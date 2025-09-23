2025-09-24 Wednesday

Kryptonyheter

Unn deg de heteste kryptonyhetene og markedsoppdateringene
Goldenmining Unlocks XRP – Used to Reward Xrp Holders

Goldenmining Unlocks XRP – Used to Reward Xrp Holders

The post Goldenmining Unlocks XRP – Used to Reward Xrp Holders appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With Ripple’s expansion into the global payments market, XRP is garnering renewed attention. While its technical architecture supports efficient transaction speeds and extremely low fees, XRP cannot be mined like Bitcoin. While this pre-mining mechanism improves efficiency, it also limits users’ opportunities to participate directly in mining. This has led many investors to seek new alternative ways to earn crypto income, and GoldenMining cloud mining is currently attracting global attention. Cloud Mining: A Low-Barrier Participation in Blockchain Infrastructure Sponsored Cloud mining allows users to rent remote computing power, allowing them to participate in the mining of PoW assets like Bitcoin and Dogecoin without having to purchase or maintain mining hardware. For XRP holders, cloud mining offers a way to supplement their cash flow and asset portfolio. Among numerous cloud mining platforms, GoldenMining is attracting attention for its transparent revenue structure and convenient user interface. The platform supports mining contracts for a variety of mainstream cryptocurrencies, including BTC, DOGE, and LTC. Users can choose between daily and monthly contracts.  GoldenMining supports a variety of contract sizes to suit different investors: Contract example: $100 Investment – 2 Days – Daily Profit $4 – Total Profit: $100 + $8(Elphapex DG1+) $1500 Investment – 12 Days – Daily Profit $20.25 – Total Profit: $1500 + $243(AntminerL916G) $6000 Investment – 30 Days – Daily Profit $87 – Total Profit: $6000 + $2610(Elphapex DG Hydro1) $9000 Investment – 30 Days – Daily Profit $139.5 – Total Profit: $9000 + $4185(Elphapex DG2) $12500 Investment – 38 Days – Daily Profit $212.5 – Total Profit: $12500 + $8075(Elphapex DG2+) Investment: $33,000 – Duration: 43 days – Daily profit: $594 – Total profit: $33,000 + $25,542(ANTSPACE MD5) All contracts automatically distribute income daily. Click here to learn more about the contract information. Sponsored How to start Using Goldenmining 1.…
1
1$0.013415-14.12%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,106.53-0.08%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01466-0.74%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 05:44
Del
NikeSKIMS activewear line to launch this week

NikeSKIMS activewear line to launch this week

The post NikeSKIMS activewear line to launch this week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nike’s activewear line with Skims. Courtesy: Nike SKIMS Nike‘s highly anticipated activewear line with Kim Kardashian’s intimates brand Skims is set to launch this week after it was pushed back due to production delays, the companies announced Monday.  The partnership, dubbed NikeSKIMS, is a key part of the sneaker company’s strategy to win over more female shoppers and take back market share from brands like Lululemon, Vuori and Alo Yoga, which cater more closely to women.  The new line will launch on Friday with three core collections – Matte, Shine and Airy – that will be updated seasonally. It will include around 40 new styles and pieces that can be worn in and outside of the gym.  Beyond the core apparel line, NikeSKIMS will also debut a handful of seasonal collections – including a vintage line and layering pieces that can be used to create an activewear look.  After the companies announced the partnership in February, they were set to launch an initial collection in the spring, with a global rollout planned for 2026. But they pushed it back in early June due to internal production delays that weren’t related to a supplier or shipping issue.  NikeSKIMS is marketing the new line alongside a slew of top female athletes, including former tennis star Serena Williams, track and field Olympian Sha’Carri Richardson, gymnast Jordan Chiles and snowboarder Chloe Kim.  The launch will help Nike move toward a number of goals it set under new CEO Elliott Hill. The assortment’s dual focus on performance and lifestyle will allow Nike to capture both female athletes and regular shoppers who are spending on activewear at competitors. The new styles include Nike’s drying technology, making them suitable for intense exercise, but also knit pieces and layers that can be incorporated into everyday outfits. Under Nike’s…
Threshold
T$0.01563+0.19%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08546-0.28%
Movement
MOVE$0.118+1.28%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 05:42
Del
South African Asset Manager Cautions Against Heavy Bitcoin Exposure

