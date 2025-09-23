Original Sin’ Fans Start Petition To Save Prequel Series
The post Original Sin’ Fans Start Petition To Save Prequel Series appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “Dexter: Original Sin” partial poster featuring Michael C. Hall and Patrick Gibson. Paramount+ Premium/Showtime While Dexter: Resurrection waits for a Season 2 renewal, fans are petitioning Paramount Global to bring back Dexter: Original Sin after its cancellation over the summer. Narrated by Dexter franchise star Michael C. Hall, Dexter: Original Sin stars Patrick Gibson as Dexter Morgan as he starts his career at Miami Metro Police Department and begins his vigilante serial killer ways. Dexter: Original Sin, which ran for 10 episodes from Dec. 13, 2024, to Feb. 14, 2025, also stars Christian Slater as Dexter’s father, Harry and Molly Brown as Dexter’s sister, Debra. ForbesWhat’s Next For ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ After Season 1?By Tim Lammers The series also stars Patrick Dempsey as Miami Metro Capt. Aaron Spencer, Reno Williams as Det. Bobby Watt and Sarah Michelle Gellar as Tanya Martin, the supervisor of the department’s forensics unit. Dexter: Original Sin was renewed for a second season in April, but in a surprise move after the Skydance Media and Paramount Global merger in July, the series was canceled in late August. Now, in response to the cancellation of the planned second season of Dexter: Original Sin, fans have started a Change.org petition to bring it back. As of Monday, the petition has nearly 100,000 verified signatures. Forbes‘Tulsa King’ Season 3 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Come Out?By Tim Lammers The petition to bring back Dexter: Original Sin partially reads, “Dexter: Original Sin, a captivating series that has ignited the enthusiasm of countless fans around the world, has been unjustly cancelled. Dexter, as a franchise, has been a cultural phenomenon, and its return through “Original Sin” promised an innovative extension of its legacy. “The series had only begun to unravel its complex storyline, introduce intriguing characters, and expand upon the beloved…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 04:33