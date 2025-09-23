2025-09-24 Wednesday

Can Its 7.0% jump turn into more strength?

The post Can Its 7.0% jump turn into more strength? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coeur Mining (CDE – Free Report) shares soared 7% in the last trading session to close at $17.42. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock’s 39.5% gain over the past four weeks. The company’s shares have gained as gold and silver prices soared to record highs, fueled by rising expectations of additional U.S. Federal Reserve rate cuts. The Fed lowered interest rates by 25 basis points last week and indicated the potential for two more reductions this year. Year to date, gold is up 40.4%, supported by safe-haven buying amid persistent geopolitical tensions, tariff concerns and strong central bank purchases. Silver is also backed by firm fundamentals, with robust demand from the solar, electric vehicle and electronics industries, while supply constraints continue to tighten the market. Also, the company recently announced that the recent intercepts at its Las Chispas underground silver and gold mine in Sonora, Mexico and its Kensington underground gold mine in Alaska reflect some of the highest grades drilled.  This silver mining company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.22 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +83.3%. Revenues are expected to be $511.2 million, up 63.1% from the year-ago quarter. Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements. For Coeur Mining, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 4.7% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on CDE going forward to…
A Governance-First DeFi Protocol Surpassing $90M TVL in Just Weeks

The post A Governance-First DeFi Protocol Surpassing $90M TVL in Just Weeks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. London-based founder Austin Winch brings a new governance-driven approach to DeFi lending with Xauras, already attracting thousands of users and rapid adoption.  Xauras, the decentralized lending protocol founded by Austin Winch, has officially entered the DeFi market and quickly gained momentum. Within weeks of launch, the protocol has already surpassed $90 million in total value locked (TVL) and onboarded more than 12,000 unique wallets, signaling strong adoption and investor confidence. Designed as a third-generation DeFi lending protocol, Xauras aims to solve long-standing challenges in decentralized finance, including governance inefficiencies, risk vulnerabilities, and scalability barriers. Through non-custodial smart contracts, users can supply liquidity and borrow assets in an overcollateralized and transparent system. Interest rates are dynamically calculated in real time, while automated liquidations ensure protocol stability and liquidity provider protection. What sets Xauras apart is its governance-first model. Token holders actively shape the protocol’s future by proposing and voting on economic parameters, upgrades, and new integrations  ensuring that growth is guided by the community rather than centralized mandates. “DeFi has changed the way we think about finance, but it still struggles with scalability and trust issues,” said Austin Winch, Founder of Xauras. “We created Xauras to be modular, secure, and community-led  and the early adoption shows that users are ready for a governance-driven alternative.” Currently live on Ethereum and Arbitrum, Xauras is expanding to Polygon, Optimism, and Solana in Q4 2025. The roadmap also includes NFT-backed lending options, real-world asset collateral frameworks, cross-chain yield aggregation, and a mobile-native dApp to make DeFi lending more accessible to mainstream users. With strong early adoption, transparent governance, and robust security, Austin Winch’s Xauras is positioning itself as a serious contender in the future of DeFi lending. Founded in London by Austin Winch, Xauras is a governance-first decentralized finance protocol designed to provide secure, scalable,…
Bitcoin treasure over 10,900 BTC

The post Bitcoin treasure over 10,900 BTC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An all-stock merger brings Strive among the major corporate holders of Bitcoin: after purchasing 5,816 BTC for $675 million (at an average price of approximately $116,047 per coin, as reported by CoinDesk) and integrating the reserves of Semler Scientific, the combined treasury exceeds 10,900 BTC. The operation, also confirmed by Bloomberg, reshuffles the map of crypto-treasuries in a market characterized by high volatility. According to the data collected by our editorial team on corporate communications and market reports, the announcement was formalized on September 22, 2025, and reflects a significant concentration of BTC in the hands of public entities. The analysts we follow note that, with the Bitcoin price remaining constant, the combination of reserves increases the ability to exercise treasury and hedging strategies, but also increases the risk of impact on accounts during phases of high volatility. Essential Data (Quick Sheet) Buyer: Strive (ASST) Target: Semler Scientific (SMLR) Structure: all-stock transaction Exchange ratio: 21.05 ASST shares for 1 SMLR share Premium: approximately +210% – equivalent to about $90.52 per SMLR share, based on the previous Friday’s close (The Block) New BTC purchase by Strive: 5,816 BTC for $675M (average price $116,047) BTC Reserves Semler: approximately 5,000 BTC Total combined: over 10,900 BTC (almost 11,000) Terms of the Operation and Governance (ASST–SMLR) Strive (ASST) acquires Semler Scientific (SMLR) through a stock exchange. SMLR shareholders will be allocated 21.05 ASST shares for each share owned, confirming a premium of approximately 210% compared to the recent market value, as reported by StreetInsider. Additionally, Eric Semler, Executive Chairman of Semler, will join the board of the combined company to strengthen post-transaction governance. The premium and the exchange ratio reflect the intent to consolidate assets in BTC under a single entity and to rebalance the capital strategy with a view to scale. In this…
Bitcoin Price Falls Abruptly. Did Strive Just Deploy Warren Buffett’s Elephant Gun?

