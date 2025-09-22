2025-09-24 Wednesday

Kryptonyheter

Unn deg de heteste kryptonyhetene og markedsoppdateringene
SkyBridge Treasury Expands as Scaramucci Reaffirms $150K Bitcoin Prediction

SkyBridge Treasury Expands as Scaramucci Reaffirms $150K Bitcoin Prediction

TLDR Anthony Scaramucci reaffirms his $150K Bitcoin target by the end of the year despite recent market fluctuations. Scaramucci announces plans to add AVAX to SkyBridge’s crypto treasury as part of the firm’s growing digital asset strategy. SkyBridge Capital remains committed to Bitcoin and AVAX, with both assets now included in the firm’s treasury. Scaramucci [...] The post SkyBridge Treasury Expands as Scaramucci Reaffirms $150K Bitcoin Prediction appeared first on Blockonomi.
Avalanche
AVAX$34.32-1.71%
Particl
PART$0.1967+0.05%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00554-1.24%
Del
Blockonomi2025/09/23 04:34
Del
President Donald Trump Set for Major Speech on Tuesday; Is It Bitcoin’s Big Political Day?

President Donald Trump Set for Major Speech on Tuesday; Is It Bitcoin’s Big Political Day?

The post President Donald Trump Set for Major Speech on Tuesday; Is It Bitcoin’s Big Political Day? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Bitcoin (BTC) traders are expecting a major political announcement on Tuesday September 22, 2025. After the crypto market recorded the largest year-to-date liquidation of leveraged trades on Monday, amounting to over $1.7 billion, crypto traders are focused on a potential high-impact crypto announcement from U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday. Moreover, crypto traders have depicted increased worry …
1
1$0.013421-14.12%
Union
U$0.00985-9.09%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.707+0.14%
Del
CoinPedia2025/09/23 04:32
Del
What’s Driving The Current Crypto Slump?

What’s Driving The Current Crypto Slump?

The post What’s Driving The Current Crypto Slump? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ronaldo is an experienced crypto enthusiast dedicated to the nascent and ever-evolving industry. With over five years of extensive research and unwavering dedication, he has cultivated a profound interest in the world of cryptocurrencies. Ronaldo’s journey began with a spark of curiosity, which soon transformed into a deep passion for understanding the intricacies of this groundbreaking technology. Driven by an insatiable thirst for knowledge, Ronaldo has delved into the depths of the crypto space, exploring its various facets, from blockchain fundamentals to market trends and investment strategies. His tireless exploration and commitment to staying up-to-date with the latest developments have granted him a unique perspective on the industry. One of Ronaldo’s defining areas of expertise lies in technical analysis. He firmly believes that studying charts and deciphering price movements provides valuable insights into the market. Ronaldo recognizes that patterns exist within the chaos of crypto charts, and by utilizing technical analysis tools and indicators, he can unlock hidden opportunities and make informed investment decisions. His dedication to mastering this analytical approach has allowed him to navigate the volatile crypto market with confidence and precision. Ronaldo’s commitment to his craft goes beyond personal gain. He is passionate about sharing his knowledge and insights with others, empowering them to make well-informed decisions in the crypto space. Ronaldo’s writing is a testament to his dedication, providing readers with meaningful analysis and up-to-date news. He strives to offer a comprehensive understanding of the crypto industry, helping readers navigate its complexities and seize opportunities. Outside of the crypto realm, Ronaldo enjoys indulging in other passions. As an avid sports fan, he finds joy in watching exhilarating sporting events, witnessing the triumphs and challenges of athletes pushing their limits. Furthermore, His passion for languages extends beyond mere communication; he aspires to master German, French, Italian, and…
DeepBook
DEEP$0.115623-2.04%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017005+3.72%
WELL3
WELL$0.0000477-19.69%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 04:31
Del
Coinbase Introduces Hybrid Futures for Tech Stocks and Crypto ETFs

