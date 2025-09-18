2025-09-24 Wednesday

Kryptonyheter

Unn deg de heteste kryptonyhetene og markedsoppdateringene
UAE to adopt global crypto tax reporting framework

UAE to adopt global crypto tax reporting framework

The post UAE to adopt global crypto tax reporting framework appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The United Arab Emirates Ministry of Finance has signed the Multilateral Competent Authority Agreement on the Automatic Exchange of Information under the Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF), marking a step toward aligning with global tax transparency standards. Implementation is scheduled to begin in 2027, with the first exchanges of information expected in 2028. The framework, developed by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), establishes a system for automatic sharing of tax-related data on crypto-asset transactions across jurisdictions. In a statement, the ministry said the adoption of CARF would provide clarity and certainty to participants in the crypto sector, including custodians, trading platforms, intermediaries, and advisory firms, while ensuring the UAE upholds international tax compliance obligations. The move follows the government’s November 2024 announcement of its intent to adopt the framework, part of broader financial reforms positioning the UAE as a regulated yet competitive hub for digital assets. To shape its national implementation, the ministry has opened a public consultation running from September 15 to November 8, 2025. Stakeholders across the crypto industry are invited to provide feedback on the framework’s potential impacts and areas requiring clarification. Officials indicated the consultation aims to produce rules that are both aligned with global standards and responsive to market realities. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/uae-carf-reporting-framework
GET
GET$0.005569-10.46%
Movement
MOVE$0.1183+1.54%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017006+3.29%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 23:44
Del
Xiaomi, Vivo, and Others Poised to Benefit From MediaTek’s New AI Chip

Xiaomi, Vivo, and Others Poised to Benefit From MediaTek’s New AI Chip

TLDRs; MediaTek unveiled the Dimensity 9500, a 3nm chip designed to power advanced AI tasks on smartphones. Xiaomi, Vivo, and other Android brands could use the chip to challenge Apple and Qualcomm in premium markets. Google and Nvidia partnerships further strengthen MediaTek’s position in AI hardware across cloud and consumer tech. Phones powered by the [...] The post Xiaomi, Vivo, and Others Poised to Benefit From MediaTek’s New AI Chip appeared first on CoinCentral.
Cloud
CLOUD$0.10862+1.59%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1251-0.79%
Del
Coincentral2025/09/22 23:38
Del
Solana Drops 7%, But This Key Support Could Spark a Rally

Solana Drops 7%, But This Key Support Could Spark a Rally

Solana falls 7% after testing $250 resistance; traders eye $223 support for possible rebound to $240–$245.
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.013625-16.33%
Del
CryptoPotato2025/09/22 23:26
Del
Morning Update - 18.09.2025

Morning Update - 18.09.2025

📉 The Fed cut rates by 25 bps yesterday — no surprises here. Inflation projections stayed near 3%, while U.S. GDP was revised slightly&nbsp;upward. 🗣️ Powell admitted the labour market is weakening, but stressed the Fed won’t rush into aggressive easing. Markets are now pricing in another −50 bps this year and −25 bps next&nbsp;year. 📊 U.S. index futures are in the green after the decision, while EUR/USD slipped from 1.19 to 1.178. Bitcoin, on the other hand, 🚀 climbed above $117,000. 🇬🇧 Today’s spotlight: the Bank of England rate decision (11:00 GMT), followed by U.S. jobless claims and the Philly Fed Index (12:30 GMT). After hours, 📦 FedEx reports earnings, with shares under heavy pressure in recent quarters. 🌾🛢️ Commodities remain calm, while precious metals are under pressure — silver lost nearly&nbsp;1%. 🇦🇺 AUD/USD dropped −0.4% after weak jobs data: employment fell by 5.4K in August (vs forecast&nbsp;+21K). ✨ Stay sharp — today’s events could set the tone for markets into the&nbsp;weekend. 👉 Trade smart with&nbsp;NordFX! 🌅 Morning Update - 18.09.2025 was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Del
Medium2025/09/22 23:08
Del
️ Post‑Quantum Cryptography Risk Assessment (PQC‑RA): What, Why & How

