Nasdaq-Listed Firm Introduces South Korea’s First SOL Treasury

Nasdaq-listed DeFi Development Corp partners with Fragmetric Labs to launch South Korea’s first Solana treasury, boosting regional adoption. DeFi Development Corp (DFDV), a Nasdaq-listed firm, has partnered with Solana-based liquid staking platform Fragmetric Labs to launch South Korea’s first Solana (SOL) treasury. This announcement comes as part of their strategy to expand their footprint in […] The post Nasdaq-Listed Firm Introduces South Korea’s First SOL Treasury appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/23 03:30
United States Chicago Fed National Activity Index up to -0.12 in August from previous -0.19

The post United States Chicago Fed National Activity Index up to -0.12 in August from previous -0.19 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 03:30
EU Advances Digital Euro Plan but Full Launch May Take Years

TLDR EU finance ministers approve roadmap for the digital euro’s future launch. Digital euro issuance could take up to three years after legislation is passed. Privacy concerns and financial stability risks continue to surround the digital euro. The digital euro aims to reduce EU’s reliance on U.S.-based payment systems. The European Union (EU) is closer [...] The post EU Advances Digital Euro Plan but Full Launch May Take Years appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/23 03:29
Fed rate cuts stimulate the market; COME Mining cloud mining helps XRP holders earn $5,709 per day

The post Fed rate cuts stimulate the market; COME Mining cloud mining helps XRP holders earn $5,709 per day appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. [Blockchain News] In recent market discussions, COME Mining cloud mining has become the common choice of many XRP holders. Unlike the traditional method of "holding coins and waiting for appreciation", COME Mining uses computing power contracts paid and settled in XRP, allowing users to convert tokens into stable passive income without mining machines or electricity costs. This model not only lowers the threshold for participation, but also makes asset allocation more flexible and transparent. This trend is closely related to the macro environment. In early September 2025, the Federal Reserve announced its first interest rate cut of 0.25 percentage points this year. The weakening of the US dollar triggered a rapid inflow of funds into risky assets. Both Bitcoin and Ethereum rebounded, and XRP rose by more than 7% in the short term, once again attracting market attention. Analysts point out that interest rate cuts have weakened the appeal of traditional deposits and bonds, creating new opportunities for cryptocurrencies. However, frequent price fluctuations also make investors more inclined to choose options that can bring stable cash flow.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 03:11
Strategy Inc. (MSTR) Stock: Plunges Despite 850 BTC Acquisition

TLDR Strategy Inc. buys 850 BTC for $99.7M, now holding 639,835 coins total. Stock dips 2.49% as Strategy boosts BTC stash to 639,835 worth $72B. Firm raises funds via ATM equity & preferred shares to fuel BTC buys. Strategy’s “42/42” plan targets $84B to grow Bitcoin reserves by 2027. Four preferred stock classes power company’s [...] The post Strategy Inc. (MSTR) Stock: Plunges Despite 850 BTC Acquisition appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/23 03:05
Top 10 Solana Projects by Dev Activity: Solana, Wormhole and Pyth Lead the Pack

Santiment’s latest post ranks Solana, Wormhole, Pyth and other projects as the most active in the Solana ecosystem, signaling ongoing upgrades and more.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/23 03:00
Ripple (XRP) News: Enosys Loans Now Bring XRP Into DeFi – What’s The Future Looking Like For XRP Price

Ripple’s XRP News just hit a major milestone: with Enosys Loans launching on Flare, XRP holders can now use their XRP in DeFi via collateralized debt positions. That change pushes XRP from mostly payments and remittance use cases into active decentralized finance, changing how we see its future potential.  Remittix (RTX) also shows up in […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/23 02:55
The Country Music Hall Of Fame Celebrates 100 Years Of The Opry With New Exhibit

The post The Country Music Hall Of Fame Celebrates 100 Years Of The Opry With New Exhibit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Artifacts on display as the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum opens the Opry at 100 exhibit- September 18, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) Credit: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum The Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee marks a monumental anniversary this year. On November 28th, the Opry will celebrate 100 years since “the show that made country music famous” first aired on radio. It debuted on November 28th, 1925 and today remains the longest running radio broadcast in the world. The Opry has been highlighting the milestone all year with special shows honoring music legends like Bill Monroe, Loretta Lynn, Johnny Cash, and so many more. The Grand Ole Opry honors Porter Wagoner during one of its special 100th anniversary shows with performance of “Y’all Come” Credit: Grand Ole Opry/Photo by Chris Hollo The Grand Ole Opry honors Charlie Daniels during one of its special 100th anniversary shows with performance of “The Devil Went Down to Georgia.” Credit: Grand Ole Opry/Photo by Chris Hollo Now the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum is celebrating some of that history with a new exhibit called Country’s Grandest Stage: The Opry at 100. For Curatorial Director Mick Buck, the goal was to tell a small part of the Opry’s incredible story in a limited exhibit space. New exhibit at the CMHOF honors 100 years of the Grand Ole Opry Credit: Pam Windsor “In so many ways the Opry was synonymous with country music going back to the very beginnings of country music as a commercial genre in the 1920s,” Buck says. “And then trying to show the tradition and continuity that runs through it all. Even the current crop of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 02:54
XLM Price Prediction; XRP ETF News As Altcoin Remittix Tops The PayFi Market With Early Investors Set For 50x Returns

