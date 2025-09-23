2025-09-24 Wednesday

Kryptonyheter

Democrats Back Bipartisan Crypto Market Structure Bill as Senate Vote Looms

Democrats Back Bipartisan Crypto Market Structure Bill as Senate Vote Looms

Twelve Senate Democrats are pressing for a greater role in shaping landmark cryptocurrency legislation as the Senate Banking Committee prepares for a vote on the Republican-led crypto market structure bill. The lawmakers released a joint statement on Friday urging their Republican colleagues to pursue a bipartisan authorship process, arguing that legislation of this scale should not move forward without equal input from both parties. Crypto Regulation in Limbo as Democrats and Republicans Struggle Over Drafting Power The group, which includes Senators Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), Mark Warner (D-VA), and others, described digital assets as a $4 trillion global market that demands a considered and bipartisan approach. They said they remain open to collaboration but emphasized that the process must begin with “mutual understanding” between both parties. The Democrats’ appeal follows the release of their own policy framework outlining seven core principles for digital asset oversight. Their proposal calls for closing gaps in spot markets for non-security tokens, clarifying regulatory jurisdiction between the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and bringing both issuers and trading platforms under clear regulatory standards. It also stresses the importance of preventing illicit finance, corruption, and abuse while ensuring fair and effective regulation. Republicans, led by Banking Committee Chairman Tim Scott, have been pushing to advance the bill before the end of September. Scott previously set a September 30 deadline to finalize the legislation, though aides now suggest the markup could be delayed until the week of October 20 to allow further Democratic input. The current Republican draft proposes creating a joint SEC-CFTC committee to harmonize regulatory guidance while also granting the CFTC new authority over spot markets for digital assets not classified as securities. Behind closed doors, Democrats are seeking deeper involvement in drafting the bill rather than being limited to offering feedback on a Republican-written version. According to reports from Politico, they also want greater coordination with the Senate Agriculture Committee, which oversees the CFTC, and closer engagement with technical assistance from regulatory agencies. The negotiations come at a time of heightened urgency in Washington to provide clear rules for digital assets. Senator Scott has argued that bipartisan support will be necessary to ensure the legislation’s success, recently predicting that at least 12 of the 18 Democrats on the committee could ultimately back the bill. However, some Democrats, including Senator Elizabeth Warren, have voiced skepticism about the crypto industry’s influence, posing a potential obstacle for broader party alignment. Republican lawmakers insist they have sought Democratic feedback since July and point to prior bipartisan efforts on narrower crypto legislation. A spokesperson for Senator Cynthia Lummis, a key Republican voice on digital assets, said both she and Scott remain committed to crafting legislation that balances innovation with investor protection. With Democrats now publicly pressing for an equal role in authorship, the path forward remains uncertain. Republicans could move the bill out of committee without Democratic backing, but doing so risks undermining momentum ahead of a full Senate vote. Clarity Act Faces Divisions in Congress as Market Confidence Wavers The push for comprehensive U.S. crypto regulation is gathering momentum but remains fraught with uncertainty. On Sept. 9, twelve Democratic senators unveiled a framework calling for stricter disclosure rules, mandatory registration of trading platforms with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, and expanded oversight by the SEC and CFTC. The plan also seeks to bar lawmakers and their families from profiting from digital assets, a move aimed at curbing political conflicts of interest. At the same time, public confidence in the CLARITY Act has dipped. A Polymarket prediction poll shows only 39% of bettors expect the measure to become law by the end of 2025, down sharply from 87% in mid-July. House Republicans have linked the bill to legislation banning a Federal Reserve central bank digital currency, advancing both measures in a procedural vote on Sept. 26. The decision follows President Trump’s successful July push to rally GOP support for a broader package, including stablecoin and anti-CBDC provisions. In the Senate, however, divisions are slowing progress. Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) warned on Sept. 10 that the Banking Committee is “not ready” to move forward, citing unresolved concerns over industry influence. His comments directly challenge Chairman Tim Scott, who has pledged to mark up the bill before the end of September. Scott’s office insists that months of consultations with stakeholders show momentum is building. But with confidence faltering in markets and politics alike, the bill’s path remains uncertain
US and UK Collaborate on Crypto Regulation with New Joint Task Force

TLDR The UK and US have launched a joint task force to strengthen collaboration on crypto regulation. The task force will focus on aligning stablecoin regulations and establishing anti-money laundering standards for crypto firms. Both countries aim to create a more favorable regulatory environment for digital assets, improving cross-border capital raising. The UK and US [...] The post US and UK Collaborate on Crypto Regulation with New Joint Task Force appeared first on Blockonomi.
EU Finance Ministers Plot Digital Euro Launch Timeline