️ Post‑Quantum Cryptography Risk Assessment (PQC‑RA): What, Why & How

Quantum computing is no longer a distant theoretical pursuit; it is rapidly emerging as a genuine disruption to modern cryptography. Algorithms such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC)—the foundations of internet security, digital banking, and blockchain networks—will eventually yield to the power of large‑scale quantum machines running Shor’s Algorithm. This inevitability raises an urgent need for Post‑Quantum Cryptography (PQC) — algorithms engineered to resist quantum attacks. The key question, however, is not only which algorithms to replace, but when and how to replace&nbsp;them This is where Post‑Quantum Cryptography Risk Assessment (PQC‑RA) becomes&nbsp;central. 🔹 What is&nbsp;PQC‑RA? PQC‑RA (Post‑Quantum Cryptography Risk Assessment) is a structured process through which organizations: Identify cryptographic assets in use (from servers to apps to&nbsp;IoT). Assess their vulnerability against quantum&nbsp;threats. Score the risks in terms of business impact and&nbsp;urgency. Compare against emerging standards like NIST PQC and NCSC UK guidance. Transition towards quantum‑resistant cryptography via a migration roadmap. Essentially: it is a cryptographic health check for a post‑quantum world. 🔹 Steps in PQC‑RA (Simplified) Identify Assets — Build a cryptographic inventory (CBOM — Cryptographic Bill of Materials). Assess Vulnerability — Spot algorithms like RSA, ECC, DH that are quantum breakable. Initial Risk Score — Rank systems (e.g. 1–10) by criticality and exposure. Compare vs Standards — Check readiness against NIST PQC winners (Kyber, ML‑DSA,&nbsp;FALCON). Plan Mitigation — Prioritize high‑value &amp; long‑term secrecy data&nbsp;first. Recalculate Risk — Show how mitigation reduces threat level (e.g., 9 →&nbsp;4). Roadmap Transition — Adopt hybrid crypto now; move fully to PQC by NIST/NCSC deadlines. PQC Transition: NIST Deprecation Schedule 🔹NCSC (UK) Quantum&nbsp;TimelineBottom line: if your data must remain secure beyond 2030, you must act&nbsp;today. All traditional cryptographic algorithms that lack quantum resistance must be fully replaced with NIST-approved PQC algorithms. Transition now to cutting-edge solutions such as ML-KEM, ML-DSA, and&nbsp;SLH-DSA Q‑Day and Blockchains: Top 5 at&nbsp;Risk Blockchains rely almost entirely on elliptic curve cryptography (ECC) for wallet addresses, transaction signatures, and consensus. Once a sufficiently powerful quantum computer exists, Shor’s algorithm could recover private keys from public keys — meaning attackers could steal funds, alter transactions, or even fork&nbsp;chains. Even worse: adversaries may already be harvesting blockchain transaction data today to decrypt once Q‑Day arrives (the “Harvest Now, Decrypt Later” problem). 🪙 Top 5 Blockchains That Face Quantum&nbsp;Threats 🚨 What This Means for&nbsp;Web3 Without a timely PQC transition, Q‑Day could trigger the largest financial theft event in&nbsp;history: Bitcoin’s dormant 3+ million coins (~\$150B+) are essentially un-migratable. Ethereum contracts securing DeFi, NFTs, and DAOs could be trivially altered or&nbsp;drained. Proof-of-stake systems relying on validator signatures could be hijacked, destroying trust in consensus. Even post-mitigation, blockchains will face the heritage data problem: everything that’s already on-chain is vulnerable to future decryption unless signatures are made quantum‑safe before&nbsp;Q‑Day. 🔹 Conclusion PQC‑RA is not optional, it’s mandatory for crypto survival. NIST standards are set: ML‑DSA + Kyber are tomorrow’s cryptographic backbone. NCSC is clear: crypto‑agility and PQC rollouts must start this&nbsp;decade. Blockchains face existential risk if they don’t adopt PQC&nbsp;faster. Organizations need to inventory, assess, score, and plan their quantum‑safe journey&nbsp;now. The takeaway is simple: the cost of acting now is far less than the cost of waiting until&nbsp;Q‑Day. 🛡️ Post‑Quantum Cryptography Risk Assessment (PQC‑RA): What, Why &amp; How was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
QUANTUM
QUANTUM$0.002844-0.69%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003136+7.32%
Del
Medium2025/09/22 23:08
Del
Meme Coin Bloodbath Today: DOGE, PUMP, BONK, and Many More Collapse by Double Digits

