2025-09-24 Wednesday

ETHZilla Files for $350M Funding as Digital Asset Treasuries Grow

ETHZilla Files for $350M Funding as Digital Asset Treasuries Grow

TLDR ETHZilla raised $350 million through convertible debentures to expand its Ethereum-focused treasury strategy. The company’s total debenture program value now reaches nearly $500 million after this new funding. ETHZilla holds 102,264 ETH worth approximately $462 million, alongside $559 million in cash and US Treasuries. The company plans to invest in Ethereum scaling protocols and [...] The post ETHZilla Files for $350M Funding as Digital Asset Treasuries Grow appeared first on Blockonomi.
Ethereum
ETH$4,168.84-0.86%
Blockonomi2025/09/23 05:43
Solana Price Prediction: SOL Retests Breakout Zone After $240 Pullback, But Can Bulls Hold the Line?

Solana Price Prediction: SOL Retests Breakout Zone After $240 Pullback, But Can Bulls Hold the Line?

Solana is testing a key breakout retest after a sharp drop from $240, with participants watching closely to see if bulls can defend support or risk deeper downside.
Brave Newcoin2025/09/23 05:39
UK and US Announce Joint Task force to Boost Collaboration on Crypto Regulation

UK and US Announce Joint Task force to Boost Collaboration on Crypto Regulation

The post UK and US Announce Joint Task force to Boost Collaboration on Crypto Regulation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The UK and the US have announced the creation of a new “Taskforce for Markets of the Future.” This UK US task force aims to enhance collaboration on capital markets and digital asset regulations between the two countries. The task force will reinforce the UK’s efforts to revitalize its financial sector and align with the US’s crypto-friendly policies under President Trump. UK US Crypto Task Force To Focus On Regulations According to a Bloomberg report, the UK US task force was formed following discussions between UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. It will focus on aligning regulations on stablecoins and establishing anti-money laundering (AML) standards for crypto firms. This follows an earlier report that both countries plan to align on crypto regulation and comes barely a week after President Trump’s UK visit. This move will help strengthen ties between the two nations in the crypto sector. The UK and US Treasuries will lead the task force, which will include regulators responsible for overseeing digital assets in both countries. The task force will submit its recommendations within 180 days. The UK US taskforce will also explore the creation of digital securities sandboxes to test blockchain-based solutions across borders. These initiatives aim to create a more favorable regulatory environment for digital assets in both nations. UK’s Regulatory Slowdown and Industry Concerns While the US continues to advance its crypto regulation and policies, the UK remains cautious. Industry executives in the UK believe that the lack of clear regulations has hindered the growth of cryptocurrency in the country.  Meanwhile, the US has embraced the cryptocurrency industry, with Trump’s administration appointing crypto-friendly regulators and passing pivotal stablecoin legislation. The task force aims to address these concerns, provide clear regulations, and streamline cross-border capital-raising efforts. The UK Treasury has stated that…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 05:28
GBeast Partners with Onino Tokenization Platform to Promote RWA Adoption in the Meme Coin Ecosystem

GBeast Partners with Onino Tokenization Platform to Promote RWA Adoption in the Meme Coin Ecosystem

By collaborating with Onino, Gbeast empowers clients to access tokenized securities, improves liquidity in its network, and enhances the usability of meme coins.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/23 05:20
Pepeto Vs Little Pepe, For The Best Crypto Presale Of 2025

Pepeto Vs Little Pepe, For The Best Crypto Presale Of 2025

Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
Tronweekly2025/09/23 05:15
Crypto Treasury Activity Surges as DATCOs Expand Holdings