Coinbase Introduces Hybrid Futures for Tech Stocks and Crypto ETFs

TLDR Coinbase has launched its new hybrid futures product combining top tech stocks and leading crypto ETFs. The Mag7 + Crypto Equity Index Futures went live on September 22, 2025, providing investors with diversified exposure. The product includes seven major tech stocks, Coinbase stock, and two BlackRock crypto ETFs, IBIT and ETHA. The index follows [...] The post Coinbase Introduces Hybrid Futures for Tech Stocks and Crypto ETFs appeared first on Blockonomi.
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.097+1.01%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.0141-20.20%
Del
Blockonomi2025/09/23 04:14
Del
Crypto Industry Hit by North Korean “BeaverTail” Malware Campaign

Crypto Industry Hit by North Korean “BeaverTail” Malware Campaign

North Korean hackers target the crypto sector with BeaverTail malware, using fake job offers to steal login credentials and crypto wallets. North Korean hackers have expanded their cyberattacks on the cryptocurrency sector, deploying a sophisticated malware known as BeaverTail through fake job offers. This new campaign, targeting non-developers, marks a shift in tactics for the […] The post Crypto Industry Hit by North Korean “BeaverTail” Malware Campaign appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
SecondLive
LIVE$0.0141-20.20%
Del
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/23 04:00
Del
Lyno AI Excites Traders, Ozak AI Rallies, Yet BlockDAG’s Global Reach and $410M+ Presale Boom Draws Market Focus!

Lyno AI Excites Traders, Ozak AI Rallies, Yet BlockDAG’s Global Reach and $410M+ Presale Boom Draws Market Focus!

Crypto presales in 2025 are reshaping early-stage traction, with Ozak AI, Lyno AI, and BlockDAG becoming major talking points. Ozak […] The post Lyno AI Excites Traders, Ozak AI Rallies, Yet BlockDAG’s Global Reach and $410M+ Presale Boom Draws Market Focus! appeared first on Coindoo.
Boom
BOOM$0.008012+3.03%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1246-0.87%
Major
MAJOR$0.13811+1.35%
Del
Coindoo2025/09/23 04:00
Del
LayerZero Buys Back 50M Tokens in Strategic Move

LayerZero Buys Back 50M Tokens in Strategic Move

The post LayerZero Buys Back 50M Tokens in Strategic Move appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: LayerZero executed a $120M buyback impacting governance and liquidity. ZRO surged 26% post-announcement. Stargate DAO dissolved, emphasizing governance consolidation. The LayerZero Foundation executed a $120 million buyback of 50 million ZRO tokens from early investors, marking a strategic merger with Stargate Finance, under CEO Bryan Pellegrino’s leadership. The buyback consolidates governance under LayerZero, replaces STG with ZRO for protocol operations, and triggers a notable 26% increase in ZRO’s market price. LayerZero’s $120 Million Buyback Reshapes Governance LayerZero’s strategic decision to acquire 50 million ZRO tokens impacted its governance structure. This decision follows the recent acquisition of Stargate Finance, with CEO Bryan Pellegrino emphasizing the alignment between the two entities. Stargate Finance DAO approved the buyback with a 94.7% majority, absorbing Stargate assets into the LayerZero protocol. Price implications include a 26% increase in the ZRO token value on various trading platforms. This integrates Stargate’s liquidity, marking the phasing out of the STG token. ZRO now presides over all governance and protocol operations, dissolving the Stargate DAO. Market reaction was notable, driven by developer and voter engagement from the Stargate DAO community. While competing protocols advocated for delays, the LayerZero leadership stressed the developmental advantages from the merger. Pelligrino underscored this merger as an opportunity to highlight synergy between LayerZero and Stargate operations. “Add fuel to the fire of Stargate’s development and underline strategic alignment between the two entities,” – Bryan Pellegrino, CEO, LayerZero Labs. Market Impacts and Expert Predictions Post-Buyback Did you know? The $120 million LayerZero buyback marks one of the largest acquisitions involving a DAO, highlighting a significant pivot towards governance integration and technological consolidation. According to CoinMarketCap data, LayerZero (ZRO) stands at $1.91 with a market cap of $472.64 million and shows a 24-hour trading volume increase of 160.53%. ZRO experienced notable price fluctuations, including…
1
1$0.013421-14.12%
Stargate Finance
STG$0.1877+12.80%
Capverse
CAP$0.11739-1.28%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 03:53
Del
Massive HYPE Token Supply Reduction: Unveiling a Game-Changing Proposal

