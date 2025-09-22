2025-09-24 Wednesday

Kryptonyheter

Unn deg de heteste kryptonyhetene og markedsoppdateringene
Tesla stock jumped nearly 4% on Monday, hitting a new 2025 high above $440

Tesla stock climbed nearly 4% on Monday, pushing past $440 in early trading and hitting a new 2025 closing high. The rally broke the previous year-to-date record of $428.22 set on January 15, and capped off a hot run that’s seen the company post gains in nine out of the last ten sessions, according to […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/23 02:33
Early SHIB And PEPE Investors Shift To Pepeto, The Best Crypto To Buy In 2025

Having ridden those waves, many of these holders are now seeking the next big opportunity shifting capital from SHIB to […] The post Early SHIB And PEPE Investors Shift To Pepeto, The Best Crypto To Buy In 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/23 02:28
Could Bitcoin Join Gold on Central Bank Balance Sheets by 2030?

TLDR Deutsche Bank predicts Bitcoin could be adopted alongside gold by central banks by 2030. The bank highlights Bitcoin’s resilience and its growing role in institutional adoption as a macro hedge. Gold continues to experience strong demand while Bitcoin approaches its all-time high price of $124,000. Deutsche Bank observes Bitcoin is already being used as [...] The post Could Bitcoin Join Gold on Central Bank Balance Sheets by 2030? appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/23 02:25
Why Hexydog Leads theBest Crypto Presales of 2025

The post Why Hexydog Leads theBest Crypto Presales of 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 22 September 2025 | 19:14 Presales have always carried a special appeal in crypto. They offer investors the chance toenter a project before it reaches exchanges, often at the lowest available prices. In 2025, interest in presales is stronger than ever as traders search for tokens with the rare potential tomultiply many times over. Among the projects making waves this year, Hexydog (HEXY) has quickly emerged as one of the best crypto presales, combining a relatable real-world usecase with strong momentum and a community that continues to grow. The Allure of Presales and 1000x Potential The idea of discovering a “1000x crypto gem” keeps investors exploring new presales. Buying at the earliest stages can unlock life-changing returns if a project achieves wideadoption. Of course, not all presales succeed, which makes choosing carefully even moreimportant. The projects that tend to stand out are those with clear tokenomics, transparentroadmaps, and a purpose beyond speculation. In this environment, Hexydog has gainedattention as one of the few presales that combines utility, accessibility, and communitysupport. Hexydog: The Best Crypto Presale of 2025 Hexydog is carving out a space as a utility-driven project that connects directly to the pet careindustry. Its HexyPay system is designed to make crypto payments practical for everydayexpenses such as vet visits, grooming, and pet supplies. This makes the token not just a financial instrument but a tool with real adoption potential. Momentum has been building steadily during its presale. The price of HEXY has alreadyclimbed from 0.0021 to 0.0046, with analysts suggesting further increases are likely as interest continues to grow. This track record has led some to label Hexydog one of the bestcrypto presales of 2025 and a project with genuine 1000x potential if adoption accelerates. Tokenomics play a key role in that outlook. Holders are rewarded through…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 02:24
Coinbase launches Mag7 + crypto equity index futures

Coinbase has officially launched its recently announced crypto equity index futures, bringing the hybrid futures product to investors as it diversifies its offering. Earlier this month, U.S.-based crypto exchange Coinbase disclosed its plan to unveil the Mag7 + Crypto Equity…
Crypto.news2025/09/23 01:59
Interview | Solana’s stablecoin supply nears $13b: Marinade Labs exec explains why

Solana’s stablecoin supply is nearing $13 billion, with the network increasingly dominating stablecoin volumes. Stablecoins are quickly becoming the backbone of crypto, and Solana is capturing an ever-larger share of the pie. The network now hosts $12.8 billion in stablecoins,…
Crypto.news2025/09/23 01:58
Nvidia commits $100B to OpenAI for massive GPU-powered data centers

