2025-09-24 Wednesday

Kryptonyheter

Unn deg de heteste kryptonyhetene og markedsoppdateringene
Nvidia Will Invest $100 Billion In OpenAI: Here’s What To Know

Nvidia Will Invest $100 Billion In OpenAI: Here's What To Know

The post Nvidia Will Invest $100 Billion In OpenAI: Here’s What To Know appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Chip designer Nvidia will invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI, the companies announced Monday, creating a partnership that will focus on the development of artificial intelligence data centers and AI superintelligence. The agreement was announced Monday. (Photo Illustration by Idrees Abbas/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images Key Facts OpenAI will use at least 10 gigawatts worth of Nvidia systems for infrastructure used to train AI models (comparatively, 10 gigawatts could roughly power five Hoover Dams). As the Nvidia systems are deployed, the chip designer will invest $100 billion into OpenAI, with the first gigawatt of Nvidia’s tech slated to go online in the second half of 2026. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang told investors last month the construction of one gigawatt of data center capacity costs between $50 billion and $60 billion, with Nvidia’s chips and systems accounting for about $35 billion of that cost. Nvidia shares are up 3.6% to $41.89 as of Monday afternoon, nearing their highest point of the year. Get Forbes Breaking News Text Alerts: We’re launching text message alerts so you’ll always know the biggest stories shaping the day’s headlines. Text “Alerts” to (201) 335-0739 or sign up here. Big Number $500 billion. That is how much OpenAI could be valued following an upcoming $6 billion secondary share selloff, which could make the AI darling the world’s most valuable private company. Why Are Datacenters Important For Openai? Training and running AI models requires energy-intensive infrastructure, and with an increasing number of OpenAI users (700 million weekly) alongside competition from Elon Musk’s xAI and other firms, OpenAI has to go big on datacenters to meet demand. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said in Monday’s announcement, “Compute infrastructure will be the basis for the economy of the future” as OpenAI looks to one…
Ozak AI, Lyno AI & BlockDAG Presale Surpasses $410M

Ozak AI, Lyno AI & BlockDAG Presale Surpasses $410M

The post Ozak AI, Lyno AI & BlockDAG Presale Surpasses $410M appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 22 September 2025 | 23:00 Explore how Ozak AI raises $2.6M, Lyno AI powers AI arbitrage, and BlockDAG surpasses $410M with 26.4B coins sold and 3M daily miners live. Crypto presales in 2025 are reshaping early-stage traction, with Ozak AI, Lyno AI, and BlockDAG becoming major talking points. Ozak AI has already crossed $2.6 million in funding by using AI-driven predictive analytics for crypto and equities, ranking as one of the fastest-moving projects this year. Lyno AI is building a space for automated cross-chain arbitrage, giving traders access to pro-grade tools and gaining strong presale engagement. But BlockDAG (BDAG) is on an entirely different scale. With over $410M raised, over 26.4B coins sold, and 3M people mining daily through its X1 app, BlockDAG shows a level of adoption and capital inflow that few presales can match. It is redefining what credibility means before an exchange listing even happens. Ozak AI’s Presale Momentum and Potential Ozak AI’s presale continues to move quickly, having already raised $2.6 million at a price of $0.01 per coin. Analysts forecast a potential 100× rise, positioning it as one of the best crypto to invest in for 2025. The project merges AI with blockchain, offering forecasting models, customizable data tools, and decentralized infrastructure designed for practical utility. Its AI models scan trends across crypto, forex, and equities, giving users real-time market intelligence. This structure makes Ozak AI one of the rare presales combining strong tech with growing visibility. If the trend continues, it could become one of the standout presales of the year. Lyno AI’s Use Case Strength and Utility In the hunt for the best crypto to invest in, Lyno AI is gaining traction thanks to its advanced AI tools. The project automates cross-chain arbitrage using blockchain scripts across 15+ networks, providing tools…
‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ will return to ABC on Tuesday

‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ will return to ABC on Tuesday

