2025-09-24 Wednesday

Kryptonyheter

Unn deg de heteste kryptonyhetene og markedsoppdateringene
UK and US Form Crypto Task Force to Shape Global Digital Assets Rules

UK and US Form Crypto Task Force to Shape Global Digital Assets Rules

The United Kingdom and the United States have announced the creation of a joint task force aimed at strengthening cooperation on digital asset regulation and capital markets. The initiative, called the Transatlantic Taskforce for Markets of the Future, was unveiled last week during U.S. President Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK, marking a significant step toward closer alignment between the world’s two largest financial hubs. Transatlantic Crypto Task Force Targets Unified Approach to Digital Asset Regulation According to a statement from the UK government, the task force will focus on enhancing collaboration across capital markets while laying the groundwork for a unified approach to digital assets. https://twitter.com/btc_archive/status/1970136942554550688?s=46 It will explore short- and medium-term options for cooperation while legislation and regulatory regimes continue to develop, as well as long-term opportunities to advance wholesale digital market innovation. The announcement followed a high-level meeting in London between UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. The meeting hosted on September 17 was also attended by executives from major crypto firms, including Coinbase, Circle, and Ripple, alongside global banks such as Citi, Bank of America, and Barclays. Both governments said the initiative shows their commitment to ensuring capital markets remain competitive and open while adapting to the rapid pace of technological change. The task force will be chaired jointly by officials from HM Treasury and the U.S. Treasury, with participation from regulators including the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). It is expected to report back to both finance ministries through the UK–US Financial Regulatory Working Group within 180 days. Industry experts will also be consulted to ensure recommendations reflect the priorities of businesses and investors. Key areas under review include the interoperability of regulatory frameworks, particularly around asset custody, anti-money laundering standards, and stablecoin oversight. Stablecoins are expected to be a central focus, with officials noting that aligning UK rules with U.S. standards could improve cross-border access for firms and draw more American investment into Britain’s financial sector. The move comes as the UK faces pressure to remain competitive in global finance amid concerns about companies shifting listings to U.S. markets in search of higher valuations. For Washington, the initiative reflects the Trump administration’s push toward technology-neutral digital asset regulation, a stance intended to accelerate innovation while maintaining financial stability. Recent months have seen increasing calls from industry groups on both sides of the Atlantic for governments to provide clarity on digital asset regulation. Sources familiar with the London discussions said the agreement was finalized at short notice, following letters from crypto associations urging the UK to prioritize digital assets during Trump’s visit. By strengthening transatlantic ties, the task force aims to reduce burdens for UK and U.S. firms raising capital across borders while laying the foundation for a coordinated approach to digital assets. Officials said the initiative reaffirms the “deep and historic connection” between the two economies and represents a milestone in preparing markets for the next phase of financial innovation. At the time of the announcement, both governments emphasized that stability, trust, and innovation would guide the group’s work, with the first set of recommendations expected in early 2026. Chainalysis Ranks U.S. Second in Adoption as UK Pushes Faster Crypto Approvals The launch of the UK–US crypto task force comes as both countries advance their domestic approaches to digital asset regulation. The latest Chainalysis Global Crypto Adoption Index ranks the United States second worldwide, reflecting strong institutional participation and momentum from regulatory progress. https://twitter.com/cryptonews/status/1963210631781257690?s=46 The UK stands at 11th but remains one of the largest global hubs, serving as Coinbase’s second-biggest market after the U.S. Industry heavyweights have poured investment into London while lobbying for clearer rules. Britain’s FCA has recently accelerated reviews, cutting approval times by two-thirds. Since April, five firms, including BlackRock and Standard Chartered, have received registration, lifting approval rates to 45% compared to less than 15% over the past five years. Still, applications have declined as stricter rules take hold, dropping from 46 in 2022–23 to 26 in 2024–25. Further tightening is underway. From January 2026, crypto platforms must collect detailed customer information on every trade, in line with the OECD’s global reporting framework. The FCA is also consulting on whether crypto firms should face the same standards as banks, including governance, financial crime controls, and consumer protection duties. https://twitter.com/cryptonews/status/1968336498056699997?s=46 Across the Atlantic, in the U.S., lawmakers are considering a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. Congress is reviewing a bill requiring the Treasury to assess the feasibility of a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, drawing on the government’s holdings of up to 207,000 BTC seized from cybercrime cases. Meanwhile, the White House hosted its first crypto summit, underscoring efforts to embed digital assets within the U.S. financial system
FORM
FORM$1.1854+4.33%
Del
CryptoNews2025/09/23 01:20
Del
Whole Foods’ 365 Label Debuts in Singapore via Amazon Fresh