Massive HYPE Token Supply Reduction: Unveiling a Game-Changing Proposal

BitcoinWorld Massive HYPE Token Supply Reduction: Unveiling a Game-Changing Proposal In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, proposals that promise to fundamentally alter a digital asset’s landscape often capture significant attention. Recently, a bold initiative concerning a HYPE token supply reduction has emerged, sparking considerable discussion among enthusiasts and investors alike. This proposal aims to dramatically cut the total supply of HYPE, a move that could reshape its future trajectory and perceived value. What’s Driving the HYPE Token Supply Reduction Initiative? The cryptocurrency community is buzzing about a significant proposal. It suggests a massive 45% HYPE token supply reduction. This isn’t just a minor tweak; it’s a strategic move designed to create scarcity and potentially enhance the token’s long-term viability. This pivotal proposal was jointly submitted by two influential figures in the crypto space. The founder of Uncommon Core 2.0 and the head of strategy at Flashbots are behind this initiative. Their combined expertise lends considerable weight to the proposed changes. The core idea is simple yet profound: by reducing the total number of HYPE tokens available, the proponents aim to influence the token’s economic dynamics. This could lead to a stronger market position and increased value for existing holders. Deeper Dive: The Mechanics of This Major Change The proposal outlines several key actions to achieve the targeted HYPE token supply reduction. These steps are designed to be comprehensive, addressing different facets of the token’s existing supply structure. Specifically, the plan includes: Eliminating Unissued HYPE: All HYPE tokens that were initially allocated to the Future Ecosystem Creation Reserve (FECR) but remain unissued will be permanently removed from circulation. This tackles a significant portion of the potential future supply. Burning Assistance Fund Holdings: All HYPE currently held within the Assistance Fund (AF) will be burned. Burning tokens means they are sent to an inaccessible wallet, effectively removing them from the total supply forever. Removing the Maximum Supply Cap: This is a crucial aspect. By eliminating the asset’s maximum supply cap, the proposal suggests a shift in the token’s long-term issuance policy. While initially reducing supply, it opens the door for future flexibility, albeit under new governance. These combined actions are projected to result in a substantial 45% reduction in the overall HYPE token supply. This level of reduction is considerable and could have far-reaching implications for the token’s ecosystem. Potential Benefits and Challenges of HYPE Token Supply Reduction A move of this magnitude naturally comes with both exciting prospects and potential hurdles. Understanding these can help stakeholders gauge the overall impact of the proposed HYPE token supply reduction. Benefits could include: Increased Scarcity: A reduced supply often leads to increased scarcity, which can drive up demand and, consequently, the token’s price, assuming other factors remain constant. Enhanced Value Proposition: For existing HYPE holders, a smaller supply could mean that their tokens represent a larger share of the total network value, potentially increasing their individual holdings’ worth. Stronger Economic Fundamentals: By eliminating unissued tokens and burning others, the proposal aims to create a more robust and predictable economic model for HYPE. However, challenges might arise: Community Consensus: Implementing such a significant change requires broad community support. Gaining consensus from all stakeholders can be a complex process. Market Reaction: While scarcity often drives value, initial market reactions can be unpredictable. The market needs to absorb and react positively to the news. Governance Evolution: Removing the maximum supply