The post ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ will return to ABC on Tuesday appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disney plans to bring “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” back to air on ABC’s broadcast network beginning on Tuesday, the company said in a statement. The decision was announced nearly a week after ABC said it was suspending the late night show indefinitely. The network had pulled the show days after the host made comments linking the alleged killer of conservative activist Charlie Kirk to President Donald Trump’s MAGA movement. “Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country. It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive,” Disney said in a statement Monday. “We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday.” The late night host will address the matter during his show set to be taped on Tuesday, according to a person familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal matters. Following days of discussions, Disney CEO Bob Iger and Dana Walden, co-chair of Disney Entertainment, made the decision to return the show to air, the person said. The two executives informed Kimmel on Monday, the person added. Jimmy Kimmel at the Disney Advertising Upfront on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. Michael Le Brecht | Disney General Entertainment Content | Getty Images The show was suspended after Nexstar Media Group, which owns more than 200 broadcast TV stations across the U.S., announced its stations affiliated with ABC would preempt Kimmel’s show. Similarly, Sinclair, another large broadcast TV station owner, had also threatened to preempt the show. Sinclair said in a release last week that it would not lift the suspension on “Jimmy Kimmel…
Saudi Arabia Opens Shura Links, Making Statement In Destination Golf

Saudi Arabia Opens Shura Links, Making Statement In Destination Golf

The post Saudi Arabia Opens Shura Links, Making Statement In Destination Golf appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The 18th green and clubhouse at Shura Links, Saudi Arabia’s first island golf course. Red Sea Global Shura Links, Saudi Arabia’s first island golf course, has officially opened for play in the Red Sea, a noteworthy step in the Kingdom’s ambitious transformation into a global golf destination. The groundbreaking course represents the most visible symbol yet of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 initiative to diversify its economy and establish itself as a premier destination for international tourism and sporting events. “Having designed 20 courses for the massive Mission Hills Golf Club in China, I am certainly no stranger to bold and imaginative projects,” said golf architect Brian Curley, whose firm has built courses in 25 countries, including projects in the U.S. and China as well as Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia, Indonesia, Mexico, Sweden, and beyond. “The effort here by Red Sea Global is groundbreaking and monumental and I’m honored to be a part of it.” Curley designed Shura Links to seamlessly blend with its natural environment, but the 7,400-yard, par-72 championship course can also stretch to more than 7,700 yards in order to potentially host future professional tournaments. The layout winds through native mangroves and brilliant white dunes while hugging long stretches of Red Sea shoreline. The course at Shura Links is framed by white sand and open expanses with natural dunes vegetation. Red Sea Global Sustainability is a focus, as Shura Links has just 70 acres of irrigated turf that features drought and salt-tolerant (Platinum TE Paspalum) grass and landscaping that integrates desert flora, palms, and flowering trees across sweeping sand expanses. “Too many desert courses penalize golfers with lost balls in thick vegetation,” Curley said. “Here, the course is framed by brilliant white sand and open expanses punctuated with bursts of natural dunes vegetation that inspire creativity while keeping the…
Michelob Ultra overtakes Modelo Especial as best-selling U.S. beer

Michelob Ultra overtakes Modelo Especial as best-selling U.S. beer

The post Michelob Ultra overtakes Modelo Especial as best-selling U.S. beer appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Packages of Michelob Ultra are displayed at a BevMo store on December 16, 2024 in Larkspur, California. Justin Sullivan | Getty Images Michelob Ultra has overtaken Constellation Brands‘ Modelo Especial as the best-selling beer in the United States. Michelob Ultra claimed the top spot as the best-selling beer in retail channels in the 52 weeks ended Sept. 14, parent company Anheuser-Busch announced Monday, citing data from Circana. The light lager is also the top seller in bars and restaurants, according to Nielsen IQ data for the 52 weeks ended July 12. For brewer AB InBev, Michelob Ultra’s triumph reverses the company’s struggles from two years ago. Modelo Especial unseated Bud Light in the wake of conservative backlash over the flagship beer’s partnership with transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Bud Light had previously held the title as the top-selling beer in the U.S. for more than two decades. Modelo’s declining popularity comes as Constellation faces key challenges to its business, including tariffs on aluminum and Mexican imports and weaker demand from Hispanic consumers. Historically, Hispanic beer drinkers have accounted for roughly half of Constellation’s customer base, although growing demand from non-Hispanic consumers helped fuel Modelo’s rise. Executives have said that President Donald Trump’s immigration policies and related job losses have weighed on Hispanic consumers’ spending. Earlier this month, Constellation cut its forecast for the fiscal year, citing a “challenging” economy. The company expects net beer sales will fall 2% to 4% due to lower volumes and additional tariff impacts. It previously anticipated sales would range from flat to up 3%. So far this year, AB InBev’s stock has climbed more than 16%, while shares of Constellation have tumbled 39%. Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/22/michelob-ultra-overtakes-modelo-especial-as-best-selling-us-beer.html
What It Means To Keep Your Bitcoin Transactions Private