EU finance ministers reach consensus on digital euro roadmap, seeking to decrease Visa and Mastercard usage as long issuance process is planned. European finance ministers have agreed on a roadmap to launch a digital euro. The digital currency will seek to compete with payment systems in the United States, such as Visa and Mastercard, which […] The post EU Finance Ministers Plot Digital Euro Launch Timeline appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA Set for 35% Rise, While This $0.035 Crypto Could Rally Past $1 By 2026

Cardano (ADA) will benefit from a potential 35% price appreciation as staking demand and network usage sustain its long-term trajectory. As ADA is a large-cap project with incremental returns, nevertheless, the upside could be limited in comparison to new tokens still within their initial growth cycle. Mutuum Finance (MUTM), is one such project that’s causing […]
Strive Amplifies Bitcoin Bet with $675M Treasury Buy and Semler Merger

TLDR Strive merges with Semler, adds $675M in Bitcoin for bold dual-track growth. Strive’s $675M Bitcoin buy and Semler merger fuel BTC-driven healthcare play. Strive-Semler merger creates BTC-heavy firm with diagnostics growth strategy. Strive invests $675M in Bitcoin, finalizes Semler deal for hybrid growth. New Strive entity to hold 10,900+ BTC, blending crypto and healthcare [...] The post Strive Amplifies Bitcoin Bet with $675M Treasury Buy and Semler Merger appeared first on CoinCentral.
Strive Acquires Semler Scientific in All-Stock Deal, Creates 10,900 Bitcoin Treasury

Financial services firm Strive Inc., co-founded by Ohio gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, has acquired medical technology company Semler Scientific in an all-stock transaction that combines their Bitcoin treasuries into a substantial cryptocurrency holding. The post Strive Acquires Semler Scientific in All-Stock Deal, Creates 10,900 Bitcoin Treasury appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Major Metric On XRP Ledger Just Hit New ATH Despite Price Struggles

XRPScan, a major XRP Ledger (XRPL) explorer, has revealed that the number of active addresses has reached a new all-time high (ATH). This comes amid the downtrend in the XRP price, which has dropped below the psychological $3 level.  XRP Ledger Hits New ATH In Active Addresses Amid Price Struggles In an X post, XRPScan […]
BitMine Now Holds 2.4M ETH, $11.4B in Crypto and Cash

The post BitMine Now Holds 2.4M ETH, $11.4B in Crypto and Cash appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes The purchase from Bitmine Technologies coincided with a 6.28% drop in ETH price below $4,200. BitMine announced a $365 million stock offering with potential proceeds up to $1.28 billion. BMNR stock fell 5% in pre-market trading, dropping under $60. Tom Lee’s Bitmine Technologies (NYSE: BMNR) revealed that its strategic Ethereum ETH $4 157 24h volatility: 7.2% Market cap: $502.93 B Vol. 24h: $49.68 B reserves have surpassed 2.4 million, equal to 2% of ETH’s total supply. The news comes as ETH fell 6.28% on September 22, slipping below $4,200, while BMNR stock dropped 5% in pre-market trading. Bitmine Technologies Total ETH Holdings Cross $11 Billion BitMine Technologies announced the acquisition of an additional 264,378 ETH, bringing its total Ethereum holdings to 2,416,000 coins, over 2% of the total Ethereum network supply. The company’s combined crypto and cash reserves now stand at $11.4 billion. This continued institutional accumulation amid growing interest in Ethereum and the broader cryptocurrency market. Over the past three months, Tom Lee’s BitMine has been on an aggressive ETH buying spree and has emerged as the largest ETH corporate holder. The company has steadily raised funds while accumulating ETH throughout the rally. Tom Lee emphasized Ethereum’s long-term potential, highlighting its role in driving blockchain adoption, financial transformation, and AI integration. The ETH price came under significant selling pressure on September 22, leading crypto market liquidations in the last 24 hours. ETH is already down more than 15% from its all-time high, reflecting broader market weakness. BMNR Stock Enters Selling Pressure Amid $365 Million Offering On September 22, BitMine announced a securities purchase agreement to sell 5.2 million shares of common stock at $70 per share, representing a 14% premium over Friday’s closing price. The company also issued warrants to purchase up to 10.4 million additional shares…
The Daily: Crypto sees over $1B in liquidations in under an hour, mXRP launches with up to 8% yield, and more

The following article is adapted from The Block’s newsletter, The Daily, which comes out on weekday afternoons.
Can Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Flip Shiba Inu (SHIB)? Top New Crypto to Watch in 2025

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is one of the most popular memecoins, supported by its staunch user base and large volumes. Its price action has generally followed the chaos of hype cycles rather than utility, however. Mutuum Finance (MUTM), currently presale at $0.035, is moving fast to become a serious alternative challenger to 2025.  With a focus […]
