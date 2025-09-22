MEXC-handelsplattformen
Tom Lee’s BitMine Technologies Adds 264K ETH on Price Dips, but BMNR Tanks 5%
Tom Lee’s BitMine Technologies acquired an additional 264,378 ETH, bringing total Ethereum reserves to 2.4 million, over 2% of the network supply. The post Tom Lee’s BitMine Technologies Adds 264K ETH on Price Dips, but BMNR Tanks 5% appeared first on Coinspeaker.
How $2,000 in Ozak AI Presale Could Secure You Over $450,000 by the Next Bull Run
Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
Polygon Aligns Efforts with Rarible to Power Faster and Cheaper NFT Trading
Rarible is integrated with Polygon for faster and cheaper NFT trading by boosting accessibility for creators, collectors, and brands in the digital landscape.
RippleX Unveils New XRPL DeFi Roadmap to Attract Institutional Capital
TLDR RippleX has revealed a new phase of its XRPL DeFi roadmap focusing on compliance, lending, and privacy features. The introduction of compliance tools like Credentials and Deep Freeze aims to attract regulated institutional investors to XRPL. A native lending protocol will launch with XRPL Version 3.0.0, providing a compliant credit market for institutional participants. [...] The post RippleX Unveils New XRPL DeFi Roadmap to Attract Institutional Capital appeared first on CoinCentral.
Gold Reaches All-Time High Amid Uncertain Market Conditions
Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/gold-price-reaches-record-high/
XRP Ledger Issues Important Migration Alert for Validators: Details
Crucial XRPL deadline just eight days away
US and UK team up to create crypto focused task force to guide future regulations
Top financial officials in the U.S. and UK launch a joint task force aimed at developing policy recommendations for digital assets.
The future of news and media: A decentralized approach to information
The crisis of trust in traditional media and the algorithmic biases of centralized platforms have […]
US XRP ETF Loses 6% on Market Opening: Golden Opportunity?
Wall Street's first XRP ETF slips to $23.62 after brutal sell-off as XRP price dives to $2.70
Çin’in Menkul Kıymetler Düzenleme Kurumu, Hong Kong’taki RWA Varlıkları Konusunda Uyarıda Bulundu! İşte Detaylar
Çin Menkul Kıymetler Düzenleme Kurumu (CSRC), bazı yerel aracı kurumlara Hong Kong’daki gerçek dünya varlıklarının (RWA) tokenizasyonu faaliyetlerini durdurmaları yönünde tavsiyede bulundu. Kaynaklara göre, en az iki büyük aracı kurum bu kapsamda resmi olmayan bir uyarı aldı. Çin Düzenleyicisi, Hong Kong’daki RWA Tokenizasyon Faaliyetlerine Fren Getirdi RWA tokenizasyonu, gayrimenkul, tahvil veya emtia gibi geleneksel finansal […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Stablecoin startup Bastion completes $14.6 million in new funding round, led by Coinbase Ventures
Canton Network Selects Chainlink as Super Validator and Integrates Oracles with CCIP
Big Pi Ventures, a firm focused on AI, blockchain, and other fields, has completed its first round of fundraising of €130 million for its new fund.
Ethereum koers toont zeldzaam dubbel koopsignaal en richt zich op $4.550
Live Nation CEO says demand is unmistakable, concert tickets are underpriced