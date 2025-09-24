2025-09-24 Wednesday

Kryptonyheter

Unn deg de heteste kryptonyhetene og markedsoppdateringene
ALL4 Mining today announced the official launch of its new mobile cloud mining app, designed to help everyday users mine XRP (Ripple). Known for its fast transaction confirmations and low fees, XRP is an ideal choice for cloud mining. Users simply hold XRP and can convert it into mining power through the ALL4 Mining platform. [...] The post Say goodbye to high barriers to entry: ALL4 Mining launches XRP cloud mining app, allowing holders to enjoy daily returns on existing tokens. appeared first on Blockonomi.
Helium Mobile
XRP
Cloud
Blockonomi2025/09/24 17:45
Ethereum price sinks to $4100 amid strong ETF outflows, can it recover?

The post Ethereum price sinks to $4100 amid strong ETF outflows, can it recover? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum has traded sideways all week, weighed down by renewed selling pressure and steady outflows from spot ETFs. Summary Ethereum price sinks to $4,100 as spot ETF outflows reach $141 million in a single day. Institutional redemptions pressure ETH with seven-day losses of about 7% from recent highs.  Technical signals show key support around $4,120 as traders watch for a move below $4,000 Ethereum is trading at $4,180 at press time, down about 0.63% after a modest recovery from its low near $4,070 earlier today. Over the past few days, the second-largest cryptocurrency has moved mostly sideways, down roughly 8% on the week. This marks a strong pullback from ETH’s (ETH) recent highs above $4,700. The latest drop follows a weekend rally that briefly reignited hopes of an uptrend, before the asset quickly retreated in response to a surge in liquidations and institutional redemptions. Outflows from exchange-traded funds tracking ETH have accelerated, with recent data showing that four of the nine spot Ethereum ETFs recorded a combined $141 million in net outflows on September 23. The bulk of the redemptions came from Fidelity’s FETH fund at $63 million, Grayscale’s ETH and ETHE at a combined $53 million, and Bitwise’s ETHW at $24 million.  This broad pullback from major issuers follows weeks of mixed flows and suggests that institutional sentiment has turned more cautious in the face of heightened volatility and profit taking. Despite the market’s sharp moves, cumulative net inflows into Ethereum ETFs remain strong at over $13 billion since their mid-2024 launch. However, after days of heavy selling, focus is now on key support levels to gauge whether ETH can recover or if more outflows will drive another leg down. Ethereum price at a crossroads The recent downward pressure has kept Ethereum price moving within a descending channel, consolidating…
NEAR
ETHW
Moonveil
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 17:41
Kazakhstan Launches Solana-Powered Stablecoin In Partnership With Mastercard

The National Bank of Kazakhstan today announced the launch of its tenge-backed stablecoin called Evo (KZTE). The stablecoin is launched in partnership with Mastercard and the leading smart contract platform, Solana (SOL). Kazakhstan Unveils Solana-Powered Evo Stablecoin In an announcement made earlier today, the Central Asian country of Kazakhstan unveiled a pilot project for its […]
Solana
Smart Blockchain
Devomon
Bitcoinist2025/09/24 17:00
Reels Casino Review: No KYC Crypto Casino With Daily Reload Bonus

The post Reels Casino Review: No KYC Crypto Casino With Daily Reload Bonus appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fast registration, complete anonymity, and enhanced privacy are some perks a no KYC crypto casino offers. Rapid withdrawals and a huge game collection encourage players to bet more and win bigger rewards. But which no-KYC online casino is the best for you? The Reels Casino could be a perfect pick. It is the latest no KYC crypto casino with many intriguing perks. Players looking to make money online while remaining anonymous would prefer this platform over traditional online casinos.  Although it is a new crypto casino, it has features missing in some well-established platforms. Check this Reels Casino review to learn whether you should join it to win money online or not.  Reels.io – The No KYC Crypto Casino Overview The Reels Casino is a new crypto casino that respects players’ privacy. It allows users to bet on a huge collection of games while they remain fully anonymous. There are no KYC requirements, which means no need to share any sensitive information.  Serving players through a clan and engaging website, this online casino offers a huge game library. It also supports eSports betting, live games, lootboxes, and more. Thus, users get multiple ways of making money online while enjoying thrilling gameplay.  It is a crypto casino, so players can make deposits and withdrawals using various cryptocurrencies that Reels Casino accepts. Fast withdrawals, along with daily reload bonuses, are encouraging players to spend more time on this platform. Therefore, it might soon become one of the best crypto casinos.  User Interface and Games The Reels Casino comes with a clean and eye-grabbing user interface. Its uncluttered layout impresses users, who are tired of dealing with annoying pop-ups and ads. Users can choose any familiar language to play games more conveniently, as this casino supports numerous languages.  When it comes to game…
Yooldo Games
Brainedge
PlaysOut
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 16:57
XRP News: What Jerome Powell’s Fed Dilemma Means for XRP Price?

