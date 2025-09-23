MEXC-handelsplattformen
How BAY Miner Mobile Mining Changes Returns
The post How BAY Miner Mobile Mining Changes Returns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement     Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. BAY Miner’s mobile app lets users earn Bitcoin directly from their smartphones. With BTC trading above $118,000 and institutional demand surging, mobile cloud mining is emerging as a reliable income model. Launched globally in 2025, BAY Miner transforms smartphones into Bitcoin mining hubs, removing the need for expensive hardware or technical setup. The platform combines security, regulatory compliance, and ease of use, enabling both beginners and institutional players to access daily Bitcoin earnings anytime, anywhere. For many, BAY Miner represents a breakthrough: turning idle devices into gateways for stable, passive crypto income. Mobile Cloud Mining Simplified Mobile cloud mining shifts crypto mining to remote data centers, letting users participate through an app without buying rigs or paying electricity bills. With BAY Miner’s mobile-first platform, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies like Ethereum can be mined easily, turning smartphones into gateways for passive income. The process is streamlined: register, select a contract, fund with crypto, and mining begins automatically. BAY Miner’s AI-optimized, renewable-powered servers handle the work while the app serves as a dashboard for real-time monitoring. This convenience has attracted over 10 million users in 180+ countries, making daily Bitcoin earnings accessible to anyone with a phone and modest assets. Advertisement   Predictable Daily Earnings with USD Payouts A standout feature of BAY Miner is its fixed daily payouts in U.S. dollars, protecting from Bitcoin’s price swings and ensuring predictable income. Earnings can be withdrawn anytime or compounded into new contracts, allowing both small and large players to scale income. Some institutional users combine…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 04:43
Altcoin Rotation Nears End As Ethereum Momentum Fades
The post Altcoin Rotation Nears End As Ethereum Momentum Fades appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights Experts warn altcoin rotation cycle may be cooling after Ethereum’s rally Bitcoin momentum remains weak, raising concerns of a broader slowdown CryptoQuant highlights key signs that altcoin season could be ending Altcoin Cycle Shows Signs of Cooling Analysts at the CryptoQuant platform believe the altcoin rotation cycle is gradually coming to an end. They observed that after Ethereum’s brief rally, traders shifted toward other digital assets, but overall activity across altcoins has started to fade. Experts noted that early signs of slowdown appeared after Ethereum’s trading volumes peaked. On-chain withdrawals of ETH from exchanges also suggested traders were becoming cautious, treating rallies as short-term exits rather than long-term accumulation. Source: CryptoQuant “Back in June, during the so-called ‘double-peak’ phase, one of the main reasons a major correction was considered unlikely was the lack of significant changes in this data,” CryptoQuant experts explained. “Now, the picture looks different as activity has softened.” Bitcoin Remains Weak as Market Waits Meanwhile, Bitcoin continues to move in a narrow range. Despite speculation around possible U.S. interest rate cuts, the market is showing no strong signs of reversal. Analysts suggest Bitcoin’s lack of momentum could further weigh on altcoins, adding to the sense of a cooling cycle. Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffarth also recently noted that even the approval of an altcoin-based ETF would not necessarily trigger the start of a new alt season. Instead, experts argue the market may be entering a consolidation phase before its next major move. For investors, this means patience and careful risk management could prove more valuable than chasing short-lived rallies in a slowing market. Source: https://coinpaper.com/11209/crypto-1
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 04:38
Why Top Crypto Analysts Rank Pepeto As The Best Crypto To Buy In Q4 Over XRP, Cardano, And PEPE
The same investors who once chased those massive gains are now on the lookout for the next big surge, and […] The post Why Top Crypto Analysts Rank Pepeto As The Best Crypto To Buy In Q4 Over XRP, Cardano, And PEPE appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/23 04:28
Critical Statements from Fed Member Bostic! “There Will Be No More Rate Cuts This Year!” Here’s Why…