Nvidia will pour $100 billion into OpenAI to help the artificial intelligence lab build massive data centers centered on Nvidia’s processors. OpenAI plans to deploy Nvidia systems that together will need 10 gigawatts of power, the companies said. The gigawatt measure, used more often now to better describe large AI chip clusters, sets the scale […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/23 01:41
Nvidia’s Monumental $100 Billion OpenAI Investment Reshapes AI Future

BitcoinWorld Nvidia’s Monumental $100 Billion OpenAI Investment Reshapes AI Future In a move that sent ripples across the technology world, Nvidia, the undisputed leader in graphics processing units (GPUs), has announced an astonishing plan to invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI. This colossal commitment is set to dramatically reshape the landscape of artificial intelligence, impacting everything from cloud computing to the very fabric of how AI models are trained and deployed. For those tracking the rapid evolution of technology, including the burgeoning cryptocurrency space, this development signals a significant acceleration in AI capabilities, which could eventually influence decentralized applications, blockchain infrastructure, and even market analysis tools. Let’s delve into what this monumental investment truly signifies for the future of AI and beyond. Unpacking the Monumental Nvidia Investment in OpenAI The core of this groundbreaking announcement revolves around a letter of intent signed between Nvidia and OpenAI. The agreement outlines a strategic partnership aimed at constructing and deploying an unprecedented 10 gigawatts worth of Nvidia systems. To put that into perspective, 10 gigawatts is enough power to supply millions of homes, highlighting the sheer scale of the AI infrastructure being envisioned. This isn’t just about providing capital; it’s about building the physical and computational backbone for OpenAI’s next generation of AI models. This investment is a clear indication of the escalating arms race in AI development. As AI models become increasingly complex and data-hungry, the demand for sophisticated hardware capable of handling massive parallel computations has skyrocketed. Nvidia’s GPUs are at the forefront of this revolution, and by directly investing in OpenAI’s infrastructure, they are cementing their position as the indispensable partner for advanced AI research and deployment. How Will This Reshape OpenAI’s AI Infrastructure and Independence? One of the most intriguing aspects of this deal is its potential impact on OpenAI’s strategic independence. Historically, Microsoft has been OpenAI’s largest investor and primary provider of cloud computing resources. While that partnership remains crucial, recent changes by Microsoft have allowed OpenAI to explore additional infrastructure partners. This strategic shift has seen OpenAI diversifying its compute resources, engaging with various partners on AI data center projects, such as the ambitious Stargate initiative. The deal with Nvidia complements these existing partnerships, including those with Oracle and SoftBank, positioning Nvidia as a "preferred strategic compute and networking partner." This diversification is vital for OpenAI, enabling it to: Reduce reliance: Lessen dependence on a single cloud provider, fostering greater operational flexibility. Optimize performance: Leverage different hardware and network architectures for specific AI workloads. Accelerate development: Gain access to cutting-edge AI infrastructure tailored to their evolving needs. While the exact nature of Nvidia’s investment—whether it will be in chips, cloud credits, cash, or a combination—remains unclear, its intent is unmistakable: to supercharge OpenAI’s capabilities and ensure it has the compute power required to push the boundaries of AI. The Critical Role of AI Chips and GPUs in the AI Revolution At the heart of every advanced AI system are AI chips, particularly GPUs. Nvidia’s dominance in this sector is not accidental; their GPUs are specifically designed for the parallel processing tasks that are fundamental to training large language models and other complex AI algorithms. The demand for these specialized chips has created a bottleneck in the industry, making access to them a competitive advantage. This investment underscores the escalating importance of hardware in the AI race. As models like GPT-4 and beyond require exponentially more computational power, the ability to rapidly deploy and scale up high-performance GPU clusters becomes paramount. Nvidia’s commitment ensures OpenAI has a direct pipeline to the most advanced hardware, potentially giving it an edge in developing future AI breakthroughs. The deal also highlights Nvidia’s proactive strategy to secure its market leadership. By investing directly in a leading AI innovator