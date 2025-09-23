2025-09-24 Wednesday

Ethereum Slides 6% as Bulls Lose Grip on $4,500 Resistance; $4,000 Incoming?

The post Ethereum Slides 6% as Bulls Lose Grip on $4,500 Resistance; $4,000 Incoming? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum Slides 6% as Bulls Lose Grip on $4,500 Resistance; $4,000 Incoming?
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 02:40
BREAKING: News from Nvidia Causes Price Movement in This Altcoin

The post BREAKING: News from Nvidia Causes Price Movement in This Altcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. According to breaking news, Nvidia has decided to invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI. Following the news, there was movement in the price of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's altcoin, Worldcoin (WLD).
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 02:31
ETH Price Breaks Support Margin as Red Trades Continue, New Buying Zone Soon?

The post ETH Price Breaks Support Margin as Red Trades Continue, New Buying Zone Soon? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ETH price broke out of the support level of $4,389.69. Ted Pillows hinted that there could be a new dip buying zone between $3,700 and $3,800. A whale wallet panic sold 1,000 Ethereum tokens. ETH price was set for a support margin of around $4,300, but the token has broken that level. It is anticipated that the price will further decline in the days to come. A whale has reportedly sold Ethereum tokens worth more than $72 million. Simultaneously, another whale engaged in panic sales days after buying at a low ETH price. ETH Price Breaches Near Support Margin ETH price had a support level of $4,389.69 when it was hovering around $4,500. However, Ethereum token has broken that margin by declining to $4,154.02. This reflects that the Ethereum token has plummeted by 7.05% in the last 24 hours. It is now estimated that ETH price could fall to a lower value instead of positively reacting to the 25 bps rate cut. The ETH price also reflects a decline of 8.02% in the last 7 days and 12.23% in the last 30 days. Thereby, establishing a breakout beyond the daily chart triangle. The crucial resistance mark of Ethereum token is at $4,529.56, slightly above $4,482.93, which is an alternative resistance zone. Ongoing volatility is 2.98%, FGI is 45 points, and overall sentiments are bearish around ETH price. Whale Activity Amid Heavy Liquidation Ted Pillows, a notable opinion leader, highlighted that a whale sold Ethereum tokens worth $72.88 million. Ted added that the sale was made just moments ahead of the market dump. Ted Pillows earlier noted that ETH was trapped in a liquidity level of $4,100. He then added that a dip between $3,700 and $3,800 could be his new buying zone.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 02:20
How to Choose a Jurisdiction for Your Crypto Startup: SBSB’s Guide

The post How to Choose a Jurisdiction for Your Crypto Startup: SBSB's Guide appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. 2026 will mark a significant milestone for cryptocurrency startups across Europe. The implementation of the MiCA Regulation (Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation) will not leave any crypto company indifferent: the new requirements for licensing, anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorism financing (CTF) compliance, as well as enhanced corporate governance standards, will pose a real challenge for many startups. But how do you choose the right jurisdiction to successfully adapt to these changes? This question has become critically important for every entrepreneur in the crypto space. In this context, SBSB FinTech Lawyers, an international law firm with over 10 years of experience in fintech and crypto-assets, helps its clients navigate the complex legal environment and select the best location to launch or relocate their business. "The MiCA Regulation will create a unified EU market but also impose high entry barriers. Choosing the right jurisdiction allows businesses to balance costs with opportunities and ensure long-term compliance," commented Ivan Nevzorov, Acting CEO of SBSB FinTech Lawyers. What Should You Consider When Choosing a Jurisdiction? For cryptocurrency startups, the right choice of jurisdiction has become not just important but a strategic decision. What factors influence this choice? Minimum capital requirements Regulatory burden and supervisory practices Transitional regimes before MiCA becomes fully enforceable Availability of banking and payment solutions Reputation of the jurisdiction in the eyes of investors and partners How to Choose a Jurisdiction for Your Crypto Startup? SBSB FinTech Lawyers recommends focusing on a few jurisdictions that offer flexibility, low costs, and the best conditions for crypto companies: Panama: A business-friendly jurisdiction where crypto companies can operate without the need for a license. This provides startups with flexibility, while corporate and tax structures remain simple and cost-efficient.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 02:19
UK and US establish joint task force to develop crypto regulation framework

The post UK and US establish joint task force to develop crypto regulation framework appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The UK and US have launched a joint regulatory task force for digital assets on Sept. 22, called the Transatlantic Taskforce for Markets of the Future. The task force will report within 180 days to both finance ministries through the UK-US Financial Regulatory Working Group with recommendations on digital asset cooperation. Officials from HM Treasury and US Treasury will chair the initiative, which includes representatives from both nations' capital markets and digital asset regulators. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent met Chancellor Rachel Reeves at Downing Street last week to formalize the effort. The announcement confirms reports by the Financial Times from Sept. 16 about a potential transatlantic crypto collaboration. The cooperation announcement happens one week after the Bank of England proposed caps on the stablecoin amounts that banks are allowed to hold, pressing on thresholds discussed in November 2023. Areas of interest The collaboration targets three core areas: short-to-medium term digital asset coordination while regulatory frameworks develop, long-term cooperation opportunities, and wholesale digital markets innovation. The taskforce will also explore methods to improve capital market links between both countries, focusing on reducing compliance burdens for UK and US firms raising cross-border capital. Industry experts will provide input to ensure recommendations address sector priorities. The partnership builds on the historic financial relationship between London and New York as global financial hubs while addressing technological transformation in markets. Both treasury departments acknowledged the need for coordinated approaches as digital asset legislation develops across jurisdictions. First bilateral cooperation The task force represents the first formal bilateral crypto regulatory cooperation between the world's two largest financial centers. According to the Treasury announcement, the collaboration aims to "unlock opportunities for investors, businesses, and market participants on both sides of the Atlantic" while maintaining regulatory oversight of digital asset activities.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 02:17
Altcoin Selloff Hits XRP: Analysts Say Lawsuit No Longer the Key Factor

The post Altcoin Selloff Hits XRP: Analysts Say Lawsuit No Longer the Key Factor appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoin Selloff Hits XRP: Analysts Say Lawsuit No Longer the Key Factor
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 02:10
Strive Acquires Semler Scientific, Joins Top 15 Corporate Bitcoin Holders

The firm disclosed it had recently added 5,816 BTC to its balance sheet at an average price of $116,047. The post Strive Acquires Semler Scientific, Joins Top 15 Corporate Bitcoin Holders appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/23 02:00
Wayve begins Tokyo road trials with Nissan Ariya EVs

British startup Wayve has begun on-road trials in Japan with Nissan and is in talks with Nvidia over a possible $500 million investment, as the company targets a consumer launch in 2027. The London company said its self-driving system has been installed on Nissan Ariya electric models and has been driven on public roads in Tokyo.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/23 01:51
UK, US form task force to align capital markets and crypto rules

The United Kingdom and the United States have established a 'Future Markets Task Force' to explore collaboration in capital markets and crypto regulation. This move could ease the way for crypto firms looking to operate on both sides of the Atlantic. Chancellor of the UK, Rachel Reeves, and the US Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, decided to establish this task force.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/23 01:32
Pantera-backed Helius Medical purchases over 760,190 SOL, kicking off $500 million DAT strategy

Earlier this month, Helius Medical Technologies soared 250% on a $500 million SOL treasury raise led by Pantera and Summer Capital.
Coinstats2025/09/23 01:28
