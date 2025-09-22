2025-09-24 Wednesday

Kryptonyheter

Unn deg de heteste kryptonyhetene og markedsoppdateringene
Dormant Bitcoin Awakens Amid Selloff: 1,401 BTC (2–3 Years Old) Moves Overnight

Dormant Bitcoin Awakens Amid Selloff: 1,401 BTC (2–3 Years Old) Moves Overnight

Bitcoin and the broader crypto market have been hit with heavy selling pressure, marking the start of a new stage in the cycle. BTC lost the key $115,000 level overnight, and bulls are now struggling to establish support as volatility rises. This move has shaken confidence, but several analysts argue it may simply represent a […]
1
1$0,013421-14,12%
Bitcoin
BTC$113 055,32-0,04%
Movement
MOVE$0,118+1,37%
Del
Bitcoinist2025/09/23 04:00
Del
Analyst Predicts XRP Price Will Definitely Reach $10,000, Gives Reasons Why

Analyst Predicts XRP Price Will Definitely Reach $10,000, Gives Reasons Why

Crypto analyst Xena has declared that the XRP price will definitely reach $10,000. The analyst further gave reasons why she holds this belief and likened XRP’s potential run to that of Bitcoin.  Why The XRP Price Will Reach $10,000 In an X post, Xena asserted that the XRP price will reach $10,000 without a doubt. She noted that some market participants argue that XRP should at least cross its all-time high (ATH) first before such projections, but the analyst believes that is not the point. The analyst suggested that market participants are too focused on the short-term, while alluding to how people said Bitcoin should reach $1,000 first when articles said it would reach $1 million.  Related Reading: How The XRP Price Can Go To $100 And What Is Required To Reach $1,000 Xena remarked that many regret not holding a few Bitcoin today, seeing how it has surged amid these predictions. She told market participants that they have the choice to be sarcastic and do nothing, or hold XRP and be patient in anticipation of the XRP price rally. The analyst then drew attention to when she bought BTC between $200 and $600 and Ethereum at $5.  She explained that she took a leap of faith back then and is now happy with her decision, seeing how the two largest coins by market capitalization have surged to massive heights. Xena noted that people also said the same thing that they are currently saying about the XRP price back then, that BTC and ETH won’t reach a particular price.  Xena claimed that the naysayers would always exist and have their own convictions while they think they know better. However, she doesn’t believe that they know better than Ripple’s co-founder and XRP Ledger developer Arthur Britto, who the community claims predicted that the XRP price would reach $10,000.  The Ripple Factor For The Projected Rally Xena also suggested that she believes the XRP price can reach $10,000 based on Ripple’s supposed hint about higher prices for the altcoin. She specifically alluded to the $589 price target and remarked that the crypto firm has been hinting that there is something special about this number.  Related Reading: Pundit Reveals What Will Happen When XRP Price Hits $100 And $1,000 She further noted that Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has been following only 589 people with so much consistency. The analyst then questioned community members whether they would prefer to listen to X haters or Ripple CTO David Schwartz, she claimed clearly told them that XRP can reach a high price depending on different factors. Xena added that when Arthur Britto says that XRP is designed to reach $10,000, then the community should pay attention.  At the time of writing, the XRP price is trading at around $2.81, down over 6% in the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Featured image from Adobe Stock, chart from Tradingview.com
1
1$0,013421-14,12%
Threshold
T$0,01562--%
Bitcoin
BTC$113 055,32-0,04%
Del
NewsBTC2025/09/23 04:00
Del
Helius Medical Makes First-Ever Purchase of 760,190 SOL for $175.6M

