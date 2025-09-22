Bitcoin Price Prediction: Analyst Reveals Key BTC USD Levels To Watch This Week
Key Insights: In a latest Bitcoin price prediction, an analyst said that BTC USD must clear the $123,000 hurdle for a clear pathway to the next record high. This analyst urged traders to be conscious of the price balancing happening between $114,700 and $116,600. The Fed's preferred inflation measure, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index, is scheduled for release on September 26. Analyst Donald Dean has shared a Bitcoin price prediction, saying that the most important Bitcoin price level to keep tabs on is $123,000. According to him, Bitcoin USD is now retesting its breakout right at the trendline, with price action hovering near the volume shelf. This area has become a critical battleground for bulls and bears, and its outcome will likely dictate the next move of BTC USD. Bitcoin Price Prediction: Analyst Urges Traders to Watch Out for $123,000 Right now, the market is leaning on support. If buyers manage to hold the line, the setup points toward renewed momentum in favor of the bulls. If BTC USD clears the level, the Bitcoin price prediction hints that it would clear the path toward the first major upside target at $123,000. Dean emphasized that once this hurdle is crossed, the next key objective will be the $131,000 level, which aligns with the Golden Ratio. What stands out is the structure of this Bitcoin USD breakout. The BTC USD price chart reveals a clean retest of the descending trendline, followed by a steady attempt to reclaim higher ground. Such behavior often marks the transition from consolidation to expansion. Moreover, the presence of the volume shelf nearby adds weight to this zone, making it an anchor of support if Bitcoin price is to push higher. This level is a crucial, decisive juncture for the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. A firm…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 00:18