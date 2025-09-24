2025-09-24 Wednesday

Kryptonyheter

Unn deg de heteste kryptonyhetene og markedsoppdateringene
Ian Calderon Runs for California Governor, Promises to Put Bitcoin at the Heart of State Policy

Ian Calderon Runs for California Governor, Promises to Put Bitcoin at the Heart of State Policy

PANews reported on September 24th, according to Decrypt, that Ian Calderon, a US Democrat and former California Assembly Majority Leader, announced his candidacy for California Governor, promising to put Bitcoin at the heart of state policy. On Tuesday, he tweeted that California, a leader in technology, should return to its roots and become a leader in Bitcoin. Calderon, a staunch supporter of digital assets, confirmed in a livestream earlier that day that if elected, he would ensure Bitcoin is held on his balance sheet and support state projects paid for in cryptocurrency. In another video, he contrasted the current situation, saying that while younger generations are using new methods to pay, transfer, and save, those in power are using old ideas to solve new problems, which is unworkable. During Calderon's campaign, California was weighing progressive cryptocurrency legislation with two bills, AB 1180 and AB 1052. Neither bill authorized California to directly purchase and hold Bitcoin, a significant difference from Calderon's proposal.
Newton
AB$0.008296-0.14%
PAID Network
PAID$0.0195--%
Humans.ai
HEART$0.004844-3.90%
Del
PANews2025/09/24 17:39
Del
US Secret Service shuts down telecom threat against UN General Assembly

US Secret Service shuts down telecom threat against UN General Assembly

US Secret Service dismantles telecom network with 300 SIM servers and 100,000 SIM cards near the UN General Assembly.
NEAR
NEAR$3.078+2.25%
Collector Crypt
CARDS$0.1176-0.92%
Del
Cryptopolitan2025/09/24 17:35
Del
Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin Urges Open Systems to Protect Democracy and Privacy

Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin Urges Open Systems to Protect Democracy and Privacy

The post Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin Urges Open Systems to Protect Democracy and Privacy appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin is widening the conversation beyond crypto.  In a new blog post, he warned that if the world continues to rely on closed, centralized systems in healthcare, finance, and governance, the result could be monopolies, abuse of power, and a deep loss of trust. “The default path,” Buterin wrote, “is corporations and …
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.000466-1.29%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.115702-0.96%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.71553-1.70%
Del
CoinPedia2025/09/24 17:32
Del
Uniswap Labs launches 'Compact v1' system to address blockchain fragmentation

Uniswap Labs launches 'Compact v1' system to address blockchain fragmentation

PANews reported on September 24th that, according to The Block, Uniswap Labs launched "Compact v1" on Thursday, aiming to reduce cross-chain fragmentation. The system enables secure and reusable resource locking across different blockchain networks, creating a shared framework for developers to customize and compile systems. Compact is an ownerless ERC-6909 contract used to manage resource locks. Its core feature is that it allows initiators to deposit tokens to create resource locks. These locks are controlled by the initiator and can support multiple verifiable "compacts" with specified asset claim conditions. Its architecture consists of four key components: an allocator to prevent double spending, an arbitrator to verify commitment conditions, a tribunal as the settlement engine for cross-chain swaps, and an envoy providing backup verification for smart contract wallets. The system will support UniswapX cross-chain swaps, which have already been adopted by LI.FI and Rhinestone. Furthermore, Compact v1 has undergone multiple independent security reviews, with a full audit report forthcoming. It will also be included in the Uniswap bug bounty program.
CROSS
CROSS$0.2483+2.79%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4062-0.34%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.004979+2.53%
Del
PANews2025/09/24 17:22
Del
Mira announces token economics: TGE initial circulation is 19.12% of the total, with an initial airdrop of 6%

Mira announces token economics: TGE initial circulation is 19.12% of the total, with an initial airdrop of 6%

PANews reported on September 24th that Mira announced the MIRA token economics: the total supply of MIRA is 1 billion, based on the Base network, with an initial circulation of 19.12% at the TGE. Use cases for its tokens include API access and value capture, consumer application integration, foundational assets for the AI ecosystem Mira Network, staking, and governance. Token distribution is as follows: 6% for the initial airdrop, 16% for future node rewards, 26% for the ecosystem reserve, 20% for core contributors, 14% for early investors, 15% for the foundation, and 3% for liquidity incentives. At the TGE, the initial airdrop is 100% unlocked immediately, with the exception of Kaito ecosystem Stakers (unlocked after 2 weeks); the ecosystem reserve is unlocked on day 1, and the remaining portion vests linearly over 35 months; all other allocations are fully locked at the TGE and released gradually according to the vesting plan.
1
1$0.013791-4.07%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01222+0.82%
NODE
NODE$0.06484+2.51%
Del
PANews2025/09/24 17:16
Del
Aster CEO confirms Aster Chain is about to be launched and has entered the testing phase

