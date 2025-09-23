After Wrestlepalooza, What’s Next for John Cena’s WWE Farewell?

The post After Wrestlepalooza, What’s Next for John Cena’s WWE Farewell? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 20: John Cena makes his entrance during Wrestlepalooza at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on September 20, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Marques/WWE via Getty Images) WWE via Getty Images Suplex after suplex, F5 after F5. Brock Lesnar flattened John Cena within minutes. No, that’s not just the story of their SummerSlam 2014 clash, but exactly what played out at Wrestlepalooza to open WWE’s ESPN era. When the Leader of the Cenation’s retirement tour kicked off in January, few could have predicted most of what’s followed, outside of him clinching the recognized WWE world title reign record. A heel turn once thought impossible, an odd WrestleMania 41 alliance with Travis Scott that’ll go down in infamy, a clash with Logan Paul, and now another showdown with Lesnar. Most of these detours haven’t landed. They’ve lacked creativity or left fans questioning whether someone else might have been better suited for the spotlight, especially given Cena’s limited schedule. That sentiment only grew louder after this latest match with the Beast at Wrestlepalooza. And time is running out. Where Does Cena’s Story Go From Here? The 17-time champ has just five scheduled appearances left. Unless his farewell tour is extended, opportunities are scarce, with two dates reserved for Premium Live Events and one for Saturday Night’s Main Event on Dec. 13, which could well be his curtain call. There’s still no indication of who he’ll face. The most logical path, given how far this story has already gone, is one last showdown with Lesnar. It would give Cena the chance to finally topple his greatest foe before the clock runs out. A crisis of confidence, a pep talk from someone like Ron “The Truth” Killings, and a final quest to conquer the Beast could close the book on both men,…