South African Asset Manager Cautions Against Heavy Bitcoin Exposure

TLDR Sygnia Ltd. advises clients to limit Bitcoin investments to 5% of discretionary assets. Bitcoin’s recent surge of 82% is overshadowed by its high volatility. Sygnia intervenes when clients attempt to fully invest in Bitcoin. The company sees Bitcoin as a long-term investment but stresses diversification. Sygnia plans to introduce more crypto ETFs once regulatory [...] The post South African Asset Manager Cautions Against Heavy Bitcoin Exposure appeared first on Blockonomi.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08546-0.28%
Del
Blockonomi2025/09/23 05:13
Del
Spirit Airlines to furlough 1,800 flight attendants to cost cuts

Spirit Airlines to furlough 1,800 flight attendants to cost cuts

The post Spirit Airlines to furlough 1,800 flight attendants to cost cuts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A Spirit Airlines aircraft undergoes operations in preparation for departure at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Austin, Texas, on Feb. 12, 2024. Brandon Bell | Getty Images Spirit Airlines is planning to furlough about 1,800 flight attendants, roughly a third of its cabin crew members, to cut costs as the budget airline struggles in its second bankruptcy in less than a year. “As we work to return Spirit to profitability, we face difficult decisions about our network, our fleet, and ultimately our workforce,” John Bendoraitis, Spirit’s chief operating officer, wrote in a memo sent to flight attendants on Monday, which was reviewed by CNBC. CNBC reported last week that CEO Dave Davis had warned staff about job cuts as Spirit looks to shrink its fleet in an effort to stabilize its business. Read more CNBC airline news Some 800 Spirit flight attendants have already been out on voluntary leaves of absence, which has helped the airline avoid involuntary furloughs, Bendoraitis said. “However, there is a limit to how many people can volunteer for these types of leave, and we have reached that mark,” he said. The airline will first offer voluntary furloughs, so the final number of cabin crew members who will be affected wasn’t immediately clear. Flight attendants can apply for voluntary furlough leaves of six or 12 months and will retain medical benefits, their union, the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, said in a note to members on Monaday that was also reviewed by CNBC. AFA said it is working with union chapters at other airlines to help affected flight attendants get “preferential interviews” with other carriers. Involuntary furloughs will take effect on Dec. 1, AFA said. Spirit didn’t immediately comment on the furloughs. Spirit has also furloughed hundreds of pilots, and executives told the airline’s pilots’ union that…
1
1$0.013415-14.12%
Threshold
T$0.01563+0.19%
SIX
SIX$0.02091-0.14%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 05:06
Del
Bakkt Stock Jumps Following Appointment of Crypto Vet Mike Alfred

Bakkt Stock Jumps Following Appointment of Crypto Vet Mike Alfred

TLDR Bakkt’s stock surged by 40% after Mike Alfred was named to the board. Alfred’s expertise in digital assets and fintech is expected to guide Bakkt’s strategy. Alfred is known for his work at Digital Assets Data and Iren. Bakkt aims to strengthen its institutional fintech position with Alfred’s addition. Bakkt Holdings (ticker: BKKT) saw [...] The post Bakkt Stock Jumps Following Appointment of Crypto Vet Mike Alfred appeared first on CoinCentral.
VeChain
VET$0.02289+0.13%
Del
Coincentral2025/09/23 05:04
Del
How Luigi Montanini Became F1’s First Chef

How Luigi Montanini Became F1’s First Chef

The post How Luigi Montanini Became F1’s First Chef appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “Pasticcino” Luigi Montanini, the first F1 Chef Barilla Group Now in his 70s, Luigi Montanini has finally been recognized for his seminal role in Italian pasta history. This year, Barilla, the world’s largest pasta producer, announced a new multi-year partnership with Formula 1 (F1) acknowledging Montanini’s contributions by making him the face of its most recent ad campaign, Tastes Like Family. About fifty years ago, long before major sporting events like the U.S. Tennis Open and NFL Super Bowl were celebrated for creative culinary drawing foodie fans to stadiums, Luigi Montanini became the accidental chef of a Formula 1 racing team. Affectionately known as Pasticcino (a nickname from his youth), Montanini began serving pasta—a cherished staple of Italian cuisine whose origins trace back to the Etruscans—to the drivers, mechanics, and engineers in the paddocks. He never dreamed he would be cementing his humble culinary legacy in the world of racing. The Making Of An Accidental F1 Chef Entrance to the Ferrari museum in Maranello, Italy getty The town of Maranello, which lies just south of Modena in the region of Emilia Romagna, is the home of automotive giant Ferrari. Also, the birthplace of its legendary founder, Enzo Ferrari, it is home to the Musei Ferrari, where racing fans can view Formula 1 cars up close. In the past, cold sandwiches had traditionally fueled most racing teams. But Enzo Ferrari believed that “technicians work well if they eat well.” So Ferrari asked Pasticcino, a pastry maker from Modena, to follow and feed his team, Scuderia Ferrari, now considered the oldest and most successful F1 racing team in history. For twelve years, cooking with only a handful of pots on a two-burner camping stove, the chef prepared simple hot pasta dishes paired with his wife Ada’s home-cooked sauce. The setting was makeshift,…
1
1$0.013415-14.12%
Union
U$0.00985-9.19%
Alttown
TOWN$0.002643+2.08%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 05:03
Del
Sol Strategies CEO Leah Wald to Exit After Successful Solana Strategy Rollout