Aster CEO confirms Aster Chain is about to be launched and has entered the testing phase

PANews reported on September 24 that according to Solid Intel, Aster's CEO confirmed that Aster Chain is about to be launched and has entered the testing phase. The chain has features such as sub-second transaction finality, native perpetual contract integration, low transaction fees, and a token repurchase plan.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01222+0.82%
Aster
ASTER$2.293+18.72%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Del
PANews2025/09/24 17:06
Del
Bitcoin (BTC) Stopped at $113K, ASTER Pumps by Double Digits: Market Watch

Bitcoin (BTC) Stopped at $113K, ASTER Pumps by Double Digits: Market Watch

The total crypto market cap temporarily pumped above $4 trillion before slipping under that mark.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,960.69+0.08%
Capverse
CAP$0.1172-1.00%
Aster
ASTER$2.293+18.72%
Del
CryptoPotato2025/09/24 16:54
Del
UXLINK Hacker Executes Massive 1,620 ETH for 6.73M DAI Swap

UXLINK Hacker Executes Massive 1,620 ETH for 6.73M DAI Swap

BitcoinWorld UXLINK Hacker Executes Massive 1,620 ETH for 6.73M DAI Swap The cryptocurrency world is always dynamic, often witnessing rapid shifts and, unfortunately, sometimes security incidents. Recently, a significant event unfolded that has caught the attention of many: a UXLINK hacker executed a substantial swap. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the constant vigilance required in the digital asset space. What Did the UXLINK Hacker Do Exactly? About two hours ago, a notable transaction occurred involving the UXLINK platform. As reported by blockchain analytics firm Lookonchain, the UXLINK hacker successfully swapped 1,620 ETH for a staggering 6.73 million DAI. This move highlights a deliberate strategy, converting a volatile asset like Ethereum into a stablecoin. Ethereum (ETH) is the native cryptocurrency of the Ethereum blockchain, known for its smart contract capabilities and significant market capitalization. DAI, on the other hand, is a decentralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, meaning its value aims to remain consistently around $1. Why Convert to DAI? The UXLINK Hacker’s Strategy You might wonder why a hacker would convert ETH, a valuable and widely recognized cryptocurrency, into DAI. There are several strategic reasons behind such a move, often aimed at minimizing risk and facilitating subsequent actions. Stability: ETH’s price can fluctuate wildly. By converting to DAI, the UXLINK hacker locks in the value of their ill-gotten gains, protecting them from potential market downturns. Reduced Volatility Risk: Holding a large amount of ETH carries significant price risk. DAI offers a safe haven, ensuring the value of the stolen funds remains relatively constant. Easier Off-Ramping: Stablecoins like DAI can sometimes be easier to liquidate or move across different platforms without drawing immediate attention, compared to large, sudden sales of ETH. Obfuscation: While blockchain transactions are transparent, converting between different assets can add layers to tracing the funds, making it more complex for investigators. This strategic conversion indicates a calculated approach by the hacker, prioritizing asset preservation and potential ease of movement over speculative gains. The Broader Ripple Effect of a UXLINK Hacker Incident Any security breach, especially one involving a significant amount of funds, sends ripples through the affected project and the wider crypto ecosystem. For UXLINK, this incident undoubtedly raises questions about platform security and user trust. Such events can impact a project’s reputation and potentially its token price, even if the funds are eventually recovered or traced. Moreover, these incidents serve as a sobering reminder for the entire crypto community about the persistent threats from malicious