Crypto Markets Slide as Sentiment Echoes 2019, Analysts Say
Crypto markets dropped sharply Monday, with Ethereum below $4,200 and Bitcoin below $113,000, triggering heavy liquidations. Monday opened red for crypto markets, with the total market capitalization slipping below $4 trillion, down 3.7% today, as Bitcoin failed to hold last week's gains, despite the Fed's long-anticipated 25 basis points rate cut. Data from The Defiant's price page shows Bitcoin (BTC) trading near $112,800, down 2.5% on the day, after failing to stay above the $113,000 level and losing last week's gains. Ethereum (ETH) saw a steeper drop of 6.4% on the day, and is currently trading near $4,190. BTC 24-hour price chart. Source: CoinGecko All of the top-30 tokens by market capitalization are solidly in the red today. Among the top-10 large-caps, the biggest losers today are Dogecoin (DOGE), down nearly 10%, and Solana (SOL), down over 7%. DOGE has reversed most of its gains from the past couple of weeks, after a surge driven by anticipation of the first spot exchange-traded fund for the asset, which launched last week after multiple delays. Meanwhile, XRP is down over 5% today at $2.85, while BNB is down a more modest 3.9% on the day, but still up over 11% on the week — holding onto its gains from last week and still above the $1,000 mark. Liquidations, ETFs and Macro Analysts at Glassnode noted in an X post today that Bitcoin saw over $100 million in long liquidations as the price dropped below $115,000, triggering "clustered liquidation levels." Liquidation heatmap data posted by Glassnode highlights concentrations around $113,000-$114,000, the analysts noted, adding that that range is "where leverage was most vulnerable." Liquidation heatmap. Source: Glassnode At the same time, analysts at blockchain analytics firm Keyrock noted in a Monday research report that the macro backdrop today "carries echoes of 2019," when…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 00:41