Whole Foods’ 365 Label Debuts in Singapore via Amazon Fresh

TLDRs; Amazon introduces 300 Whole Foods’ 365 products to Singapore via Amazon Fresh and retailer Little Farms. This marks the first launch of Whole Foods’ private-label items outside the US, UK, and Canada. The expansion is part of Amazon’s broader grocery consolidation under Whole Foods CEO Jason Buechel. Singapore could serve as a testing ground [...] The post Whole Foods’ 365 Label Debuts in Singapore via Amazon Fresh appeared first on CoinCentral.
Particl
PART$0.1967+0.20%
Octavia
VIA$0.0153+0.65%
Del
Coincentral2025/09/23 01:07
Del
Are BTC and ETH prices falling? Don’t worry, ProfitableMining users can still earn a stable $3,500 daily

Are BTC and ETH prices falling? Don’t worry, ProfitableMining users can still earn a stable $3,500 daily

BTC and ETH have been declining recently, and market sentiment is sluggish, causing many investors to lose money. However, astute investors have long understood that the greater the market volatility, the more important it is to seek stable passive income channels. This is precisely the advantage of ProfitableMining—it doesn’t rely on price fluctuations. Instead, it […]
Threshold
T$0.01564-0.12%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,128.94+0.08%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0854-0.28%
Del
Cryptopolitan2025/09/23 01:00
Del
Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) stock: $500M Private Placement Signals Bold Growth Ambitions

Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) stock: $500M Private Placement Signals Bold Growth Ambitions

TLDR QUBT stock spiked 26% then slid 11% pre-market, spotlighting sharp trading volatility. Quantum Computing Inc. secures $500M private placement at market value, oversubscribed. Institutional backing grows as a global asset manager joins QUBT’s funding round. Proceeds to boost commercialization, team growth, acquisitions, and manufacturing. Nearly $900M raised in under a year powers QUBT’s bold [...] The post Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) stock: $500M Private Placement Signals Bold Growth Ambitions appeared first on CoinCentral.
Boost
BOOST$0.10102+3.29%
QUANTUM
QUANTUM$0.002844-0.69%
Del
Coincentral2025/09/23 00:58
Del
China’s securities regulator told some brokerages to halt real-world asset tokenization in Hong Kong

China’s securities regulator told some brokerages to halt real-world asset tokenization in Hong Kong

China’s securities regulator has quietly advised some mainland brokerages to put a stop to their real-world asset (RWA) tokenization activities in Hong Kong. In recent months, a number of Chinese companies, including well-known brokerages, have rolled out RWA products in Hong Kong. RWA tokenization refers to the process of converting conventional financial assets such as […]
LETSTOP
STOP$0.08556-4.57%
RealLink
REAL$0.06314+4.29%
WELL3
WELL$0.0000477-19.69%
Del
Cryptopolitan2025/09/23 00:56
Del
Why Gen Z Says $HUGS Is the Best Meme Coin Presale of 2025