cap means future issuance policies will need careful consideration and robust governance mechanisms to prevent uncontrolled inflation. What Does This Mean for HYPE Holders? For those currently holding HYPE, this proposed HYPE token supply reduction is a development worth monitoring closely. It signals a potential turning point for the asset. The strategic intent behind this move is to strengthen HYPE’s long-term value proposition. Holders should consider the implications of increased scarcity. While past performance is not indicative of future results, a reduced supply often creates upward price pressure in healthy markets. Furthermore, the removal of the supply cap, while seeming counter-intuitive, could allow for future strategic adjustments without being bound by a hard limit, provided robust governance is in place. Staying informed about the community’s discussions and the proposal’s progress is crucial. This is a significant moment for the HYPE ecosystem, potentially leading to a more streamlined and valuable asset. Conclusion: A Bold Vision for HYPE’s Future The proposal for a 45% HYPE token supply reduction represents a truly transformative vision for the HYPE ecosystem. Spearheaded by prominent figures in the crypto space, this initiative aims to create a more scarce, valuable, and economically robust digital asset. By eliminating unissued tokens, burning existing reserves, and removing the maximum supply cap, the plan tackles the token’s supply dynamics head-on. While challenges such as achieving community consensus and managing market reactions exist, the potential benefits for HYPE holders and the overall ecosystem are substantial. This bold move underscores a commitment to long-term sustainability and value creation, inviting the community to engage with a future where HYPE could operate under a new, more dynamic economic framework. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is the main goal of the HYPE token supply reduction?The primary goal is to significantly reduce the total number of HYPE tokens in circulation, aiming to create scarcity, enhance the token’s value proposition, and strengthen its economic fundamentals. 2. Who proposed this HYPE token supply reduction?The proposal was jointly submitted by the founder of Uncommon Core 2.0 and the head of strategy at Flashbots, two respected figures in the cryptocurrency industry. 3. How will the HYPE token supply reduction affect existing holders?Existing holders may see their tokens represent a larger share of the total network value due to increased scarcity. This could potentially lead to an increase in the token’s market value, although market reactions can vary. 4. What are the FECR and AF in the context of this proposal?FECR stands for Future Ecosystem Creation Reserve, referring to unissued HYPE tokens. AF refers to the Assistance Fund, which holds HYPE tokens. The proposal involves eliminating unissued FECR tokens and burning AF holdings. 5. When is this HYPE token supply reduction expected to take effect?The proposal has just been submitted. Its implementation will depend on community discussion, voting, and the subsequent execution of the plan. Specific timelines would be announced following successful approval. If you found this article insightful, please consider sharing it with your network! Your support helps us bring more crucial crypto news and analysis to a wider audience. Stay connected for the latest updates on the HYPE ecosystem and beyond. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping the cryptocurrency space’s future price action. This post Massive HYPE Token Supply Reduction: Unveiling a Game-Changing Proposal first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
1
1$0.013421-14.12%
Threshold
T$0.01562--%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00171518-2.14%
Del
Coinstats2025/09/23 03:30
Del
Shocking Departure: Sol Strategies CEO Leah Wald Steps Down, What’s Next for SOL?