What It Means To Keep Your Bitcoin Transactions Private

The post What It Means To Keep Your Bitcoin Transactions Private appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is the third in a 10-episode video series focusing on Bitcoin privacy, filmed at bitcoin++ Privacy Edition in Riga and elsewhere. Each episode will touch on some aspect of Bitcoin privacy, tools to use Bitcoin privately or surveillance techniques. Privacy is heads, censorship resistance is tails. They’re two sides of the same coin.  Everything people do together is inherently interactive. When those interactions cannot be conducted privately, when they become common public knowledge, the participants can be subjected to external pressure. They can be shunned, shamed, jailed or penalized in many other ways.  Without privacy, you have no censorship resistance. Without privacy, most people will censor themselves.  In this first episode, I sit down with Yuval Kogman from Spiral to discuss Bitcoin privacy. We go all the way back to Section 10 (Privacy) of the Bitcoin Whitepaper, and trace the path from there to the modern day. We discuss how privacy can be degraded based on how you use Bitcoin, the different specific ways you leak private information, as well as the lineage of tools that have been created over the years to help users prevent those leaks and protect their transactional privacy. Click the image below to watch the talk:  Source: https://bitcoinmagazine.com/technical/bitcoin-privacy-what-it-means-to-keep-your-bitcoin-transactions-private
Federal Reserve Governor Signals Historic Rate Policy Shift

Federal Reserve Governor Signals Historic Rate Policy Shift

The post Federal Reserve Governor Signals Historic Rate Policy Shift appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Federal Reserve Governor Milan advocates for significant rate cuts, affecting US monetary policy. Milan’s dovish stance favored a 50-basis-point rate cut. Markets anticipate supportive shifts in crypto asset prices, pending confirmation. Federal Reserve Governor Stephen Milan expressed an independent stance by advocating for significant rate cuts in 2025 during a meeting in the United States. Milan’s push for aggressive rate cuts could impact speculative crypto assets like BTC and ETH, highlighting potential shifts in global financial markets. Milan Advocates 50-Basis-Point Rate Cut Federal Reserve Governor Stephen Milan has publicly advocated for a substantial cut in interest rates, suggesting a policy shift towards neutrality. At the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, he was the sole advocate for a 50-basis-point reduction, aiming to adjust to economic pressures. Milan’s stance anticipates further rate reductions by 2026 and 2027. Critics highlight risks to employment objectives if rates remain elevated. Milan has emphasized, “I would formulate policies based on an objective interpretation of economic data, free from external interference.” – Source The FOMC press conference highlights showed markets are observing Milan’s approach amid mixed responses. Stephen Milan maintains transparency about his monetary perspectives, suggesting potential revisions in the Federal Reserve’s core operations. The announcement generated cautious optimism among crypto investors, expecting positive implications for digital assets. Cryptocurrency Market Awaits Federal Policy Impact Did you know? In March 2020, major rate cuts led to a rebound in BTC and ETH prices, highlighting the sensitivity of cryptocurrencies to monetary policy shifts. As of September 22, 2025, Bitcoin traded at $112,508.94, with a market cap of 2241548875911 and a market dominance of 57.75%, as per CoinMarketCap. The 24-hour trading volume surged by 173.99%, with recent performance showing a slight decline. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 17:07 UTC on September 22, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap…
The Future of Gaming: Powering Next-Generation On-Chain Experiences