Helius Medical Makes First-Ever Purchase of 760,190 SOL for $175.6M

Helius Medical Technologies, a Nasdaq-listed neurotech company, has taken a significant step to join the ever-growing list of institutional crypto investors. As revealed in a Monday press release, the company has acquired 760.190 SOL, the world’s sixth-largest cryptocurrency and the native token of the Solana blockchain.   Data from Google Finance shows that the company’s stock, HSDT, has been in a downtrend for an extended period, dropping by over 95% within the past year, from $592 to $ 20.40. Thus, the firm views adopting SOL as its primary reserve asset as a big step to boost its stock value over the long term. $175.6M Well Spent To fund its SOL shopping, a September 15 press release revealed that Helius Medical had partnered with Pantera Capital and Summer Capital to raise $500 million through the sale and purchase of common stock at $6.88 per share. The offering also included additional warrants that allowed investors to purchase more shares at $10.13 within a three-year window.  Concluding the offering, the neurotech firm made its first-ever SOL purchase, spending approximately $175.6 million to acquire 760,190 SOL at an average price of $231 per coin. Following the purchase, the firm retains $335 million in cash, which it plans to utilize to advance its SOL reserve in the coming business days and weeks.  Cosmo Jiang, Board Observer at HSDT and General Partner at Pantera Capital, commented on the firm’s latest pro-crypto move: “We are excited to embark on our SOL accumulation plan in an efficient manner. The initial accumulation at a lower cost basis than recent market prices, while still retaining the large majority of its capital raised for more opportunistic purchases, showcases how laser-focused the team is on maximizing shareholder value by having market awareness and being responsible stewards of capital.” SOL Investors on the Rise Remarkably, Helius Medical’s purchase announcement hit the market a week after Forward Industries also made its first-ever purchase of 6,822,000 SOL for $1.58 billion. Following the acquisition, it has become the world’s largest institutional SOL holder. According to data from Strategic Solana Reserve, other companies on the list include Sharps Technology, which holds approximately 2.140 million SOL, and DeFi Dev Corp, which has about 2.069 million SOL, among others. Meanwhile, pushed by the crypto market’s plummet on Monday, SOL trades around $220 per coin, having plunged by over 70% within the past 24 hours. The post Helius Medical Makes First-Ever Purchase of 760,190 SOL for $175.6M appeared first on Cointab.
1
1$0,013421-14,12%
Solana
SOL$212,35-3,49%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0,01015-11,90%
Del
Coinstats2025/09/23 03:40
Del
Unlocking Your Future: The Push for Crypto in 401(k) Plans