actors. They underscore the critical importance of robust security measures, continuous audits, and swift response protocols for all blockchain projects. The actions of the UXLINK hacker reinforce the need for constant vigilance. Safeguarding Your Assets Against UXLINK Hacker Threats In an environment where sophisticated attacks are a reality, what can individuals and projects do to protect themselves? Vigilance and proactive security measures are your best defense. For Individuals: Enable Two-Factor Authentication (2FA): Always use 2FA on all your crypto accounts and exchanges. Use Strong, Unique Passwords: Never reuse passwords, and ensure they are complex. Consider Cold Storage: For significant holdings, hardware wallets (cold storage) offer superior security compared to online exchanges. Be Wary of Phishing: Always double-check URLs and never click suspicious links or download attachments from unknown sources. Stay Informed: Keep up-to-date with security news and best practices in the crypto space. For Projects: Regular Security Audits: Conduct frequent and thorough audits of smart contracts and infrastructure by reputable firms. Bug Bounty Programs: Encourage ethical hackers to find vulnerabilities before malicious actors do. Multi-Signature Wallets: Implement multi-sig for treasury and critical funds. Incident Response Plan: Have a clear and tested plan for responding to security breaches. The recent action by the UXLINK hacker to swap 1,620 ETH for 6.73 million DAI is a stark reminder of the ongoing security challenges within the cryptocurrency world. While such incidents can be unsettling, they also highlight the importance of continuous innovation in security and the need for both platforms and users to remain hyper-vigilant. Understanding these events helps us better prepare and protect our digital assets in an ever-evolving landscape. Stay safe, stay informed, and always prioritize your digital security. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is UXLINK? UXLINK is a Web3 social platform and infrastructure that aims to connect users through social networks, enabling them to discover, interact, and trade crypto assets. It focuses on socialized asset issuance and trading. What is DAI? DAI is a decentralized stablecoin that is soft-pegged to the US dollar. It is created and governed by the Maker Protocol and the MakerDAO decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), aiming to maintain a stable value of approximately $1. Why are crypto hacks concerning for the broader market? Crypto hacks raise concerns about the security and reliability of blockchain platforms, which can erode investor confidence, lead to increased regulatory scrutiny, and potentially cause market volatility. They underscore the need for continuous security improvements. How can I secure my cryptocurrency assets? To secure your crypto, use strong, unique passwords, enable two-factor authentication (2FA), consider hardware wallets for significant holdings, be wary of phishing scams, and only use reputable exchanges and platforms. Always research projects thoroughly before investing. What steps do crypto projects take to prevent hacks? Crypto projects typically employ several security measures, including regular smart contract audits by third-party firms, implementing bug bounty programs, utilizing multi-signature wallets for critical funds, and developing robust incident response plans to mitigate risks. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Ethereum price action. This post UXLINK Hacker Executes Massive 1,620 ETH for 6.73M DAI Swap first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
1
1$0.013791-4.07%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01467-0.67%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.28887+9.73%
Del
Coinstats2025/09/24 16:35
Del
Bhutan Bitcoin Transfer: Unprecedented $47.2M Movement Signals Strategic Crypto Holdings

