Sonic token confirms new yearly lows as price enters oversold conditions

Sonic SVM
SONIC$0.1881+1.13%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01222+0.16%
Crypto.news2025/09/23 01:15
Oracle stock jumps 6% on TikTok takeover role

Oracle stock rose 6% on Monday after the White House confirmed the company’s central role in the takeover of TikTok’s U.S. operations and announced a major shakeup in its top leadership. The update came just days after President Donald Trump said he was finalizing the deal, and it marks another step in Larry Ellison’s growing […]
Union
U$0.009856-9.08%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0003086-8.26%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.71+0.20%
Cryptopolitan2025/09/23 01:15
Investors Pump $1.9B Into Crypto Funds Despite Market Drop

But away from the spot market, institutions were still buying — and in size. CoinShares data revealed $1.9 billion flowed […] The post Investors Pump $1.9B Into Crypto Funds Despite Market Drop appeared first on Coindoo.
1
1$0.013413-14.20%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.005912+1.25%
Coindoo2025/09/23 01:00
The Buy-High-Sell-Low Ethereum Whale Strikes Again with Panic Sales Around $4300 Price Mark

The Ethereum whale, 0x3c9E, has been under close attention since its habit of purchasing ETH at high prices and selling it under panic is continuous.
Ethereum
ETH$4,168.79-0.64%
Blockchainreporter2025/09/23 01:00
Sustainable cloud mining: Quid Miner mobile app opens passive income for those holding BTC, ETH, and XRP

Quid Miner delivers ESG-compliant cloud mining with AI-optimized power, multi-asset support, daily payouts, and $15 bonus, turning BTC, ETH, and XRP into steady passive income.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,128.94+0.08%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003068-1.41%
XRP
XRP$2.8897+0.76%
Blockchainreporter2025/09/23 00:59
Democrats Back Bipartisan Plan to Reform Market Structure Bill

Democratic Senators Seek Bipartisan Collaboration on Digital Asset Regulation A group of Democratic Senators in the United States Congress has expressed their openness to working alongside Republicans to develop a comprehensive framework for the digital asset market. In a joint statement released on Friday, 12 Senators, including members of the Senate Banking and Senate Agriculture [...]
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/23 00:52
Gold Hits $3,728 as Crypto Market Suffers Major Collapse

Key HighlightsGold surged to $3,728 per ounce as Bitcoin collapsed sharplyFed rate cuts fuel investor demand for safe-haven assetsSilver, platinum, and palladium also post strong ralliesGold Surges to Record High Amid Crypto Market CollapseOn September 22, 2025, the price of gold hit a new all-time high of $3,728 per ounce, according to TradingView. The rally came as the crypto market collapsed, suggesting a significant reallocation of capital from digital assets to traditional safe havens.At the time of writing, gold was holding above $3,720. Charts show that the rally began around 8:00 a.m. CET, coinciding with a sharp correction in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.Analysts point to the Federal Reserve’s interest rate cuts as a key factor. Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade, explained to Reuters:“Gold is gaining momentum again today as traders focus on the potential for higher prices between now and the end of the year, helped by the expected further Fed rate cuts.”He added that if macroeconomic conditions remain favorable, the rally could intensify, supporting the Fed’s dovish stance.Precious Metals Join the RallyAs discussed in our earlier analysis on interest rates and crypto, falling rates often push liquidity from Treasury bonds into other markets. This shift may explain why gold surged while Bitcoin dropped, reflecting capital rotation toward safer assets.Other precious metals also benefited. Spot silver rose 1.3% to $43.6 per ounce, nearing a 14-year high. Platinum gained 1.2% to $1,420.4, while palladium advanced 1.2% to $1,163.2.Henry Allen of Deutsche Bank, quoted by Fortune, noted that the impact of rate cuts is already priced in, while the latest surge in hedge assets is driven by concerns over the U.S. economy.While Bitcoin is often called “digital gold,” some experts argue that the cryptocurrency is increasingly tied to macroeconomic factors and may be losing its reputation as a safe-haven asset. The sharp contrast between Bitcoin’s decline and gold’s rally underlines the changing dynamics of global capital flows.
1
1$0.013413-14.20%
MemeCore
M$2.43392-3.34%
Union
U$0.009856-9.08%
Coinstats2025/09/23 00:45
Japans bedrijf Metaplanet koopt 5.419 BTC bij voor $632 miljoen

Het Japanse Metaplanet laat opnieuw zien dat het niet bang is om groots in te zetten op Bitcoin. Het bedrijf koopt nog eens 5.419 BTC bij, goed voor een investering van ruim $632 miljoen. Daarmee komt het totaal aantal Bitcoin in bezit op maar liefst 25.555 BTC. Bitcoin is verkrijgbaar... Het bericht Japans bedrijf Metaplanet koopt 5.419 BTC bij voor $632 miljoen verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,128.94+0.08%
MANTRA
OM$0.1729+0.93%
OP
OP$0.7037-0.33%
Coinstats2025/09/23 00:36
Deutsche Bank sees Bitcoin in central bank reserves by 2030

A new report by Deutsche Bank opens up the possibility that Bitcoin may appear among the official reserves of central banks by 2030.
MAY
MAY$0.03981-0.77%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08349-8.50%
The Cryptonomist2025/09/22 22:37
Strive acquires Semler: Bitcoin treasure over 10,900 BTC

An all-stock merger brings Strive among the largest corporate holders of Bitcoin: after purchasing 5,816 BTC for $675 million.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,128.94+0.08%
The Cryptonomist2025/09/22 22:31