The post Bitcoin Price Falls Abruptly. Did Strive Just Deploy Warren Buffett’s Elephant Gun? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Warren Buffett, America’s most beloved investor and part-time Bitcoin hater, sometimes talks about Berkshire Hathaway’s massive cash pile as an “elephant gun.” The company’s assets are huge and it sits on hundreds of billions in cash, which means that for Buffett to meaningfully move the needle for his company’s investments, acquisitions have to be supersized. The bitcoin treasury company sphere is coming around to a similar observation: Go big or go home, even when the bitcoin price falls and makes life difficult for the BTCTCs. To make a meaningful dent in the race to most corporate bitcoin -slash- carve out a nice chunk of this future financial world we think Bitcoinizing finance will produce, you need a lot of bitcoin: Even Nakamoto’s $679-million purchase only got them some 5,000 BTC. Buffett’s problem is that in the supersized class, most things are efficiently priced and so you can’t readily outperform by acquiring businesses there. The bitcoin treasury scene isn’t very efficient (yet?). Why a pot of bitcoin listed on a stock exchange trades at anything other than its bitcoin market value makes little sense to me (yes, yes, I get it: discounted future banking opportunities, and ability to keep financially engineer yourself into a larger pile). Thus, our beloved BTCTCs have the same problem Buffett has. “Every day I wake up thinking, ‘crap, I gotta get to work because the Metaplanet people will outpace me’” – Michael Saylor, Sept 17, New York City In Bitcoinland, we like to keep things interesting. From macro news this morning, we saw gold reach all-time highs, while Metaplanet, Strategy and Capital ₿ announced poorly timed massive gobblings of coins as the bitcoin price abruptly fell some 5% amid the largest liquidation event for crypto this year. And we saw the first of many predictable acquisitions…
These Celebrities Signed The Open Letter Supporting Kimmel—Blasting Suspension

The post These Celebrities Signed The Open Letter Supporting Kimmel—Blasting Suspension appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Hundreds of Hollywood’s biggest celebrities, including Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks, have signed an open letter condemning ABC’s suspension of Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show following the host’s comments on the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Meryl Streep is one of hundreds of celebrities who signed an open letter backing Jimmy Kimmel following his suspension. (Randy Holmes/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Key Facts The letter, published by the American Civil Liberties Union Monday morning, calls Kimmel’s suspension a “dark moment for freedom of speech in our nation” and accuses the government of “threatening private companies and individuals that the President disagrees with.” More than 400 artists in total signed the letter, according to the ACLU, which calls ABC’s suspension of Kimmel “unconstitutional and un-American.” “Efforts by leaders to pressure artists, journalists, and companies with retaliation for their speech strike at the heart of what it means to live in a free country,” the letter states, adding the signatories believe “voices should never be silenced by those in power – because if it happens to one of us, it happens to all of us. Which Celebrities Signed The Aclu’s Open Letter? Among the hundreds of signatories are Oscar winners Streep, Hanks, Natalie Portman, Jamie Lee Curtis, Robert De Niro, Joaquin Phoenix, Ariana DeBose, Frances McDormand, Regina King and Jane Fonda. Fellow comedians joined in to support Kimmel, including Chelsea Handler and Rosie O’Donnell, both of whom previously hosted their own talk shows, as well as Rachel Dratch, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Maya Rudolph, Cecily Strong, Ilana Glazer, Billy Eichner and Chelsea Peretti. Singers Olivia Rodrigo and Selena Gomez also signed the letter. Another signatory is actress Jean Smart, who recently won another Emmy for her performance in “Hacks”—which featured a cameo from Kimmel…
New York Climate Week Begins With Over 1,000 Events Across The City

The post New York Climate Week Begins With Over 1,000 Events Across The City appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Climate Week delivers events in Manhattan and other boroughs in New York City, United States. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto via Getty Images New York Climate Week 2025 has officially started. With more than 1,000 events happening across the city, this year is the most ambitious edition yet. The Big Apple is marking its 400th anniversary while the United States is preparing for its 250th. The theme of this year’s event is “Power On for Climate Action.” It is visible everywhere, from large-scale policy gatherings to street-level music and art. NYC Tourism lit the city skyline green to mark the kickoff and published a Green NYC guide that showcases sustainable panels, rooftop gardens, eco-markets, and public installations. One of the opening highlights was AY Young’s Battery Tour concert in Times Square. Powered entirely by clean energy, the performance marked his 961st show on the Road to 1000 concert series. The tour is part of his official Guinness World Record attempt for the most renewable-powered shows. Global Leaders Headline This Year’s Climate Week The speaker list includes Ed Miliband (Secretary of State for Energy and Climate Change of the United Kingdom), Simon Stiell (Executive Secretary, UNFCCC), H.E. Gaston Browne (Prime Minister, Antigua and Barbuda), Damilola Ogunbiyi (Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and CEO of Sustainable Energy for All), Ana Toni (COP30 CEO), André Correa do Lago (President-Designate, COP30), Chris Bowen MP (Australia’s Minister for Climate Change and Energy), and more. They are joined by a broad group of funders, climate innovators, and nonprofit leaders. Live streaming, real-time blog coverage, and social updates on LinkedIn and Instagram offer multiple ways to follow the week. The opening ceremony included a look back at progress since the Paris Agreement. Ten years ago, some worst-case scenarios projected global temperatures could rise…
Google antitrust trial opens as DOJ pushes for AdX breakup

DOJ wants Google to sell AdX to reduce monopoly power
Spot Gold Surges Past $3,704 Amid Federal Rate Cut

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/spot-gold-record-fed-rate-cut/
Google Expands AI Risk Rules After Study Shows Scary 'Shutdown Resistance'

Updates to DeepMind's Frontier Safety Framework highlight concerns that advanced AI can evade human control and sway user beliefs.
From Glory to Gory: Ethereum Loses Its Footing Below $4,200

On Monday, ethereum may have survived a brutal sell-off, but signs of a proper comeback are still hanging in the balance. With a current price of $4,172, a market cap of $503 billion, and a 24-hour trading volume of $48.60 billion, all eyes are on whether the recent price floor between $4,029 and $4,497 was […]