Meme Coin Bloodbath Today: DOGE, PUMP, BONK, and Many More Collapse by Double Digits

The market capitalization of the meme coin niche dipped by 10% in a single day.
Bonk
BONK$0.0000206-1.48%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08541-0.22%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.005927+1.14%
Del
CryptoPotato2025/09/22 23:01
Del
Hot Crypto Presale Projects Right Now: BlockDAG, PEPENODE, Wall Street Pepe & Snorter Bot

Hot Crypto Presale Projects Right Now: BlockDAG, PEPENODE, Wall Street Pepe & Snorter Bot

With so many new crypto launches every month, it’s easy to miss out on the biggest early-stage wins. But some presales aren’t just hype; they’re backed by solid growth, real The post Hot Crypto Presale Projects Right Now: BlockDAG, PEPENODE, Wall Street Pepe & Snorter Bot appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
Threshold
T$0.01566--%
Hyperbot
BOT$0.1426+9.09%
RealLink
REAL$0.06318+4.48%
Del
Crypto Ninjas2025/09/22 22:57
Del
SHIB Loses Hype Among Retail Traders While Based Eggman $GGs Becomes a Top Presale Crypto Coin of This Year

SHIB Loses Hype Among Retail Traders While Based Eggman $GGs Becomes a Top Presale Crypto Coin of This Year

Shiba Inu cools as retail hype fades while Based Eggman ($GGs) rises across top crypto presales. Explore new crypto token presale, presale crypto tokens, and pre sale cryptocurrency trends today.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001226--%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.18-6.16%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01225+0.49%
Del
Blockchainreporter2025/09/22 22:50
Del
Bitcoin Miner AgriFORCE’s Stock Jumps 200% on $550 Million Avalanche Treasury Move

Bitcoin Miner AgriFORCE’s Stock Jumps 200% on $550 Million Avalanche Treasury Move

AgriFORCE plans to buy up Avalanche (AVAX), and investors are apparently loving the Bitcoin miner’s pivot.
Movement
MOVE$0.1183+1.54%
Avalanche
AVAX$34.32-1.83%
Del
Coinstats2025/09/22 22:35
Del
FuturoMining Achieves $7,700 Daily Yield Milestone for XRP Users

FuturoMining Achieves $7,700 Daily Yield Milestone for XRP Users

FuturoMining introduces a low-risk, high-reward profit model for cryptocurrency investors seeking daily income without traditional trading.
XRP
XRP$2.8918+0.86%
Del
The Cryptonomist2025/09/22 21:46
Del

Populære nyheter

Flere

Stablecoin startup Bastion completes $14.6 million in new funding round, led by Coinbase Ventures

Canton Network Selects Chainlink as Super Validator and Integrates Oracles with CCIP

Big Pi Ventures, a firm focused on AI, blockchain, and other fields, has completed its first round of fundraising of €130 million for its new fund.

Ethereum koers toont zeldzaam dubbel koopsignaal en richt zich op $4.550

Live Nation CEO says demand is unmistakable, concert tickets are underpriced