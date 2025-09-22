MEXC-handelsplattformen
Kryptonyheter
2025-09-24
Kryptonyheter
Unn deg de heteste kryptonyhetene og markedsoppdateringene
Silver price today: rises on September 22
The post Silver price today: rises on September 22 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Silver prices (XAG/USD) rose on Monday, according to FXStreet data. Silver trades at $43.74 per troy ounce, up 1.49% from the $43.10 it cost on Friday. Silver prices have increased by 51.39% since the beginning of the year. Unit measure Silver Price Today in USD Troy Ounce 43.74 1 Gram 1.41 The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, stood at 85.16 on Monday, down from 85.50 on Friday. Silver FAQs Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets. Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold’s. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices. Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 00:42
St. Louis President Issues Crucial Caution Amidst Inflation Fears
The post St. Louis President Issues Crucial Caution Amidst Inflation Fears appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fed Rate Cuts: St. Louis President Issues Crucial Caution Amidst Inflation Fears Skip to content Home Crypto News Fed Rate Cuts: St. Louis President Issues Crucial Caution Amidst Inflation Fears Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/fed-rate-cuts-caution-2/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 00:38
Best Meme Coins to Buy as Dogecoin 730% Pump Might Come Soon
The post Best Meme Coins to Buy as Dogecoin 730% Pump Might Come Soon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Best Meme Coins to Buy as Dogecoin 730% Pump Might Come Soon Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. As a crypto writer, Krishi splits his time between decoding the chaos of the markets and writing about it in a way that doesn’t put you to sleep. He’s been at it for nearly two years in the crypto trenches. Yes, he regrets missing the magnificent rallies that came before that (who doesn’t!), but he’s more than ready to put his money where his words are. Before diving headfirst into crypto, Krishi spent over five years writing for some of the biggest names in tech, including TechRadar, Tom’s Guide, and PC Gaming, covering everything from gadgets and cybersecurity to gaming and software. When he’s not scouring and writing about the latest happenings in crypto, Krishi trades the forex market while keeping crypto in his long-term HODL plans. He’s a Bitcoin believer, though he never lets that bias creep into his writing. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/best-meme-coins-to-buy-as-dogecoin-pump-might-come-soon/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 00:31
Ripple advances institutional DeFi with lending and privacy tools
The post Ripple advances institutional DeFi with lending and privacy tools appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The XRP Ledger (XRPL) is accelerating its institutional finance strategy, introducing a slate of compliance and credit tools while preparing to launch a native lending protocol later this year. Ripple confirmed the developments in a roadmap update, published Monday. Three compliance features — Credentials, Deep Freeze, and Simulate — are now live. Credentials, tied to decentralized identifiers (DIDs), allow issuers to verify user attributes such as KYC or accreditation. Deep Freeze enables issuers to halt transfers from sanctioned accounts, while Simulate lets developers test transactions without committing them to the ledger. Together, these tools expand XRPL’s compliance toolkit for regulated institutions. The upcoming lending protocol, defined in the XLS-65 and XLS-66 specifications, will introduce pooled lending and underwritten credit directly at the protocol level. Institutions will be able to source low-cost, compliant loans while smaller investors gain access to yield opportunities. Looking further ahead, the XRPL community is developing zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs) to balance privacy and regulatory accountability. Confidential multi-purpose tokens (MPTs), expected in early 2026, will allow collateral management without exposing sensitive transaction data. The roadmap signals Ripple’s intent to position XRPL as a leading chain for institutional finance, combining compliance, programmability, and privacy. As validator voting continues and Version 3.0 approaches, institutional adoption will hinge on the network’s ability to scale securely while meeting regulatory demands. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/ripple-lending-privacy-tools
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 00:23
Strive's all-stock merger with Semler Scientific cements Bitcoin strategy
The post Strive’s all-stock merger with Semler Scientific cements Bitcoin strategy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Asset manager Strive has reached an agreement to purchase Bitcoin-focused Semler Scientific in a fully equity-based rather than cash-based deal. Under the terms announced Sept. 22, each Semler Scientific share will convert into 21.05 Strive Class A common shares, valuing the target at $90.52 per share. That price represents a premium of more than 200% compared with its recent market value. The merger outlines a two-track plan for the future company. Semler’s well-established diagnostic line could be monetized directly or spun out to deliver shareholder returns. At the same time, Strive and Semler leaders plan to broaden the scope of preventative diagnostics, with a new management team guiding the transition. Strive’s current directors will remain in place, while Semler Scientific Executive Chairman Eric Semler will join the combined board. Semler called the arrangement a way to secure “direct participation in one of the most innovative Bitcoin strategies in the public markets,” pointing to the opportunity to evolve the firm’s diagnostic tools into a preventative care platform focused on early detection of chronic illness. Bitcoin treasury Alongside the acquisition announcement, Strive disclosed a major balance-sheet move of acquiring 5,816 Bitcoin at an average price of $116,047. This amounted to a total of $675 million, including fees. This addition lifted Strive’s treasury to 5,886 BTC. According to public data trackers, once the merger closes, the combined company is projected to control more than 10,900 BTC, a holding large enough to place it among the 15 biggest corporate Bitcoin treasuries globally. Matt Cole, Chairman & CEO of Strive, said: “We believe our alpha-seeking strategies and capital structure position us to outperform Bitcoin over the long run. This transaction showcases how we can grow Bitcoin holdings and Bitcoin per share at an unmatched pace in the industry to drive equity value accretion.” These transactions…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 00:20
