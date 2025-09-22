RippleX Unveils New XRPL DeFi Roadmap to Attract Institutional Capital

TLDR RippleX has revealed a new phase of its XRPL DeFi roadmap focusing on compliance, lending, and privacy features. The introduction of compliance tools like Credentials and Deep Freeze aims to attract regulated institutional investors to XRPL. A native lending protocol will launch with XRPL Version 3.0.0, providing a compliant credit market for institutional participants.