Stellar (XLM) continues to see solid interest, with XRP still in the spotlight with ETF developments creating speculation. But in […] The post XLM Price Prediction; XRP ETF News As Altcoin Remittix Tops The PayFi Market With Early Investors Set For 50x Returns appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/23 02:50
Can SUN Price Hit $0.01? Sun Token Shows No Signs of Slowing Down?

SUN crypto surges higher as Justin Sun pledges perpetual buybacks – raising a fresh question: can momentum hold above $0.3 and push toward new cycle highs? Sun Token (SUN), the governance coin of TRON’s DeFi hub SUN.io, surged on Sept. 22, after founder Justin Sun confirmed that revenue from a new perpetual exchange will be used to buy back the token. All of https://t.co/FrvjQXTss6’s profits will be used to buy back and burn SUN tokens. Sometimes tokenomics is actually very simple — the rest of the time, the team should be focused on the product: the lowest trading fees, the best trading experience and liquidity, and the… — H.E. Justin Sun (Astronaut Version) (@justinsuntron) September 21, 2025 SUN traded between $0.034 and $0.035 over the past day, with 24-hour volume near $950M and a market capitalization of around $656M. The session’s range extended from $0.0258 to $0.0412, marking a gain of more than +22%. (Source: Coinmarketcap) The move followed the official launch of SunPerp, a TRON-based perpetuals DEX that promoted “the lowest trading fees in the market” and emphasized its revenue-to-buyback model. A press release on Monday said: “The $SUN token will be further empowered, with SunPerp’s revenue used to buy back $SUN to strengthen its value and stability.” The structure means every dollar of exchange revenue will be directed toward purchasing SUN on the open market, effectively tying token demand to trading activity.  According to Justin Sun’s X post, SunPerp will allocate 100% of protocol income to buybacks to reduce circulating supply and reinforce value capture within the SUN.io ecosystem. 分析的深刻 https://t.co/2uTlzx3TxV — H.E. Justin Sun (Astronaut Version) (@justinsuntron) September 21, 2025 Can SUN Maintain Momentum Above $0.03 After the Liquidation Spike? According to Coinglass data, the SUN token has faced a sharp wave of liquidations over the past few days, with both long and short positions hit. (Source: Coinglass) As the token pushed past $0.03, it saw its strongest rally in months, and liquidations surged above $1.5M.  Although there had been little activity in previous sessions, the breakout prompted a series of short squeezes and long wipeouts. As leveraged trades continue to unwind, the move highlights the increasing volatility in SUN.  The $0.03 level will be a crucial indicator of whether the token can maintain momentum or reverse recent gains. According to DeFiLlama, Sun’s total value locked (TVL) is $986.5M as of September 22. (Source: DefiLlama) That figure is far below the $2.5Bn peak in 2021-2022, but above the 2023 low of under $500M.  Despite less market activity than previous highs, TVL has maintained a stable user base over the past year, circling the $1Bn mark with few fluctuations. Sun still plays a significant role in DeFi even though it has lost much of its previous dominance. Read More: Will TradFi Kill BTC USD Volatility? Lessons From Forex? SUN Price Prediction: What Does the Surge in Trading Volume Mean for SUN’s Price Action? Sun (SUN USDT) has made a significant recovery on the 4-hour chart, after a period of weak performance that started in late August.  (Source: SUN USDT, TradingView) After weeks of trading under $0.02, the token burst into action on September 18, pushing through key moving averages and drawing new interest from traders. The breakout lifted SUN above the 50- and 100-period exponential moving averages ($0.02448 and $0.02661), turning them into short-term support.  Prices then surged past $0.04 before settling near $0.034 at the time of writing. Trading volume jumped to more than $161M, a sharp rise highlighting renewed speculative activity. The rally has come with volatility. Candles show long wicks on both sides, indicating heavy buying and quick profit-taking.  Immediate support sits near $0.03, which buyers defended during the last pullback. If that floor holds, bulls may push for another test of $0.04. Still, the sharp climb also raises caution. The rejection above $0.04 shows that profit-taking is already in play. A drop below $0.03 could see SUN sliding back toward the $0.026-$0.028 zone, where the moving averages cluster. For now, momentum favors the bulls. The key question is whether SUN can hold above $0.03 in the coming sessions, or if volatility sends the token into another round of correction. EXPLORE: Best New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in 2025 The post Can SUN Price Hit $0.01? Sun Token Shows No Signs of Slowing Down? appeared first on 99Bitcoins.
Coinstats2025/09/23 02:23