APX Holder Turns $226K Into $7M—Why Early Crypto Bets Still Create Massive Fortunes
In crypto, fortunes are made not by following the crowd, but by moving before the world catches on. This truth was reinforced again when an APX investor who put in about $226,000 back in 2022 saw their holdings surge to more than $7 million during the recent ASTER swap rally. The story shows how powerful [...] The post APX Holder Turns $226K Into $7M—Why Early Crypto Bets Still Create Massive Fortunes appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/23 00:15
Watch new Fed Governor Stephen Miran speak live on the economy and interest rates
The post Watch new Fed Governor Stephen Miran speak live on the economy and interest rates appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. [The stream is slated to start at Noon ET. CNBC Television will start the stream when the event begins. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above.] New Federal Reserve Governor Stephen Miran speaks Monday to the Economic Club of New York to explain his views on the economy and monetary policy. The appearance comes less than a week after Miran voiced the lone dissent from the Federal Open Market Committee’s decision to lower its key overnight borrowing rate by a quarter percentage point. Instead, Miran favored a half-point reduction. Miran was confirmed last Tuesday, after President Donald Trump nominated him to fill the vacancy created when former Governor Adriana Kugler unexpectedly resigned in early August. The term expires on Jan. 31, 2026, and Miran is not expected to be reappointed for a full 14-year term. Prior to coming to the Fed, he served as chair of the Council of Economic Advisers, a position from which he has taken a leave and will return to after his stint at the central bank. Read more:St. Louis Fed President Musalem sees ‘limited room’ for more interest rate cutsFed Governor Miran says he did not tell Trump how he would vote on rates this weekThe Fed’s rate cut masked large internal differences about where policy is going Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube. Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/22/watch-new-fed-governor-stephen-miran-speak-live-on-the-economy-and-interest-rates.html
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 00:15
European Law Panel Considers Role Of Enterprise Foundations In Sustainability
The post European Law Panel Considers Role Of Enterprise Foundations In Sustainability appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Annual Meeting of the European Law Institute at the University of Vienna Franz Pfluegl – European Law Institute In September, the European Law Institute held its annual meeting in Vienna, Austria. The meeting brings together judges, attorneys, professors, and policy experts from throughout Europe to discuss issues facing the European Union. This year, the meetings focused heavily on climate change policy and its impact on the legal field. The opening panel addressed enterprise foundations, a new form of business investment structure in the European Union that allows for a focus beyond profits, including the prioritization of environmental and sustainability concerns. Enterprise foundations are an investment tool that allow for the prioritization of issues over straight profit. They are frequently formed by wealthy individuals as a form of trust, creating a legacy that can continue to work on their passions. They are not created exclusively through monetary investments, but can also include the transition of a business to the foundation. The foundation maintains a majority control of companies, steering the focus of the company to align with the enterprise foundation’s priorities. ELI noted that “enterprise foundations – ‘foundations that own companies’ – play an important role in European society as responsible, long-term owners of business companies. In addition, through their donations and operating philanthropy, they contribute significantly to the public good. They promote equality, social progress, protection of the environment, and scientific and technological advances.” Enterprise foundations exist in Europe, but the regulatory framework is not fully established. Denmark was an early adopter, and a leader in the field. Austria also has some level of regulation, but there is room for development. Typically, enterprise foundations function within existing regulations that do not directly consider that type of organization. Foundation owned companies in Europe include Ikea and Bosch. These issues were the…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 00:12
A Transformative Shift For Central Banks By 2030
The post A Transformative Shift For Central Banks By 2030 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Reserve Asset: A Transformative Shift For Central Banks By 2030 Skip to content Home Crypto News Bitcoin Reserve Asset: A Transformative Shift for Central Banks by 2030 Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitcoin-reserve-asset-2030/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 23:59
China's Securities Regulatory Authority Issues Warning on RWA Assets in Hong Kong! Here Are the Details
China has advised some local brokerages to halt their real-world asset (RWA) tokenization activities in Hong Kong. Continue Reading: China's Securities Regulatory Authority Issues Warning on RWA Assets in Hong Kong! Here Are the Details
Coinstats
2025/09/22 23:23