Shocking Departure: Sol Strategies CEO Leah Wald Steps Down, What’s Next for SOL?

BitcoinWorld Shocking Departure: Sol Strategies CEO Leah Wald Steps Down, What’s Next for SOL? The cryptocurrency world is abuzz with recent news concerning Sol Strategies, a prominent firm known for its strategic investments in SOL. Leah Wald, the firm’s highly regarded Sol Strategies CEO, has officially resigned from her position. This significant leadership change, initially reported by The Block, marks a pivotal moment for the company and its substantial holdings in the Solana ecosystem. Understanding the Shift: Who is the Sol Strategies CEO? Leah Wald has been a recognizable figure in the crypto investment landscape, leading Sol Strategies with a focus on strategic placements within the Solana ecosystem. Her leadership helped guide the firm’s investment approach, particularly concerning SOL, Solana’s native cryptocurrency. Sol Strategies has been instrumental in facilitating strategic investments. The firm holds a significant amount of SOL, approximately 390,000 tokens. Wald’s departure leaves a notable void in the company’s executive structure. This kind of executive transition is not uncommon in the fast-paced tech and crypto sectors, but it always prompts questions about future direction and stability. What Does This Mean for Sol Strategies and Its SOL Holdings? With Leah Wald’s resignation, attention immediately turns to the interim leadership and the strategic direction of Sol Strategies. Michael Hubbard, the Chief Strategy Officer, is stepping into the role of interim Sol Strategies CEO. This ensures continuity in leadership, which is crucial during such transitions. The firm’s substantial holding of 390,000 SOL is a key point of interest. The management of these assets under new leadership will be closely watched by investors and the broader crypto community. Interim Leadership: Michael Hubbard’s appointment aims to maintain operational stability. Asset Management: The future strategy for the 390,000 SOL holdings is paramount. Market Perception: Investor confidence often hinges on stable and clear leadership. A smooth transition is vital to mitigate any potential market volatility or uncertainty surrounding the firm’s assets and future initiatives. Navigating Leadership Transitions: Challenges and Opportunities for Sol Strategies Leadership changes, especially at the CEO level, present both challenges and opportunities. For Sol Strategies, the immediate challenge lies in reassuring stakeholders and maintaining its strategic focus without its former Sol Strategies CEO. However, it also opens doors for fresh perspectives and potentially new strategies. A new leader can bring a different vision, which might invigorate the firm’s investment strategies or operational efficiency. This period often involves: Strategic Review: A chance to re-evaluate existing investment theses. Team Reorganization: Potential shifts in team dynamics and responsibilities. Communication: Clear and consistent communication with investors is essential to build trust. The market will be looking for clear signals from Sol Strategies regarding its plans for the future and how it intends to leverage its significant SOL holdings. The Future Outlook: What’s Next for the Sol Strategies CEO and Firm? As Michael Hubbard takes the helm as interim Sol Strategies CEO, the crypto community will be observing how the firm adapts and evolves. The Solana ecosystem continues to grow, and Sol Strategies’ role within it remains significant. The firm’s ability to navigate this transition effectively will largely determine its trajectory in the coming months. The focus will likely be on maintaining stability, protecting the value of its SOL holdings, and exploring new opportunities within the decentralized finance (DeFi) and broader Web3 spaces. Investors should stay informed about any official announcements from Sol Strategies regarding its long-term leadership and strategic initiatives. This leadership shift at Sol Strategies is a reminder of the dynamic nature of the cryptocurrency industry. While Leah Wald’s departure marks the end of an era, it also signals the beginning of a new chapter under Michael Hubbard’s interim leadership. The strategic management of its substantial SOL holdings will be key to Sol Strategies’ continued success and influence in the market. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. Who is Leah Wald? Leah Wald was the CEO of Sol Strategies, a firm known for leading strategic investments, particularly in SOL, the native cryptocurrency of the Solana blockchain. 2. Who is the new interim Sol Strategies CEO? Michael Hubbard, who previously served as the Chief Strategy Officer, has been appointed as the interim CEO of Sol Strategies following Leah Wald’s resignation. 3. How much SOL does Sol Strategies hold? Sol Strategies holds approximately 390,000 SOL, which represents a significant investment in the Solana ecosystem. 4. What does this leadership change mean for Solana (SOL) investors? While a leadership change at an investment firm like Sol Strategies is notable, the direct impact on the broader Solana market may be limited. However, investors should monitor any strategic shifts announced by Sol Strategies regarding their SOL holdings. 5. Where was this news first reported? The news of Leah Wald’s resignation as Sol Strategies CEO was initially reported by The Block, a reputable cryptocurrency news publication. Did you find this article insightful? Share it with your network and help them stay informed about the latest developments in the crypto world! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Solana price action. This post Shocking Departure: Sol Strategies CEO Leah Wald Steps Down, What’s Next for SOL? first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
1
1$0.013421-14.12%
Solana
SOL$212.35-3.49%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00171518-2.14%
Del
Coinstats2025/09/23 03:25
Del
HYPE token unlock, whale withdraws $122M: November 29 shakes the market

HYPE token unlock, whale withdraws $122M: November 29 shakes the market

Dateline. The wallet 0x316f has withdrawn approximately $122 million in HYPE, as reported by public on-chain analysis.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.02-6.81%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01223+0.24%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05756-0.79%
Del
The Cryptonomist2025/09/22 22:52
Del

Populære nyheter

Flere

Stablecoin startup Bastion completes $14.6 million in new funding round, led by Coinbase Ventures

Canton Network Selects Chainlink as Super Validator and Integrates Oracles with CCIP

Big Pi Ventures, a firm focused on AI, blockchain, and other fields, has completed its first round of fundraising of €130 million for its new fund.

Ethereum koers toont zeldzaam dubbel koopsignaal en richt zich op $4.550

Live Nation CEO says demand is unmistakable, concert tickets are underpriced