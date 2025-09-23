MEXC-handelsplattformen
More Than 6 In 10 Use Crypto For Passive Income
The post More Than 6 In 10 Use Crypto For Passive Income appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. They say journalists never truly clock out. But for Christian, that’s not just a metaphor, it’s a lifestyle. By day, he navigates the ever-shifting tides of the cryptocurrency market, wielding words like a seasoned editor and crafting articles that decipher the jargon for the masses. When the PC goes on hibernate mode, however, his pursuits take a more mechanical (and sometimes philosophical) turn. Christian’s journey with the written word began long before the age of Bitcoin. In the hallowed halls of academia, he honed his craft as a feature writer for his college paper. This early love for storytelling paved the way for a successful stint as an editor at a data engineering firm, where his first-month essay win funded a months-long supply of doggie and kitty treats – a testament to his dedication to his furry companions (more on that later). Christian then roamed the world of journalism, working at newspapers in Canada and even South Korea. He finally settled down at a local news giant in his hometown in the Philippines for a decade, becoming a total news junkie. But then, something new caught his eye: cryptocurrency. It was like a treasure hunt mixed with storytelling – right up his alley! So, he landed a killer gig at NewsBTC, where he’s one of the go-to guys for all things crypto. He breaks down this confusing stuff into bite-sized pieces, making it easy for anyone to understand (he salutes his management team for teaching him this skill). Think Christian’s all work and no play? Not a chance! When he’s not at his computer, you’ll find him indulging his passion for motorbikes. A true gearhead, Christian loves tinkering with his bike and savoring the joy of the open road on his 320-cc Yamaha R3. Once a speed demon who hit…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 03:37
Index Declines 5.4% as All Constituents Trade Lower
The post Index Declines 5.4% as All Constituents Trade Lower appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CoinDesk Indices presents its daily market update, highlighting the performance of leaders and laggards in the CoinDesk 20 Index. The CoinDesk 20 is currently trading at 4042.07, down 5.4% (-229.32) since 4 p.m. ET on Friday. None of the 20 assets is trading higher. Leaders: BTC (-2.3%) and BCH (-5.1%). Laggards: UNI (-10.4%) and AAVE (-10.4%). The CoinDesk 20 is a broad-based index traded on multiple platforms in several regions globally. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/coindesk-indices/2025/09/22/coindesk-20-performance-update-index-declines-5-4-as-all-constituents-trade-lower
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 03:34
BREAKING: Hacking Claims Surround a Major Exchange-Listed Altcoin – Experienced a Significant Drop
The post BREAKING: Hacking Claims Surround a Major Exchange-Listed Altcoin – Experienced a Significant Drop appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. According to breaking news, blockchain security platform Cyvers Alerts announced that it detected a total of $11.3 million in suspicious transactions linked to UXLINK. According to the report, an Ethereum address removed its administrator role by executing a delegateCall operation, then calling the “addOwnerWithThreshold” function. This address then transferred approximately 4 million USDT, 500,000 USDC, 3.7 WBTC, and 25 ETH. All USDC and USDT holdings were converted to DAI on the Ethereum network, while USDT on Arbitrum was converted to ETH and bridged to the Ethereum network. Chart showing the decline in UXLINK price. A few minutes later, a different address reportedly received around 10 million UXLINK tokens (approximately $3 million) and began swapping, but $2.2 million in assets still remain unswapped. Cyvers stated that the operations are still ongoing and warned the community to be careful. UPDATE UXLINK provided the following update on the matter: Urgent Security Notification. We have detected a security breach in our multi-signature wallet. As a result of this breach, a significant amount of cryptocurrency was illicitly transferred to both centralized cryptocurrency exchanges (CEX) and decentralized cryptocurrency exchanges (DEX). Our team is working around the clock with internal and external security experts to identify the root cause of the issue and bring the situation under control. We have reached out to major CEXs and DEXs to immediately freeze suspicious UXLINK deposits and are working closely with them to prevent further movement of funds. The incident has been reported to the police and relevant authorities to expedite legal action and recovery efforts. We are fully committed to transparency and will continue to provide timely updates to the community as new developments emerge. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/breaking-hacking-claims-surround-a-major-exchange-listed-altcoin-experienced-a-significant-drop/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 03:25
XRP Price Stagnation Not Lawsuit-Driven, Lawyer Claims; CEO Confirms Settlement Paid
Lawyer Bill Morgan says XRP price stagnation isn’t due to the lawsuit, as CEO confirms Ripple’s $125M settlement has been paid. XRP price stagnation can no longer be attributed to its lengthy legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), according to crypto lawyer Bill Morgan. With the lawsuit officially settled and Ripple’s […] The post XRP Price Stagnation Not Lawsuit-Driven, Lawyer Claims; CEO Confirms Settlement Paid appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/23 03:00
Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rate Amid Inflation Concerns
Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/federal-reserve-interest-rate-cut-3/
Coinstats
2025/09/23 02:40
From Smartphone to Bitcoin Earnings: How BAY Miner Mobile Mining Changes Returns
BAY Miner’s mobile app lets users earn Bitcoin directly from their smartphones. With BTC trading above $118,000 and institutional demand surging, mobile cloud mining is emerging as a reliable income model. Launched globally in 2025, BAY Miner transforms smartphones into Bitcoin mining hubs, removing the need for expensive hardware or technical setup. The platform combines […]
Coinstats
2025/09/23 02:34
With the help of Trump’s policies and interest rate cuts, sjmine has become a hot trend.
In the digital asset ecosystem, cloud mining is the best investment method. Its emergence can bring daily returns of $7,777 USD, and interestingly, all you need is a smartphone to earn cryptocurrency income. Bitcoin, the familiar cryptocurrency, still holds the largest position in the digital asset world. The rising Ethereum is also gradually gaining recognition.
Coinstats
2025/09/23 02:30
Bitcoin traders target downside liquidity after key price supports crumble: Is $107K next?
Bitcoin slips under $111,500 as $280 million in leverage long positions are liquidated, but key support levels may decide if BTC rebounds or risks a deeper breakdown. Key takeaways:Bitcoin dipped below $111,500, testing a major daily demand zone.Spot demand remains strong, keeping the market structure broadly in favor of bulls.Read more
Coinstats
2025/09/23 02:30
Ripple Talks Crypto at British PM’s Residence
Downing Street has hosted Ripple and other major crypto firms for US-UK blockchain roundtable
Coinstats
2025/09/23 02:26
Helius Stock Dives After First Solana Treasury Buy for $168 Million in SOL
The medical device firm’s stock has fallen double-digits after it announced the first acquisition of Solana for its new SOL treasury.
Coinstats
2025/09/23 02:20
