019, a jump of about 16% from the midpoint of the current range. Failure to hold $0.0753 risks a slide toward $0.0664, roughly 13% lower. Given the neutral RSI and high Stoch, a brief dip toward support looks possible before any breakout. A close above $0.0930 flips the script and opens the door to fresh highs; a close below $0.0753 keeps the bears in charge. Terra Classic (LUNC) Source: TradingView LUNC spent the past week drifting between $0.00005715 and $0.00006208, slipping 4.67% over 7 days. The month looks worse with a 10.17% slide, and the 6-month tally shows a 16.97% fade. Price now hugs the 10-day average at $0.00005542 and sits just under the longer 100-day average at $0.00005865. Momentum is mixed: RSI at 49.20 says neutral, yet a high stochastic reading of 82.89 hints at short-term heat. Traders are watching $0.00005499 as near support. A break below could send the coin toward the deeper floor at $0.00005006, about 11% under current trade. On the upside, the first ceiling stands at $0.00006485. Clearing that would open a run to the second barrier at $0.00006978, roughly 12% above the top of today’s range. The MACD line is slightly negative, so bulls need volume to flip sentiment. Given the flat RSI and negative MACD, the path of least resistance is sideways to mildly lower unless buyers reclaim $0.00006485. If they do, momentum could swing fast and erase the recent monthly loss. Until that breakout, expect choppy action inside the listed bands. Stellar (XLM) Source: TradingView Current 0.37 to 0.40 range keeps traders alert. Price fell 2.18 percent in the last week and 10.88 percent over the month, wiping out recent enthusiasm. Even so, a strong 29.76 percent gain over six months shows that wider trend still leans up. The 10 day moving average sits at 0.37 while the 100 day line is close at 0.38. This narrow gap signals balance. RSI at 54.52 points to neutral momentum, yet a lofty Stochastic score of 88.04 hints at buying pressure that could soon fade. The MACD level above zero supports a mild up bias. If bulls lift XLM through 0.42 resistance, a sprint to 0.45 could follow, adding roughly 12 to 18 percent from current trade. Failure to clear 0.42 may see price slip to the 0.36 support, and any break there could drag toward 0.33, about 10 percent lower. Given the soft weekly drop but solid half year climb, probability still tilts toward gradual upside once near term froth cools. Tron (TRX) Source: TradingView Tron has slid 1.41 % this week and 6.20 % over the past month, yet the token still boasts a 46.95 % jump in six months. Trading now between 0.34 and 0.35, TRX is hovering near the midpoint of that rally. The 10-day and 100-day moving averages both sit at 0.34. An RSI of 48.87 and a Stochastic of 40.04 show a market stuck in neutral, while the MACD reading at −0.0001339 leans slightly negative. Momentum is calm, but the chart is coiled for a move. A close above the first barrier at 0.36 could spark an advance to 0.38, about an 8 % gain from current levels. If buyers fail to crack resistance, price may test 0.33 support, and a deeper slip to 0.31 would trim roughly 9 %. The sizable six-month rise hints that any dip toward 0.33 could attract fresh bids and set up the next push higher. Demand for $XYZ Surges As Its Capitalization Hits the $15M Milestone XYZVerse ($XYZ), recently recognized as Best NEW Meme Project, is drawing significant attention thanks to its standout concept. It is the first ever meme coin that merges the thrill of sports and the innovation of web3. Unlike typical meme coins, XYZVerse offers real utility and a clear roadmap for long-term development. It plans to launch gamified products and form partnerships with big sports teams and platforms. Notably, XYZVerse recently delivered on one of its goals ahead of schedule by partnering with bookmaker.XYZ, the first fully on-chain decentralized sportsbook and casino. As a bonus, $XYZ token holders receive exclusive perks on their first bet. Price Dynamics and Listing Plans During its presale phase, the $XYZ token has shown steady growth. Since its launch, the price has increased from $0.0001 to $0.0055, with the next stage set to push it further to $0.0056. With an anticipated listing price of $0.10, the token is set to launch on leading CEXs and DEXs. The projected listing price of $0.10 could generate up to 1,000x returns for early investors, provided the project secures the necessary market capitalization. So far, more than $15 million has been raised, and the presale is approaching another significant milestone of $20 million. This fast progress is signaling strong demand from both retail and institutional investors. Champions Get Rewarded In XYZVerse, the community calls the plays. Active contributors are rewarded with airdropped XYZ tokens for their dedication. It’s a game where the most passionate players win big. The Road to Victory With solid tokenomics, strategic CEX and DEX listings, and consistent token burns, $XYZ is built for a championship run. Every play is designed to push it further, to strengthen its price, and to rally a community of believers who believe this is the start of something legendary. Airdrops, Rewards, and More - Join XYZVerse to Unlock All the Benefits Conclusion KAS, LUNC, XLM, and TRX look poised for fresh highs as the 2025 bull run gains pace, yet XYZVerse (XYZ) blends sports memes and GameFi, hinting at even larger upside. You can find more information about XYZVerse (XYZ) here: https://xyzverse.io/, https://t.me/xyzverse, https://x.com/xyz_verse   Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.
Coinstats 2025/09/24
