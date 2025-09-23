Here Are The ‘Dancing With The Stars’ One-Hit Wonders Night Songs And Dances

DANCING WITH THE STARS – "Premiere" (3401) – "Dancing with the Stars" returns for its 20th anniversary. Cohosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, with judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough, the ballroom welcomes 14 new celebrities for their first live performance. TUESDAY, SEPT. 16 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Eric McCandless) WITNEY CARSON, ROBERT IRWIN (Photo by Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images) Disney via Getty Images Following the impressive Dancing With the Stars premiere, the competition is kicking off its first themed week on Tuesday, Sept. 23. Here's everything to know about the episode, from the theme to the songs and dances the remaining celebrities and their pro partners will perform. Last week, judges Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli awarded scores ranging from four to eight. Carrie Ann Inaba was absent from the show while recovering from an undisclosed illness, but she's expected to return for Tuesday's show. "I'm resting up and can't wait to be back next week in good health," the longtime judge wrote on Instagram last week. Wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin and Whitney Carson, as well as Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt with Mark Ballas, tied for the highest score of the night, earning 15 points out of 20. Meanwhile, singer Corey Feldman and Jenna Johnson and comedian Andy Richter and Emma Slater were at the bottom of the leaderboard with 9 points out of 20. No contestants were eliminated during the Season 34 premiere (check out the full recap here for performances, scores, judges' commentary, the leaderboard and more). However, co-host Julianne Hough revealed that two couples will be sent home in a double elimination on Tuesday, Sept. 23. If you want your favorites to advance in the competition, make sure you know how to vote and how many…