The post Critical Statements from Fed Member Bostic! “There Will Be No More Rate Cuts This Year!” Here’s Why… appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic remains cautious about rate cuts amid inflation concerns, the Wall Street Journal reported. Speaking to the WSJ, Bostic said he expects only one rate cut in 2025. Bostic said the Fed is hesitant to support further interest rate cuts in October due to inflation running above its 2% target. He noted that despite the economic risks shifting toward weak employment, he currently expects only one rate cut in 2025. “I’m concerned about inflation, which has been too high for a long time. So I won’t take action or support it anymore, but we’ll see what happens.” Bostic said the latest rate cut in September was reasonable, but uncertainty remains high. At this point, Bostic stated that the 2025 inflation forecast will be 2.9% and core inflation will be 3.1%, and said he does not believe inflation will fall to the 2% target “probably until early 2028.” He warned that tariffs and immigration restrictions could slow labor force growth and maintain moderate price pressures. He said that the current policy environment is one of the most challenging, with risks to both inflation and growth increasing. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/critical-statements-from-fed-member-bostic-there-will-be-no-more-rate-cuts-this-year-heres-why/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 04:22
USD/CAD steadies above 1.3800 as Canadian Dollar lags amid BoC easing
The post USD/CAD steadies above 1.3800 as Canadian Dollar lags amid BoC easing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/CAD steadies above 1.3800 as the Canadian Dollar underperforms despite a weaker Greenback. The BoC cut rates to 2.50% last week, its eighth reduction since September 2023, and signaled readiness to ease further if risks rise. Fed’s Bostic said on Monday he sees little reason to cut further for now, penciling in only one reduction in 2025. The Canadian Dollar (CAD) trades on the back foot against the US Dollar (USD) on Monday, with USD/CAD hovering around 1.3808 at the time of writing. The advance comes even as the Greenback trades lower against most of its major peers, as traders continue to assess the monetary policy outlook following interest rate cuts by both the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the Bank of Canada (BoC) last week. At the same time, Crude Oil prices extend their retreat on Monday, with West Texas Intermediate (WTI) slipping toward $61.50 per barrel. Canada, as a major energy exporter, remains highly sensitive to Oil price fluctuations, and lower Oil prices typically reduce demand for the Loonie. Last week, the BoC cut its overnight rate by 25 basis points to 2.50%. The latest move marked the BoC’s eighth rate cut since the policy rate peaked at 5.25% in September 2023, underscoring the extent of the Bank’s easing cycle amid weakening growth and moderating inflation. In its Monetary Policy Statement, the BoC said that three key developments had shifted the balance of risks since July. The labour market has softened further, underlying inflation pressures have diminished, and Canada’s removal of most retaliatory tariffs has reduced upside inflation risks. Governor Tiff Macklem emphasized the Bank is prepared to ease further “if risks rise.” Economists at several major banks, including TD and CIBC, expect at least one more reduction before year-end. According to Reuters, the overnight index swap market is…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 04:18
MoonBull’s Upcoming Presale Sparks Uptober Rally – The Next Big Crypto to Watch as Floki and Cheems Hold Strong
Ever wonder if the next bull run could pass right by and leave you holding peanuts instead of profits? That’s […] The post MoonBull’s Upcoming Presale Sparks Uptober Rally – The Next Big Crypto to Watch as Floki and Cheems Hold Strong appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/23 04:15
Scamcoin Isn’t Trying to Earn Your Trust; That’s Why It Has It
Scamcoin strips away hype, presales, and roadmaps — releasing its full supply on Solana day one. No promises, no rugs, just pure community-driven chaos.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/23 04:15
Canary Capital Confirms HBAR Spot ETF Fee as Approval Odds Hit 90%
Canary Capital formalized its HBAR ETF fee structure at 1.95%, positioning it as one of the priciest crypto ETFs while HBAR trading volume surged 152% despite price declines. The post Canary Capital Confirms HBAR Spot ETF Fee as Approval Odds Hit 90% appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker
2025/09/23 04:10
Federal Reserve Enforces Stablecoin Interest Ban Under GENIUS Act
Detail: https://coincu.com/news/fed-enforces-genius-stablecoin-ban/
Coinstats
2025/09/23 03:41
AVAX One combineert beursnotering met mega investering in Avalanche
AgriFORCE, tot nu toe vooral bekend in de agritech sector, gooit het roer volledig om. Het bedrijf kondigt aan voortaan verder te gaan onder de naam AVAX One en wil via een grote kapitaalronde $550 miljoen ophalen. Met dat geld wil het bedrijf een enorme positie opbouwen in AVAX, de... Het bericht AVAX One combineert beursnotering met mega investering in Avalanche verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats
2025/09/23 03:27