Sol Strategies CEO Leah Wald to Exit After Successful Solana Strategy Rollout

TLDR Leah Wald steps down from Sol Strategies after leading its Solana-focused transformation. Michael Hubbard appointed as interim CEO following Wald’s exit on October 1. Sol Strategies holds nearly 390,000 SOL tokens worth $89 million after its strategy shift. Sol Strategies’ Nasdaq listing and validator business growth mark key milestones for the firm. Leah Wald, [...] The post Sol Strategies CEO Leah Wald to Exit After Successful Solana Strategy Rollout appeared first on CoinCentral.
1
1$0.013415-14.12%
Solana
SOL$212.45-3.60%
Del
Coincentral2025/09/23 04:57
Del
Canary unveils 1.95% fee for spot HBAR ETF

Canary unveils 1.95% fee for spot HBAR ETF

The post Canary unveils 1.95% fee for spot HBAR ETF appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Canary Capital revealed a 1.95% management fee for its proposed spot HBAR ETF. The ETF would give investors direct exposure to Hedera’s HBAR token without requiring them to own the asset. Canary Capital, an asset management firm focused on crypto investments, unveiled a 1.95% management fee for its proposed spot HBAR exchange-traded fund today. The fee structure covers HBAR, the native token of the Hedera network, a distributed ledger platform used for decentralized applications. The spot ETF would directly track HBAR’s current market price, allowing investors to gain exposure without holding the digital asset. The 1.95% fee positions Canary’s offering at the higher end of the crypto ETF spectrum. Canary’s spot Litecoin ETF proposal disclosed fees around 0.95%, while management fees for crypto ETFs have historically ranged from 0.2% to 2%. Spot crypto ETFs require approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, with recent filings indicating growing regulatory interest in expanding beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum to other digital assets. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/canary-unveils-1-95-percent-fee-hbar-etf/
1
1$0.013415-14.12%
Union
U$0.00985-9.19%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01223-0.08%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 04:47
Del
mXRP Sparks ‘Money Glitch’ Hype

mXRP Sparks ‘Money Glitch’ Hype

The post mXRP Sparks ‘Money Glitch’ Hype appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP Gets Perpetual Buyer: mXRP Sparks ‘Money Glitch’ Hype Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Jake Simmons has been a Bitcoin enthusiast since 2016. Ever since he heard about Bitcoin, he has been studying the topic every day and trying to share his knowledge with others. His goal is to contribute to Bitcoin’s financial revolution, which will replace the fiat money system. Besides BTC and crypto, Jake studied Business Informatics at a university. After graduation in 2017, he has been working in the blockchain and crypto sector. You can follow Jake on Twitter at @realJakeSimmons. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/xrp-perpetual-buyer-axelar-mxrp-money-glitch-hype/
Bitcoin
BTC$113,106.53-0.08%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.01-6.83%
XRP
XRP$2.8887+0.50%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 04:46
Del
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction: Ethereum Whales Trigger $72M Sell-Off as Support Holds at $4K—Potential Rally to $5K

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction: Ethereum Whales Trigger $72M Sell-Off as Support Holds at $4K—Potential Rally to $5K

Ethereum (ETH) faces renewed market attention after a whale sold $72.88 million in ETH just hours before a sudden price drop, raising questions about short-term volatility and potential rebounds.
Ethereum
ETH$4,168.79-0.86%
Del
Brave Newcoin2025/09/23 00:00
Del

Populære nyheter

Flere

Stablecoin startup Bastion completes $14.6 million in new funding round, led by Coinbase Ventures

Canton Network Selects Chainlink as Super Validator and Integrates Oracles with CCIP

Big Pi Ventures, a firm focused on AI, blockchain, and other fields, has completed its first round of fundraising of €130 million for its new fund.

Ethereum koers toont zeldzaam dubbel koopsignaal en richt zich op $4.550

Live Nation CEO says demand is unmistakable, concert tickets are underpriced