Unlocking Your Future: The Push for Crypto in 401(k) Plans

BitcoinWorld Unlocking Your Future: The Push for Crypto in 401(k) Plans The financial landscape is constantly evolving, and a significant shift is on the horizon for retirement savers. Imagine a world where your traditional retirement account could include digital assets. Recent reports indicate a growing push by US lawmakers to allow crypto in 401(k) plans, potentially revolutionizing how Americans save for their golden years. The Urgent Call to Integrate Crypto in 401(k) Plans U.S. lawmakers are actively urging the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to act on a past executive order. This order, initially from President Donald Trump, aims to open up 401(k) retirement plans to include cryptocurrency investments. This move, as reported by Watcher.Guru, signals a strong desire from some policymakers to modernize retirement portfolios. For many, this isn’t just about adding a new asset class; it’s about providing more choice and potentially higher growth opportunities. The current debate highlights a growing recognition of cryptocurrency’s role in the broader financial market, making the discussion around crypto in 401(k) plans increasingly relevant. Why Consider Crypto in 401(k) Plans? Exploring the Potential Benefits The push to integrate digital assets into retirement accounts stems from several perceived benefits. What makes crypto in 401(k) plans an appealing prospect for some investors and lawmakers? Diversification: Cryptocurrencies often move independently of traditional assets like stocks and bonds. Adding them could offer a new layer of portfolio diversification, potentially reducing overall risk for your retirement savings. Growth Potential: While volatile, many cryptocurrencies have shown significant growth over the long term. Including them could offer a pathway to enhanced retirement savings for those with a higher risk tolerance and a long-term outlook. Inflation Hedge: Some proponents argue that certain cryptocurrencies, like Bitcoin, could act as a hedge against inflation, preserving purchasing power over time. This aspect is particularly attractive during periods of economic uncertainty. Accessibility: Integrating crypto into 401(k)s would make digital asset investment more accessible to the average American worker. It removes barriers often associated with direct crypto purchases, simplifying the process for many. This initiative could empower individuals with more control over their financial future, allowing them to tailor their retirement strategy to their personal investment philosophy. Navigating the Challenges: SEC’s Stance on Crypto in 401(k) Plans Despite the enthusiasm from some lawmakers, the path to widespread adoption of crypto in 401(k) plans is not without its hurdles. The SEC, as the primary regulator, has expressed concerns regarding the volatility and speculative nature of cryptocurrencies. This cautious approach is understandable given their mandate. Regulators often highlight investor protection as their top priority. The lack of robust regulatory frameworks for digital assets, coupled with their often dramatic price swings, presents a cautious environment for the SEC. Therefore, any move to include crypto in retirement plans would likely involve stringent guidelines and robust oversight. Moreover, plan fiduciaries would face increased responsibilities in ensuring that such investments are appropriate for their participants, considering the inherent risks involved. This regulatory scrutiny is a critical factor in how quickly and broadly these changes might be implemented across various 401(k) offerings. What Does This Mean for Your Retirement Savings? If the SEC eventually approves the inclusion of crypto in 401(k) plans, it could significantly alter the retirement planning landscape. For individuals, this would mean new investment options within their employer-sponsored plans. This expansion of choice could be a game-changer for many. However, it’s crucial to approach such opportunities with caution and a clear understanding of the risks. Investors would need to educate themselves on the specifics of cryptocurrency investments, including their volatility and market dynamics. Financial advisors would also play a vital role in guiding individuals through these new choices, helping them make informed decisions about crypto in 401(k) plans. Ultimately, the decision to invest in digital assets within a 401(k) would remain a personal one, based on individual risk tolerance, investment horizon, and financial goals. This development represents a potential evolution in retirement investing, offering both exciting possibilities and important considerations. A Glimpse into the Future of Retirement The call by US lawmakers to open 401(k) plans to cryptocurrency marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing integration of digital assets into mainstream finance. While the journey involves regulatory challenges and careful consideration, the potential for enhanced diversification and growth within retirement portfolios is undeniable. As discussions continue, the landscape of retirement savings may soon include a vibrant new asset class, empowering individuals with more choices for their financial future. Frequently Asked Questions About Crypto in 401(k) Plans Here are some common questions regarding the potential inclusion of cryptocurrencies in retirement accounts: Q: Are cryptocurrencies currently allowed in 401(k) plans? A: Generally, no. While some niche options or self-directed IRAs might offer crypto exposure, traditional employer-sponsored 401(k)s typically do not. The current discussion is about changing this standard. Q: What are the main risks of investing in crypto within a 401(k)? A: The primary risks include high volatility, regulatory uncertainty, potential for fraud, and the speculative nature of many digital assets. These factors are why the SEC has expressed caution. Q: How would adding crypto affect my 401(k) diversification? A: Adding a small, carefully considered allocation to crypto could enhance diversification, as digital assets often have a low correlation with traditional stocks and bonds. However, it’s essential to manage the percentage carefully. Q: Will all 401(k) plans automatically offer crypto if approved? A: Not necessarily. Even if the SEC approves it, individual plan administrators and employers would still need to decide whether to offer crypto options to their participants. It would likely be an elective offering. Q: What is the SEC’s primary concern regarding crypto in 401(k) plans? A: The SEC’s main concern revolves around investor protection due to the significant risks, volatility, and lack of comprehensive regulation surrounding many cryptocurrencies. They prioritize safeguarding retirement savings. If you found this article insightful, please consider sharing it with your network! Help spread awareness about the evolving discussions around crypto in 401(k) plans and what it could mean for the future of retirement savings. Your shares help others stay informed! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin institutional adoption. This post Unlocking Your Future: The Push for Crypto in 401(k) Plans first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Sidekick
K$0,1428-26,04%
Quack AI
Q$0,02853+17,30%
Threshold
T$0,01562--%
Del
Coinstats2025/09/23 03:40
Del
Can AI Help Invent the Next Superconductor? MIT and Samsung Researchers Think So

Can AI Help Invent the Next Superconductor? MIT and Samsung Researchers Think So

MIT’s SCIGEN and Samsung’s PaRS embed physics into AI, helping LLMs propose exotic, feasible materials for quantum, energy, and chips.
THINK Token
THINK$0,01148-3,04%
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1246-0,87%
CHIPS Protocol
CHIPS$0,00049+13,95%
Del
Coinstats2025/09/23 03:40
Del
The US and UK Reach an Agreement on Cryptocurrencies – Here Are the Details

The US and UK Reach an Agreement on Cryptocurrencies – Here Are the Details

According to the latest information, the US and the UK have reached an agreement on some cooperation involving cryptocurrencies. Continue Reading: The US and UK Reach an Agreement on Cryptocurrencies – Here Are the Details
SphereX
HERE$0,000279+11,60%
Del
Coinstats2025/09/23 03:35
Del
Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Crater On Monday As Analysts Eye Up To 2 Weeks Of Correction

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Crater On Monday As Analysts Eye Up To 2 Weeks Of Correction