The Future of Gaming: Powering Next-Generation On-Chain Experiences

The post The Future of Gaming: Powering Next-Generation On-Chain Experiences appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. contributor Posted: September 22, 2025 Web3 gaming in September 2025 is moving beyond simple NFT collectibles and towards creating deeply immersive and dynamic on-chain experiences. This evolution requires robust infrastructure that can handle complex game logic, demanding graphics, and persistent player data. Oraichain, Pinlink, and RSS3 are becoming essential building blocks for game developers aiming to push the boundaries of decentralized entertainment. Oraichain allows for the creation of “intelligent” and provably fair game mechanics. Developers can use its verifiable AI for procedural content generation (PCG), creating infinite, unique game worlds on the fly. It can also power sophisticated AI opponents whose behavior is governed by transparent on-chain logic, or run complex skill-based reward calculations in a way that players can trust, eliminating fears of centralized manipulation in competitive gaming. Pinlink provides a solution to the high cost of game asset rendering and streaming, essentially a decentralized “cloud gaming” backbone. High-quality games require powerful GPUs, and Pinlink’s DePIN network allows developers to offload rendering tasks to a global network of providers. This can be used to power graphically rich in-game experiences for players on lower-end devices or to support the development of complex 3D assets for game worlds, making high-fidelity gaming more accessible. RSS3 serves as the universal player profile and social layer for Web3 gaming. It can index a player’s assets, achievements, and gameplay history across multiple games and blockchains. This creates a persistent, user-owned gaming identity that isn’t locked to a single platform. Developers can tap into this data to offer personalized experiences or create inter-game quests, while players can showcase their complete gaming legacy, creating a more unified and portable Web3 gaming ecosystem. Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice.   Next: As Bitcoin’s sell pressure grows, are investors seeking safety in altcoins?…
ASML Shares Soar After Morgan Stanley Upgrade

ASML Shares Soar After Morgan Stanley Upgrade

The post ASML Shares Soar After Morgan Stanley Upgrade appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Morgan Stanley has upgraded ASML Holding NV to “Overweight” from “Equal-weight,” citing a favorable shift in the semiconductor industry driven by artificial intelligence (AI) and a cyclical recovery. The bank raised its price target for the Dutch chip equipment maker to €950 from €600, implying a potential 20% upside from its last closing price. Following the upgrade, ASML shares surged on Monday. According to UBS Group AG and Arete Research reports, Morgan Stanley, an American multinational investment bank and financial services firm, secured third position among firms to upgrade ASML’s stock in a month. Following the strong support system, reports dated September 22 revealed that ASML’s stock increased by up to 3.7%, reflecting a 33% increase, the highest record this year, compared to  September 2, which recorded a low point.  As a result of its tremendous success, ASML solidified its position as Europe’s largest publicly traded firm this month. This was after its valuation had skyrocketed to €322 billion, worth $379 billion, outperforming that of software company SAP SE and luxury brand LVMH. ASML’s strong support system vows to take its stock price to the highest level ever Nigel van Putten, Equity Research Analyst at Morgan Stanley, and Lee Simpson, Managing Director and Senior Equity Analyst at the firm, weighed in on the topic. In a note, they highlighted several growth opportunities extending into 2027, citing their decision to upgrade ASML to an “overweight” rating as an example. The analysts also projected that logic and memory chip maker advances will strengthen ASML’s business, positioning the company for gains over the next two years. Meanwhile, the Dutch chip giant’s upgrade has occurred swiftly, as reports reveal that recently, the firm that produces advanced chip equipment had encountered hardship in securing considerable gains from the demand for AI. Coincidentally, the upgrades from…
Google’s ‘Homework Help’ Could Profoundly Improve Education

Google’s ‘Homework Help’ Could Profoundly Improve Education

The post Google’s ‘Homework Help’ Could Profoundly Improve Education appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Google Chrome logo appears on the screen of a smartphone in Reno, United States, on December 6, 2024. (Photo by Jaque Silva/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto via Getty Images “The temptation to cheat was suddenly just two clicks away.” Those are the words of Geoffrey Fowler, technology columnist at the Washington Post. He was writing about Google’s introduction of “homework help.” Fowler reports that the innovation is a “button” on Chrome that “has been appearing automatically on the kinds of course websites used by the majority of American college students and many high-schoolers, too.” Translated, it makes it possible for students to “cheat” on homework and tests. Fowler writes that educators he’s spoken with “are alarmed,” and Google has subsequently paused “homework help.” That’s too bad. Its advance could profoundly improve education. How we know the above to be true can be found in the happy fact that more than a few educators “are alarmed.” Worried about what’s ahead is a constant for businesses of all stripes. As Home Depot co-founder Arthur Blank once put it, “No matter your business, you cannot stay still for any length of time or your competitors will scratch and claw all over you.” Since there’s no standing still in business, the ones that remain open are constantly evolving to the betterment of the customer. What’s true about business has too often not been true about education. And this is not a public versus private school dig as much as it’s a comment that whether public or private, it’s rare to see either kind go out of business based on a failure to evolve. If anything, age enhances school perception. Private schools in particular revel in how long they’ve been around, of how long they’ve been “shaping” the individuals who will allegedly create the…