Crypto Treasury Activity Surges as DATCOs Expand Holdings

The post Crypto Treasury Activity Surges as DATCOs Expand Holdings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Strive adds thousands of Bitcoin, while BitMine Immersion surpasses 2% of the ETH supply. Crypto treasury activity surged on Monday, Sept. 22, as digital asset treasury companies (DATCOs) expanded holdings and new entrants entered the market Asset manager Strive added over 5,800 BTC to its treasury, while Ethereum-focused BitMine Immersion now holds more than 2% of ETH’s total circulating supply. Meanwhile, Amber Premium and Fragmetric Labs revealed they are expanding their corporate digital asset operations. These developments underscore the growing trend of corporate adoption of cryptocurrency, as DATCOs increasingly treat digital assets like BTC, ETH, and Solana (SOL) as long-term treasury investments. Strive to Acquire Semler Scientific Strive Inc., which trades under the ticker ASST, on Monday announced an all-stock transaction to acquire Semler Scientific Inc. (NASDAQ: SMLR), according to a press release. Semler is a Bitcoin treasury company that currently holds 5,021 BTC valued at around $451 million, per CoinGecko. As part of the deal, Semler shareholders will receive 21.04 shares of Strive Class A common stock for each Semler share. The acquisition is part of Strive’s strategy to expand its crypto holdings and consolidate its Nasdaq listing following a prior merger with Asset Entities. Following the news, ASST is trading at $3.93, down nearly 9% on the day. SMLR is currently changing hands at $32.08, up 9.94% over the same time frame. Strive also revealed today that it added 5,816 BTC to its treasury at an average of $116,047 per coin, for a total of $675 million, including fees. This brings Strive’s total Bitcoin holdings to 5,886 BTC, or $664.5 million at Bitcoin’s current price of around $112,000. BitMine Immersion Expands Ethereum Holdings BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: BMNR) also announced earlier today that it now holds more than 2.4 million ETH, meaning it has surpassed 2%…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 05:11
Here is What Could Be the Trigger for the Next Crypto Boom

Here is What Could Be the Trigger for the Next Crypto Boom

The cryptocurrency market has always had boom and bust cycles. It has always experienced periods of explosive growth and periods of consolidation. 2025 has already seen Bitcoin and major altcoins rally, but according to many analysts, the real rally has not yet arrived. According to them, the market structure is changing. Moreover, they expect massive […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/23 05:00
AI Dating: Meta Unveils Revolutionary AI Assistant for Facebook Dating

