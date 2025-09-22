2025-09-24 Wednesday

Crypto Markets Slide as Sentiment Echoes 2019, Analysts Say

The post Crypto Markets Slide as Sentiment Echoes 2019, Analysts Say appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto markets dropped sharply Monday, with Ethereum below $4,200 and Bitcoin below $113,000, triggering heavy liquidations. Monday opened red for crypto markets, with the total market capitalization slipping below $4 trillion, down 3.7% today, as Bitcoin failed to hold last week’s gains, despite the Fed’s long-anticipated 25 basis points rate cut. Data from The Defiant’s price page shows Bitcoin (BTC) trading near $112,800, down 2.5% on the day, after failing to stay above the $113,000 level and losing last week’s gains. Ethereum (ETH) saw a steeper drop of 6.4% on the day, and is currently trading near $4,190. BTC 24-hour price chart. Source: CoinGecko All of the top-30 tokens by market capitalization are solidly in the red today. Among the top-10 large-caps, the biggest losers today are Dogecoin (DOGE), down nearly 10%, and Solana (SOL), down over 7%. DOGE has reversed most of its gains from the past couple of weeks, after a surge driven by anticipation of the first spot exchange-traded fund for the asset, which launched last week after multiple delays. Meanwhile, XRP is down over 5% today at $2.85, while BNB is down a more modest 3.9% on the day, but still up over 11% on the week — holding onto its gains from last week and still above the $1,000 mark. Liquidations, ETFs and Macro Analysts at Glassnode noted in an X post today that Bitcoin saw over $100 million in long liquidations as the price dropped below $115,000, triggering “clustered liquidation levels.” Liquidation heatmap data posted by Glassnode highlights concentrations around $113,000-$114,000, the analysts noted, adding that that range is “where leverage was most vulnerable.” Liquidation heatmap. Source: Glassnode At the same time, analysts at blockchain analytics firm Keyrock noted in a Monday research report that the macro backdrop today “carries echoes of 2019,” when…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/23
mXRP Certificate Launched: First Market-Neutral, Yield-Paying XRP Solution Sponsored by Axelar & Hyperithm

Key Takeaways: mXRP is the first certificate to offer exposure to market-neutral, yield-paying XRP strategies. It was developed in partnership with Axelar and Hyperithm and leverages on-chain and cross-chain infrastructure. The post mXRP Certificate Launched: First Market-Neutral, Yield-Paying XRP Solution Sponsored by Axelar & Hyperithm appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
Crypto Ninjas 2025/09/23
BlockDAG, BFX, JBOLT & LILPEPE: Top Presale Coins 2025

The post BlockDAG, BFX, JBOLT & LILPEPE: Top Presale Coins 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market is entering an exciting phase, and presales are at the center of this rise. Many people are searching for the best presale coins of 2025 that can bring huge returns. This year could be historic for early buyers. While Bitcoin and Ethereum still attract attention, the real gains are often found in presales that mix strong utility, a growing community, and clear goals. Among many projects competing for recognition, some are showing solid results. BlockDAG, in particular, is breaking records in its presale, while BlockchainFX, JetBolt, and Little Pepe are also building traction. Let’s look at why these coins are making headlines and why BlockDAG is leading the race. 1. BlockDAG (BDAG) Presale Rockets Past $410M BlockDAG is proving to be one of the biggest presales in years. It has raised nearly $410 million and sold more than 26.4 billion coins. The goal is set at $600 million, and the pace shows no signs of slowing. Right now, the price is just $0.0016 in Batch 30. Once the coin reaches its confirmed listing at $0.05, those who bought early will see a higher return. But BlockDAG (BDAG) is more than just numbers. The project already has over 312,000 holders, has shipped more than 20,000 ASIC miners, and powers 3 million X1 mobile miners daily. Its Awakening Testnet is also set to launch soon, giving a live demo of its technology. At $0.0016, this is the lowest price BlockDAG will ever offer. Waiting means paying more later, while current buyers secure massive potential gains. This is why many analysts are calling it one of the best presale coins of 2025. 2. BlockchainFX (BFX) Hits $7.24M With 9,000+ Participants BlockchainFX (BFX) has already collected $7.24 million from over 9,000 buyers, making it one of the top presale coins in…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/23
Is Michael Saylor Selling Stocks to Buy Bitcoin and the Top Meme Coin Presale This Year?

Whispers across trading forums and blockchain analytics circles suggest Strategy Inc. (formerly MicroStrategy) may be selling off its stock holdings […] The post Is Michael Saylor Selling Stocks to Buy Bitcoin and the Top Meme Coin Presale This Year? appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo 2025/09/23
SWL Miner Tops 2025 Cloud Mining Rankings: A Leading Blockchain Passive Income Platform

SWL Miner dominates 2025 cloud mining with FinCEN compliance, $15 free trial, $100 entry, daily payouts, and eco-friendly operations for secure passive income.
Blockchainreporter 2025/09/23
Arca CIO Jeff Dorman slams UNI as “nonsense token”

UNI, the governance token of leading decentralized protocol Uniswap, has come under heat after Jeff Dorman, chief investment officer at digital investment firm Arca, criticized its utility, calling it “a complete nonsense token” without clear revenue-sharing or buyback mechanisms. The drama unfolded on X after Hayden Adams, founder of Uniswap, celebrated record trading volumes on […]
Cryptopolitan 2025/09/23
Worldcoin Stores Closed Across Brazil, Witness Reveals at CPI Inquiry

 A CPI witness attests that all Brazilian stores of Worldcoin have closed down under official investigation and action by ANPD. A highly critical testimony was given to the Iris Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI) about the fact that all of the stores of Worldcoin in Brazil have shut down.  On September 16, Joaquim Lopes Alves, the […] The post Worldcoin Stores Closed Across Brazil, Witness Reveals at CPI Inquiry appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews 2025/09/23
Strive-Semler merger creates $1.2b Bitcoin treasury powerhouse

The merger of Strive and Semler Scientific consolidates their holdings into a $1.2 billion Bitcoin treasury, holding 10,900 BTC. The new entity now ranks among the top tier of corporate Bitcoin holders while weighing what to do with Semler’s profitable…
Crypto.news 2025/09/22
Zuid-Korea: stablecoins steeds vaker gebruikt voor illegale geldstromen

In Zuid-Korea groeit de bezorgdheid over het toenemende misbruik van crypto in illegale geldstromen. Van januari tot augustus 2025 meldden crypto bedrijven meer dan 36.000 verdachte transacties. Dat zijn er meer dan in heel 2023 en 2024 bij elkaar, zo blijkt uit overheidsgegevens. Verdachte transacties stijgen explosief Volgens data van... Het bericht Zuid-Korea: stablecoins steeds vaker gebruikt voor illegale geldstromen verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats 2025/09/22
Understanding Mutuum Finance’s Value

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is currently progressing through its 11-phase presale. Phase 6 is live, and investors are rushing to secure tokens before the next price jump. The project has already raised $16,150,000 since launch and attracted 16,470 holders. Investors are treating MUTM as one of the best cryptos to buy now for exposure to lending markets.
Hackernoon 2025/09/22