XRP price is under pressure as the latest XRP news ties directly to Jerome Powell’s Fed dilemma.
XRP
Crypto Ticker2025/09/24 16:55
Top 5 Crypto Presales to Watch Before Year-End – Lyno AI Tops the List

The leading crypto presales are gaining acute attention of investors as the end of the year comes close. One of these is Lyno AI, with highly advanced AI-based cross-chain arbitrage technology and market momentum.   Lyno AI has unparalleled Cross-Chain Arbitrage. The most advanced AI scanning of the BNB Chain to detect gas-optimal trades is in […] The post Top 5 Crypto Presales to Watch Before Year-End – Lyno AI Tops the List appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Binance Coin
CROSS
TOP Network
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/24 16:54
ECB says Europe’s economy stable as inflation risks even out

The ECB says Europe’s economy is in a good place, with inflation risks balanced.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/24 16:45
Exploring the Potential of Ozak AI as a Game Changer in the Crypto Sphere

Within the burgeoning field of cryptocurrency, a new player, Ozak AI, is fast becoming a focal point of investor attention. This novel platform combines artificial intelligence with a decentralized physical infrastructure network (DePIN), setting a new precedence in the digital currency realm. A Deep Dive into Ozak AI's Presale Success The journey of Ozak AI began with a promising presale, attracting substantial investor interest by offering tokens at a price of $0.001 during Stage 1. With each subsequent stage, the price incrementally rose, reflecting growing investor confidence and the intrinsic value of the platform. Currently, in Stage 6, the token price has reached $0.012. The estimated launch price of $1 indicates potential for significant returns, making Ozak AI a potent investment for those seeking exponential growth. Comparative Analysis: Ozak AI vs. Ethereum ETFs Ethereum has shown impressive performance, with its ETFs gaining traction among investors. However, Ozak AI differentiates itself by integrating predictive agents and real-time data analytics into its framework, offering a more direct and potentially rewarding investment approach compared to traditional ETFs. Source: X Technological Edge and Market Potential Ozak AI is not merely riding the crypto wave but is poised to redefine it. Analysts predict a market valuation upwards of $27 billion, propelled by its cutting-edge features like Prediction Agents, Orleans Prototile, EigenNet, and Arbitrum Orbit integration. These tools not only ensure robust data analytics but also enhance security, scalability, and interoperability across various industries. Strategic Partnerships and Security Measures Ozak AI boosts its market credibility through strategic partnerships with entities like Hive Intel, SINT, and Weblume. Additionally, security audits by CertiK further solidify its stature as a reliable and secure investment. Innovative Features Shaping the Future The integration of AI and blockchain through Ozak AI promises a new era of digital currency. Early adopters of the platform are already reaping significant benefits, with returns surpassing traditional investment routes. Conclusion The impressive trajectory of Ozak AI, from its initial presale to a promising future valuation, highlights its potential to outperform older models like Ethereum ETFs. For investors and enthusiasts looking to the frontier of cryptocurrency, Ozak AI offers a compelling choice with its innovative approach and substantial growth prospects. For additional information about Ozak AI, explore these resources: Website: https://ozak.ai/ Twitter/X: https://x.com/OzakAGI Telegram: https://t.me/OzakAGI Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Bitzo, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.
1
Threshold
RealLink
Coinstats2025/09/24 16:34
Dogecoin (DOGE) & Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Emerge As Top Cryptos This Week With Big Gains Expected in 2025

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Mutuum Finance (MUTM) have captured significant attention this week as the crypto market displays renewed optimism. Dogecoin is showing familiar cyclical behavior reminiscent of its 2017 and 2021 rallies.  At the same time, Mutuum Finance is progressing through its sixth round of presale, drawing interest from both institutional and retail investors. As
TOP Network
GAINS
DOGE
Coinstats2025/09/24 16:30
Crypto Asset Manager ReserveOne Files for $1B Merger with M3-Brigade SPAC

ReserveOne has filed a confidential draft of Form S-4 with the SEC as part of its plan to go public through a merger with M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp.
FORM
PUBLIC
Particl
Coinstats2025/09/24 16:27
Populære nyheter

Stablecoin startup Bastion completes $14.6 million in new funding round, led by Coinbase Ventures

Canton Network Selects Chainlink as Super Validator and Integrates Oracles with CCIP

Big Pi Ventures, a firm focused on AI, blockchain, and other fields, has completed its first round of fundraising of €130 million for its new fund.

Live Nation CEO says demand is unmistakable, concert tickets are underpriced

Investors flock to IOTA miners in pursuit of stable returns