Cryptocurrency markets opened are down heavily to start the week, following over $1 billion in liquidations overnight.read more
1
1$0,013421-14,12%
Moonveil
MORE$0,08545-0,19%
XRP
XRP$2,888+0,62%
Del
Coinstats2025/09/23 03:33
Del
Ethereum op weg naar $13.000 na whale accumulatie – ETH koers explodeert

Ethereum op weg naar $13.000 na whale accumulatie – ETH koers explodeert

i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. @media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord De Ethereum koers zakte sinds gisteren met ruim 7% naar $ 4.154. Toch overheerst vertrouwen. Grote beleggers, de zogeheten whales, kopen juist in deze dip massaal bij. Hun accumulatie wordt gezien als een teken dat er ruimte is voor een forse stijging. Analisten wijzen al op een mogelijk koersdoel van $ 13.000. Wat gaat Ethereum doen in de komende maanden? Whales kopen de dip Nieuwe on-chain data laat zien dat meerdere grote wallets tienduizenden ETH hebben toegevoegd. Onder hen bevinden zich bekende namen zoals BitMine en andere treasuryfondsen die miljarden beheren. Deze bewegingen zijn opvallend, omdat ze plaatsvinden op een moment dat de koers juist onder druk staat. Ethereum mega-whales are accumulating ETH at their fastest pace in years! pic.twitter.com/r08vZhxDiI — Crypto Rover (@rovercrc) September 21, 2025 Whales staan erom bekend dat ze vooruit kijken. Waar particuliere beleggers vaak schrikken van dalingen, zien zij kansen. Hun aankopen worden dan ook gezien als een signaal dat de huidige niveaus aantrekkelijk zijn voor de lange termijn. Dat voedt de Ethereum verwachting dat de koers later dit jaar opnieuw in opwaartse trend komt. Technische analyse Ethereum wijst op uitbraak De grafiek van Ethereum laat zien dat de koers dicht tegen een cruciale steun aanzit. Het gaat om de zone rond $ 4240 en $ 4875, waar in eerdere cycli de top werd gezet. Breekt Ethereum hier overtuigend doorheen, dan kan de weg open liggen richting veel hogere niveaus. Steun en weerstand Ethereum koers – bron: TradingView Technische analisten kijken vooral naar Fibonacci extensies. Die geven mogelijke doelen van $ 6300 en $ 7300 zodra de oude top wordt doorbroken. Verder vooruit komen $ 10.000 en uiteindelijk $ 13.000 in beeld. Zulke niveaus lijken nu ver weg, maar ze sluiten goed aan bij eerdere patronen tijdens een crypto bull run. $ETH – Ethereum Fibonacci levels for top cycle targets. pic.twitter.com/19I6zjj5Gm — Crypto Rover (@rovercrc) September 16, 2025 Praat mee op onze socials! Chat met onze experts via Telegram, geef je mening op Twitter of "sit back and relax" terwijl je naar onze YouTube-video's kijkt. Chat met ons Geef je mening Bekijk onze video's Volume bevestigt interesse Wat deze week vooral opvalt, is de enorme toename van het handelsvolume. In 24 uur tijd liep dit op tot ruim $ 45 miljard, een stijging van meer dan 150%. Vaak is zo’n piek tijdens een daling een teken dat zwakke handen uitstappen en sterke kopers juist instappen. Als dat klopt, dan kan de huidige correctie worden gezien als een schone reset. Het aanbod wordt opgeschoond en daarna kan de markt opnieuw richting kiezen. Voor de ETH koers betekent dit dat een doorbraak boven de weerstand extra kracht krijgt, omdat de basis door hogere volumes wordt ondersteund. Ethereum stijgt bij structurele vraag Naast de technische signalen speelt de fundamentele kant mee. Het aanbod op beurzen daalt al maanden, terwijl steeds meer ETH wordt vastgezet in staking. Inmiddels is meer dan 36 miljoen ETH vergrendeld. Dat betekent dat een groot deel van de voorraad uit de circulatie verdwijnt. Combineer dit met de nieuwe instroom in Ethereum ETF’s en de vraag vanuit institutionele partijen en het plaatje is helder. Minder aanbod en meer vraag leidt uiteindelijk tot hogere prijzen. Het voedt de overtuiging dat Ethereum stijgt zodra de weerstand breekt. Lees ook ons artikel over Grayscale die de weg opent voor Ethereum staking via ETF’s. Wat als Ethereum faalt bij weerstand? Natuurlijk is er ook een ander scenario. Als de koers er niet in slaagt door de top heen te breken, volgt waarschijnlijk een langere consolidatie. Dat kan betekenen dat Ethereum wekenlang schommelt tussen $ 4000 en $ 4800. Zulke fases lijken saai, maar ze bouwen vaak juist de kracht op voor de volgende beweging. Interesting dip for $ETH. A bounce seems obvious here, IMO. pic.twitter.com/bLAHVhJyCd — Lucky (@LLuciano_BTC) September 22, 2025 Zakt de koers toch onder de $ 4000, dan is een diepere correctie mogelijk. Maar zolang whales blijven bijkopen en volumes hoog blijven, lijkt dit risico beperkt. Hun gedrag wijst eerder op vertrouwen dan op paniek. Wat gaat Ethereum doen? Alles wijst erop dat Ethereum een beslissend moment nadert. Whale accumulatie, stijgend volume en afnemend aanbod geven de markt een stevige bodem. De weerstand rond het oude record is de sleutel. Een doorbraak kan de ETH koers in rap tempo naar $ 6000 en hoger sturen, met uiteindelijk $ 13.000 als ambitieus maar realistisch doel. De komende weken wordt duidelijk welk pad de crypto kiest. Ethereum blijft het middelpunt en zal een hoofdrol spelen in de volgende crypto bull run. Voor de geïnteresseerden hebben we een lijst samengesteld met crypto’s die gaan stijgen naast ETH. Crypto’s minen vanaf je telefoon Nu de markt in een consolidatiefase lijkt te komen voor een volgende rally omhoog is het een interessant moment om naar een andere manier om geld te verdienen met crypto. Pepenode ($PEPENODE) is een nieuw project dat nog in de presale zit, maar maakt het nu al mogelijk om te beginnen met minen in hun nieuwe spel. Mining your way to meme greatness ⛏ PEPENODE is where virtual mining meets meme coin magic. Let’s get those nodes pumping! pic.twitter.com/OzudSv9KQp — PEPENODE (@pepenode_io) September 14, 2025 Met dit spel kun je upgrades doen, zodat je apparatuur beter wordt en je meer crypto’s kan minen. Bij elke upgrade wordt ook 70% van de ingezette tokens verbrand. Hierdoor wordt er schaarste gecreëerd en dit kan op de lange termijn positief zijn voor de koers. Als vroege investeerder is het nu ook al mogelijk om je $PEPENODE tokens te staken met een jaarlijks APY van 965%. Je hebt nog even de tijd om je eerste $PEPENODE tokens te bemachtigen voor de huidige lage prijs. Bij elke nieuwe fase van de presale hoort namelijk ook weer een nieuwe prijsverhoging. Nu naar Pepenode i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. Het bericht Ethereum op weg naar $13.000 na whale accumulatie – ETH koers explodeert is geschreven door Christiaan Kopershoek en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
GET
GET$0,005569-10,46%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0,0003068-1,47%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
Del
Coinstats2025/09/23 03:31
Del
US and UK Crypto Coordination Could 'Kick-Start' British Sector, Analysts Say