AI Dating: Meta Unveils Revolutionary AI Assistant for Facebook Dating

BitcoinWorld AI Dating: Meta Unveils Revolutionary AI Assistant for Facebook Dating In an era where artificial intelligence is rapidly transforming every facet of our digital lives, its venture into the intimate world of online dating marks a significant milestone. For those tracking the pulse of technological innovation and its broader investment implications, the latest announcement from Meta regarding an AI dating assistant for Facebook Dating isn’t just about finding love; it’s a testament to the pervasive influence of AI and its potential to reshape human interaction, digital economies, and even the future of tech investment. As venture capitalists and tech leaders gather at events like Bitcoin World to discuss the next big waves, AI’s role in personal connections is certainly a topic ripe for exploration. How is Meta AI Reshaping Your Search for Connection? Meta, the parent company of Facebook, recently revealed its ambitious plans to integrate an advanced Meta AI assistant directly into Facebook Dating. This move signifies a clear commitment to leveraging cutting-edge artificial intelligence to enhance user experience in a highly competitive market. The primary goal of this chatbot is to refine the matchmaking process, moving beyond superficial swipes to foster more meaningful connections based on deeper compatibility. Imagine being able to articulate your ideal partner with nuanced descriptions, such as “a Brooklyn girl in tech” or someone who shares specific hobbies and aspirations. The new AI assistant aims to facilitate this level of specificity. Furthermore, it’s designed to assist users in crafting and refining their dating profiles, ensuring their digital persona accurately reflects their true self and attracts suitable matches. This personalized approach promises to alleviate common frustrations associated with online dating. One of the most anticipated features is “Meet Cute,” a weekly “surprise match” generated by Meta’s algorithm. This initiative is specifically designed to combat “swipe fatigue,” a prevalent issue where users become overwhelmed by endless profiles and the repetitive nature of swiping. By offering curated, algorithm-selected suggestions, Meta hopes to inject an element of serendipity and excitement back into the dating process, potentially leading to higher engagement and more successful pairings. The Rise of AI Dating Assistants Across Platforms While Meta’s entry is significant, the integration of AI into dating platforms is not entirely new. The landscape of dating apps has been steadily evolving with AI-powered features becoming increasingly common. Competitors like Tinder and Hinge, though vastly larger in terms of daily active users (Tinder boasts around 50 million, Hinge 10 million, compared to Facebook Dating’s growing hundreds of thousands in the 18-29 age group), have already embraced AI to enhance their offerings. Match Group, the conglomerate behind many popular dating apps including Tinder, Hinge, and OKCupid, made a substantial bet on AI last year. Their partnership with OpenAI and an investment exceeding $20 million underscore the industry’s belief in AI’s transformative power. This investment has already yielded tangible results: Tinder: Features an AI photo selector tool that scans a user’s camera roll to suggest optimal profile pictures, alongside AI-powered matching algorithms that learn from user preferences. Hinge: Offers an AI feature that helps users improve their responses to profile prompts, making their profiles more engaging and reflective of their personality. Even newer entrants like Sitch have attempted to differentiate themselves solely through advanced AI functionalities. This widespread adoption indicates that AI is no longer a niche enhancement but a core component of modern online dating strategies. Navigating Challenges and Opportunities in Tech Investment The aggressive pursuit of AI integration by major players like Match Group highlights a critical trend in tech investment. Despite Match Group’s significant financial struggles, including a 68% drop in stock price over the last five years, their multi-million dollar commitment to AI demonstrates a strategic imperative. This suggests that companies view AI not just as an incremental improvement but as a necessary catalyst for future growth and competitive differentiation in a crowded market. The investment in AI reflects a broader industry belief that these technologies can unlock new levels of user engagement, personalization, and ultimately, profitability. For investors and entrepreneurs, understanding where these AI bets are being placed—and why—provides crucial insights into the evolving digital economy. The intersection of consumer technology, AI development, and venture capital is a hotbed of innovation, drawing attention from global leaders and institutions. This dynamic environment is precisely why events like Bitcoin World are so vital. It’s where the discussions around the future of technology, investment strategies, and groundbreaking innovations take center stage. From AI’s role in enhancing dating to its broader applications in enterprise and finance, these gatherings provide invaluable opportunities for networking, learning, and identifying the next big trends that will shape our world. What Does the Future Hold for AI Assistants in Personal Connections? The vision for an AI assistant in dating extends beyond simple matchmaking and profile optimization. Bumble’s founder, Whitney Wolfe Herd, famously speculated about a future where users might employ personal “AI concierges” to go on virtual dates with other people’s AI. These digital proxies would assess compatibility before any human interaction, potentially revolutionizing the efficiency and effectiveness of finding a partner. While this concept might sound like science fiction, it underscores the trajectory of AI in personal relationships. The underlying principle is to leverage AI’s analytical capabilities to reduce the guesswork and emotional labor often associated with dating. By processing vast amounts of data, understanding subtle cues, and learning from interactions, these AI assistants could offer unprecedented levels of insight and guidance. However, this future also raises important questions about privacy, authenticity, and the very nature of human connection. As AI becomes more sophisticated, balancing its utility with the preservation of genuine human experience will be a critical challenge for developers and users alike. The ethical considerations surrounding AI in such personal domains are a growing area of discussion within the tech community. Join the Conversation at Bitcoin World 2025 The rapid advancements in AI, from personal assistants in dating to complex algorithms driving financial markets, highlight a transformative era in technology. Understanding these shifts is crucial for anyone involved in tech, venture capital, or digital innovation. The 20th anniversary of Bitcoin World, scheduled for October 27-29, 2025, in San Francisco, offers an unparalleled opportunity to engage with these critical discussions. This premier event brings together over 10,000 tech and VC leaders from companies like Netflix, Box, a16z, ElevenLabs, Wayve, Sequoia Capital, and Elad Gil. With more than 250 heavy hitters leading over 200 sessions, attendees can gain insights that fuel startup growth, sharpen their competitive edge, and discover the next generation of technological breakthroughs. Whether you’re a founder seeking investors, an investor scouting breakout startups, or an innovator keen on the future, Bitcoin World is the epicenter of innovation. Don’t miss the chance to learn from the top voices in tech and explore how AI, alongside other emerging technologies, is shaping our world. Register now to save up to $668, with Regular Bird rates ending September 26. This is your front-row seat to the future, where the discussions on AI’s impact on industries from dating to finance will be paramount. The Future of Connection: A Concluding Thought The introduction of an AI dating assistant to Facebook Dating by Meta is more than just a new feature; it’s a clear indicator of how deeply artificial intelligence is embedding itself into our personal lives. From helping us find compatible partners and reducing “swipe fatigue” to potentially facilitating AI-driven virtual dates, the technology is set to redefine how we seek and form connections. This innovation, alongside significant investments from industry giants like Match Group, underscores AI’s undeniable role in shaping the future of digital interaction and the broader tech landscape. As we navigate this evolving digital frontier, the discussions and collaborations fostered at events like Bitcoin World will be instrumental in guiding the responsible and innovative deployment of these powerful tools. To learn more about the latest AI market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping AI features and institutional adoption. This post AI Dating: Meta Unveils Revolutionary AI Assistant for Facebook Dating first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/23 04:40
Why Is Bitcoin Falling Today? A Break Below Key Support Can Lead to More Losses