like OpenAI, Nvidia not only guarantees a massive customer for its chips but also gains valuable insights into the future requirements of AI hardware, allowing it to stay ahead of the curve in product development. Powering the Future: Data Centers and the AI Revolution The vision of 10 gigawatts of Nvidia systems points to the construction of truly massive data centers, what OpenAI refers to as "AI factories." These facilities are not merely server farms; they are highly specialized environments designed to optimize the training and operation of AI models on an unprecedented scale. Building such infrastructure involves complex engineering challenges, from power supply and cooling to network latency and data security. The implications of such powerful data centers are far-reaching: Faster Model Training: Significantly reduce the time it takes to train new, more capable AI models. Greater Model Complexity: Enable the development of AI with billions, or even trillions, of parameters, leading to more nuanced and intelligent behavior. Real-time AI Applications: Facilitate the deployment of AI that can process information and respond in near real-time, crucial for applications like autonomous systems and advanced robotics. Energy Consumption: Raise questions about the energy footprint of AI, pushing for more efficient hardware and sustainable data center designs. This investment isn’t just about computational power; it’s about creating the physical foundation for the next wave of AI innovation, setting new benchmarks for what’s possible in machine learning. What Does This Mean for the Broader Tech Ecosystem, Including Crypto? While this deal is squarely focused on AI, its ripple effects will undoubtedly touch various sectors, including the cryptocurrency and blockchain ecosystem. Advanced AI, powered by this enhanced AI infrastructure, could lead to: Smarter Decentralized Applications: AI could be integrated into smart contracts for more intelligent automation, risk assessment, or even decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs). Enhanced Crypto Trading and Analytics: More powerful AI models could offer unprecedented insights into market trends, predictive analytics, and automated trading strategies, potentially increasing efficiency and reducing risk. Improved Blockchain Security: AI could be used to detect anomalies and potential threats on blockchain networks more effectively, bolstering security. Decentralized Compute Networks: The demand for compute power might spur the growth of decentralized GPU networks, allowing individuals to contribute their computational resources and earn crypto rewards. The sheer scale of this investment signals a rapid acceleration in AI capabilities, which will inevitably create new tools and challenges for every tech-driven industry. Keeping an eye on these developments is crucial for anyone involved in the fast-paced world of digital assets. A Glimpse into the Future: The AI Arms Race Intensifies Nvidia’s planned $100 billion investment in OpenAI is more than just a financial transaction; it’s a strategic maneuver that will profoundly impact the trajectory of artificial intelligence. By committing such vast resources to building state-of-the-art AI infrastructure, complete with cutting-edge AI chips and massive data centers, both companies are signaling their intent to dominate the next era of technological innovation. This partnership not only bolsters OpenAI’s independence and capabilities but also solidifies Nvidia’s critical role as the foundational hardware provider for the AI revolution. As these "AI factories" come online, we can expect an unprecedented surge in AI development, bringing forth more powerful, intelligent, and potentially transformative applications across every sector of the global economy. To learn more about the latest AI market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping AI features and institutional adoption. This post Nvidia’s Monumental $100 Billion OpenAI Investment Reshapes AI Future first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/23 01:40
Price predictions 9/22: SPX, DXY, BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB, SOL, DOGE, ADA, HYPE

Bitcoin’s sharp fall resulted in the biggest long liquidation in a 24-hour period, and the sell-off pulled many altcoins below their immediate support levels. Key points:Bitcoin witnessed the biggest long liquidation of the year, indicating that bulls are losing their grip over the market.Several altcoins are striving to hold on to their support levels but may face solid selling on rallies.Read more
Coinstats2025/09/23 01:32
Paydax (PDP) Lending Introduces New Way To Earn With Crypto - Here’s How To Get Started

Learn how PayDax (PDP) is transforming lending and borrowing, giving power to individuals to earn with cryptocurrency.
Cryptodaily2025/09/22 23:39