Bhutan Bitcoin Transfer: Unprecedented $47.2M Movement Signals Strategic Crypto Holdings

BitcoinWorld Bhutan Bitcoin Transfer: Unprecedented $47.2M Movement Signals Strategic Crypto Holdings A significant event has unfolded in the world of digital finance, capturing the attention of crypto enthusiasts and governments alike: a substantial Bhutan Bitcoin transfer. Recently, an address widely associated with the Bhutanese government moved a considerable sum of 419.5 BTC, valued at approximately $47.23 million, to a new, undisclosed address. This strategic movement of digital assets sparks important questions about sovereign crypto holdings and their management. What Does This Bhutan Bitcoin Transfer Signify? This recent Bhutan Bitcoin transfer, reported by Lookonchain, is not just a simple transaction; it represents a noteworthy development in how nations interact with decentralized finance. The sending address, which observers believe belongs to the Bhutanese government, still retains a massive 9,232 BTC, now worth over $1.04 billion. This significant holding positions Bhutan as a quiet but substantial player in the global cryptocurrency landscape. The transfer itself involves moving funds from one wallet to another, often for reasons such as enhanced security, internal restructuring, or preparing for future financial operations. For a sovereign entity like Bhutan, such a move could indicate a maturation of their digital asset management strategies. It highlights a growing trend where governments are not just observing but actively participating in the crypto ecosystem. This engagement goes beyond mere speculation, signaling a deeper integration of digital currencies into national financial frameworks. Bhutan’s Quiet Foray into Crypto: A Strategic Play? Bhutan’s involvement with Bitcoin has been a subject of quiet speculation for some time. Reports have suggested that the small Himalayan kingdom has been mining Bitcoin using its abundant hydropower resources, a strategy that aligns with its focus on sustainability and economic independence. This approach offers a unique model for other nations considering similar ventures. The government’s decision to hold and manage such substantial amounts of Bitcoin could be driven by several factors: Diversification: Adding digital assets to national reserves can diversify away from traditional fiat currencies and gold. Economic Growth: Leveraging natural resources for Bitcoin mining can create new revenue streams. Technological Advancement: Embracing blockchain technology positions Bhutan at the forefront of digital innovation. This long-term vision could see Bhutan Bitcoin transfer activities become more common as they adapt to evolving market conditions and internal financial needs. Securing Digital Wealth: Why the New Address for the Bhutan Bitcoin Transfer? When an entity, especially a government, undertakes a large-scale transfer of digital assets like the recent Bhutan Bitcoin transfer, security is often a primary concern. Moving funds to a new address can be a proactive measure to enhance the safety of their holdings. Potential reasons for such a move include: Enhanced Security Protocols: Migrating to a wallet with updated or more robust security features. Cold Storage Transition: Moving assets from hot wallets (connected to the internet) to cold storage (offline) for maximum protection against cyber threats. Internal Auditing and Management: Reorganizing holdings for better accounting, internal controls, or preparing for future transactions. Privacy: While blockchain transactions are public, new addresses can offer a degree of transactional privacy for future activities. These actions underscore the sophisticated approach required for managing significant cryptocurrency portfolios, particularly for state-level actors. What Are the Broader Implications of Bhutan’s Bitcoin Strategy? The strategic decisions made by the Bhutanese government regarding their Bitcoin holdings, including this notable Bhutan Bitcoin transfer, carry significant implications for the global financial landscape. Their proactive engagement serves as a compelling case study for other nations that might be exploring digital asset integration. This move could encourage other smaller economies to consider similar strategies for leveraging their unique resources to build digital wealth. It also adds to the growing narrative of Bitcoin as a legitimate, sovereign-grade asset, challenging traditional financial paradigms. As more governments and institutions recognize the potential of cryptocurrencies, the actions of early adopters like Bhutan will likely influence future policy decisions and investment strategies worldwide. This ongoing evolution signals a pivotal shift in global finance. In conclusion, the recent Bhutan Bitcoin transfer of $47.2 million to a new address is more than just a transaction; it is a powerful indicator of a nation’s strategic engagement with digital assets. Bhutan’s quiet accumulation and sophisticated management of Bitcoin highlight a forward-thinking approach to economic diversification and technological adoption. As the crypto landscape continues to evolve, Bhutan’s journey offers valuable insights into the future of sovereign digital wealth management. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: How much Bitcoin did the Bhutanese government transfer? A: The Bhutanese government transferred 419.5 BTC, valued at approximately $47.23 million, to a new address. Q2: Why did the Bhutanese government transfer Bitcoin to a new address? A: Reasons for such a transfer often include enhancing security protocols, moving assets to cold storage, internal auditing, or reorganizing holdings for better management and privacy. Q3: Does Bhutan mine Bitcoin? A: While not officially confirmed by the government, reports suggest that Bhutan has been mining Bitcoin, leveraging its abundant hydropower resources. Q4: What are the broader implications of a government holding significant Bitcoin reserves? A: Government Bitcoin holdings can signify economic diversification, a strategic embrace of new technologies, and a potential new revenue stream, setting a precedent for other nations to consider digital assets. Q5: How much Bitcoin does the Bhutanese government still hold after the transfer? A: After the transfer, the sending address still holds 9,232 BTC, valued at over $1.04 billion. If you found this insight into Bhutan’s strategic Bitcoin movements intriguing, share this article with your network! Join the conversation and help spread awareness about the evolving role of digital assets in national economies. To learn more about the latest Bitcoin trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin institutional adoption. This post Bhutan Bitcoin Transfer: Unprecedented $47.2M Movement Signals Strategic Crypto Holdings first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
1
1$0.013791-4.07%
Streamflow
STREAM$0.05737-0.53%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,960.69+0.08%
Del
Coinstats2025/09/24 16:30
Del
Bitcoin Price Could Fall or Rise by $20K in Q4, 10x Research Reports

Bitcoin Price Could Fall or Rise by $20K in Q4, 10x Research Reports

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010196-14.42%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01701+3.20%
Del
Coinstats2025/09/24 16:26
Del

Populære nyheter

Flere

Stablecoin startup Bastion completes $14.6 million in new funding round, led by Coinbase Ventures

Canton Network Selects Chainlink as Super Validator and Integrates Oracles with CCIP

Big Pi Ventures, a firm focused on AI, blockchain, and other fields, has completed its first round of fundraising of €130 million for its new fund.

Live Nation CEO says demand is unmistakable, concert tickets are underpriced

Investors flock to IOTA miners in pursuit of stable returns