Why Is Bitcoin Falling Today? A Break Below Key Support Can Lead to More Losses

Bitcoin is under pressure today after slipping beneath a major support zone, sparking renewed bearish sentiment across the market. The breakdown has triggered stop-loss orders and algorithmic selling, adding to downside momentum and leaving traders on alert for deeper corrections. Bitcoin Breaks Below $115,486 Support BTC dropped below the $115,486 daily pivot and its 7-day simple moving average ($116,087), both critical short-term support levels. The breach signaled weakness and encouraged technical traders to exit positions, reinforcing the selloff. RSI (24h): 53.65 — not oversold, leaving room for further decline Breakdown trigger: Stop-loss orders and algo-driven selling added momentum after the pivot failed Fibonacci Levels Signal Next Targets The next important support lies at $113,847, corresponding to the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from July’s swing low. A sustained close below this level would likely invite additional selling pressure. Immediate support: $113,847 (38.2% Fib) Deeper risk: $111,335 (61.8% Fib) if downside continues What It Means for Traders The latest decline illustrates how markets can enter a self-reinforcing cycle once critical supports fail. As stop-losses trigger, selling pressure escalates, making it harder for bulls to defend levels. For now, the key level to watch is $113,847. Holding above this mark could stabilize price action, while a close below risks a further slide toward $111,335. PR with C-Level Clarity: Outset PR’s Proprietary Techniques Deliver Tangible Results  If PR has ever felt like trying to navigate a foggy road without headlights, Outset PR brings clarity with data. It builds strategies based on both retrospective and real-time metrics, which helps to obtain results with a long-lasting effect.  Outset PR replaces vague promises with concrete plans tied to perfect publication timing, narratives that emphasize the product-market fit, and performance-based media selection. Clients gain a forward-looking perspective: how their story will unfold, where it will land, and what impact it may create.  While most crypto PR agencies rely on standardized packages and mass-blast outreach, Outset PR takes a tailored approach. Each campaign is calibrated to match the client’s specific goals, budget, and growth stage. This is PR with a personal touch, where strategy feels handcrafted and every client gets a solution that fits. Outset PR’s secret weapon is its exclusive traffic acquisition tech and internal media analytics.  Proprietary Tech That Powers Performance One of Outset PR’s most impactful tools is its in-house user acquisition system. It fuses organic editorial placements with SEO and lead-generation tactics, enabling clients to appear in high-discovery surfaces and drive multiples more traffic than through conventional PR alone. Case in point: Crypto exchange ChangeNOW experienced a sustained 40% boost in reach after Outset PR amplified a well-polished organic coverage with a massive Google Discover campaign, powered by its proprietary content distribution engine. Drive More Traffic with Outset PR’s In-house Tech Outset PR Notices Media Trends Ahead of the Crowd Outset PR obtains unique knowledge through its in-house analytical desk which gives it a competitive edge. The team regularly provides valuable insights into the performance of crypto media outlets based on the criteria like: domain activity month-on-month visibility shifts audience geography source of traffic By consistently publishing analytical reports, identifying performance trends, and raising the standards of media targeting across the industry, Outset PR unlocks a previously untapped niche in crypto PR, which poses it as a trendsetter in this field.  Case in point: The careful selection of media outlets has helped Outset PR increase user engagement for Step App in the US and UK markets.   Outset PR Engineers Visibility That Fits the Market One of the biggest pain points in Web3 PR is the disconnect between effort and outcome: generic messaging, no product-market alignment, and media hits that generate visibility but leave business impact undefined. Outset PR addresses this by offering customized solutions. Every campaign begins with a thorough research and follows a clearly mapped path from spend to the result. It's data-backed and insight-driven with just the right level of boutique care. Outlook While Bitcoin’s RSI shows no extreme oversold conditions, the technical picture favors further weakness unless buyers can reclaim broken pivots. Until then, caution is warranted. This analysis was brought to you by Outset PR, the first data-driven crypto PR agency. Just as Bitcoin traders watch technical levels to manage risk, Outset PR empowers crypto projects with measurable strategies that maximize impact and visibility. You can find more information about Outset PR here: Website: outsetpr.ioTelegram: t.me/outsetpr X: x.com/OutsetPR  Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.
Coinstats2025/09/23 04:33
Crucial XRP Metric Plunges to Zero, Shiba Inu Risks Further Losses, Dogecoin Price Falls Into Death Cross — Crypto News Digest

Crucial XRP Metric Plunges to Zero, Shiba Inu Risks Further Losses, Dogecoin Price Falls Into Death Cross — Crypto News Digest

Crypto market today. XRP burn rate has plummeted. Shiba Inu faces double trouble. Dogecoin has created death cross.
Coinstats2025/09/23 04:31
