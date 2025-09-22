2025-09-24 Wednesday

Digital asset investment products recorded $1.9 billion in inflows last week following the Federal Reserve’s first interest rate cut of 2025, according to data from CoinShares. The inflows marked the second consecutive week of gains for the sector, lifting total assets under management (AuM) to a year-to-date high of $40.4 billion.Source: CoinShares Bitcoin and Ethereum Lead $1.9B Crypto Inflows Following Fed Move The Fed lowered its benchmark rate by 25 basis points on September 17, trimming the target range to 4.25%. It was the first cut since 2023, coming after a series of weaker labor market readings and softer inflation data. While the move was characterized as a “hawkish cut,” with policymakers signaling caution on further easing, investors turned to crypto products later in the week, with $746 million flowing in on Thursday and Friday alone. Bitcoin funds attracted the largest share, with $977 million in inflows. The gains followed $2.4 billion of inflows the prior week, bringing Bitcoin’s four-week total to $3.9 billion, according to SoSoValue.Source: SoSoValue Short-Bitcoin products continued to weaken, recording $3.5 million in outflows and driving their total AuM to a multiyear low of $83 million. Ethereum also benefited strongly, seeing $772 million in inflows. That pushed its year-to-date total to a record $12.6 billion, underscoring the renewed demand for Ether-backed exchange-traded products. Solana and XRP also drew investor interest, with inflows of $127.3 million and $69.4 million, respectively. Market reaction to the Fed’s cut was volatile. Bitcoin briefly rose above $117,000 last Thursday before retracing to $115,089 at press time, down 1.2% in 24 hours and sitting 7% below its all-time high of $124,128. Ether traded as high as $4,600 during the week before slipping back to around $4,465. More than $105 million was liquidated across the crypto market following Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference, with $88.8 million in long positions wiped out alongside $17 million in shorts. Institutional interest also remained strong through spot ETFs. On September 19, Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $222.6 million. BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust led with $246.1 million in daily inflows, while Grayscale’s GBTC posted $23.5 million in outflows. The cumulative net inflow into Bitcoin spot ETFs now stands at $57.7 billion, with total net assets of $152.3 billion, representing 6.6% of Bitcoin’s market capitalization. Ethereum ETFs also recorded notable activity. BlackRock’s ETHA product led with $144.3 million in inflows, while Grayscale, Fidelity, and Bitwise products saw modest outflows.Source: SoSoValue Overall, the sector’s AuM hit $40.3 billion, its highest level on record. Crypto ETF Race Heats Up as SEC Clears Faster Listings, New Products Debut The wave of fresh capital into crypto funds coincided with a flurry of ETF activity in Washington. On Tuesday, five new applications were filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, signaling issuers’ growing appetite for products tied to assets beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. The latest lineup includes Bitwise’s proposed spot Avalanche ETF, Defiance ETFs designed around Bitcoin and Ethereum basis trades, and Tuttle Capital’s “Income Blast” funds tracking Bonk, Litecoin, and Sui. T-Rex also entered the race with a leveraged 2x Orbs ETF. ETF Institute co-founder Nate Geraci noted that the sector should expect “floodgates” of filings in the months ahead. These additions bring the number of pending crypto ETF applications above 92, with most facing SEC deadlines in October and November. The pressure on regulators intensified on Wednesday, when the agency approved new listing standards for Nasdaq, Cboe BZX, and NYSE Arca. The rules will allow exchanges to list commodity-based trust shares, including crypto spot ETFs, without case-by-case reviews, cutting the timeline from more than 200 days to as little as 75. The first products to benefit are expected to be Solana and XRP spot funds. Notably, the SEC has approved Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC), marking the first multi-crypto ETP to hit the market. The same day, two new ETFs began trading in Chicago: the Dogecoin ETF (DOJE) on Cboe BZX, which recorded $6 million in its first hour, and the spot XRP ETF (XRPR), which topped $24 million within two hours. Both funds are issued by REX Shares and Osprey Funds. Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas reported that DOJE and XRPR, along with the first spot crypto “basket” ETF ($GDLC), all exceeded average launch volumes, though they still trailed Bitcoin products
TLDRs; UAE launches first Middle East Nvidia AI Technology Center with Abu Dhabi’s Technology Innovation Institute. Research lab to focus on robotics, humanoids, and advanced AI using Nvidia’s powerful Thor chip. UAE strengthens global AI position, deepening ties with U.S. firms and boosting regional innovation capacity. Nvidia expands global AI influence, with recent multi-billion-dollar projects [...] The post UAE Strengthens AI Push With Nvidia-Powered Robotics Research Lab appeared first on CoinCentral.
Among the projects making waves this year, Hexydog (HEXY) has quickly emerged as one of the best crypto presales, combining […] The post 1000x Potential: Why Hexydog Leads theBest Crypto Presales of 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.
Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse deed deze week een opvallende uitspraak in een interview met Bloomberg. Volgens hem is de goedkeuring van een Amerikaanse XRP ETF niet alleen onvermijdelijk, maar kan die nog voor het einde van 2025 plaatsvinden. Daarnaast hintte hij dat XRP een officiële rol kan krijgen in de crypto reserves van de Amerikaanse overheid. https://twitter.com/RippleTrack/status/1968446790572683603 ETF’s in aankomst Op dit moment liggen er meer dan elf aanvragen voor een spot ETF op XRP bij de SEC. Onder andere Franklin Templeton, Bitwise en Canary wachten op groen licht. Voor Franklin Templeton is de beslissing uitgesteld tot november, maar het optimisme groeit. Garlinghouse wees op het voorbeeld van Bitcoin: na de goedkeuring van de Bitcoin ETF in januari 2024 stroomden honderden miljarden dollars aan institutioneel kapitaal de markt in, met als resultaat een koersstijging naar boven de $100.000. Volgens hem kan XRP dezelfde weg bewandelen. “ETF’s zijn de toegangspoort voor institutioneel geld. Toen Bitcoin eenmaal werd erkend, ging de instroom razendsnel. Voor XRP kan hetzelfde gebeuren.” Van vijand naar partner? Dat Garlinghouse nu spreekt over een rol voor XRP in de officiële reserves van de VS, is opmerkelijk. Ripple ligt al sinds 2020 onder vuur door een rechtszaak van de SEC, waarin de toezichthouder stelde dat XRP een illegale effectenverkoop was. Jarenlang was er een juridische strijd die de koers veel pijn heeft gedaan. In 2023 kreeg Ripple echter grotendeels gelijk van de rechter: XRP werd niet beschouwd als een effect bij secundaire markttransacties. Dit juridische precedent maakte de weg vrij voor nieuwe adoptie en zorgde voor een opleving van de koers. Het idee dat dezelfde munt die jarenlang als “illegaal” werd bestempeld nu zelfs kandidaat zou zijn voor opname in de nationale reserves, is tekenend voor hoe de perceptie van crypto flink is veranderd. Nieuwe cryptomuntenKom als eerste te weten wat de nieuwste cryptomunten van dit moment zijn! Elke crypto investeerder is er naar op zoek: de volgende munt met groot groeipotentieel. De inflatie blijft in Nederland hoger dan in de rest van Europa, maar tegelijkertijd zegt Fed-voorzitter Powell dat het mogelijk tijd is voor renteverlagingen. Dit zou zomaar eens een nieuwe crypto bull run af kunnen trappen. Experts zien kansen in altcoins… Continue reading Ripple CEO: ‘XRP is klaar voor de Amerikaanse crypto reserve’ document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Strategisch belang voor Washington Waarom zou Washington überhaupt XRP willen opnemen in zijn reserves? Volgens analisten spelen meerdere factoren mee. De Amerikaanse staatsschuld breekt record na record en de afhankelijkheid van de dollar als wereldreservemunt komt steeds meer onder druk te staan. Cryptomunten als Bitcoin en XRP worden steeds vaker gezien als alternatieve veilige havens. Waar Bitcoin wordt gezien als “digitaal goud”, positioneert XRP zich als een efficiënt betaalnetwerk voor internationale transacties. Voor de VS kan het opnemen van XRP in de reserves twee functies hebben: Diversificatie: een extra laag in de reserve naast goud, dollars en staatsobligaties. Geopolitieke dominantie: door zelf de controle te nemen over de integratie van crypto, kan Washington voorkomen dat landen als China of Rusland deze rol op zich nemen. Internationaal speelveld Buiten de VS wordt XRP al langer serieus genomen. In Azië gebruiken verschillende banken het RippleNet netwerk voor internationale betalingen. In Europa wordt Ripple regelmatig genoemd in discussies rond de digitale euro en CBDC integratie. Dat maakt de Amerikaanse terughoudendheid nog wat opvallender. Waar de EU bezig is met MiCA en de uitrol van crypto regulatie, hinkte de VS lang achterop. Een mogelijke opname van XRP in de Amerikaanse reserves zou die achterstand in één klap overbruggen en de toon zetten voor wereldwijde adoptie. 2025 als kantelpunt Met de mogelijke goedkeuring van de eerste ETF’s en de hint dat XRP deel kan worden van de Amerikaanse reserves, lijkt 2025 uit te groeien tot een beslissend jaar voor de munt. Garlinghouse zelf laat er weinig twijfel over bestaan: “De adoptie van XRP is geen kwestie van óf, maar van wanneer.” Mocht hij gelijk krijgen, dan verandert XRP van een munt die jarenlang symbool stond voor juridische onzekerheid, in een sleutelspeler binnen het wereldwijde financiële systeem. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Ripple CEO: ‘XRP is klaar voor de Amerikaanse crypto reserve’ is geschreven door Gijs Smit en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs surged on Fed optimism but the funds faced a Monday reality check as liquidations hit $1.7 billion.
Bitcoin ETFs finished the week with $223 million in net inflows, while Ether ETFs held positive at $48 million despite heavy redemptions across multiple funds. Blackrock’s vehicles once again carried the momentum for both markets. Bitcoin and Ether ETFs End the Week in Green With $271 Million in Combined Inflows The week ended with a […]
The global artificial intelligence market is booming. Women are pushing the boundaries of what AI can be. This piece is about celebrating them.
The SHHEIKH token is the world's first AI-powered Real World Asset (RWA) token. The platform intends to use AI for asset selection and yield optimization, risk management, and governance.
This research investigates unethical behavior in open-source software (OSS) projects through the analysis of software artifacts that are impacted. Building on previous taxonomies, we further categorize and refine them to find 18 different sorts of artifacts that potentially represent ethical transgressions, including as source code, configuration files, licenses, project-level features, and GitHub interactions.
This article explores unethical behavior in open-source software (OSS) projects, focusing on GitHub. Building on six core ethical principles—accountability, attribution, autonomy, informed consent, privacy, and trust—it examines real-world developer discussions to classify ethical violations. Using ontology engineering and SWRL rules, the study identifies 18 types of affected software artifacts and highlights issues ranging from gender bias and unfair code reviews to licensing incompatibilities and trust violations, providing a taxonomy of ethics in OSS communities.
