Interesting Crypto Airdrops Worth Farming in September
The post Interesting Crypto Airdrops Worth Farming in September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With Bitcoin (BTC) and altcoins in the broader market bleeding, crypto airdrops offer investors a chance to diversify their portfolios and potentially escape the bloodbath as liquidations escalate to nearly $2 billion. Airdrops aim to distribute free tokens while attracting new followers and expanding user bases. The following airdrops offer investors and crypto enthusiasts the chance to acquire new tokens and join the active crypto communities. Allora Sponsored Sponsored Allora features among the top four crypto airdrops to watch this week, with the blockchain service boasting up to $33.75 million. Polychain Capital and Blockchain Capital co-led the first-tier fundraiser and are among the funds and backers. Delphi Ventures and Stani Kulechov, founder and CEO of Aave Labs, also participate in this investment stage. With a confirmed status for its airdrop, Allora is running the node, the second phase of the points program, and the testnet, all of which remain open. Participants can earn Allora Points through various on-chain and off-chain activities with the points program. These include creating topics, bringing ML models, using Allora-powered applications, and participating in community discussions and events. Round 4. Prophecy time. Reply with your boldest prediction for AI + crypto in 2030. Most crazy but believable one takes the box, you have 48 hours. — Allora (@AlloraNetwork) September 22, 2025 Tea-Fi Sponsored Sponsored Another crypto airdrop to watch is Tea-Fi, a decentralized finance (DeFi) project that has raised $35 million. It is backed by renowned investors, such as Castrum Capital, and has an open TeaParty airdrop campaign. Tea-Fi has confirmed its airdrop along with the campaign, with 6 million TEA tokens allocated for this activity. As tge gets closer, you may be wondering what we have under our sleeves? Well, wonder no more! We have got so many plans, but here is one:☕️🫖👇https://t.co/nnsVz1VkGY — Tea-Fi |…
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 23:35
Del
HSBC Holdings launches cross-border tokenized deposit service
PANews reported on September 22nd, according to Bloomberg, that HSBC Holdings has launched a tokenized deposit service to support its corporate clients in secure cross-border transfers. According to a statement released today, the British bank completed the first cross-border US dollar transaction between Hong Kong and Singapore this month using blockchain technology. HSBC stated that this cross-border transaction builds on its existing domestic payment product, which was first launched in Hong Kong and Singapore earlier this year and subsequently expanded to the UK and Luxembourg to support other currencies, including the British pound and the euro.
Del
PANews
2025/09/22 23:32
Del
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$1.711 billion, mainly due to the short position
PANews reported on September 22nd that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $1.711 billion in liquidated contracts across the network, including $96.0572 million in long positions and $1.615 billion in short positions. BTC liquidations totaled $291 million, and ETH liquidations totaled $511 million.
Del
PANews
2025/09/22 23:30
Del
Reliance Global Group’s Bold Move Into Crypto
The post Reliance Global Group’s Bold Move Into Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ADA Corporate Reserves: Reliance Global Group’s Bold Move Into Crypto Skip to content Home Crypto News ADA Corporate Reserves: Reliance Global Group’s Bold Move into Crypto Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/ada-corporate-reserves-reliance/
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 23:20
Del
Why Milk & Mocha Is the Best Meme Coin Presale of 2025: $35K Prizes, 50% APY, and Real Fandom Utility
If you’ve ever sent a Milk & Mocha sticker instead of typing “I’m tired,” you already get it. These cuddly […] The post Why Milk & Mocha Is the Best Meme Coin Presale of 2025: $35K Prizes, 50% APY, and Real Fandom Utility appeared first on Coindoo.
Del
Coindoo
2025/09/22 23:00
Del
Shiba Inu Coin Coin Holders Bet Big On Remittix After Analysts Call It The Next 100x Crypto To Buy Now
Remittix keeps popping up in trader conversations for one reason: it’s a needed solution and growing in credibility. According to […] The post Shiba Inu Coin Coin Holders Bet Big On Remittix After Analysts Call It The Next 100x Crypto To Buy Now appeared first on Coindoo.
Del
Coindoo
2025/09/22 22:50
Del
Coinbase-Backed Company Decides to Create Altcoin Treasury: Surprise Altcoin Selected! – Will Be the First!
Nasdaq-listed AgriFORCE announced that it will rebrand as AVAX One, targeting $550 million for Avalanche (AVAX) reserves. Continue Reading: Coinbase-Backed Company Decides to Create Altcoin Treasury: Surprise Altcoin Selected! – Will Be the First!
Del
Coinstats
2025/09/22 22:42
Del
UK-US Task Force to Explore Digital Asset Regulation
Detail: https://coincu.com/news/uk-us-digital-asset-regulation/
Del
Coinstats
2025/09/22 22:41
Del
6 most transparent cloud mining platforms in 2025 with no hidden or withdrawal fees
As the crypto market continues to expand in 2025, more investors are turning to cloud […]
Del
Coinstats
2025/09/22 22:40
Del
AgriFORCE rebrands as Avax One, becomes NASDAQ-listed AVAX token treasury company
AgriFORCE rebranded to Avax One, with a goal of building a $550M treasury. For now, it remains uncertain if the new Avalanche DAT will be viable and attract retail interest.
Del
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/22 22:14
Del