Why Gen Z Says $HUGS Is the Best Meme Coin Presale of 2025

The post Why Gen Z Says $HUGS Is the Best Meme Coin Presale of 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 22 September 2025 | 18:00 From 50% APY staking to $35K weekly prizes and lifetime 10% referrals, Milk & Mocha’s $HUGS token is redefining meme coins for a Gen Z audience that wants more than hype. If you’ve ever sent a Milk & Mocha sticker instead of typing “I’m tired,” you already get it. These cuddly bears have spoken the Gen Z language for years, cute, emotional, and ironically wholesome. But in 2025, they’ve gone full crypto, launching $HUGS, a utility-backed token powered by fandom, not FOMO. Unlike the tired wave of dog coins chasing Elon’s tweets, $HUGS is building a real meme economy, complete with 40 stages of presale, daily leaderboard rewards, staking at 50% APY, and viral-loop referral mechanics. Gen Z isn’t buying into just any meme coin. They’re buying into a world they helped shape, with humor, love, and community energy. Welcome to the best meme coin presale of 2025, where authenticity earns, memes have mechanics, and good vibes pay interest. Built Different: 40-Stage Scarcity + $35K Weekly Rewards The $HUGS presale isn’t a chaotic pump-and-dump, it’s structured, fair, and engineered for early movers. There are 40 stages, each with a slightly higher price than the last. This means the earlier you buy in, the more tokens you get for the same bag size. No hidden whales, no mystery unlocks. Each week, there’s also a Top Buyers Leaderboard with a $35,000 prize pool split among the top 3 wallets, $20K, $10K, and $5K respectively. It’s a strategy game layered onto your investment. And if tokens don’t sell out that week? They get burned forever, making your bag scarcer. It’s gamified, transparent, and deflationary, not just a meme, but a meme with mechanics. That’s what makes $HUGS the best meme coin presale of 2025. Passive Income…
MemeCore
M$2.43392-3.34%
Threshold
T$0.01564-0.12%
RealLink
REAL$0.06314+4.29%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 00:51
Del
UK-US regulators start 180-day test run on crypto market alignment

UK-US regulators start 180-day test run on crypto market alignment

The “Transatlantic Task Force for Markets of the Future” has 180 days to deliver proposals on crypto oversight and capital-markets reform, testing whether two of the world’s top hubs can align on fast-moving financial technology. According to an announcement on…
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12106-10.68%
Del
Crypto.news2025/09/23 00:49
Del
Cardano and XRP Are Investor Favorites, But Experts Say BlockchainFX Is the Top Crypto to Buy Now Before Q4 Ends

Cardano and XRP Are Investor Favorites, But Experts Say BlockchainFX Is the Top Crypto to Buy Now Before Q4 Ends

In the final months of 2025, investors are once again watching established names like Cardano (ADA) and XRP for stability. These tokens have long been favorites for those seeking strong fundamentals and proven track records in the crypto space. Yet, while they remain in demand, a new contender is stealing the spotlight: BlockchainFX (BFX). Experts
XRP
XRP$2.8897+0.76%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Wink
LIKE$0.008039-4.08%
Del
Coinstats2025/09/23 00:30
Del
Buy The Dip at These Levels: Cryptocurrency Price Predictions for BTC, ETH and Memes

Buy The Dip at These Levels: Cryptocurrency Price Predictions for BTC, ETH and Memes

Crypto prices extended their weekend slide into Monday, triggering a sharp pullback across the market. The Bitcoin price fell to $112,000, while altcoins are faring much worse. In particular, Solana meme coins and Ethereum ecosystem tokens are in the deep red.  Some investors are trying to catch the knife, a phenomenon described as buying into […]
Bitcoin
BTC$113,128.94+0.08%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.115622-2.01%
CATCH
CATCH$0.0238+3.93%
Del
The Cryptonomist2025/09/23 00:23
Del
CARF UAE: Consultation begins, crypto data exchange from 2028

CARF UAE: Consultation begins, crypto data exchange from 2028

The United Arab Emirates enters the operational phase of the OECD framework on crypto: all the details in the article.
Del
The Cryptonomist2025/09/22 22:41
Del

Populære nyheter

Flere

Stablecoin startup Bastion completes $14.6 million in new funding round, led by Coinbase Ventures

Canton Network Selects Chainlink as Super Validator and Integrates Oracles with CCIP

Big Pi Ventures, a firm focused on AI, blockchain, and other fields, has completed its first round of fundraising of €130 million for its new fund.

Ethereum koers toont zeldzaam dubbel koopsignaal en richt zich op $4.550

Live Nation CEO says demand is unmistakable, concert tickets are underpriced