US and UK Crypto Coordination Could 'Kick-Start' British Sector, Analysts Say

The Transatlantic Taskforce for Markets of the Future will see both nations’ governments collaborate on crypto regulations and ease restrictions on cross-border investments.
CROSS
CROSS$0,24919+2,90%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0,12148-10,26%
Del
Coinstats2025/09/23 03:26
Del
XRPL pushes on institutional DeFi: $1B and RWA in Top‑10

XRPL pushes on institutional DeFi: $1B and RWA in Top‑10

The XRPL ecosystem enters the operational phase of institutional DeFi with volumes over $1B in stablecoins, all the details.
DeFi
DEFI$0,001721-0,69%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
Allo
RWA$0,008013+6,54%
Del
The Cryptonomist2025/09/22 22:46
Del

Populære nyheter

Flere

Stablecoin startup Bastion completes $14.6 million in new funding round, led by Coinbase Ventures

Canton Network Selects Chainlink as Super Validator and Integrates Oracles with CCIP

Big Pi Ventures, a firm focused on AI, blockchain, and other fields, has completed its first round of fundraising of €130 million for its new fund.

Ethereum koers toont zeldzaam dubbel koopsignaal en richt zich op $4.550

Live Nation CEO says demand is unmistakable, concert tickets are underpriced